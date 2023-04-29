WWE SmackDown Results – April 28, 2023

The 2023 WWE Draft has arrived.

WWE SmackDown is back from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

On tap for tonight’s show is the start of the 2023 WWE Draft, as well as the big WrestleMania 39 rematch for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions, with Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn defending against The Usos.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Zelina Vega going one-on-one against Sonya Deville ahead of her SmackDown Women’s Championship showdown against Rhea Ripley at WWE Backlash 2023.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, April 28, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/28/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena airs to get us ready for our weekly two-hour WWE on FOX show, which this week, will feature night one of the 2023 WWE Draft.

Triple H Kicks Off This Week’s Show

We then shoot to a special video package hyping the start of the 2023 WWE Draft, which concludes with the text, “BEGINS NOW!” From there, we head inside the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX. where Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s theme hits and out comes the WWE Hall of Fame legend to kick off tonight’s special broadcast. He heads over to the WWE Draft podium set up on the side of the entrance stage. He runs down the rules and conditions for the 2023 WWE Draft.

He informs us that 50 percent will be drafted tonight and the other 50 percent will be drafted Monday on Raw. A graphic for the Friday Draft Pool showing Superstars eligible to be drafted tonight flashes across the screen.

From there, we head back to Triple H. He mentions that in addition to the Superstars on Raw and SmackDown, select Superstars from NXT will also be eligible in the Draft. The post-Draft rosters go into affect on Monday, May 8, right after WWE Backlash 2023.

WWE Draft: SmackDown No. 1 Pick

Triple H mentions he has the first picks in his hand, so the question is … “Are you ready?” He re-asks Corpus Christi if they are, in fact, ready, and then announces the first pick, who goes to SmackDown — all three drafted as one — Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Bloodline will be remaining on the blue brand. The No. 1 pick goes to Reigns, Sikoa and Heyman. He mentions that with Reigns staying on SmackDown with the Universal title, the new World Heavyweight title will be exclusive to Raw.

WWE Draft: Raw No. 1 Pick

Now he reads the first official draft pick for Monday Night Raw. He reveals it is none other than “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. His theme plays but he doesn’t come out. Triple H tells the fans they were almost to the “whoa” part of the music and tells them to go ahead and do it. They do.

WWE Draft: SmackDown No. 2 Pick

We have our first champion changing brands, as the reigning Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is announced as the No. 2 pick for SmackDown. With that said, the top dog in the Raw women’s division will now move to the blue brand on SmackDown.

WWE Draft: Raw No. 2 Pick

Triple H then moves on to the second official 2023 WWE Draft pick for the Monday Night Raw brand. The second pick for the red brand goes to none other than “The Man” Becky Lynch. Her music hits and the commentators react. Triple H then wraps up the first round of tonight’s picks and says more to come.

The Usos Address Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn Confronts Them

Now “The Game” introduces the former Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions, The Usos. The theme for The Bloodline duo hits and out comes Jimmy and Jey Uso. They hug Triple H as he goes to the back and then The Usos grab mics and mention that “The Bloodline is now in your city!”

Jimmy Uso starts things off by congratulating Roman Reigns on being the number one draft pick in 2023. Jey Uso says he knows Roman Reigns is at home watching, but points out that tonight, The Usos will bring gold back to The Bloodline.

The Usos talk about how they haven’t heard from Reigns since losing their tag titles to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39. They once again mention how they are dedicating the match tonight to “The Tribal Chief.”

Before they can say anything else, Kevin Owens’ theme hits and out he comes. He stops and then Sami Zayn’s music hits. Zayn comes out as well. Zayn and Owens stand right across from Jimmy and Jey at the top of the entrance stage.

Zayn goes on to say he wants to just say this one more thing and he’ll be done. He says did they not just see how Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman were drafted to SmackDown together, but not Jimmy or Jey with them. He says now they mention that they haven’t even heard from him since losing their titles at WrestleMania.

The Usos lose their cool again and tell Zayn they’re not losing tonight, it is Owens and Zayn who will be losing the titles. They taunt Zayn, claiming after they lose the titles back to them, Owens is gonna turn on Zayn.

Owens flips out and says he’s so sick of hearing this and says he can’t wait to beat their ass and retain their titles later tonight in that ring.

Bianca Belair Reacts To Being Drafted From Raw To SmackDown

When we return from the break, we see the SmackDown executive locker room as Michael Cole informs us that top officials are behind that door getting ready for round two of tonight’s night one WWE Draft.

Then, we shoot to a video message from Bianca Belair reacting to being drafted from Raw to SmackDown. The reigning Raw Women’s Champion talks about how she’s excited to be back on Friday night’s and says her first title was the SmackDown Women’s Championship so moving back there holds a special significance to her.

Butch vs. LA Knight

Sheamus’ theme hits and Michael Cole proclaims it is “Fight Night.” Butch makes his way to the ring for our opening contest on tonight’s special WWE Draft Night 1 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

The theme for LA Knight hits and out comes the Maryland native to the ring. He settles inside and his music dies down. Now the bell sounds to get us officially off-and-running with our first match of the show.

Butch immediately gets Knight down and works his small-joint manipulation spots, bending the fingers of his opponent backwards. Knight eventually fights back into the lead, planting Butch onto the hard part of the ring apron.

Knight gloats to the Corpus Christi crowd as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Knight still in control, with the commentators informing us that he has been dominating throughout the break.

LA continues to work over Butch for a moment but it isn’t long after we return that we see The Brawling Brutes member back in the offensive driver’s seat. Knight is on the defensive, but he fights back into the lead and hits his finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: LA Knight

Paul Heyman Delivers Message To The Usos From Roman Reigns

We see The Usos hyping themselves up in the locker room about their title match for tonight. Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa is shown behind them hyping them up. Heyman rants as Jimmy likes what he hears but Jey seems to see through it clearly now.

Heyman finishes up by turning to Solo behind The Usos and handing him tape and saying that “The Tribal Chief” has said that one way or the other, tonight is the night.

This presumably suggests that either Jimmy and Jey re-gain the titles, or Sikoa is to take them out for failing to do so after putting Roman’s name in the mix with their dedication to him.

WWE Draft Round 2 Up Next With RVD & Michael Hayes

Now we see Rob Van Dam and Michael “P.S.” Hayes are shown coming out of their respective locker rooms, as they will be coming out for round two of the 2023 WWE Draft Night 1 next to reveal the next picks. After this, we head to a commercial break.

WWE Draft: SmackDown No. 3 Pick

When we return from the break, RVD’s theme hits and out comes “The Whole F’N Show” to a big pop. He settles in at the podium and his music dies down. Then, the theme for the Fabulous Freebirds hits and out comes Michael “P.S.” Hayes.

Hayes announces the first pick of the second round, the third overall. SmackDown chooses Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins — The Street Profits. After the commentators react, The Street Profits theme dies down.

WWE Draft: Raw No. 3 Pick

An “RVD” chant breaks out as he prepares for the next pick. He says it’s good to be here and then announces the first pick of the second round, third overall, for Raw. The red brand gets WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and the rest of Imperium — Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.

WWE Draft: SmackDown No. 4 Pick

Michael “P.S.” Hayes continues next with the fourth overall pick for the blue brand. Coming to SmackDown is “The R-Rated Superstar” Edge.

WWE Draft: Raw No. 4 Pick

From there, RVD returns to the mic and announces Raw’s fourth overall pick is “The Original BRO” himself, Riddle. The fans chant “BRO! BRO!” as his music plays. Michael Cole then runs down a review of the second round of night one of the 2023 WWE Draft.

The Street Profits vs. LWO vs. Ricochet & Braun Strowman

The Street Profits’ theme hits and out comes Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins wanting all the smoke as they head to the ring for a triple-threat tag-team match, which is coming up next.

They settle in the ring and cut a quick promo to get a quick pop from the Corpus Christi crowd. Their music dies down and they await the arrival of their two opponents for this three-team showdown.

With that said, Ricochet and Braun Strowman’s theme hits and out comes the fan-friendly duo as the second of three teams make their way out and head to the ring to a rock star reaction from the crowd.

Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde come out representing the Latino World Order (LWO) and they head to the ring. They settle inside and their music dies down. All three teams involved in this one are now in the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Strowman, Ford and Wilde all kick things off for their respective teams in this one. Strowman immediately chucks both men out of the ring.

He launches Ricochet onto the bodies on the floor and then we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues. When we return from the break, we see Del Toro, Ricochet and Dawkins all duking it out.

Wilde tags in and heads right to the top-rope for a flipping dive that sees him splash onto and take out both members of The Street Profits on the floor at ringside. Back in the ring, the LWO member and Ricochet start flying all over the place to get the crowd on their feet.

Soon after this, we see The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins hit their finisher for the pin fall victory in what was a very exciting match.

Winners: The Street Profits

Round 3 Of WWE Draft: Night 1 With JBL & Teddy Long

We see JBL and Teddy Long leaving their respective locker rooms as we head to another commercial break. When we return, we see the two each make their way out to the podium for the third round of night one of the 2023 WWE Draft.

It is announced that “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley will be moving from Raw to SmackDown as the fifth pick for the blue brand. Drew McIntyre is announced as the fifth pick for Raw. The sixth pick for SmackDown is the entire group of The O.C. — AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Michin. Finally, The Miz is named the sixth pick for Raw.

Zelina Vega vs. Sonya Deville

Now we head back inside the American Bank Center where Zelina Vega’s theme hits and out she comes. She settles in the ring where her opponent, Sonya Deville, accompanied by Chelsea Green, is waiting for her.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Deville back Vega in a corner and light her up with a flurry of body punches. She turns and yells at the referee for telling her to stop.

Deville goes out to the floor and continues to beat down Vega as we see Green applauding in the background. Back in the ring, Deville continues to beat down Vega, blasting her with kicks in the corner of the ring over and over again.

We see Sonya continue to pummel Vega in what has been a completely one-sided match as the commentators talk about how underdog wins can happen. Out of nowhere, this is proven, as Vega rolls Deville up and somehow gets the pin fall victory.

After the match, Rhea Ripley attacks Zelina Vega from behind. She beats her down and goes for her Rip-Tide finisher, but Vega counters it and takes her out as the commentators go nuts. After the match, we head to another commercial break.

Winner: Zelina Vega

The LWO Give Zelina Vega A Pep Talk

As we settle back in from the break, we see Santos Escobar with Zelina Vega telling her how good she did out there against Sonya Deville just now. Rey Mysterio walks up and tells her the same thing.

Vega talks about how the LWO lit a fire under her. She mentions being ready for her title opportunity at WWE Backlash. Rey talks about being smaller than everyone he ever faced but as long as she has what’s in her head and heart lined up, nothing can stop her.

AJ Styles Returns, The O.C. Declares Things Are Only Starting

The O.C. make their way out after their draft announcement earlier this evening. The returning AJ Styles leads the group consisting of himself, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Michin to the ring.

Styles gets ready to introduce the fans, who are chanting “Welcome back!” at him, but before he can, the theme for The Viking Raiders hits and out comes Erik and Ivar accompanied by Valhalla.

They settle in the ring and get in The O.C.’s face with their mean mugs on. Styles says he wants to make sure that he’s right and that they came out here to pick a fight. He mentions how it’s four against three and says they’re as smart as they look.

“The Phenomenal One” backs up and hops on the top turnbuckle and tells The O.C. to handle their business. We see the two big guys square off against the other two big men and the ladies grill each other.

Michin takes out Valhalla and then Anderson and Gallows hit their double-team finisher on Erik and Ivar. Styles gets back on the mic and tells the crowd and the talent in the back — “we’re just getting started.”

They get ready to leave but Styles stops on the ring apron, turns around and springboards back into the ring for a Phenomenal Forearm. He leads The O.C. back to the backstage area after that.

Round 4 Of WWE Draft: Night 1 With HBK & Road Dogg

We shoot backstage and see Shawn Michaels exit one locker room. “Road Dogg” Brian James exits another. The two WWE Hall of Fame legends head towards the entrance to come out to the ring as we head to another commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we hear the theme for D-Generation X play and out comes both “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels and “Road Dogg” Jesse (Brian) James. They head to the draft podium for round four of night one of the 2023 WWE Draft.

The seventh overall pick for SmackDown is announced to be Damage CTRL — the trio consisting of Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. The seventh overall pick for Raw is “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura.

Number eight pick for SmackDown is announced to be the NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. The number eight pick has Road Dogg warning HBK that if he didn’t like that last pick due to losing the NXT tag champs, he says he might “lose his smile” again because Raw gets the NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell.

NXT Women’s Tag-Team Title Bout Set For Next Week

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance are shown interrupting Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn as they talk to McKenzie Mitchell about being drafted from NXT to SmackDown. The two tell them they won’t be taking the NXT Women’s Tag-Team Championships with them, because they want a title shot next Tuesday night on NXT. The match is confirmed.

Karrion Kross Attacks Shinsuke Nakamura Backstage

Now we shoot backstage for a quick interview with Shinsuke Nakamura about being drafted from SmackDown to Raw. Before he can say much of anything, he is ambushed and attacked from behind by Karrion Kross.

Kross stands over him after beating him down with Scarlett by his side. The backstage segment wraps up on that note.

Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (C) vs. The Usos

When we return from the commercial break, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn make their way to the ring for our WrestleMania 39 Rematch and main event of the evening here on SmackDown.

The champs settle inside the ring and their music dies down. The theme for The Usos hits and out comes Jimmy and Jey Uso for our final match of tonight’s show.

Their music dies down and the ring announcer handles the formal official pre-match ring introductions for the champions and the challengers. Jimmy and Jey jump and attack Owens and Zayn straight out of the gate after the announcements are finished being read.

Jey and Kevin Owens end up in the ring together and Uso drops “The Prize Fighter” with a big super kick. He tags in Jimmy and the two hit stereo super kicks for a close near fall. We see Sami Zayn is still laid out at ringside.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as this tag-team title tilt continues. When we return from the break, we see Jey alone in the ring taunting Owens, who is down and out and crawling.

The commentators inform us that Jimmy and Jey have been dominating this match since the word “go,” explaining it is further evidence why they were the longest reigning champions before dropping the titles at WrestleMania.

Owens finally makes it to his corner to make the much-needed tag to Zayn. The fan-favorite hits the ring to a rock star reception and starts taking it to Jimmy and Jey both by himself.

He sends both out to the floor, hits the ropes to build up a full head of steam and then launches himself, flipping over the ropes and splashing onto them to take them out on the floor at ringside.

Back in the ring, Zayn hits a sunset-flip power-bomb on Jey for a super close near fall. Zayn continues to work over Uso as we see a wide shot of the American Bank Center. Uso starts fighting back but Zayn slows him down with a Blue Thunder Bomb for another close near fall.

Now we see Zayn heading to the top-rope for a high risk high-spot, but it doesn’t pan out, as Jey springs to life and runs over and blasts Zayn with a super kick that sends him crashing and burning from the top-rope all the way down to the canvas.

On that note, we head to our second mid-match commercial for this WrestleMania 39 Rematch for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships. The conclusion of the match and night one of the 2023 WWE Draft edition of SmackDown when we return.

When we return from the break, we see Zayn beaten down and basically out in the ring, but he manages to make it to his corner to make a much-needed tag to Owens. Owens hits the ring like a man possessed and starts clearing house.

Owens brings Uso to the top-rope and hits a super-fisherman’s buster for a huge near fall. He heads back to the top-rope and hits a swanton for another super close pin attempt. After that, we shoot backstage in split-screen view to Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa watching the action on a monitor.

Heyman says “Yes sir…thank you my Tribal Chief.” He turns to Solo and tells him, “That was the call. Tonight is your night.” Solo walks off and the split-screen view disappears as we return to the action in the ring in a single-camera view shot.

Zayn and Owens fire up again and we see “The Prize Fighter” connect with a Stunner on Jimmy. He immediately goes for the cover but somehow Uso kicks out to keep this one alive. As the guys recover in the ring, we see Solo Sikoa making his way down to the ringside area.

As Sikoa heads to the ring, we hear the crowd pop. We see Riddle is attacking him from behind. He fights with him to the back and then we return to the ring and see a step-up enzugiri slow Owens down and allow Jimmy to tag in Jey.

Both Usos hit stereo super kicks on an already beaten down Owens. Jey goes for the follow-up pin attempt but somehow Owens kicks out. With Zayn out at ringside, we see one Uso holding Owens up while the other blasts him with super kicks. Still, despite being able to hold his body up, Owens manages to keep kicking out of pin attempts.

Sami finally comes to life just as The Usos were going for their 1D finisher. He takes out Jey at ringside and tags in and connects with his kick finisher in the corner on Jimmy for the pin fall victory.

After the match, Solo Sikoa re-emerges and looks disappointed and lost in thought. The Usos exit the ring together and start to head to the back. We see Jey in particular looks very much lost in thought, likely nervous about Roman Reigns’ reaction to how things just went down. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and STILL Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn