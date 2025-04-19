WWE SmackDown goes down tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Scheduled for tonight’s three-hour prime time Friday night program is a Seth Rollins opening segment in the commercial-free first hour, a main event segment with John Cena and Cody Rhodes, sit-down interviews with Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair, The Street Profits vs. The Motor City Machine Guns for the WWE Tag-Team titles, the 2025 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, as well as Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, & Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, April 18, 2025.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – APRIL 18, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We then hear Joe Tessitore welcome us to the final stop on the road to WrestleMania 41.

LA Knight Attacks The Bloodline

We see various Superstar arrivals, including The Street Profits, The Motor City Machine Guns and finally, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. The latter two arrive in a car. As soon as they pop out, LA Knight runs up and attacks them and runs off.

Seth Rollins Kicks Things Off

Inside the T-Mobile Arena for the first time, we hear the familiar sounds of “BURN IT DOWN!” Seth Rollins emerges to a huge pop and a cool two-style suit. He heads to the ring as Wade Barrett joins Tessitore on commentary, to kick off this week’s show.

He starts us off by welcoming us to “Friday Night Rollins.” He babbles about being the visionary and yadda yadda and so on. After those obligatory opening remarks are out of the way, he takes his glasses off and stares at the WrestleMania sign in the rafters.

Fans start breaking out in a loud “CM Punk! CM Punk!” chant. Rollins drops down and sits cross-legged in the middle of the ring just like CM Punk. As soon as he does that, they break out in an “OTC! OTC!” chant. Rollins says he’ll get to The OTC in a minute, but he wants to get to the guys name they were chanting first.

They break out in another chant for “CM Punk! CM Punk!” Rollins says that’s the one and mentions how that chant is the reason he came back. Except when he came back to the ring, it wasn’t a WWE ring. So, did he come back because WWE fans were chanting his name, or because someone wrote him a big, fat check?

He goes on to talk about how Reigns loves when fans sing, like the crowd starts doing. “Roman Reiiiignnns! Roman..Roman Reiiiignnns!” He then makes a long point about how Punk and Reigns don’t know about sacrifice. He does. He talks about blowing his knee out and dealing with close family dying of cancer, but still being here.

Rollins mentions this started 12 years ago when Paul Heyman brought them into WWE, and it will end tomorrow night in the biggest and most important triple threat match in the history of this business. Rollins wraps up shortly thereafter and heads to the back.

2025 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Tessitore and Barrett run down the lineups for both nights of WrestleMania 41. After that, Rey Fenix’s theme hits and he makes his way to the ring. After he settles inside, the elaborate video package documenting the history of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal airs.

When the package wraps up, Shinsuke Nakamura’s theme plays and out he comes to take part in the annual battle royal as well. The ring is already filled up with a ton of bodies that must have come out while the aforementioned extended video package was playing.

The guys all start brawling in the ring and then the bell sounds to get things officially started. R-Truth is shown buddying up to Carlito, taking his apple and chomping away only for Carlito to attack him from behind. Truth fights back and eliminates Carlito.

After a bunch of early eliminations, things dwindle down to the final four, which includes Shinsuke Nakamura, Carmelo Hayes, Andrade and Rey Fenix. Out of nowhere, El Grande Americano, who comes out after Chad Gable was eliminated earlier, eliminates Fenix.

Nakamura is thrown out and it’s down to Andrade and Hayes, who know each other well following their best-of-seven series in 2024. They immediately smile and get after it following a close-up shot of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy at ringside. Hayes ends up eliminating Andrade for the win.

Winner of the 2025 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Carmelo Hayes

Wade Barrett Interviews With Charlotte Flair

After highlights from last week’s attack, we shoot to Charlotte Flair sitting down with Wade Barrett. He asks Charlotte why things got ugly between herself and Tiffany. Flair says she doesn’t love it, they have moved passed it, she has a chip on her shoulder and she thinks Tiffany has a chip on her shoulder.

Charlotte then says she doesn’t love it but people are not really invested in their WrestleMania match and if there is anything that matters most to her, it’s that people tune in to see Flair at WrestleMania. And this is how they got there. She thinks this is what this business is about, it can be insensitive but that is how you get tough skin.

Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY & Bianca Belair Talk WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley’s theme hits inside the building and out she comes to the ring for the next segment of the evening. The crowd loves her. She goes on to mention that this weekend will be her sixth WrestleMania.