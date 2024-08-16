WWE SmackDown goes down at 8/7c on FOX this evening from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand prime time program is The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins battling the #DIY team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in a battle to determine the No. 1 Contenders to the WWE Tag-Team Championships currently held by The Bloodline.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is the “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, “Queen” Nia Jax’s WWE Women’s Championship Celebration with Tiffany Stratton, Blair Davenport vs. Naomi, Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens, as well as Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade III.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, August 16, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – AUGUST 16, 2024

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us started as always. We then see footage from WWE SummerSlam and last week’s SmackDown involving The Bloodline and Roman Reigns’ ongoing battle.

Backstage, we see footage of Solo Sikoa arriving to the building with only Tama Tonga behind him. The crowd inside the building in Orlando boos upon seeing this.

“Queen” Nia Jax’s WWE Women’s Championship Celebration

Corey Graves and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show. We shoot to the ring, which is decked out with pink balloons and pink podiums and other decorations. Already in the ring are Pretty Deadly and Tiffany Stratton.

Stratton says it’s Tiffy-Time and then introduces the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring and the new WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax. Out she comes being carried on a throne, old-school “Macho King” Randy Savage-style.

Jax tells Stratton she shouldn’t have. Stratton says of course she did after all Nia has done for her. Nia says it’s a lot of pink. She tells Tiffy it’s not really her style.

Her style is more destruction, which she proved at SummerSlam by destroying Bayley. She says everyone should bow down to her. She demands Stratton bow down. Tiffy tells her Pretty Deadly is going to sing a song and then they’ll all bow down.

Pretty Deadly gets on their Janet Jackson, Britney Spears-style headset microphones to introduce, “Ode to the Queen,” while of course, promoting “Pretty Deadly: The Musical.” Michin ends up hitting the ring in mid-performance to beat everyone down with a kendo stick. Mercifully, this ends.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade III

Backstage, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi talk about their six-woman tag-team match in the future, as well as how Cargill and Belair are going to recapture the women’s tag-team titles.

Carmelo Hayes comes up and asks if they’re coming to his after party after he beats Andrade. They point out he’s 0-2 against him and laugh and walk off. ‘Melo says, “They’re watching my matches, though!” Nice.

It’s time for the trilogy bout, as back inside the arena, Andrade’s theme hits and out he comes with his entrance mask on. He removes the mask at ringside to a big pop and heads into the ring for our first match of the evening.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. We return to footage from Fanatics Fest NYC and then hype for Rey Mysterio and his surprise tag-team partner tomorrow at 3pm EST.

The theme for Carmelo Hayes hits and out comes the former multiple-time WWE NXT World Champion looking to pick up his first victory in his third match against Andrade. We see some brief back-and-forth action and head into a mid-match break as Andrade is in the offensive lead.

When we return, we see Hayes take over and hit some impressive high spots, only for Andrade to kick out of every pin attempt. We see an insane Super Spanish Fly off the top-rope and some other big spots leading up to an unfortunate botched spot one step before Hayes rolls Andrade up out of nowhere for the win.

After the match, Hayes keeps gloating about beating Andrade and how it’s 2-1 in their three bouts now. Andrade eventually loses his cool and a brawl breaks out, which a bunch of officials break up.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes

Naomi vs. Blair Davenport

Backstage, Solo Sikoa is shown when Tama Tonga walks up and hands him the Tribal Chief beads. Solo says if Roman Reigns can beat him and take the beads, Tama will acknowledge him as the new Tribal Chief, and so will Solo, but he’s got to take them from him first. He holds them up and kisses them.

Inside the arena, Naomi’s theme hits and we all “Feel the Glow” as the WWE women’s veteran settles inside the squared circle for our second match of the evening. As she does, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, another vignette promoting the return of the repackaged Giovanni Vinci to the SmackDown brand airs. Back inside the arena, Blair Davenport makes her way out. The bell sounds and off we go with women’s singles action.

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez is shown in the crowd with her title over her shoulder in a brief cameo appearance. Davenport shoves Naomi, who fires away at her to start this one off. Davenport trades back and drops Naomi, and then puts the boots to her.

Naomi starts to fight back and take over with a slide on her knees off the ropes to deck a clothesline attempt. Naomi drops Davenport with the Rear View off the ropes. Naomi knocks Davenport to the floor and hits a dive through the ropes.

She climbs to the top-rope and hits a cross body splash in the ring for a two count. We head to a mid-match break on that note. When we return, Davenport connects with her knee finisher for the pin, which the crowd actually booed in a way where clearly they didn’t want her to win. Graves mentions as much.

Winner: Blair Davenport

Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller

Backstage, Grayson Waller is shown preparing for his match while asking why Austin Theory volunteered him for a fight with Kevin Owens. Theory pumps Waller up, the exact reverse of what their relationship and storyline used to be.

Kevin Owens over-hears Theory convincing himself that he is a loser and has some fun, agreeing and saying that’s why he said he didn’t deserve the Cody Rhodes title shot coming up at WWE Bash In Berlin. He smacks Waller and Theory on the chest and says “let’s go prove it, let’s go show everyone I’m a loser!”

Inside the arena, Graves and Barrett introduce a special video package honoring the life and legacy of the late, great Afa Anoa’i, who passed away today. Fans chant “Thank you, Afa!” as the video gets started. After this wraps up, we head to another break.

When we return, WWE NXT Champion Ethan Page is shown in another in-crowd cameo appearance. Grayson Waller’s theme hits and out he comes with Austin Theory for scheduled singles action. As soon as the bell sounds, Owens charges across the ring and immediately starts showing Waller “what a loser” he is.

On the floor, Owens continues to beat Waller down, bouncing him off the commentary desk and according to Graves, breaking Barrett’s headset. Eventually he gets it fixed. Waller gets in some offense when Owens is distracted by Theory. Waller boasts too much, and Owens creeps up behind him to take back over.

Owens stops to deal with Theory and while beating him down at ringside, is attacked by Waller from behind, who settles back into the offensive lead inside the squared circle. Waller makes the critical mistake of trying to super-plex Owens.

Owens fights back and knocks him down and hits a Swanton off the top for a two-count. Owens tries for a Stunner, but Waller defends it. Waller tries for his finisher leaping through the ropes from the floor, but he leaps right into a Stunner from Owens that connects this time. He hits a pop-up power bomb and pins him.

Winner: Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens & Cody Rhodes Have A Moment With WWE Universal Title

After the match Owens goes to show the “Old K.O.” Waller claimed he wanted, by power bombing him onto the PRIME Energy station, but Theory makes the save.

The two A-Town Down Under guys go for a two-on-one beatdown, but Cody Rhodes’ theme hits. “The American Nightmare” runs down with a pair of chairs. He hands one to Owens and the two beat down A-Town Down Under and run them off.

When they leave, Rhodes bends down to pick up his WWE Universal Championship, but Owens picks it up first. The crowd gasps. Owens gives it a good luck and hands it to Cody before walking off.

Solo Sikoa is shown backstage when Tama Tonga walks up and acknowledges him. Solo says he knows he does, but tonight, Roman Reigns needs to acknowledge him. We head to another commercial break on that note.

WWE Tag-Team Championship Eliminator

The Street Profits vs. #DIY

When we return from the break, the cameos continue, as WWE Hall of Fame Warrior Award Recipient and Global Brand Ambassador Titus O’Neil is shown in the front row. We shoot to a Legado Del Fantasma vignette after that.

Santos Escobar claims he will take the U.S. Championship from LA Knight after talking about the group getting complacent lately. “You know what needs to be done!”

Inside the arena, LA Knight’s theme hits and out comes the United States Champion to a rock star reception. He says the Legado Del Fantasma dinner featured in the aforementioned vignette “looked fun.” He hypes his title defense against Escobar next week and that’s it.

Backstage, we see Piper Niven and Chelsea Green approach Michin, claiming they were going to do what she did. They try and pal up to her but are annoyed when they learn Michin has a title shot against Jax. Jax ends up showing up and laying out Michin.

We return inside the Kia Center, where The Street Profits’ theme hits. Out comes Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for their scheduled No. 1 Contenders match to determine the next challengers to the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

Trick Williams is shown in another in-crowd cameo appearance and then #DIY settle in the ring. The bell sounds and Ford and Gargano kick things off for their respective teams. We see some back-and-forth action and a big spot from Dawkins at ringside as we head into a mid-match commercial.

When we return, we see DIY take over and get many close near falls as the crowd comes to life in the background in the Kia Center. The Street Profits fire up again and start getting super close two-counts of their own.

As the action continues, we head into a second mid-match commercial. This time when we return, we see Ford hit a 450 splash off the top, but he lands on the knees of Ciampa. Gargano and Ciampa hit double-team action and go for the cover, but Dawkins breaks it up.

DIY throws Dawkins to the floor and focuses on Ford. Dawkins yanks Gargano out to the floor. Ciampa walks into a jumping knee from Ford. The Profits follow-up with a big double-team spot and the cover, which Gargano breaks up. The Profits hit a double-team top-rope blockbuster for the win.

Winners and NEW No. 1 Contenders to WWE Tag-Team Championships: The Street Profits

Solo Sikoa Calls Out Roman Reigns

It’s main event (segment) time!

When we return inside the arena, Graves and Barrett run down the lineup for next week’s show. This includes Naomi, Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn & Blair Davenport, LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar for the WWE United States title and The Street Profits vs. The Bloodline for the WWE Tag-Team titles.

Solo Sikoa’s theme hits and out he comes with his Tribal Chief beads around his neck. He settles inside the ring alongside Tama Tonga. He begins on the mic, demanding Orlando to acknowledge him. They boo. He says that’s fine, but there is one man who needs to acknowledge him.

He tells Roman Reigns if he wants his Tribal Chief beads back, he needs to come out here and try and take them from him. After a slight pause, the new upgraded theme song for “The Original Tribal Chief” hits and out comes Roman Reigns to another rock star reaction from the crowd in “The Sunshine State.”

Reigns gets in the ring and has an intense stare down with Sikoa. Sikoa takes the beads off and hands them to Tonga. He points for Tonga to move out of the way. He does. Reigns and Sikoa immediately start trading shots. Sikoa sends Reigns into the ropes, but he comes off with a Superman Punch.

Tonga attacks him from behind. Reigns takes Tonga out and spears Sikoa out to the floor. He begins clearing off the commentary desk as fans loudly chant “OTC! OTC!” Sikoa attacks Reigns from behind and rolls him back into the ring. He goes for the Samoan Spike, but Reigns avoids it and connects with another Superman Punch and a Spear.

Reigns kneels down in the corner and picks up the Tribal Chief beads. He gives them a long look and then looks out at the crowd as they roar. He slowly lifts them up and places them around his neck as the pop from the Orlando crowd grows insanely louder. His theme hits again but he is attacked from behind by Jacob Fatu.

The wild man of The Bloodline beats Reigns down from behind as Reigns’ theme cuts off. Fans boo and make a ton of noise as Fatu slams Reigns shoulder-first into the ring post. “The Samoan Werewolf” backs into one corner and charges across the ring with a smashing hip-attack. Tonga and Fatu feed Sikoa, who power bombs Reigns through the commentary desk.

Fatu rolls Reigns back in the ring. Sikoa puts the Tribal Chief beads around his neck again after they are retrieved by Tonga. All three pose over Reigns as he is laid out in the ring. They raise their ones to the sky as Sikoa’s theme hits again. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!