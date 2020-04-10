WWE Smackdown Results – April 10 2020

– Tonight’s post-WrestleMania edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes new WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. We see how Strowman won the title from WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg during Night One of WrestleMania 36.

Strowman says he did more than answer the door when opportunity knocked,he knocked it off the damn hinges. He took Spear after Spear from Goldberg and refused to stay down. Strowman says there’s a reason Goldberg is a Legend. Strowman says he got back up and put Goldberg down for good, and now he’s the champion. Strowman calls it the greatest moment of his career. The music interrupts and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura enters the ring and laughs at Strowman. Strowman says this isn’t funny and asks Nakamura what he wants. He brings up how Strowman just said you better answer when opportunity knocks on the door. Nakamura says “knock, knock” but Strowman isn’t laughing. Nakamura says Strowman was supposed to play along, he’s knocking on Strowman’s door. Nakamura goes on and Strowman says no one tuned into SmackDown to hear Nakamura, so let Braun have his night or he will “knock, knock” the crap out of Nakamura. Nakamura goes on and repeats an old Japanese proverb. Strowman says later tonight, Nakamura is going to get these hands. Cesaro tried to sneak attack but Strowman knocks him out of the ring.

Nakamura nails a kick from behind, which brings Strowman down to one knee. Nakamura joins Cesaro on the ramp as they re-group. Strowman is furious in the ring as Nakamura’s music hits and they look on.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Back from the break and we get a look at how The Kabuki Warriors lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at WrestleMania 36 Night One. We go back to the ring and out comes the new champions with their titles, for their first defense. Out next comes Asuka and Kairi Sane. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton.

Sane starts off and immediately drops Bliss. Sane unloads on Bliss. Asuka tags in for some double teaming in the corner. Asuka keep Bliss down in the corner with a boot. Asuka and Sane with another quick tag and double team. Bliss tries to fight out but they slam her by her hair. Sane poses in the corner as Asuka poses on the corner. Sane goes back to work on Bliss now as the referee warns her.

Sane with a shot to the gut and some mocking. Sane works over Bliss but Bliss covers for 2. Bliss with a big slap in the middle of the ring. Sane fires back and they trade slaps in the ring. Asuka comes in and knocks Cross off the apron. Asuka helps Sane double team Bliss in their corner again. Sane tags back in for double team kicks. Sane with a basement dropkick while Asuka held Bliss. Sane mocks Bliss and covers for 2. Asuka tags back in but Bliss dropkicks Sane back. Asuka checks on Sane on the floor. Bliss kicks Sane back on the floor with a dropkick through the ropes. Asuka with a Hip Attack to Bliss on the floor.

Asuka stands on the announce table and puts on a headset. She rants and screams at nothing. Cross meets her on the announce table and they have words. Bliss pulls Asuka off the table, face-first to the floor. Cross with a crossbody from the announce table, taking Asuka down on the floor. We go to commercial with Cross yelling out and beating her chest.

Back from the break and Asuka has Cross grounded in the ring. Cross tries to fight out. Sane tags in for the double team into the corner. Sane with a 2 count on Cross. Sane kicks Cross around and mocks her. Cross counters and rolls Sane for a 2 count. Sane drops an elbow to the back to prevent a tag. Cross kicks out at 2. Cross mocks Bliss on the apron.

Asuka tags in for more double teaming as they taunt Bliss from across the ring. Asuka runs into an elbow in the corner from Cross. Asuka unloads with knees in the corner now. Asuka charges again but Cross rolls her up for a 2 count. Cross crawls to Bliss but Asuka stops her. Cross blocks a German suplex and hits a German to Asuka. Bliss and Sane tag in at the same time. Bliss unloads with clotheslines and a dropkick after some right hands. Bliss with more offense but she misses a moonsault and Sane hits a Spear. Sane with a close 2 count.

Bliss slaps Sane in the face for a block. Cross tags in for the double team but Asuka runs in and superkicks Bliss. Sane drops Cross with a back-fist. Cross misses Sane in the corner. Asuka tags in and kicks Sane in the back. Asuka goes for a powerbomb to Cross while Sane goes to the top. They hit the tribute to Legion of Doom and Asuka goes right into the Asuka Lock on Cross. Cross turns it into a 2 count. Asuka goes back into the submission but Bliss breaks it up.

Sane yells out in frustration and goes back to the apron. Sane tags in and goes to the top for her signature elbow. Cross moves out of the way and Sane rolls through. Cross knocks Asuka off the apron. Bliss tags in and goes at it with Sane. Bliss drops Sane with the DDT but Asuka pulls Sane to the floor to break the pin. Cross leaps off the apron but Asuka catches her with a knee on the way down. Cross is laid out. Bliss goes to the top and hits Twisted Bliss to take out both challengers on the floor in front of the announcers.

Bliss brings Sane back in the ring. Bliss goes to the top but lands on her feet as Sane moves. Bliss is upset. Bliss and Sane go at it as Cross tags in. Bliss with a big right hand. Cross comes over and grabs Sane for the swinging neckbreaker. Cross covers Sane for the pin to retain.

Winners: Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss

– After the match, Bliss’ music hits as the champions celebrate in the middle of the ring. We go to replays. Bliss and Cross pose with the titles in the middle of the ring.

– Cole confirms Nakamura vs. Strowman for later tonight.

– Back from the break and Elias is on the perch in the WWE Performance Center. He thanks fans and talks about taking care of King Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 36. He asks fans to turn down the lights at home and join him for his next song, don’t worry about what the neighbors say. He starts performing the new song. Elias mentions wanting to win the Money In the Bank briefcase. Thank you and goodnight, he says.

– Cole and Graves talk about how WrestleMania 36 was the most social ever.

– Cole leads us to a video package on Mandy Rose and Otis, his WrestleMania 36 win over Dolph Ziggler, and what has happened between Rose and Sonya Deville.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Tucker

We go to the ring and out comes Dolph Ziggler with Sonya Deville. They aren’t happy. They stop to yell at the announcers about the video package. They just want what is best for Mandy Rose. Tucker is out next for the next match.

Tucker takes the mic and says he’s sorry to interrupt Ziggler and Deville’s meltdown, but clearly Ziggler is still smitten with his friend’s kitten. Tucker shows us new photos on the big screen of Rose and Otis working out. Tucker says after what Ziggler did to him last week, they have unfinished business and will take care of it right now. Tucker heads to the ring as Ziggler and Deville wait. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what Ziggler did to Tucker last week. The bell rings and Ziggler takes advantage after Deville provides a distraction. Tucker comes back and hits a big suplex for a close 2 count. Ziggler fights back and goes for a dropkick but it’s blocked. Ziggler goes to the floor for a breather and Deville cheers him on. Tucker follows and beats him around the ringside area.

Tucker sends Ziggler face-first into the announce table. Tucker breaks the count and talks trash. Tucker whips Ziggler into the steel ring steps next. Tucker breaks the count again and goes back out but Ziggler meets him with a thumb to the eye while Deville had the referee distracted. Ziggler charges for a Zig Zag on the floor but Tucker catches him and slams him on top of the announce table. Ziggler crawls on the floor as Tucker sits up and smiles. Deville is yelling words of encouragement at Ziggler. Tucker brings it back into the ring and yells at Ziggler.

Tucker catches Ziggler with a big powerslam for another close 2 count. Ziggler and Tucker with strikes in the middle of the ring. Tucker drops Ziggler with a big right hand. Tucker poses for the camera and yells at Ziggler to get up. Tucker with a big crossbody from the second rope but Ziggler somehow kicks out. Tucker yells at him to stay down and shows some frustration. Tucker catches a kick but Ziggler sends him shoulder-first into the ring post. Ziggler immediately follows up with a superkick for the pin to win.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler

– After the match, Ziggler stands tall as Deville applauds. Ziggler’s music hits and we go to replays. Ziggler and Deville taunt Tucker from the ramp.

