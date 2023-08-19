WWE SmackDown Results – August 18, 2023

The road to WWE Payback 2023 continues tonight in Canada!

WWE SmackDown returns from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at 8/7c tonight with this week’s edition of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX Friday night program.

On tap for tonight’s show is the 25-year Celebration of Edge, with Edge vs. Sheamus, as well as Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar on The Grayson Waller Effect, Charlotte Flair & Bianca Belair vs. Bayley & IYO SKY and the latest build-up to the upcoming WWE Payback 2023 premium live event.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, August 18, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (8/18/2023)

The Grayson Waller Effect With Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Austin Theory & LA Knight

We shoot inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto where we hear the “Who’s Better Than Me? I Don’t See Nobody!” theme plays and the camera pans the crowd.

Michael Cole and Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves talk about what is scheduled for tonight’s show and then we head to the ring for our opening action, which features the latest edition of “The Grayson Waller Effect.”

Now we shoot to Grayson Waller in the ring where his theme plays, stops, the drum-roll hits and his music sounds again. Waller talks about making people relevant on his talk show as the fans in Toronto boo him.

Waller then gets right down to business and introduces his two guests for tonight, the new WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio and his fellow LWO member, Santos Escobar. The two make their way down to the ring together to a massive pop from the Toronto crowd.

Highlights are shown of Mysterio beating Austin Theory for the U.S. title last week after filling in for Santos. Waller congratulates Rey on being a legend who is still making moments. Waller then tries stirring the pot between Rey and Santos. Grayson accuses Rey of purposely taking Santos’ opportunity and the title.

Santos calms Rey down as he takes exception to Grayson’s comments. He then tells Grayson to shut up before saying the only person he has a problem with is Theory for his sneak attacks. He mentions giving his friend and mentor Rey his blessing to take his spot. He says Theory got what he deserved.

When he goes to say what he’s gonna do when he heals, he is interrupted by the theme for Austin Theory. Out comes the former U.S. Champion to a chorus of boos. He sarcastically congratulates Rey on becoming a three-time U.S. Champion. He asks where his “Father of the Year” award is and asks who’s running this show, calling what happened last week a “tragedy.”

Theory tells the fans to shut up and mocks Santos for being weak. He demands Adam Pearce get out here right now and hand him back what is rightfully his, the U.S. Championship. Pearce comes out and says he had an idea Theory would do this. He says no one wants to hear him complain tonight.

Before he can say anything else, the theme for LA Knight hits and the crowd goes absolutely bonkers. Knight comes out and, of course, asks if he can talk to us. The fans roar with approval. Knight asks if he heard right that Theory claims to be the best U.S. Champion of all-time. He says he only defended the title once every three months and ultimately fumbled the ball.

LA Knight congratulates Rey and says he doesn’t care who ends up with the title, because it’s eventually coming to him. Knight then challenges Theory to a one-on-one bout to determine the next challenger for Rey’s U.S. title. The fans like that idea. Pearce does, too.

He says the only thing makes it better is if they do it right now. The fans roar and Knight wraps things up by saying Theory has a first class ticket to a B.F.T. with everybody sayin, L-A KNIGHT — YEAH! His theme hits and we head to a commercial break.