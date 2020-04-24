WWE SmackDown Results – April 24, 2020

WWE Smackdown Report – Apr. 24 2020

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package for Triple H, to hype his 25th Anniversary Celebration that kicks off tonight. We cut to the normal SmackDown intro video.

– We’re live from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Michael Cole welcomes us and he’s joined by Corey Graves. Cole says tonight will be historic. They hype the Triple H 25th anniversary and other happenings on tonight’s show.

– We go to the ring and out come new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day – Kofi Kingston and Big E.

Cole talks about what led to last week’s tag team titles win by Big E in the Triple Threat with Jey Uso and former champion The Miz. Kofi and Big E stop at the announce table to celebrate their win some. Kofi takes the mic and talks about last week’s big win. Kofi praises Big E for bringing home the gold for them. Kofi asks everyone to put their hands together for Big E but Big E reminds Kofi that no one is here tonight. Kofi and Big E go on about the number of title reigns they’ve had, being on #8 now. He says they have more title reigns than legends and WWE Hall of Famers like Hart Foundation, The British Bulldogs, The New Age Outlaws, Demolition, Edge and Christian. Kofi says he doesn’t say that to brag, he say sit because they’re proud to have their names next to greats in the industry. Big E mentions Tom Brady being in Tampa Bay for the Buccaneers now and Kofi, a New England Patriots fan, isn’t thrilled with it.

The music interrupts and out comes Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado of Lucha House Party. They congratulate Kofi and Big E, but they’re also tired of not getting opportunities. They want to be the first challengers to The New Day. The music interrupts again and out come the former champion, The Miz and John Morrison. Miz and Morrison storm right past Lucha House Party, leaving them on the ramp.

Miz rants about the matches that led to Big E winning last week. Morrison says Kofi and Big E have never defeated them in a traditional tag team match, and their win was cheap. Miz says they have someone pulling strings for them, and they don’t deserve the win. Miz goes on and says they want the titles back. Lince and Metalik enter the ring and interrupt. Metalik shouts in Spanish. Morrison translates but Big E reveals that’s not what Metalik said. Lince goes to translate but the music interrupts and out come The Forgotten Sons – Steve Cutler, Wesley Blake and Jaxson Ryker.

Miz asks The Forgotten Sons if they can help them, and wonders who the hell they are. Cutler tells Miz to laugh it up. He introduces all three. Cutler says they actually served their country but ever since they came home, they’ve been treated like trash and tossed aside. The others may not know who they are, but they will soon. They will be forgotten no more and will soon reign over the tag team division. Miz rants about respect and his time in the company. Ryker says Miz played a Marine in the movies but a real Marine is standing in front of him. Blake talks about how they are cut from a different cloth, mentally and figuratively, and some might call them savages. Blake says they strike any where, any time, and you won’t see it coming. The Forgotten Sons suddenly attack everyone and a big brawl breaks out. Miz and Morrison retreat to the stage. Lince and Metalik are sent out. Kofi gets beat down by The Sons. Big E fights them off but they beat him down next. Kofi is then powerbombed on top of Big E in the middle of the ring. The Forgotten Sons stand tall while Lince and Metalik recover on the outside, as Miz and Morrison watch from the stage.

– Still to come, Gulak vs. Corbin in a Money In the Bank qualifier. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a look at Triple H debuting in 1995 at Hunter Hearst Helmsley. Cole says Triple H will be here live later tonight.

– We see The Miz and John Morrison backstage, upset at what happened earlier. Renee Young stops them for comments. They accuse Lucha House Party of instigating everything. Miz says they are going to get a match set up for tonight, to make everything right.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: Drew Gulak vs. King Baron Corbin

Back to the ring and out comes Drew Gulak with Daniel Bryan for tonight’s first Money In the Bank qualifier. Out next comes King Baron Corbin as we see the MITB briefcase above the ring and ladders set up around the arena. Cole shows us a replay of Corbin’s brutal attack to Elias on last week’s show.

The bell rings and they lock up. Corbin tosses Gulak over the top rope to the floor. Corbin talks trash to Gulak and Bryan as the referee backs him off. Gulak comes right back in and locks up again. Gulak takes Corbin down and grounds him, working him over and slapping him on the top of the head. Corbin gets back up and talks trash. Corbin takes Gulak against the ropes as the referee warns him. Corbin with big strikes to beat Gulak to his knees now. Corbin with more trash talking. Gulak goes for another takedown but Corbin resists. Gulak dropkicks the knees as Bryan encourages him from ringside. Gulak drops Corbin and sends him to the floor for a breather.

Gulak with a baseball slide from the ring to send Corbin into the announce table. Gulak comes out and knocks Corbin over the announce table, to the floor. Gulak stands tall on the table as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin takes Gulak to the corner as they’re both back in the ring now. Corbin runs out and back in, leveling Gulak with a big clothesline for a 2 count. Bryan hypes Gulak up as Corbin talks trash. Corbin drops Gulak with another big right hand. Corbin taunts Gulak and puts the boot to him. Corbin with a knee to the gut. Gulak fights back and rolls Corbin for a close 2 count. Corbin comes right back with a knee to the gut and a big slam, driving Gulak into the mat. Corbin with another 2 count.

Corbin takes Gulak back to the corner and beats him down as the referee counts. Gulak catches a boot and fights out of the corner with strikes, sending Corbin into the opposite corner as the referee warns him. Corbin misses a shot and Gulak dropkicks him into the corner. Corbin catches Gulak mid-move and goes for a chokeslam but it’s blocked. Gulak rolls Corbin for another 2 count. Gulak mounts more offense and hits a crossbody for 2. Corbin goes out for a breather and Gulak misses a baseball slide. Gulak catches a kick and sends him into the steel ring steps with a Dragon Screw leg whip. Gulak brings it back in and comes off the top but Corbin kicks out just in time.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura suddenly appear on the other side of the barrier, pulling Bryan over and laying him out. Gulak leaps from the ring and sends Cesaro into the barrier. Gulak stalks Nakamura but Corbin comes from behind and sends Gulak into the ring post. Corbin brings Gulak back into the ring and hits End of Days for the pin to earn the MITB spot.

Winner: King Corbin

– After the match, Corbin celebrates as his music hits. We go to replays. Nakamura and Cesaro enter the ring and hold Gulak up while Corbin gets his scepter. Corbin charges and drops Gulak with a scepter shot. Corbin raises the scepter as his music starts back up. Cole and Graves look at the 5 competitors now confirmed for the men’s MITB ladder match – Corbin, Bryan, Aleister Black, Apollo Crews, and Rey Mysterio.

– The announcers hype the rest of tonight’s shows. They then talk about WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski coming out of NFL retirement to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They look forward to Gronk defending the title while playing in the NFL.

– Still to come, the next chapter in the Jeff Hardy story. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a quick look at the 2014 MITB match.

Sheamus vs. Daniel Vidot

We go back to the ring and out comes Sheamus as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. WWE NXT Superstar Daniel Vidot waits in the ring.

The bell rings and they start brawling. Sheamus turns it around and takes Vidot down in the corner. Sheamus with big elbows in the corner now. Vidot tries to come out of the corner but Sheamus unloads and beats him down with big shots. Sheamus yells at Vidot about disrespecting him, and continues the onslaught. Sheamus shoves Vidot to the mat and says he will not be disrespected.

Vidot stumbles to his feet and turns around to a Brogue Kick for the easy win.

Winner: Sheamus

– After the match, Sheamus hits the corner to pose as his music hits. The referee checks on Vidot.

– Cole leads us to “Chapter Three: The Redemption” of the Jeff Hardy video series that has been airing. Jeff talks about fatherhood helping him get on the straight & narrow path. We see him playing with his two daughters at home. We also see Jeff at his mother’s grave and says she would have been disappointed. His oldest daughter was named after his mom. He talks about how The Hardy Boys returned to WWE a few years back at WrestleMania 33. The video features Big Show and Christian talking about how bi the return was. Hardy says he will never forget that night, calling it a hell of a way to start his career back with WWE. “Chapter Four: The Comeback” will air next week and that will be the final part of the series.

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party

We go back to the ring and out comes The Miz and John Morrison.

Back from the break and we see Triple H leading the DX invasion of WCW back in April 1998. Miz and Morrison finish their entrance as Cole talks about Jeff Hardy and Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior suddenly appears back at ringside and bullies Cole some, without saying a word. Cole cowers but tells Graves he’s alright. Sheamus is gone now. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik of Lucha House Party are out next.

Lince starts off with Miz and takes control. Lince goes for a springboard move and Miz boots him out of mid-air. Miz with a huge chop to send Lince back down. Miz slams Lince and launches him into a strike from Morrison on the apron as he tags in. Morrison launches himself into the ring with an elbow to Lince for a 2 count. Morrison keeps Lince down and taunts him as Metalik looks on. Morrison shows off but it backfires as Lince arm drags him. Metalik tags in and goes to work off the double team. Morrison kicks out at 2

Lince comes back in as they use speed on Morrison. Morrison and Lince trade big counters. Morrison with a running knee to the face. Morrison tags Miz back in for the double team Gutbuster on Lince. They both taunt Lince. Lince fights back but Miz beats him down with left hands. Miz keeps control and tags Morrison back in for more double teaming, both delivering running knees and kicks. Morrison with a Shooting Star Press on Lince for a 2 count. Morrison uses the middle rope to keep Lince grounded. Lince fights back but Morrison keeps control. Morrison sweeps Lince and mounts him with more strikes. Lince with a springboard Stunner to Morrison. Miz still manages to tag in. Metalik tags in and springboards in with a crossbody. Miz and Metalik go at it now.

Miz misses a big boot but ends up rocking Metalik into the corner. Metalik with a big kick and a unique bulldog from the corner. Metalik goes to the top for a moonsault but Miz gets his knees up. Metalik blocks the Skull Crushing Finale and rolls Miz up for the pin out of nowhere.

Winners: Lucha House Party

– After the match, Miz is shocked as the music hits. Metalik and Lince retreat to the ramp to celebrate as their music hits. Graves says he’s absolutely speechless. Cole repeats him. Miz and Morrison can’t believe it as they look on.

– Still to come, Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans in a MITB qualifier. Back to commercial.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans

We go back to the ring and out comes Sasha Banks with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Lacey Evans is out next for this women’s MITB Ladder Match qualifier.

The bell rings and they go at it. They end up on the floor early on and Evans launches Banks into the barrier. Banks ends up turning it around and focuses on the right hand she uses for her finisher. Banks brings it back in for a close 2 count. Banks goes to work on the arm and hand now as Bayley looks on. Banks keeps control but Evans mounts some offense while selling the arm injury. Evans with a big knee. Evans tries to post up on the rope but she’s unable to. Banks capitalizes and sends her into the corner, hitting a big running boot to the arm.

Banks keeps control and hits the Meteora from the corner for another pin attempt. Banks talks some trash while keeping Evans down. Evans counters and sends her face-first into the turnbuckles. We see Bayley holding a paper sign of Evans’ daughter.

Evans unloads on Banks and slams Banks’ face into the ring post several times as the referee warns her. Evans takes Banks to the top but Banks fights back, resisting with strikes. Evans with a body shot. Evans goes for the superplex but Banks stops her, hitting the injured arm. Banks slides to the mat and traps the injured hand between the rope, putting a boot to it. Banks brings Evans to the mat for another 2 count. Banks applies the Bank Statement in the middle of the ring.

Evans fights free and they trade holds, then a pin attempt. Bayley taunts Evans with the photo of her daughter on a stick. Evans ends up landing a Woman’s Right out of nowhere. She goes for the pin but Bayley places her leg on the bottom rope. Evans has had enough as she tries to pull Bayley in the ring. Banks takes advantage and rolls Evans up for a 6 count but the referee is distracted with Bayley. The referee counts but it’s too late.

Banks can’t believe it and she’s upset with Bayley now. Banks turns back around and is leveled with the Woman’s Right out of nowhere. Evans covers for the pin to win the MITB spot.

Winner: Lacey Evans

– After the match, Evans celebrates as her music hits and we get replays. Banks and Bayley end up on the stage together but the music hits and out comes #1 contender Tamina Snuka. Snuka drops Bayley with a big superkick on the stage.

– Still to come, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers lead us to a video looking at the lengthy history between Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who will do battle at Money In the Bank.

– Cole leads us to a video showing recent events in the storyline with Otis, Mandy Rose, Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville. Otis vs. Ziggler and Carmella vs. Rose are announced as the final two MITB qualifiers for next week.

– Carmella and Dana Brooke are backstage getting on the same page ahead of tonight’s title shot. They also talk about Carmella’s qualifier next week for the women’s MITB match, which Brooke already has a spot in.

– Back from the break and we see a quick video on Triple H suffering his injury in May 2001, then returning to the big pop at Madison Square Garden in January 2002. Triple H will be here live tonight.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Carmella and Dana Brooke vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Back to the ring and out comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa bliss and Nikki Cross for their first title defense since winning the titles from The Kabuki Warriors at WrestleMania 36. Carmella is out first for her team. She hits the ring and out next comes Dana Brooke.

The bell rings and Cross charges as does Brooke. Brooke with a dropkick to send her out for a breather. Carmella ends up taking Bliss down at ringside. Cross makes Carmella pay. Brooke comes over and leaps off the steps, taking Cross down on the floor with a crossbody. Brooke stands tall and celebrates as the match starts with chaos at ringside. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Carmella tags in as does Bliss. Carmella with a clothesline. Carmella with more offense and a moonwalk to show off. Carmella keeps control and goes for a pin but Cross makes the save. Brooke takes Cross down on the floor but Bliss kicks her through the ropes. Carmella comes right back after Bliss. Bliss turns it right back around and drops Carmella.

Bliss goes to the top and fights Carmella off. Carmella flips into the corner and brings Bliss to the mat with a scissors. She pins Bliss but didn’t see Cross tag in. Cross goes to work on Carmella now and unloads. Carmella blocks a neckbreaker and lands a kick but the next kick is blocked. Bliss tags in and joins Cross for a modified 3D double team move to Carmella. Bliss covers for the pin to retain.

Winners: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

– After the match, Bliss’ music hits as she stands tall with Cross. Carmella is down on the mat and we see Brooke recovering on the floor. We get replays of the 3D finisher. Bliss and Cross celebrate with the titles as Brooke looks on from the floor.

– Cole says The Game will be here next. We go to commercial with the video package for hiss 25th Anniversary Celebration.

– Back from the break and Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin is confirmed for next week.

– We go back to the ring and the music hits as WWE Hall of Famer Triple H comes out for his 25th Anniversary Celebration.

The Game takes the mic and says it’s hard for him to even believe that it’s been 25 years. He goes to continue but the music interrupts and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Shawn says Triple H didn’t think he’d get to have this celebration without him. He talks Triple H up as one of the greatest WWE performers of all-time and if you’re not down with the 25th anniversary… social distancing. Triple H has an arm around Shawn but he jokes about backing off because of the social distancing. Michaels says he sent out hundreds of invitations to Triple H’s friends and loved ones around the world, and we’re all here. The camera shows the empty Performance Center. Triple H jokes that at least Cole and Corey showed up. Shawn jokes about Triple H still being a draw and packing the fans in.

Shawn gets a bit more serious and talks about their friendship. He thanks Triple H and they do some comedy about how Shawn never had a 25th Anniversary Celebration. Shawn wants to take this time about the man he’s known for 25 years, and says they’ve been friends every second during that time. They talk about having good times as DX and being money. Shawn says it all worked, flawless executions and everything they touched turned to gold. Shawn sends us to a video of DX’s “Not So” greatest moments.

Shawn goes on about Triple H’s career and accomplishments, mentioning 14 world championships, numerous WrestleMania wins and countless WrestleMania moments. Shawn likes to think of himself as Mr. WrestleMania, but what he did on The Grandest Stage of Them All pales in comparison. Shawn sends us to a somewhat comedic video package of Triple H’s WrestleMania moments – which includes more than a dozen losses and a bunch of punches in a corner from Ronda Rousey. Shawn says that makes Triple H look not that good. Triple H asks Shawn how many WrestleMania losses he had and Shawn says this isn’t about him. Triple H says that does make him want to thank people that joined him in the ring every night. He names legends and WWE Hall of Famers – The Rock, Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Batista, Mick Foley, Randy Orton, Shawn. He says it was incredible and without those people to be in the ring with, his career would be nothing. Shawn says those people probably feel the same way, as he does. Shawn brings up Triple H meeting Stephanie McMahon now, or as he calls her Stephanie No One. Triple H’s phone rings and he has to answer it. It’s the wife. We see her video chatting with her husband. Stephanie brings up Shawn mocking her on TV. Triple H downplays it but she says she’s watching it live. She starts ripping on Shawn but Triple H hangs up and tells Shawn she said hi. The DX comedy continues. Shawn brings up Evolution. WWE Hall of Famer calls in with a video chat next. He congratulates Triple H and says he loves both Shawn and Triple H. They do the same. Flair jokes that Triple H better not let Shawn superkick him at the end of the segment. Flair says God bless and ends his call. Triple H gets another call but the camera cuts away to commercial after some muffled noise or commotion on the other end.

Back from the break and Triple H takes a quick call from WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James and they do a little bit of comedy. Shawn says it’s almost time to go but Triple H says he spoke with FOX and they can go as long as they want tonight. The familiar “No Chance” music hits as WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon hits.

Vince says they didn’t think he was going to miss out on making remarks, did they? Shawn interrupts and says this is going to be a special moment between Vince and his son-in-law. Vince says Triple H’s 25 years is really extraordinary. Under normal circumstances Vince would come down to the ring from the stage and join them. Vince is apparently practicing social distancing. Vince talks about some of the hits and misses from Triple H’s career, mostly misses and jokes around some more. He apparently indicates that Triple H was behind the infamous “This Is Your Life” segment from 2017. Vince says that segment brought the crickets out but it wasn’t Bayley’s fault. Vince says seriously, I love you. Triple H says he loves Vince back. Shawn interrupts and says he loves them both. Vince laughs and says tonight he just wants to say that Triple H’s performance tonight, and just him overall, is just God awful. It sucked, it was rotten, as someone close to them would say. Vince says he’s ashamed of them tonight and if they haven’t put everyone to sleep by now, he will say goodnight. Vince struts some off the stage and tells Triple H to wrap it up, padre. Triple H asks if Vince is throwing them out as Vince exits back to the Gorilla Position.

The lights start going down in the WWE Performance Center while Triple H and Shawn are still in the ring. We hear the sound of crickets echo out over the arena. Triple H jokes that Vince really is throwing them out. It’s just about pitch black in the Performance Center now. Triple H asks Shawn if he hears the crickets too. “The story of your career, pal. The story of your career,” Shawn says. SmackDown on FOX goes off the with with Shawn and Triple H standing in the middle of the ring, with the lights off in the Performance Center.