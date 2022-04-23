LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – April 22, 2022

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype the Winners Take All match at WrestleMania Backlash, and tonight’s match with Riddle and Jey Uso, plus the Lumberjack Match main event between Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre.

– We go right to the ring and Samantha Irvin introduces Adam Pearce, who is in the ring with a contract signing setup. Pearce welcomes us to SmackDown and then introduces who he calls one of the most dominant women in sports entertainment, the game changer and so on, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. The music hits and out comes Flair to mostly boos. She stops and poses on the entrance-way as pyro goes off. We see recent events that led to the I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash, including how Flair attacked Drew Gulak last week as he had a tryout to join the blue brand broadcast team.

Pearce introduces Ronda Rousey next and here she comes to a pop. Pearce tells them we need two signatures to make the match official, but the contract is nowhere to be seen. Pearce looks around and here comes Drew Gulak, with the contract. Pearce apologizes and says Gulak is his new assistant. Gulak enters the ring with the contract and takes the mic. Gulak tells Pearce he’s super-pumped for this opportunity and he’s taking it very serious.

Gulak tells us to look to the big screen for a special Power Point presentation for the rules of the I Quit Match. Flair tells him to shut up before she makes him quit the job before he gets started. Rousey has some words of support for Gulak. Flair taunts Rousey for losing at WrestleMania 38. Fans chant “you tapped out!” but Flair insists she was adjusting her bra. Flair stands up at the table and goes on about the different ways she can make Rousey quit. Flair raises the title and says she always finds a way to win like she did at WrestleMania. Flair sits back down and signs the contract as Rousey continues looking at her with a smirk.

Fans chant for Rousey and Flair interrupts them with a reminder that she won at WrestleMania. Rousey starts talking and Flair keeps interrupting with a reminder on her WrestleMania win. Rousey says there will be no referee to save Flair this time, this time Flair will have to say Rousey is better than her, she will abandon her baby, the title, and she will quit. Flair flips the table over. She grabs a hidden kendo stick from under the table and attacks Rousey wit hit.

Rousey catches the third kendo stick swing and takes Flair down. Rousey unloads with kendo stick shots now. Gulak grabs the stick and does away with it. Gulak is preparing the contract is looks like when Rousey grabs him and drops him with her Piper’s Pit submission. Rousey stands over Gulak now, clutching his arm until he gives her a pen, while she has the contract in her other hand. Rousey takes the pen, drops the armbar on Gulak and tightens it, while signing the contract to make things official at WrestleMania Backlash. This all went down while Pearce stood by, and Flair watched from ringside. Rousey’s music starts back up as she and Flair yell at each other, and stare each other down.

– We see how Ridge Holland and Sheamus hyped Butch up last week, reminding him how The New Day is the enemy. We also see how Butch attacked Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston backstage.

Xavier Woods vs. Butch

We go back to the ring for tonight’s opening bout and here comes The New Day – Xavier Woods with Kofi Kingston. They enter the ring and pose as fans cheer them on. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Butch with Sheamus and Ridge Holland. The bell rings and Woods ducks Butch, and rolls him up. Woods with another counter and a quick roll-up. Woods chops Butch now. Woods with more chops against the ropes. Woods ducks right hands and unloads on Butch as fans cheer him on.

Woods levels Butch with a clothesline for a 2 count. Butch finally turns it around and mounts Woods with right hands. Butch works on the arm and fingers now as Kofi tries to rally the crowd. Butch bends Woods’ elbow back and stops on it. Butch counters Woods’ comeback attempt and ends up grabbing his face, then sending him face-first into the turnbuckles. Butch with more aggressive offense.

Butch charges but Woods sends him over the top rope to the floor. Woods runs and dropkicks Butch through the ropes, sending him over the announce table. Butch crawls away while Sheamus and Holland yell at Woods. Kofi comes over to stand with Woods, facing off with Sheamus and Holland. Butch comes leaping off the apron, jumping over his teammates, and takes Woods down on the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Butch has Woods tied up in a submission. Butch with a shot to the ribs as Ridge and Sheamus look on with their batons. Cole says they now want to be called The Unholy Trinity. Woods fights back with punches and chops now. Butch tries to keep up but Woods unloads against the ropes. They run the ropes now and Woods levels Butch with the big forearm. Woods sweeps Butch’s legs and then drops a senton for a pop.

Woods gets Butch on his shoulders but Butch claws at his ears and gets free. Butch with more offense before spiking Woods into the mat for another close 2 count. Butch shows some frustration now. Woods ends up dropping Butch with a DDT and rolling him up with Backwoods for the win.

Winner: Xavier Woods

– After the match, The New Day celebrates as the music hits. Butch begins to seethe as Sheamus and Ridge try to calm him down. Butch exits the ring ans goes over the barrier into the crowd. Butch grabs a WWE crew member, rag-dolls him and tosses him back over the barrier. Sheamus and Ridge look on as Butch continues roaming through the crowd. Fans boo Butch and he seethes some more while walking to the back.

– Aliyah is backstage talking to WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet about how impressive he’s been. She asks what’s next and he says this is just the beginning, it’s an honor to be champion. He talks about greats have held this title, and his goal is to be one of those all-time greats who have been Intercontinental Champion. Jinder Mahal and Shanky show up. Jinder says last week’s title defense was a fluke. He questions Ricochet’s confidence and talks some more trash. Ricochet says he will defend his title any time, any place. Shanky steps up and he wants to become champion. Ricochet accepts the challenge and walks off. Jinder looks a little confused or maybe upset with Shanky for stepping up for the next title shot.

Gunther vs. Teddy Goodz

We go back to the ring and Ludwig Kaiser is out to the stage, standing under a spotlight. Kaiser gives a grand introduction to Gunther, calling him the diabolical athlete who will stop at nothing to uphold the integrity and honor of this great sport, The Ring General. The music hits and out comes Gunther now. They march to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Gunther is wrapping up his entrance. Enhancement talent Teddy Goodz is watching from across the ring. The bell rings and Gunther goes right to work on the arm, slamming Goodz by his arm.

Goodz fights back to his feet but Gunther swats away a dropkick attempt, then levels him with a big boot. Gunther with a big uppercut into the corner as Kaiser looks on. Gunther places Goodz flat on the top turnbuckle, chops him, then briefly applies a unique submission.

