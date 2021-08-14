LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – August 13th, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and out comes John Cena to a huge pop. Cena rushes the ring as fans cheer him on. Cole sends us to a Progressive-sponsored video package that shows how Baron Corbin took out Finn Balor two weeks ago before he could sign the SummerSlam contract to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and how Cena came down to take out Corbin, then sign the contract to face Reigns.

Cena is hyped up as he welcomes us to SmackDown and hypes the SummerSlam match with Reigns for next Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Cena says with school going back in session, it’s the perfect time to give Reigns his report card. Cena says Reigns is a D, a below average D, a D-head, a D-bag, and above all a huge disappointment, because for 10 years WWE has been selling us Roman Reigns, and judging by the numbers the only one buying is Roman. Cena says that’s why he came back with a very specific agenda, to give Reigns a F. Cena says Reigns will receive that F from him at SummerSlam.

Cena wants to hear what Tulsa feels about this. Fans cheer and boo, then chant for Cena. Cena has a pop quiz for the fans – do you think Reigns will beat the hell out of him at SummerSlam? The crowd loudly responds with a mixed reaction. Cena says Reigns will beat the hell out of him at SummerSlam, but he also knows Reigns will lose at SummerSlam and there’s not a damn thing you can do about it. The music interrupts and out comes The Tribal Chief with Paul Heyman. They stop on the stage as Reigns smirks. Heyman hands Reigns the strap and he raises it in the air as the pyro goes off.

Reigns continues staring Cena down from the ramp. Cole and McAfee hype tonight’s show – Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will sign their contract for SummerSlam, and Apollo Crews will defend the WWE Intercontinental Title against King Shinsuke Nakamura. We go to commercial with Cena looking on from the ring as Reigns staring back at him from the stage.

Back from the break and Reigns and Heyman are in the ring now. Cena gets the crowd to give it up for them. Cena says this is a lively crowd tonight. He thanks Reigns and Heyman for joining us. Heyman hands Reigns the mic and then raises the title. Reigns says let’s get to it. Cena says he’s going to wait until next Saturday to embarrass Reigns on the biggest stage of them all. Reigns asks Cena if that’s it. Cena says that’s all he needs. Cena says he sees a guy walking around like this is his show, like we all have to play by his rules, like this is Reigns’ company. Cena says everybody knows the company belongs to the fans. Cena goes on and says he’s back because he’s the only one that can shut Reigns up. Cena talks more about why he’s back and says he was asked to come back so he can serve Reigns a big slice of humble pie, which he will do at SummerSlam to shut him up.

A “Roman sucks!” chant starts up. Cena says the fans know and they have one week to decide, but they know what it will be. Reigns thought Cena was going to bring something different and fresh tonight. He knocks Cena’s joke and tells him to hit him with something better. Cena mentions again how Reigns will beat him good at SummerSlam. Cena doesn’t need to prove himself to Reigns, that’s what is so historic, he just needs to pin Reigns 1-2-3. Cena says if he can hold onto the title just one more time, it’ll make #17 and that will make him the most decorated of all-time. All he needs to do is pin Reigns 1-2-3. Cena says as fun as it will be for him, it’ll be better for Reigns. Cena goes on about how he’s here to help Reigns. Reigns and Heyman joke about Cena’s comments. Reigns talks more about Cena being the best, at the top of WWE on Mount Rushmore, but Reigns is just glad he can beat Cena. Reigns says Cena is good, good enough to main event SummerSlam, good enough to win the WWE Title, but not good enough to win the Universal Title. Reigns says 20 years of missionary may have been good enough for Cena, in a reference to his recent promo, but it wasn’t good enough for Nikki Bella. Reigns says he’s going to smash Cena, retain the title, pack him on a private jet and send hi back to Hollywood, but he wants Cena to enjoy this because it might be the last time we get to see Cena. Reigns tells Cena to take us home.

Cena says Reigns want to hypocritically knock him for doing D-jokes, but then bring up sex and a break-up he had. Cena goes on about how Reigns has been protected, how he almost ruined Seth Rollins and ran Dean Ambrose out of WWE. Cena goes on about how Reigns has been protected, with the whole system behind him, and it’s still not working. Cena says Reigns needs to be embarrassed. Cena says Reigns is right by a lot – SummerSlam will be compelling, Cena will go to a Hollywood set afterwards, and Reigns will smash him, but Heyman knows better than anyone how much Cena can take and still hang on, and all he needs to do is hang on for that 1-2-3. Cena calls Reigns the biggest failure in WWE history. Cena says Reigns has to shine, smash and bash and overachieve, but all Cena needs is 1-2-3 and then Reigns will be the answer to a trivia question – who did John Cena beat to become a 17-time champion? Cena says Reigns is going to show up like he does and put on a helluva show, and all Cena is going to do is hang on for 1-2-3. Cena goes on and says he’s going to take the title, hop the barrier with the title and he may even blow Reigns a kiss goodbye. Cena says Reigns doesn’t get this – it’s inevitable and no one can protect reigns any longer, and at SummerSlam, The Champ is… gone. Cena taunts Reigns with “1-2-3” in his face once again, and drops the mic. Cena exits the ring to a pop as his music hits. He marches right to the back. Reigns raises the title in the air as some fans boo.

– We see King Nakamura and Rick Boogs backstage getting ready. Back to commercial.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: King Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Apollo Crews

Back from the break and out comes King Shinsuke Nakamura with Rick Boogs playing his entrance. WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews is already out with Commander Azeez.

The bell rings and they go at it. Crews drops Nakamura and hits a suplex for a 2 count. Nakamura hits the ropes and levels Crews with a kick to the face as Azeez watches from ringside. Nakamura puts boots to Crews and takes him back down from the corner. Nakamura with a big knee drop for a 2 count.

Azeez tries to distract from ringside and Nakamura kicks at him to keep him back. Crews takes advantage of the distraction and dropkicks Nakamura. Crews drops Nakamura with a high elbow. Crews with more offense. Nakamura turns it around and places Crews over the top turnbuckle, then attacks with a high knee. Nakamura takes Crews up for a superplex but Crews fights back. Crews headbutts Nakamura to the mat.

Boogs gets on the apron and distracts Crews with a little guitar play. The referee ejects Boogs to the back. Fans boo. Azeez tries to enter the other side of the ring but the referee catches him. The referee also ejects Azeez to the back and fans pop. Crews argues with the referee while Boogs plays the guitar on his way to the back. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Nakamura covers for a close 2 count. Boogs and Azeez are no longer at ringside. Fans cheer as Nakamura goes to the top. Crews stuns him with an enziguri kick. Crews climbs up for a superplex but they’re both stunned off the impact. Nakamura kicks out just in time. Fans chant for Nakamura as they get up and he delivers strikes. Crews with a powerbomb, holding it for a 2 count. He brings Nakamura right back up and hits a sitdown powerbomb for another close 2 count.

Crews shows some frustration now. Crews drags Nakamura to the corner and goes to the top. Crews flies with the Frogsplash but Nakamura gets his knees up and Crews lands hard. Crews counters and hits a big enziguri. Crews goes for the pin but puts his feet on the ropes for leverage and the referee catches him.

Crews with a German suplex for a close 2 count. Crews waits for Nakamura to get to his feet. Nakamura dodges the Olympic slam, nailing an arm drag. Nakamura stuns Crews and delivers a Michinoku Driver for another close 2 count. Nakamura with another Exploder suplex. Nakamura waits for the Kinshasa now as fans cheer him on. He nails it and covers for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE Intercontinental Champion: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, the music hits as Nakamura takes the title and celebrates. We go to replays. Boogs comes back out and jams with Nakamura as pyro goes off. McAfee joins them and dances on top of the announce table as the celebration continues.

– We get a video on the feud between The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. Kayla Braxton is backstage with The Street Profits now. Montez Ford isn’t worried about getting back in the ring with Otis after what happened last time. Ford and Angelo Dawkins cut promos on Alpha Academy and how they want the smoke with them because this is payback season.

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

We go back to the ring and out come The Street Profits to a pop – Montez Ford with Angelo Dawkins. The red Solo cups fall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Alpha Academy – Otis and Chad Gable. The bell rings and Gable goes at it with Ford to start. Gable takes control on the mat. Ford flips out of the corner and avoids an attack, then taunts Gable. Ford with big arm drags now. Ford rolls Gable for a 2 count. They tangle some more and have a stand-off.

Otis tags in and Ford waits to get revenge over the recent rib injury. Ford with a dropkick, kicks and punches but Otis takes them. Dawkins tags in as Otis launches Ford into the air and slams him hard into the mat. Dawkins with a corkscrew elbow and more offense but Otis sis till standing. Otis catches Dawkins with a big fall-away slam now. Otis stands tall and raises his fist for some boos. Otis rams Dawkins in the corner and thrusts him. Gable tags in with more shoulder thrusts in the corner. Otis tags right back in with more thrusts.

Gable and Otis keep the quick tags coming. Otis with a big running shoulder thrust now as Dawkins goes down. The referee and Gable argue over who’s legal. Ford ends up taking Otis down on the floor with a big dive out of the ring. Dawkins takes advantage and slams Gable with the pop-up corkscrew neckbreaker for the pin to win.

Winners: The Street Profits

– After the match, Otis seethes as The Profits head to the ramp and celebrate while their music hits. We go to replays. Otis is furious as he looks on.

– Seth Rollins is in the production truck now, yelling at the workers about knowing what he wants. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers show us Sasha Banks’ recent return and attack with Bianca Belair. Their SummerSlam contract signing will take place tonight.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins to mostly boos.

