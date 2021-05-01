LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – April 30, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package to hype tonight’s Career vs. Title main event. We cut to the SmackDown intro video.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us and the pyro goes off. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype tonight’s main event.

– We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. Cole sends us to a video package to hype Belair up.

Belair hits the ring and a “EST!” chant breaks out. Belair says it’s her pleasure to welcome us to the cool-est, the dop-est, the hott-est show on FOX, Friday Night SmackDown. Belair tells us to put our hands together for… the music interrupts and out come SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler says when we kick off SmackDown, we do it right with The Dirty Dawgs. Roode tells Belair to let them take it from here. Ziggler starts ranting about how they’re the best but the music interrupts and out come The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They can’t believe Ziggler and Roode just interrupted the Women’s Champion. The music interrupts again and out comes Bayley.

Belair is still alone in the ring until Bayley walks in and snatches the mic to boos. Bayley laughs at Belair and keeps on laughing until Belair drops her for a pop. Belair wants Bayley to fight. Bayley tackles her and mounts her with strikes. The Profits and the champs hit the ring now and they start brawling. We go to commercial with everyone brawling in the ring.

The Street Profits and Bianca Belair vs. Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode and Bayley

Back from the break and Bayley is going at it with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Bayley takes control and levels Belair with a clothesline. Belair with a roll-up for 2, then a shoulder block to keep control. Bayley swats a dropkick away and covers for a quick 1 count.

Bayley mises in the corner and hits the turnbuckles. Belair with a dropkick and a kip up. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler tags in and has words with Belair. Angelo Dawkins runs in and sends Ziggler flying with a big shoulder. Ziggler runs the ropes and Montez Ford comes in with a big dropkick. Robert Roode runs in but he gets double teamed by The Profits. Roode, Ziggler and Bayley all get sent to the floor now.

Ford runs the ropes and leaps out, taking the champs down on the outside. Ford brings Ziggler back in but Bayley rams Belair back into the steel ring steps. A distracted Ford turns around to a big superkick from Ziggler. Ziggler goes for the pin but Ford rolls to the floor to recover. Ziggler follows and brings Ford back in. Ziggler tags Roode in and they double team Ford in the corner. Roode with a big Uranage in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Roode works Ford around the ring now, using the middle rope as the referee warns him.

Bayley rocks Ford with a cheap shot. Roode and Ziggler with more quick tags and offense. Roode with a suplex on Ford. Ziggler covers for the pin and keeps Ford grounded as Belair and Dawkins rally for him. Ziggler with a big running splash to Ford in the corner. Ziggler and Roode mock Ford now. Ford dodges a superkick and levels Ziggler with a kick to the mouth. Ford and Ziggler both crawl for tags. Roode and Dawkins tag in as fans pop. Dawkins unloads and hits the big flying elbow. Ziggler runs in but Dawkins slams him. Dawkins with a running bulldog to Roode. Dawkins with a twisting neckbreaker to Roode but Ziggler breaks the pin up at 2.

Belair comes in and struggles to get Ziggler on her shoulders for the KOD but she gets him up. She immediately has to drop him as Bayley runs in. Belair rocks Bayley with the right hand and then hits the KOD on h er. Dawkins and Roode are going at it again. Roode rolls Dawkins up with a handful of tights but Belair slaps him in the back with her hair. Dawkins with The Anointment on Roode in the middle of the ring. Ford follows up with the big top rope Frogsplash for the pin to win.

Winners: The Street Profits and Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair and The Profits celebrate as we go to replays. We come back to the celebration continuing in the middle of the ring.

– Still to come, WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews defends against Big E.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Daniel Bryan, asking about tonight’s main event. He’s at peace with the stipulation and is excited, but maybe we should be asking Roman Reigns how he feels. Bryan is confident, this is what he’s wanted, Reigns one-on-one, and he’s confident he will make Reigns tap out again. Bryan says when does win the Universal Title, the first title defense won’t be Reigns’ rematch, the first title shot will go to Cesaro.

– Seth Rollins is in the back now. He laughs at Daniel Bryan saying he’ll give the first title shot to Cesaro. Rollins goes on and predicts that Bryan will win tonight but says Cesaro won’t get a title shot because he’s not going to make it past next week. Pat says Rollins vs. Cesaro looks on for next week. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see a Cricket Wireless-sponsored video on recent happenings with Tamina Snuka, Natalya, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Reginald. Megan Morant approaches the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and Reginald backstage now. They brush her off and look ahead to going out and proving why they’re the champs and what they’re made of to Natalya and Snuka next. Jax rants about how they’re tired of the disrespect they’ve been getting on RAW and SmackDown as of late. Natalya and Tamina suddenly attack out of nowhere and leave the champs laying.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Tamina Snuka and Natalya

We go back to the ring and out first comes Tamina Snuka and Natalya. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are out next with Reginald for this non-title match. Fans boo but the champs are all business, ready for payback.

Jax and Tamina go at it to start. Tamina drops Jax and superkicks her in the back of the head against the turnbuckle while down in the corner. Tamina levels Baszler as she approaches on the apron. Tamina goes up top for the big splash but she lands hard as Jax gets her knees up. Baszler tags in and they double team Tamina. Baszler with a big knee to the face for a 2 count. Baszler with more offense before and right after tagging Jax back in.

Jax talks trash while keeping control of Tamina, kicking her around and taunting her. Tamina fights Jax against the ropes but Jax hits a crossbody for a 2 count. Baszler tags back in but Tamina fights the double team off, out of their corner. Baszler dodges a clothesline and starts bending back Snuka’s fingers and elbow. Snuka scoops her for a big slam for a pop. We see Reginald checking on Jax at ringside now. Baszler needs to tag but Jax is not there. Natalya tags in and runs wild on Baszler.

Natalya avoids the Kirifuda Clutch and hits a big discus clothesline for 2. Natalya goes on and nails a German suplex for 2. Baszler fights off the Sharpshooter attempt with strikes. Jax tags in and drops an elbow on Natalya for 2. Jax charges but misses in the corner, hitting hard. Tamina tags in and kicks her to the mat. Tamina goes to the top but has to stop when Reginald interferes, sending him to the floor. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter on Reginald but Baszler makes the save in front of the announce table. Tamina gets dropped and crotched on the top turnbuckle as Jax tags Baszler back in.

Baszler climbs up with Snuka but she resists and headbutts Baszler to the mat. Snuka hits the big Superfly Splash on Baszler for the non-title win.

Winners: Natalya and Tamina Snuka

– After the match, the champs recover at ringside as the music hits. Natalya and Snuka raise their arms in victory and start celebrating.

– We see video of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T predicting tonight’s main event. He picks Roman Reigns to retain. The announcers hype the match and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get the promo for next week’s throwback SmackDown again.

– Shinsuke Nakamura is backstage. He predicts Daniel Bryan too win tonight’s main event because he has too much to lose. Nakamura will be waiting for Roman Reigns if he retains.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. She asks about a possible SmackDown Tag Team Titles shot. They both talk about how nice it’s been teaming together. Rey says he’s done a lot in WWE but becoming the first father and son team to hold gold in WWE would be legendary.

– Cole sends us to another vignette for the upcoming return of Aleister Black. He’s continuing with the “Tales of The Dark Father” book from last week and “Reality” is the name of this chapter. Black says people look at him and judge him, making assumptions. This is the true nature of now and he’s always lived in this reality. In high school people like you littered the halls, so unaware, lost in a concept of success and adoration that you’d been fed. The prom date, the right college, house with picket fence… imagine thinking any of that is real. You built a foundation of lies. He goes on about how his father never taught him about any of that others were caught up with, never fed him the lies. Father taught him the truth. Black believes people like the fans have been fed ideas of success that are just lies. There is something horribly wrong with society, and with you. Black says he could help society and give them the keys to escape, but he will not do that.

– We get a Progressive-sponsored video package on the Big E vs. Apollo Crews feud. Megan Morant is with Big E now, asking if he’s changed his strategy since losing the title to Apollo at WrestleMania 37. Big E says everyone is asking what he will do different in his rematch. He and Apollo have been around and around but tonight all of that comes to an end because tonight Big E gets his baby back. Big E goes on and assures everyone that tonight he will become a three-time Intercontinental Champion and you’ve got to feel that. Let’s go.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Big E vs. Apollo Crews

We go back to the ring and out first comes Big E. We see WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews backstage talking strategy with Commander Azeez. Back to commercial.

