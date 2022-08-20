WWE SmackDown Results – August 19, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

Michael Cole mentions the first episode of Smackdown in 1999.

Ronda Rousey makes her way into the ring, despite still allegedly being suspended.

Ronda says she paid her fine last week and then some. She says she is not leaving until she is reinstated. She tells Adam Pearce to get out here chop chop and end the suspension.

She says she isn’t leaving until she gets what she wants.

Adam Pearce appears on the stage with security. He says he cannot lift her suspension because she wants him to. That is above his pay grade. He says he knows that Ronda is frustrated, but you cannot hijack the show to get what you want. Adam asks respectfully for Ronda to leave the ring peacefully.

Ronda says she chose to leave peacefully last week. Don’t make me choose violence tonight.

Ronda is ready for a fight as security makes their way to the ring and two men grab her and Ronda with a kick to one and a judo throw to the other. Ronda with a knee to a third and a judo throw to number four. Ronda wants to apply an arm bar but Pearce tries to stop her but that does not work.

Pearce calls for the RCMP to come out but it is two cops, one male and one female.

Ronda willingly accepts being handcuffed and taken to the back.

Ronda asks Adam if he is relishing this. She tells Adam he has a nice haircut.

Ronda is put into a police car and driven away.

An SUV drives past the police car.

Roman emerges from the vehicle and he walks into commercial.

We go to commercial.

Bayley shows up in the front row with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to watch this match.

We take a look at Toxic Attraction with a video package.

Match Number One: Natalya and Sonya Deville versus Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in a First Round Match in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament

Natalya and Gigi start things off and Gigi with a head scissors and Natalya escape. Gigi with a kick and wrist lock. Natalya is sent to the mat by the hair and Natalya with a rollup for a near fall. Sonya tags in and she rolls up Gigi for a near fall. Sonya with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Sonya with a spear for a near fall. Gigi with a forearm and she goes for a head scissors but Sonya blocks it. Sonya with a punch and she sends Sonya into the ropes. Jacy with a knee and she gets a near fall. Sonya sends Jacy into the turnbuckles a few times. Sonya with kicks to the midsection in the corner. Sonya misses a shoulder into the corner and hits the ring post.

Jacy with a cannonball off the apron onto Sonya. Natalya misses a clothesline and runs into a kick. Natalya is sent into the ring steps.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Gigi with a bow and arrow but Sonya gets a near fall with a lateral press. Gigi with an Irish whip and an elbow in the corner. Jacy tags in and hits a hip in the corner. Gigi with a bronco buster into the corner and Jacy with a cannonball for a near fall. Jacy with an Irish whip and Sonya with a boot. Sonya with another boot. Sonya with a forearm to knock Gigi off the apron. Jacy with a back elbow. Jacy goes for a Sharpshooter but Sonya kicks Jacy away. Jacy keeps Sonya from making the tag. Sonya makes the tag.

Natalya with a side Russian leg sweep and a suplex. Natalya with another suplex to Jacy. Natalya with an Irish whip and Jacy with a back elbow. Natalya with a German suplex. Natalya sets for a Sharpshooter but Jacy kicks her away and Gigi with a forearm. Jacy with a forearm. Jacy with a super kick. Gigi tags in and hits an STF for a near fall. Sonya sends Gigi to the floor and Jacy with a punch to send Sonya to the floor. Sonya with a rake of the eyes and they punch each other on the floor. Jacy sends Sonya into the ringside barrier in front of The Bayley Bunch. Jacy with a bicycle kick to Sonya. Gigi with a rollup for a near fall. Natalya with a discus clothesline. Gigi with a back elbow and Jacy tags in. Natalya with a double leg take down and Sharpshhoter but the referee tells Natalya that Gigi is not legal. Jacy with a rollup for the three count.

Winners: Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (advance to face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah)

Sami Zayn walks in the back and he is told that Roman Reigns wants to see him. Sami is a bit shocked and he knocks on the door before entering.

Roman tells Sami to sit down. Roman asks Sami how everything is going. Sami says things have been going good repping the Bloodline, but it has been a bit dicey. He says he has been getting into it with Jey. Jey was really yelling at him, and even spit on him. Sami says that Jey is acting like Sami is not pulling his weight. He saved Jey from taking a Claymore last week. Did he get a text or call? He says Jey is so ungrateful.

Roman tells Sami that he is right. Roman says Jey doesn’t appreciate anything, but he is his blood. Roman wants to know why Sami is talking to Jimmy. He tells Sami to hang out.

Sami tells Roman he has a phone call and it is Jey. Roman tells Sami to answer the phone.

Sami answers the phone and Sami tells Jey to bring it down and not to scream. He says he will tell Roman, but says it is not a good time. Sami says that Jey was screaming.

Roman asks Sami what is happening.

Sami says there is some trouble at the border so they might not make it tonight. Sami says he is here.

Roman asks Sami what is he doing and Sami mentions his number one contender match. Roman says that would look good in the Bloodline. Roman tells Sami to get warmed up for his match.

Sami says they should do this more.

Roman asks Sami if he is cool with KO. Roman tells Sami to tell Kevin he doesn’t owe anybody anything, ever.

Sami says he hasn’t talked to Kevin in a while but Kevin should know that.

Sami leaves and Roman makes a call as we go to commercial.

We take a look back at last week’s Intercontinental Title match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Gunther.

Max Dupri, Maxxine Dupri, Mace, and Mansoor are in the ring.

Max says Mace and Mansoor have titilated the juices of your pleasure.

They are interrupted by Hit Row, who make their way to the ring at their own pace.

Max says this is a scheduled appearance for them. Max says Top Dolla is not Maximum Male Model material.

Top Dolla and Ashante take care of Mace and Mansoor.

Hit Row say they have something special.

They are going to do a musical performance.

Max tries to keep Maxxine from going to the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back with Karrion Kross and Scarlett says the tongue is not steel but it cuts. Karrion says hello to Drew McIntyre and he says his return has upset Drew. The Chosen One. What do you want to be called? You are a chosen one. Just like Reigns. It is what you are. The fact that whenever you failed, they chose someone else. That person built the table you failed to set. They chose YOU and they were wrong. They chose you and THEY WERE WRONG.

Match Number Two: Ricochet versus Riddick Moss versus Sheamus versus Baron Corbin versus Sami Zayn in a Number One Contender Match for the Intercontinental Championship

Ricochet goes after Corbin and Sheamus hits Ricochet from behind. Sheamus punches Moss and Moss clotheslines Sheamus and himself over the top rope. Sami with a side head lock to Ricochet. Ricochet with a head scissors take down and Corbin with a choke slam to Ricochet for a near fall. SHeamus sends Moss to the floor while Sami punches and kicks Corbin.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Corbin sends Zayn into the announce table. Sheamus runs Ricochet into the ringside barrier. Sheamus sends Sami into the ringside barrier while Sheamus connects with a European uppercut on Moss. Corbin grabs Ricochet and sends him back into the ring. Moss with punches to Sheamus. Moss sends Sheamus into the ringside barrier while Corbin gives Ricochet a hard Irish whip. Moss is sent into the ringside barrier but Moss back drops Sheamus into the timekeeper’s area. Ricochet with a flip and Corbin with a punch. Corbin with knees to Moss in the corner. Corbin with a hard Irish whip to Moss. Corbin with an Irish whip that sends Ricochet sternum first into the turnbuckles. Moss with punches to Corbin. Corbin with an Irish whip to Moss and Corbin with a wacky slide around the post for a clothesline.

Corbin knocks Zayn off the apron. Corbin with a shoulder tackle to Ricochet. Sheamus punches Corbin and follows with forearms. Corbin sends Sheamus into the turnbuckles and Corbin with a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. Ricochet with a drop kick to Corbin and a springboard cross body to Moss. Ricochet with a springboard drop kick to knock Zayn off the apron. Ricochet with a satellite DDT to Corbin. Ricochet with a shooting star press for a near fall on Corbin. Moss with a shoulder tackle that flips Ricochet. Moss with punches to Sheamus. Moss with kicks in the corner. Moss with a kick and Sheamus with a uranage back breaker to Moss and then to Zayn.

Sheamus with forearms to Moss’ chest. Sheamus decides to try to do the same to Corbin and he pulls the shirt over Corbin’s head like a hockey fight and he hits the forearms. Ricochet with punches to Sheamus and Sheamus sends Ricochet to the apron for some forearms and he almost gets enough to cover for Zayn too. He tries to do it to Zayn but Zayn drops Sheamus on the top rope. Zayn drops down and Corbin goes to the floor. Zayn with a plancha onto Corbin and Sheamus.

Ricochet with punches to Zayn but Zayn with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Zayn sets for a Heulluva kick but Moss stops Sami . Sami escapes a slam and hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Zayn goes to the turnbuckles but Corbin stops him. Zayn punches Corbin and Ricochet leaps to the turnbuckles but Zayn pushes Ricochet off. Sheamus punches Zayn and goes to the turnbuckles for a Super Air Raid Crash and hits it. Sami appears to have hurt his shoulder as he goes to the floor. Ricochet drop kicks Sheamus in the back of the head. Moss with shoulders to Ricochet and Sheamus but Ricochet floats over. Sheamus with a tilt-a-whirl slam on Moss. Corbin with Deep Six to Sheamus. Ricochet with a springboard clothesline for a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Moss goes for a super Fallaway slam on Sheamus and hits it. Moss gets a near fall on Sheamus. Ricochet with a quebrada to Moss for a near fall. Corbin punches Ricochet. Corbin goes over the top rope when Ricochet drops down. We see footage of a tower of doom spot. Ricochet with a springboard back elbow but Corbin with a boot to Ricochet. Corbin with a torture rack neck breaker for a near fall. Corbin and Sheamus exchange punches. Corbin with a knee and he gets Sheamus up but Sheamus gets to his feet and he clotheslines Corbin over the top rope to the floor. Moss with a rollup to Sheamus for a near fall. Sheamus with a jumping knee to Moss for a near fall.

Sheamus sets for a Brogue Kick but Moss moves and Moss with a side slam. Ricochet with Recoil to Moss and Moss goes to the floor. Ricochet sees Sheamus in the corner and he goes up top. Ricochet with a shooting star press but Corbin breaks it up. Ricochet drops down and Corbin goes over the top rope to the floor. Sami Zayn makes his way back to the aisle holding his arm close to the body. Sami with an exploder to Ricochet into the turnbuckles. Sami sets for the Helluva Kick and he hits it. Sami gets a near fall when Corbin pulls Sami out of the ring. Sami is sent into the ring post shoulder first by Corbin. Sheamus with a Brogue Kick to Corbin for the three count.

Winner: Sheamus

We have a video package for Drew McIntyre.

We go to commercial.

We go to the Viking Funeral for The New Day.

In a pre-recorded segment, we go to the woods. Erik says we gather to celebrate our battles and what is to come. We respect you as great warriors and heroes, but your time has passed. The wounds on your flesh is a prelude. You failed to heed our warnings. Now, Valhalla awaits. We stand upon these consecrated grounds as a great battle awaits. Soon, the sun will set upon the New Day. It will be the dawn of a new Viking Day.

They set a lot of New Day merchandise ablaze.

Cole mentions the Smackdown Women’s Championship Match and we have a video package of what happened last week.

Liv is in the back and Kayla asks her about her match against Shotzi and how it could affect her match against Shayna.

Liv says if she played it safe, she never would have won the title. She knows she has a target on her arm and Shotzi will probably go after it. I also have a target on my back and I will do what it takes to keep the title.

We go to commercial.

Shotzi is about to be asked a question by Kayla but Shotzi says that Liv is overly emotional. She thinks with her big dumb heart. She is trying to prove herself while injured. A match with her is a bad decision and she will make Liv pay for it.

Match Number Three: Liv Morgan versus Shotzi in a Non Title Match

Shotzi wants a test of strength using the injured arm but Liv with punches and Shotzi punches back. Liv with a drop kick and a hip into the corner. Liv with a running knee into the corner. Shotzi with an enzuigiri and Liv falls into the ropes. Shotzi with a back senton into Liv’s back for a near fall. Shotzi with a wrist lock and forearm. Liv with a kick and a missile drop kick. Liv misses a shoulder into the corner but she kicks Shotzi. Shotzi pulls Liv to the apron and drops her on the apron as we go to commercial.

We are back and Shotzi with a kick and forearm. Shotzi with a scorpion kick and she gets Liv on her shoulders but Liv with elbows and a crucifix bomb for a near fall. Shotzi avoids ObLIVion and SHotzi with a Tiger suplex for a near fall. Shotzi with forearms and she slaps Liv. Liv with a jumping facebuster. Liv with ObLIVion for the three count.

Winner: Liv Morgan

After the match, Shayna Baszler cuts Liv’s post match celebration short with a forearm. Shayna with a wrist lock and she stands on the side of Liv’s head. Shayna puts the hand on the mat and she sets to stomp on the elbow but she says wants to do it so bad, but she wants to make sure Liv makes it to Cardiff. She wants to break Liv’s arm in Cardiff. Shayna kicks Liv in the head.

Roman Reigns is in his dressing room and he gets ready to walk to the ring.

Drew McIntyre is in his dressing room and he pulls down his jacket and sees an hourglass.

We go to commercial.

We are back and next week, we will have the other semifinal tag tournament match. Ricochet will face Baron Corbin.

Roman Reigns’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Roman gets a mic and he tells Montreal to acknowledge him.

He says he is not here every week any more. Every once in a while, people are going to come out here and say some stupid stuff. If anyone ever comes out and says they are the face of the company and it is not him, they are lying. If they say they are the main event and it isn’t him, they are lying. If it is anyone who comes out and says they have carried the company on their back . . . Drew McIntyre, they are lying. There is only one person who can say they are the face of the company, THE main event, and carrying this company on their back, it is Roman Reigns.

Roman says he is a man of his word. He does not have to say anything face to face to Drew because he is beneath him.

Drew’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Drew says he would love to have said everything he said to Roman’s face but Roman hasn’t been here. Drew says Roman does not represent the titles the way they are meant to be. He says Roman does not deserve to be champion.

Roman asks if Drew understands after what Roman said about being champion.

Drew says he has the Wise Man working for him politically. He has the Usos working for him physically. Who can stop the Bloodline? You are in God Mode. You are just a man. I see fear and concern when it is just you and I. There is not a man he cannot tear apart with his bare hands. He will tear those titles apart and he will beat Roman. Drew says he is in the mood for a little fight in Montreal since the Bloodline isn’t here.

Roman punches Drew and Drew punches Roman back. Drew with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex to Roman. Drew sets for a Claymore but he hits Sami when Roman is pushed out of the way. Roman with a Superman punch to Drew. Roman sets for a spear and Drew with a Claymore to Roman.

We go to credits.

