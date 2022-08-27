WWE SmackDown Results – August 26, 2022

Happy Corbin vs. Ricochet

Happy Corbin charges at Ricochet. Ricochet sends him to the outside with a hurricanrana before Corbin slides in. Ricochet delivers a dropkick, followed by a standing shooting star press. He goes for a pin, but Corbin kicks out. Ricochet delivers a shoulder to Corbin’s midsection but Corbin fires back with a right hand. Corbin delivers a chop to Ricochet, followed by several right hands. Ricochet delivers a springboard elbow, then looks for a baseball slide followed by a corkscrew.

After the break Ricochet delivers a few kicks to Corbin. Corbin slides to the outside and delivers a World Strongest Slam on the announce table. Corbin sends Ricochet into the barricade before tossing him back in the ring. He delivers a slap, then sends Ricochet face first into the top turnbuckle. He goes for a pin, but Ricochet kicks out. Corbin delivers a knee to Ricochet, followed by a running forearm. He sends him into the ring post before Ricochet fires back with a DDT.

Ricochet delivers several kicks to Corbin, followed by an enziguri. He hits a shoulder to Corbin’s midsection, followed by a hurricanrana. Corbin delivers the Deep Six then goes for a cover but Ricochet kicks out. Ricochet looks for the 450 Splash, but Corbin counters into a big boot. He slams Ricochet into the mat, then goes for a pin but Corbin kicks out. Ricochet hits a knee, followed by a superkick. Ricochet ascends to the top and delivers a Shooting Star Press for the win.

Winner: Ricochet

We go backstage to the Street Profits. Hit Row walks in and B Fab says she heard they want the smoke. They all say they want the money, money, money, money.

We come back from the break we head to a video of Drew McIntyre speaking about his journey from Scotland to WWE.

Back at ringside, Karrion Kross & Scarlett appear from the crowd. Kross congratulates McIntyre on his story of redemption and says it may or may not be his time. He says that at any given moment, he can put his arm through his head and make his achievements mean nothing. He tells McIntyre “tick tock”.

2nd Chance Fatal 4 Way Tag Team Match

24/7 Champion Dana Brooke & Tamina vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop vs. Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Natalya & Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville & Tamina starts the match off, Tamina superkicks Natalya. She delivers a Samoan drop to Deville, then goes for a pin but Doudrop breaks it up. Nikki ASH & Xia Li tag in and Nikki fires off some right hands to Li. Li sends Nikki off the top rope before Shotzi Blackheart tags in. Shotzi launches off Li to deliver a kick. She goes for a pin, but Tamina breaks it up. Dana Brooke tags in and Nikki delivers a neckbreaker, then goes for a pin but Deville breaks it up. Brooke & Nikki ascend to the top before Deville tags in. Brooke delivers a superplex to all the women on the outside before Deville tosses Nikki in the ring and pins her for the win.

Winners & Gets Into The Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament: Natalya & Sonya Deville (They will face Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah later on tonight)

We get a recap of the Intercontinental Title Fatal 5 Way #1 Contenders Match last week.

The Brawling Brutes then head to the ring.

Semi Final Match Of The Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament

Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Natalya & Sonya Deville

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

