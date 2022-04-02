LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – April 1, 2022

The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik, Ivar, Damian Priest, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak, Reggie, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, R-Truth, Mansoor, Madcap Moss, Robert Roode, WWE United States Champion Finn Balor, WWE NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler, T-BAR, Tommaso Ciampa

We go right to the ring for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal as Cole sends us to a video package on the legendary WWE Hall of Famer. The RAW and SmackDown Superstars face off but the music interrupts and out comes WWE NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Cole shows us how Ziggler won the NXT Title from Bron Breakker and plugs The Steiners going into the WWE Hall of Fame tonight. Out next comes WWE United States Champion Finn Balor to a big pop.

Balor hits the ring and everyone starts going at it. Commander Azeez works on T-BAR. Reggie eliminates Akira Tozawa. Damian Priest eliminates Reggie as he’s taunting Tozawa. R-Truth taunts them but he gets eliminated by Priest next as fans boo. Drew Gulak works on T-BAR. Erik and Ivar double team Jinder Mahal. Jinder is eliminated by The Viking Raiders.

Shanky works on Cedric Alexander. Shelton Benjamin eliminates T-BAR. Priest works on Shelton in the corner now. Azeez works on dumping Ziggler but he hangs on and Roode makes the save. Drew Gulak and Madcap Moss go at it. Moss eliminates Gulak. Happy Baron Corbin comes down to cheer Moss on. Moss almost gets tossed. Tommaso Ciampa dumps Moss to the apron but he hangs on. Corbin is still distracting Moss. Ciampa with chops to Moss. Erik and Ivar work on Priest. Apollo Crews eliminates Cedric. Shelton tosses Crews to the apron but he hangs on. Azeez and Shelton go at it now. Azeez eliminates Shelton. Crews and Azeez celebrate but Erik and Ivar attack. Ciampa eliminates Mansoor. Erik and Ivar eliminate Apollo. Azeez eliminates Ivar. Shanky and Azeez eliminate Erik.

Shanky and Azeez face off now. They have words and then go at it. Moss is working on Balor. Priest is working on Roode. Azeez and Shanky both tumble over to the floor with help from other Superstars for the double elimination. Priest works on Balor but he hangs on and fights back. Ciampa stops on Ziggler. Roode works on Moss. Balor eliminates Priest.

It’s down to Ciampa, Ziggler, Balor, Roode and Moss now. Ziggler superkicks Ciampa off the apron to eliminate him. Roode with a Spinebuster to Moss. Balor fights off The Dirty Dawgs now. Ziggler and Roode try to dump Balor but Moss comes from behind and sends them all over. Ziggler and Roode are eliminated at the same time but Balor hangs on and brings himself back in. Moss and Balor briefly go at it until Moss eliminates him for the win.

Winner: Madcap Moss

– After the match, the music hits as Moss stands tall and celebrates with the Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy. Samantha Irvin announces Moss the winner as we go to replays. Moss takes the mic at ringside and says he did this all by himself. He looked up to Andre ever since he was a kid, Andre was his hero. Fans are chanting “you suck!” it appears. Moss tells a bad joke about Texas and the boos get louder. Moss laughs it up as the music resumes.

– We get a video showing what led to the next match.

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title: Angel vs. Humberto vs. Ricochet

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Los Lotharios – Angel and Humberto. The Los Lotharios Kiss Cam is activated and we see them plant a double kiss on a fan at ringside. The bell rings and Ricochet gets beat down. They unload on Ricochet in the corner. Humberto sits on Ricochet and bites on his hand. The double team continues as Angel hits a big running knee, then Humberto kicks the champ in the back.

Ricochet is frustrated now. He tell them to bring it and starts going to work. Ricochet takes them both down with a double hurricanrana. Ricochet goes to springboard in but Angel stops him and Angel leaps up with him, bringing him to the mat with a big top rope arm drag. Angel and Humberto are alone in the middle of the ring now. The cousins hug as fans boo and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the double teaming continues. Angel and Humberto put Ricochet back down and play to the crowd for boos, making easy work of the champ. Angel and Humberto both show frustration when they can’t put Ricochet away. Angel is going for the Wing Clipper but Humberto tries to steal the pin. Ricochet kicks out.

Angel and Humberto argue in the middle of the ring now. Ricochet with a big double crossbody from the top. Ricochet mounts offense on both challengers now as fans cheer him on. Ricochet dropkicks Angel, then drops Humberto for a standing moonsault but Angel makes the save just in time. All three competitors slowly recover now. Ricochet sends Humberto to the floor and drops Angel with an enziguri. Ricochet goes to the top but Angel grabs his leg to stop him.

Ricochet lands a big kick to Angel from the top. Ricochet climbs back up but Humberto stops him from the apron. Humberto climbs up and pounds on the champ. Ricochet blocks a superplex attempt, then slams Humberto onto Angel down below. Ricochet with a big 630 Splash to Angel, then he immediately rolls into the Recoil on Humberto for the pin to retain.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Ricochet raises the strap in the air now as fans cheer him on. Los Lotharios head up the ramp as Ricochet stares them down.

– Still to come, a look at Steve Austin and Kevin Owens. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a WrestleMania 38 video package for The KO Show with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and Kevin Owens.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks

We go back to the ring and out comes Naomi and Sasha Banks. They hit the ring and pose on the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Banks and Naomi are in the ring, along with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega, Natalya and Shayna Baszler, and Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Irvin hypes the Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 38 this weekend. The bell rings and Carmella starts this non-title match off with Banks as the others look on.

Carmella has her mask on. She gets the upperhand on Banks and poses to boos. Banks comes back in with a knee from the apron but Vega is legal, and she hits Banks with a big knee strike. Vega keeps control for a quick pin attempt. Carmella tags back in and uses the ropes for a spider-like submission as the referee counts. Vega tags back in and connects with a knee in the corner.

Banks kicks out at 2. Carmella with another quick tag and pin attempt. Carmella talks some trash and grounds Banks as Naomi rallies from the apron. Carmella keeps talking trash until Banks drops her. Vega hits Naomi with a cheap shot to stop a tag. Naomi finally comes in and goes to work on Vega.

Carmella stops another pin attempt from happening. Carmella checks on Vega but Naomi drops them both and then kips-up for a pop. Banks tags in and they double team the champs in the same corner. Naomi tags in and hits her split-legged moonsault to Vega for the pin to win.

Winners: Sasha Banks and Naomi

– After the match, Banks and Naomi stand tall as the music hits. The other teams look on to end the segment.

– Still to come, Kayla Braxton paid a visit earlier today to Ronda Rousey’s training camp. We see footage of Rousey sparring in a ring with Shayna Baszler as we go back to commercial.

