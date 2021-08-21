LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – August 20, 2021

– The WWE SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona as Michael Cole welcomes us to the final show before tomorrow’s SummerSlam. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a big pop from the Phoenix crowd.

Edge is sitting in a chair in the middle of the ring now, under a spotlight. Fans chant his name. Edge says he heard and felt what Rollins said last week. He thinks back to 2014 when Rollins had his boot on his neck. He was worried about his life and family then, and he felt threatened in the same way last week. Edge goes on and knows Rollins’ Curb Stomp can affect his ability to be there for his family. Edge knows Rollins means what he says, and Rollins has put him into a dark place, a place he doesn’t like to go because it’s so hard to come back from. Edge says if he’s being truthful, he likes that place. Rollins has helped Edge find a place in his heart where the blood runs black.

Edge says he does see clearly on this day, he sees that at SummerSlam he doesn’t have to just beat Rollins, he has to break and humble him. Edge gets intense and says he’s going to burn Rollins down at SummerSlam. He stares ahead and drops the mic as fans cheer him on. The music starts back up to end the segment.

– The Mysterios are backstage. Dominik Mysterio knows his dad will beat Jey Uso tonight, and they will win the titles from The Usos tomorrow night. Rey tells him to slow down and take it one match at a time. Rey points out how Dominik almost brought a loss last week. Rey goes on about how he also wants the SmackDown Tag Team Titles just as bad. He tells Dominik to have his back out there. Dominik agrees and they walk off.

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso vs. Rey Mysterio

We go back to the ring and out comes The Mysterios – Rey Mysterio with Dominik Mysterio. We see how The Mysterios won the straps from Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler three months ago. Rey and Dominik look on as we see SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos getting hyped up backstage – Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. We go to commercial as Rey and Dominik wait in the ring.

Back from the break and out comes Jey with Jimmy. Back and forth to start the match. They re-start and Rey mounts offense. Rey mounts Jey in the corner now with a tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. Jey turns it around and grounds Rey as fans do dueling chants now.

