WWE SmackDown returns live tonight at 8/7c from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

On tap for tonight’s show is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight for the WWE United States Championship, Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa, Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso, Street Fight between WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green and Michin, as well as appearances by the returning Randy Orton and Jade Cargill.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, March 7, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-11pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 3/7/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We see arrival shots of various WWE Superstars scheduled for action tonight, including Drew McIntyre, who spots Damian Priest and attacks him, leaving him laying.

Randy Orton Kicks Off This Week’s Show

Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show and mention the historic WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto show from this past weekend. An extended video package with media coverage is shown highlighting the key moments from this past Saturday’s premium live event.

Inside the Wells Fargo Center, we hear the familiar sounds of Randy Orton’s theme song. The Philly crowd loudly sings along, “…they talk to me!” The WWE legend makes his way out after his return this past weekend, and settles inside the squared circle to kick off this week’s show.

Orton talks about John Cena always being at the top of this business, and now he’s just a bottom for The Rock. “I guess that gives a whole new meaning to Rock Bottom,” he quips, “but I digress.” He talks about having a lot in common with Cena, who is a name on a short list of people he became friends with.

Another one of the few names on that small list is Kevin Owens. He talks for a few minutes about how Owens has accomplished everything there is to do in WWE and has nothing to be upset about, but always is anyways.

He mentions how for the first time in a decade when he laid out Owens, “the voices started talking again,” and he liked it. He liked it. He liked it. He tells Owens he’s out to prove that Pat McAfee is only the second best punter in WWE.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Piper Niven

A digital exclusive backstage segment from earlier today is shown to explain the back story behind the first match of the evening, as WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton confronts WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green and her secret service lead security, Piper Niven.

Niven takes Stratton telling Green to shut up as her trying to “censor” her. Stratton tells her she’ll make her shut up too, and in a match. Nick Aldis, who was in the room, likes the idea. It’s official. Inside the building, the theme hits and it is indeed Tiffy-Time.

As the WWE Women’s Champion heads to the ring for our opening contest, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, a compilation of fans watching John Cena’s heel turn live are shown. Inside the arena, Piper Niven makes her way out.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Stratton takes the early offensive lead as the crowd shows her a lot of love in the background. Moments later, Niven starts to take over. She rag-dolls the champ out to the floor and hits a flip off the apron onto Stratton.

On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as Niven settles into a comfortable offensive lead. When the show returns, Niven has Stratton in a chokehold and Stratton counters and gets Niven down with an arm-drag. Stratton knocks down Niven with a shoulder check and hits a double stomp on Niven.

Stratton is thrown into the turnbuckle by Niven and Niven misses a body splash. Stratton gets up on the top rope and hits a senton and covers for a two count. Stratton tries to get Niven on her shoulder but can’t, Niven hits a sidewalk slam and covers for a two count.

Niven drags Stratton to the corner and gets on the top rope and Stratton moves out of the way. Stratton hits her moonsault and gets the win. After the match, Charlotte Flair hits the ring out of nowhere, taking out Stratton’s knee from behind. She puts her in the Figure-8 until officials break it up.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

WWE Tag-Team Championship Triple-Threat Contender Match

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) vs. Los Garza (Angel & Berto)

Backstage, SmackDown General Manager says the tag-team division is a mess right now. He heads to a dry-erase board with photos of the teams in the blue brand division and explains. He’s got a solution, next week The Street Profits get a title shot.

Meanwhile, tonight Pretty Deadly vs. Los Garza vs. Motor City Machine Guns will take place in a WWE Tag-Team Championship Triple-Threat Contender match. Inside the arena, the theme for the Motor City Machine Guns hits and out comes Sabin and Shelley.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Pretty Deadly are in the middle of making their ring entrance, in progress. Already in the ring is Los Garza.