WWE SmackDown Results – April 9, 2021

– The special WrestleMania 37 go-home edition of tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a highlight video from last week. We’re live on a tape delay from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Daniel Bryan to a pop. Bryan hits the ring and leads a “yes!” chant as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Bryan says we are close to the biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 37. Fans pop. Bryan says he’s excited, everyone is excited. He’s excited about everything – to see the set, smell the smoke of the pyro, feel the human air in Raymond James Stadium, but what he’s excited for most is to finally hear the roar of the WWE Universe in person. Bryan loves the ThunderDome and thinks it’s incredible, but there is absolutely nothing like wrestling in front of a live audience, and doing it at WrestleMania, and there is absolutely nothing like winning the WWE Universal Title in the main event of WrestleMania. Another “yes!” chant starts up.

Bryan can’t wait to walk to the ring with 25,000 people chanting “yes!” because there’s nothing like it. Bryan goes on about criticism against him, including how they say he doesn’t deserve to be in the main event of WrestleMania. Bryan says damn right he does deserve it. He’s lucky because every time people told him no, his mentors and parents told him to ignore the negativity. Bryan goes on and gets another “yes!” chant going. Bryan says every time life told him no, he said yes. Doctors said he’d never be able to wrestle again, he said yes he would. People said he’d never be World Champion again when he returned, he said yes. People said he’d never be able to tap Roman Reigns out at Fastlane, Bryan said yes. Can Bryan main event WrestleMania one more time? Adam Pearce first said no, then he said yes. Fans chant “yes!” again.

Bryan says this Sunday is by far the biggest match of his career, a Triple Threat for the Universal Title. WWE Hall of Famer Edge on one side, furious thinking Bryan stole his spotlight. On the other side, Reigns, who is worried about tapping out again and losing his spot as the Tribal Chief. Bryan says Edge and Reigns are two of the most dangerous men in WWE, but they’re going to have to face the best version of Daniel Bryan that they’ve ever seen, the most dangerous version, the same one that tapped Reigns out, the same one with fire in his eyes and his heart, who is willing to do anything. Bryan says that brings him to one more question – can he walk out of the WrestleMania main event as Universal Champion? Yes. Bryan leads another “yes!” chant as his music starts up.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with The Street Profits. They’re chanting “yes!” as well. They get hyped up about winning the titles back tonight. They’re suddenly attacked by SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Roode and Montez Ford fight to the stage. Angelo Dawkins gets the upperhand on Ziggler. Chad Gable and Otis run out to join in now. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio also join the fight. The four teams brawl down to ringside as Rey gets launched into the barrier. We go to commercial

Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles: Alpha Academy vs. The Mysterios vs. The Street Profits vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Back from the break and Dominik Mysterio is working on Chad Gable. Dominik with a dropkick to drop Gable. He works o the arm now. Otis comes in and they double team Dominik. Dolph Ziggler tags himself in and covers Dominik for a 2 count. Robert Roode tags in and the SmackDown Tag Team Champions keep Dominik in their corner now.

Rode levels Dominik for a 2 count. Roode grounds Dominik now. Roode beats Dominik back down and scoop slams him in the middle of the ring. Gable tags himself in and Roode isn’t happy about it. Gable keeps Dominik down and works on the arm. Gable with a 2 count before going back to work on the arm. Rey Mysterio cheers his son on as Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins look on from the apron. Dominik counters Gable for a quick 1 count. Rey tags in and unloads on Gable now.

Rey with a big head scissors takedown to Gable. Rey goes for a moonsault but Gable catches him. Rey turns that into a DDT for a close 2 count as Roode and Ziggler break it up. Roode and Ziggler then knock The Street Profits off the apron. The Mysterios send the champs to the floor, then knock Otis off to the floor. They send Gable out and Otis catches him. Rey flies out and takes Alpha Academy down on the floor. Dominik then flies out from the apron, taking Alpha Academy down again. Rey and Dominik regroup in the ring and stand tall as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we’re having some weather-related technical difficulties. Otis is in the ring with Ford now. Ziggler comes back in and takes over, grounding Ford. Ziggler counters a suplex attempt and dropkicks Ford. Ziggler goes for the Fame-asser but it’s blocked and Ford drives him into the mat. Ziggler and Ford both tag in their partners.

Dawkins unloads on Roode with clotheslines, then a big corkscrew flying elbow. Gable runs in but Dawkins tosses him and he rolls to the floor. Dawkins with a big splash and a bulldog to Roode. Rey tags himself in and hits the senton on Roode. Rey sends Dawkins to the floor. Roode gets sent into Otis, sending him to the floor. The Mysterios double team Roode. Ziggler runs in but they also drop him into position. They hit the double 619 on both champs at the same time.

Dominik hits the big Frogsplash from the top but Otis breaks the pin to save Roode. Rey flies off the top but Otis catches him and launches him out of the ring. The Profit double team Otis and send him to the floor. Ford runs and leaps out, taking Otis down at ringside. Dominik and Roode are both down but they’re tagged out by Gable and Dawkins. They trade pins and more back & forth action.

Gable with a big German on Dawkins but Ford is legal. Ford with a huge Frogsplash on Gable. Ziggler tags in and superkicks Ford out of the ring as Roode tags in as the legal man. Roode quickly covers Gable for the pin to retain.

Winners: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

– After the match, Roode and Ziggler celebrate and stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Roode and Ziggler raise the titles on the stage as their opponents try to recover around the ring and ringside area.

– Kayla is backstage with Bianca Belair now. Belair has butterflies about challenging SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 Night One. That’s not a bad thing as she’s nervous and excited. She recalls some advice from her dad and thinks about how he raised her, and she’s confident about this opportunity of a lifetime. She’s been working so hard for so long and now the entire world is watching to see what she can do. Kayla talks about Banks’ success and experience but Belair isn’t worried. She says when she wins the title it will be the greatest night.

– The announcers hype the WWE Network on Peacock. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a quick promo for WrestleMania 37 on Saturday and Sunday. Graves says limited combo tickets are still for sale.

– The announcers send us to a video of WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E returning to his roots in Tampa this past week. We see him cutting a promo on Apollo Crews while visiting his barber. We also see Big E visiting Down Tampa and Tampa Preparatory School. He talks about being taught discipline and how to grind, where he wrestled at school. He also shows us Raymond James Stadium and mentions playing his high school championship game there years ago. Big E gets hyped up, raises his title, and warns that he will walk in with the title, and walk out with the title this Sunday. Cole plugs how rapper Wale will perform Big E’s “Feel The Power” theme at WrestleMania.

– Cole leads us to a video package for Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37.

Nia Jax vs. Tamina Snuka

We go back to the ring and out first are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Nia Jax with Shayna Baszler and Reginald. Out next comes Tamina Snuka with Natalya. Tamina enters the ring as they stare each other down. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and they lock up with Jax easily putting Snuka down and talking some trash. Snuka meets her and they lock up again. Snuka shoves Jax down this time. Jax rocks Tamina but Tamina back-hands her. Tamina unloads and beats Jax into the corner as the referee pulls her off.

Reginald gets on the apron but Tamina grabs him. Baszler grabs his leg to try and pull him back to the floor. Jax takes advantage and levels Snuka. Jax drops Tamina again and kicks her around while taunting her. Tamina gets up swinging but Jax knocks her back down. Jax puts a boot to the head in the corner as fans boo. Jax and the referee have words. Jax whips Tamina into the corner and charges but she hits the ring post shoulder-first as Tamina moves.

Tamina goes to the top but Jax decks her. Tamina headbutts Jax back to the mat. Baszler gets on the apron and distracts Tamina but here comes Natalya. They end up in the steel ring steps. Jax pulls Tamina off the top but Tamina slides out and superkicks her, then catches her with a Samoan Drop in the middle of the ring for a pop. She goes for the pin but Baszler hits the ring for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Tamina Snuka

– After the bell, Natalya runs in and attacks Baszler to stop her. The champs retreat up the ramp with Reginald as Natalya and Tamina regroup in the ring.

– Kayla is backstage with The Riott Squad but Billie Kay and Carmella quickly interrupt. Kayla asks The Riott Squad about possibly winning the titles at WrestleMania. Carmella mocks them with a glass of champagne in her hand. Carmella says the titles will belong to she and Billie. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke interrupt next. Naomi and Lana arrive now. All four teams start brawling. Natalya and Tamina show up from the ring and they get involved in the brawl now. Tamina takes out Liv and Natalya takes out Rose, the last two who were standing. Natalya and Tamina are all smiles as they walk off with the other teams recovering on the ground.

– We get a vignette for Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge with a steel chair. Edge enters the ring and unfolds the chair. He takes a seat as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Edge is sitting in the chair with a spotlight on him. He says he knew what he wanted to do with his life after seeing WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6. He talks about having to manifest things from his dreams. He became a WWE Superstar who accomplished everything, but ending his career on his terms. He goes on about having his career ripped away from him, this is all he wanted to do. He fought and ripped his career right back from the hands of fate. He didn’t come back for some greatest hits tour, to be a shell of his former self, he came back to steal the show and main event WrestleMania.

Edge addresses Daniel Bryan saying this could be his last WrestleMania. He says a month in Bryan’s career is like a year in his own. He says Bryan used sympathy as a factor to weasel himself into this match. He talks about Bryan had different ideas to get into the match and somehow this has made a Triple Threat. Edge says a one-on-one match, a clash between titans of two eras now has some indie bookstore troll sticking his nose in their business. Some fans boo that line. Edge addresses WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns now.

He say Reigns walks around here acting like everyone owes him something. Edge says he owes nothing to Reigns, but Reigns owes him. Edge calls Reigns a Samoan Edge because he came in with a three-man group, he did his entrance through the crowd, and he uses a Spear. But he thinks Reigns is good. He goes on and says they had their match ripped away, and the fans also had the match ripped way, but he thinks some of the fans are onto Bryan now, except for the lemmings who chant “yes!” like they used to do the “what!” chant. Edge mentions how this match is happening 10 years to the day he was forced to walk away, but that’s not acknowledged or mentioned in video packages, but if it was Bryan, that narrative would be drilled into the ground. Edge says he hasn’t received the respect he deserves since he’s been back. He touts his Royal Rumble performance and says he shouldn’t have to jump through hoops. He has come back from something no one in the history of sports has come back from, and we have no idea the amount of pain he’s experienced to get this back. He’s not a part-timer and he’s not phoning it in. He’s doing top rope hurricanranas, competing at a level that no one has coming from this kind of injury. That is a slap in the face to him and his work ethic.

Edge says so now it’s time for him to take and demand the respect he deserves. People will put respect on his name. In case you forgot or you never knew, he is The Rated r Superstar. Call it fate, God’s way or whatever you want, he is the next Universal Champion because he’s dreamed it, and now he will manifest it. Edge stares down wide-eyed as he gets a pop from the crowd. His music hits.

– Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville are backstage talking about the Universal Title Triple Threat at WrestleMania 37. Deville doesn’t think it’s fair that Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode had to defend their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against 3 other teams tonight. She also doesn’t think the Triple Threat at WrestleMania is fair. Yes Daniel Bryan probably deserves a title shot somewhere, but it should be Edge vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Deville walks off.

– We see Sasha Banks backstage talking to Kayla Braxton. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kayla Braxton is with SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks in the back. She asks for a response to what Bianca Belair said earlier. Banks doesn’t care what Belair has to say, it’s the other way around. Belair and everyone else wants to know what the champ has to say. She says Belair may be The EST of WWE but she’s not the best, because Banks is and always will be. She welcomes Belair giving her all tomorrow night because she’s going to give that and more back, Boss Style. Banks says she will make Belair tap out and make her realize her place – beneath Banks. Banks goes on and says she will leave WrestleMania as the champion. She does her annoying laugh one more time to end the promo.

– Cole leads us to a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37.

– We get a plug for YouTube star Logan Paul being Sami Zayn’s guest for the WrestleMania match against Kevin Owens. We see how Zayn tried to get in on a recent training session with Logan and his brother Jake Paul, but security ended up shutting him out. Sami interrupts the announcers and insists things are fine between he and Paul. He promises to beat Owens at WrestleMania. Battle Royal participants start coming out as Owens attacks Zayn at ringside. Sami blocks a Stunner and retreats as Owens yells at him.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

We get a look at the ring and it’s now filled with Superstars for tonight’s main event match – Akira Tozawa, Angel Garza, Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Elias, Erik, Gran Metalik, Humberto Carrillo, Jaxson Ryker, Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Mace, Murphy, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Slapjack, T-BAR, and Tucker. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and King Baron Corbin is getting his own entrance as the announcers go over the card for WrestleMania 37 Night One and Night Two. Carmella and Billie Kay are confirmed for the Tag Team Turmoil match now. We see the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy at ringside. Out next comes Jey Uso with his own entrance as fans boo him. Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

The bell rings and everyone starts going at it. Uso works on Ali. Gulak and T-BAR go at it. Garza and Metalik go at it. Ricochet fights Elias. Shelton and Cedric eliminate Tozawa. They double team Tucker now, and then eliminate him. Everyone gangs up and attacks Cedric and Shelton now. Shelton is tossed by several Superstars, then Cedric is also tossed by multiple Superstars. Slapjack attacks Murphy as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and T-BAR is working on dumping Gulak. Erik works on Ryker but Elias makes the save. Elias and Ryker eliminate Erik. Ryker tosses Lince to the apron but he makes it back in. T-BAR and Mace eliminate Gulak. They then toss Carrillo over the top and he’s eliminated now, landing on Gulak. Elias and Ryker double team Slapjack, eliminating him. Ryker and Elias face off with Mace and T-BAR now. They go at it. Elias and Ryker are eliminated

Ali comes from behind and eliminates Mace, then celebrates. T-BAR goes to dump Ali with a chokeslam but Murphy interferes. T-BAR knocks him back. Ali tangles with T-BAR and T-BAR gets eliminated. Murphy levels Ali with a big rolling knee. Lucha House Party reunites in the middle of the ring now. Metalik and Lince turn on Kalisto and double team him now. He fights out of the corner but Dorado eliminates him. Metalik eliminates his own partner, Lince. Corbin grabs Metalik and they go at it. Corbin eliminates Metalik and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Murphy fights with Garza on the apron. Corbin works on Ricochet. Ali and Uso double team Nakamura. Garza unloads on Murphy with elbows. Murphy rips his pants off. Corbin runs over and eliminates Murphy, launching him into the barrier. Garza attacks Nakamura in the corner now. Nakamura ends up eliminating Garza.

It’s down to Ali, Ricochet, Corbin, Nakamura and Uso. Ali and Ricochet go at it on the apron. Ricochet with a big knee. Ricochet launches Ali onto another Superstar already out. Ali is eliminated. Uso superkicks Ricochet and he is eliminated. Corbin and Uso double team Nakamura now in the middle of the ring. Uso superkicks Corbin, then dumps him but he hangs on and pulls back in. Nakamura sends Uso to the apron but he hangs on. Nakamura charges and eliminates Corbin.

Nakamura and Uso unload on each other in the middle of the ring with strikes now. Nakamura levels Uso with a heavy right hand. Nakamura with a big STO now. Nakamura gets a pop as he readies for the Kinshasa but he runs into a superkick instead. Nakamura comes right back with a Kinshasa to flatten Uso. Nakamura goes to toss Uso out but Uso grabs him and launches him over the top rope for the final elimination.

Winner: Jey Uso

– After the match, Uso goes to ringside as his music hits. He kneels down and points to where his name will be added on the plaque of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Trophy. Uso stands next to the trophy and does the Andre pose with his arms crossed.

– The music interrupts and out comes WWE Universal Champion with Paul Heyman. Jey Uso looks on from ringside, still standing next to the trophy. Fans boo Reigns and Heyman. Reigns stops on the stage and raises the title as pyro goes off. Uso joins Reigns in the ring and they embrace as more pyro goes off. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and a loud “you suck!” chant is going over and over. Reigns is annoyed he even has to be here. He’s not a politician or running for President, he doesn’t have to sale himself to the fans. He has bigger things to worried about because he’s in a match that he doesn’t have to get pinned to lose. But while he’s here, he might as well state the obvious. He goes on about showing up to win on Sunday. Reigns says show day is the easy day. He goes on and knocks Daniel Bryan and Edge for having one good week here and there. Reigns has been doing it strong consistently every week since SummerSlam, for 30 weeks in a row. He says the numbers don’t lie – who do you think changed the ratings for this show? Who made this title relevant, into the one that everyone wants? Reigns.

Reigns goes on and mentions Bryan bragging about making him tap out. A “you tap out!” chant starts up. Reigns says if Bryan really did that, he’d be champion, but he’s not and never will be because on Sunday he can’t make Reigns tap. He goes on and knocks Edge for saying he had his career snatched from him. Reigns calls them dreamers and says that’s where the story ends, and his begins. He calls them the launching pad, the jump off, because if we think what he did this year was special, wait until we see what’s next. Reigns is at the head of the table because he’s not a dreamer, dreamers are selfish. He says he’s the man with the plan and everything he touches has purpose.

Reigns says he saves careers, right Paul? Reigns asks Uso who gave him the greatest year of his career. But Reigns isn’t going to do that for Edge and Bryan, he’s not making their dreams come true, he’s crushing them. Reigns says like Heyman says, this isn’t a prediction, it’s a spoiler – in the main event of WrestleMania, he’s going to wreck everybody, smash them, stack them, pin them, stand over them with the title in the air, making them see a man greater than them, light years ahead. They will see millions of dollars of pyro go off, then hear the whole world acknowledge him. That ends the promo as the boos start back up, as does Reigns’ music.

The announcers hype WrestleMania on the WWE Network and Peacock. Reigns stands tall with Heyman and Uso before exiting the ring. The WrestleMania 37 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX goes off the air with Reigns and his crew marching up the ramp as fans continue to boo.