WWE SmackDown Results – April 4, 2025

WWE SmackDown emanates from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois tonight at 8/7c on USA Network.

CM Punk Kicks Things Off

The show kicks off with the usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature. Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show as always, and we see arrival shots of various Superstars.

We settle inside the arena, where the camera shows Tessitore seated next to Wade Barrett. They address the hot crowd as fans are loudly chanting “CM Punk! CM Punk!” in the background.

From there, a video package is shown to recap the main event contract signing from last week’s show with Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.