WWE SmackDown Results – August 5, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

We begin with a look back at SummerSlam highlights.

We see a vehicle arrive at the building and The Usos emerge from the front seats. They walk to another vehicle and Roman comes out of the back.

Roman tells them it is time to walk into the building.

Pat asks the people in the truck to replay McAfee’s illegal kick to the groin from SummerSlam.

Baron Corbin is in the BACK watching MONITOR and people are laughing at Corbin and Ricochet says that is karma.

Corbin tells Ricochet he will wipe that smile off his face.

Ricochet says he will be going to the ring to wait for Corbin.

Match Number One: Baron Corbin versus Ricochet

They lock up and Corbin tosses Ricochet into the corner but Ricochet goes to the apron when Corbin charges into the corner. Ricochet with a kick and he leaps over Corbin. Ricochet with a kick and drop kick. Ricochet with a Fosbury Flop onto Corbin. Ricochet goes up top and he leaps over Corbin as Corbin goes to the floor and does the wacky slide and hits a clothesline when he returns to the ring. Corbin with a punch. Ricochet with punches and Corbin with a back elbow. Corbin with a hard Irish whip and Ricochet hits the turnbuckles sternum first. Ricochet is sent to the apron and Corbin with a punch to stop a slingshot move by Ricochet.

Corbin with a knee. Ricochet floats over and Corbin does the wacky slide but since it is the second time, Ricochet stops him with a kick. Ricochet with a thrust kick on the apron. Ricochet lands on his feet when Corbin moves. Corbin sends Ricochet face first into the ring post.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Corbin with a half nelson and chin bar. Ricochet with punches and Corbin with a back body drop. Corbin gets a near fall. Ricochet flips over Corbin and punches Corbin followed by a jumping knee. Ricochet with a handspring back elbow and a shoulder into the corner. Ricochet with a springboard clothesline and shooting star press for a near fall. Ricochet goes for Recoil but Corbin blocks it. Ricochet with a knee. Corbin catches Ricochet on a handspring move and Corbin with a neck breaker for a near fall. Corbin goes for a choke slam and Ricochet counters with a rana for a near fall. Ricochet with a sunset flip for a near fall.

Ricochet with kicks and Corbin with Deep Six for a near fall. Corbin put Ricochet on the turnbuckles but Ricochet punches Corbin and sets for a sunset flip power bomb but Corbin holds on to the ropes. Corbin pulls Ricochet back to the turnbuckles. Ricochet with punches and Corbin grabs Ricochet by the throat and drops Ricochet onto the top rope.

McAfee gets up and addresses Corbin because he does. Ricochet crotches Corbin on the top rope. Ricochet with Recoil. Ricochet goes up top to hit a shooting star press for the three count.

Winner: Ricochet

After the match, McAfee and Ricochet play catch and McAfee kicks the football into the crowd.

We take a look at what happened at SummerSlam in the Smackdown Women’s Title Match.

Sami Zayn walks in the back and he stands next to Roman Reigns’ locker room door and he knocks as we go to commercial.

We are back and Sami continues to knock on the door and the Usos finally answer.

Sami says what the Usos did was unbelievable. Sami asks how Paul is doing.

Jimmy says Paul is relaxing at home.

Sami says he wants to talk to Roman to wish him luck after Saturday but the Usos tells Sami they will text him later.

We take a look at the controversial finish of the Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan.

Michael Cole mentions that Ronda has been suspended for this week.

Match Number Two: Shinsuke Nakamura versus Ludwig Kaiser (with Gunther) in an If Nakamura wins, he gets an Intercontinental Title Match

They lock up and Kaiser with a top wrist lock and take down into a wrist lock. Kaiser with a hammer lock into a reverse chin lock. Kaiser with an elbow to the back of the head. Kaiser with an elbow to the head and then he sends Nakamura into the turnbuckles. Kaiser kicks Nakamura. Kaiser with kicks in the corner. Gunther tells Kaiser what to do and Kaiser sends Nakamura into the turnbuckles and he follows with a punch and kicks. Nakamura with an elbow to the knee and punches and kicks in the corner. Nakamura kicks Kaiser but Kaiser blocks a kick. Nakamura with a knee drop for a near fall. Nakamura with a waist lock and Kaiser with a punch.

Nakamura drops Kaiser on the top turnbuckle and Nakamura with a running knee. Nakamura with a kick to the back but Kaiser with a reverse suplex.

We go to commercial.

We are back and both men are down. Nakamura with knees and he drops Kaiser on the top rope. Nakamura with a kick to the back and a baseball slide. Nakamura runs into boots but Kaiser is put in the ropes and Nakamura with a sliding German suplex. Nakamura gets in Gunther’s face and Kaiser with a baseball slide to Nakamura. Kaiser goes to the floor and Nakamura with an elbow and he puts Kaiser over the apron and hits a knee lift. Nakamura sets for Kinshasa and Kaiser with an uppercut for a near fall. Nakamura misses a kick and Kaiser with a package suplex for a near fall. Kaiser goes for a swinging reverse DDT but Nakamura with a triangle. Kaiser with a kick and a near fall. Nakamura with a kick and a running thrust kick for the three count.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

After the match, Gunther gets in the ring and Nakamura tells Gunther to COME ON.

We take a look at the Viking Raiders and their new and vicious attack on Xavier Woods last week.

Megan is in the back with Kofi Kingston. Megan asks about the attack on Woods and how he is doing. Kofi says that Woods is recovering and it will be some time before he is back on Smackdown. It does not matter how many times the Viking Raiders knock them down, they will get back up. Kofi says it is almost time for him to make the Vikings pay for what they did to Woods last week.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sami knocks on the door again and the Usos tell Sami they were about to text Sami. Jimmy asks Sami to do Paul’s job to make sure that everything is right for Roman tonight. Sami says that isn’t his job but Jimmy says it would mean a lot for Roman. Sami agrees to do it and promises some huge pyro.

Kayla Braxton is in the ring and she brings out Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan.

Liv walks to the ring with her arm in a brace.

Kayla asks Liv about being in the ring with Ronda and what Ronda did after the match.

Liv says she is feeling so many different emotions. When she looks at the title. She says she wants to address the elephant in the room while people chant ‘You Tapped Out’. Liv says she appreciates being called out on her s***. She wants to say that this championship means everything to her. That is why she was able to endure arm bar after arm bar after arm bar. She says she survived three of Ronda’s arm bars. She tapped after she thought the referee counted three.

Sonya Deville makes her way to the ring. She says this is sad to see and it is time for a hard dose of reality. You can give your noble act and some of the people will buy it because they are dumb. We know that you shouldn’t be the champion. She says it is pathetic and disgusts her. Sonya says she was happy she got to see Ronda get her hands on you after the match. It is a testament to how much Pearce sucks at his job. Sonya says she loves seeing Liv hurt. I am going to win the gauntlet match and I will beat you at Clash at the Castle and take the one thing that means so much to you.

Match Number Three: Number One Contender Gauntlet for a Smackdown Women’s Title Match at Clash at the Castle

Segment One: Aliyah versus Sonya Deville

They lock up and Aliyah with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Sonya with a back elbow and a running knee to the head. Sonya chokes Aliyah in the ropes. Sonya with a kick and she gets Aliyah up but Aliyah gets to her feet. Sonya with a spinebuster for a near fall. Sonya with a reverse chin lock. Aliyah with a jaw breaker and a side slam and Thesz Press. Aliyah with a springboard cross body for a near fall. Aliyah is sent into the ropes by Sonya. Sonya gets Liv up for an elevated elbow drop for the three count.

Segment Two: Raquel Rodriguez versus Sonya Deville

Raquel with shoulders and a near fall. Sonya with a kick to the midsection but Raquel goes for a power slam. Sonya escapes and clips Raquel. Sonya with a bulldog for a near fall. Sonya with a reverse chin lock. Sonya sends Raquel to the mat and returns to the reverse chin lock. Raquel with a side slam. Sonya runs into an elbow and Raquel with Snake Eyes and a boot to the head. Raquel with a spinning elbow drop off the turnbuckles followed by a Tejana Bomb for the three count.

Segment Three: Shotzi versus Raquel Rodriguez

We are back and Shotzi with an abdominal stretch. We see footage of Shotzi hitting a head scissors for a near fall during the break. Raquel gets Shotzi on her back for a fallaway slam. Raquel with a twisting elbow drop off the turnbuckles followed by a Tejana bomb for the three count.

Segment Four: Xia Li versus Raquel Rodriguez

Xia with kicks to Raquel. Xia kicks Raquel in the corner and stomps on the knee in the ropes. Xia gets a near fall. Li with a rollup for a near fall. Xia with a single leg crab. Raquel tries to escape and Xia holds on and then drives the knee into the mat. Xia pie faces Raquel and chops her. Raquel blocks punches and head butts Xia. Raquel with a fallaway slam and a twisting elbow drop off the turnbuckles followed by a Tejana Bomb for the three count.

Segment Five: Raquel Rodriguez versus Natalya

Natalya with a kick and she goes for the Sharpshooter but Raquel kicks her away. Raquel gets to the ropes and Natalya clips Raquel. Natalya kicks Raquel in the hamstring and slams the leg into the mat. Natalya with a spinning toe hold and knee drop. Natalya works on the knees and chops Raquel in the midsection. Natalya gets a near fall. Raquel with a punch and Raquel rolls through and hits a suplex. Raquel gets a near fall. Natalya with a sharpshooter. Raquel gets to the ropes and Natalya kicks Raquel on the break. Natalya with punches in the corner. Natalya goes to the turnbuckles but Raquel with a Tejana Bomb for the three count.

Segment Six: Shayna Baszler versus Raquel Rodriguez

We are back and Shayna with a heel hook. Shayna stomps on the ankle. Shayna kicks Raquel in the corner. Shayna chokes Raquel in the corner and then takes Raquel down with a double wrist lock. Raquel misses an elbow in the corner and Shayna with a rollup for a near fall. Shayna with a knee for a near fall. Raquel with punches but Shayna goes for the Kirifuta Clutch. Raquel with a snap mare. Raquel with a kick and she goes to the turnbuckles for the twisting elbow drop but Shayna catches Raquel and applies the Kirifuta Clutch. Shayna keeps Raquel from the ropes. Raquel gets to the turnbuckles and then leans back and bridges over but Shayna realizes that she can get pinned so she finally kicks out.

Shayna with a rolling bridge for the three count.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

Sami knocks on Roman’s door and he says that everything is set up for Roman and Sami says he needs to talk to him. Jimmy tells Sami it isn’t going to happen. Sami wants to know if he is part of the group.

Jey says if Sami doesn’t carry his weight, he will have to take off the shirt soon.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Erik and Ivar versus Jim Mulkey and Tommy Gibson

Erik attacks both men when the bell rings. Ivar with a bronco buster to Mulkey. Ivar with a slam to Gibson and Erik slams Ivar onto Gibson. Ivar with elbows in the corner. Erik tags in and splashes Mulkey and he slams him. Ivar tags in and Erik hands Gibson to Ivar for a splash off the turnbuckles. Erik tags in and they hit a double choke slam Mulkey onto Gibson for the three count.

Winners: Erik and Ivar

After the match, Kofi attacks Erik and Ivar with a kendo stick.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Erik versus Kofi Kingston

Kofi attacks Erik as the match starts. Kofi charges into the corner and then gives him a hip lock and knee to the head. Kofi with punches but Erik works on the neck. Kofi with punches and forearms. Erik with a forearm to Kofi for a near fall. Kofi with a pendulum kick and cross body for a near fall. Kofi goes for SOS but Erik escapes. Erik with a uranage for a near fall. Erik with a back breaker for a near fall. Erik with an Irish whip and Kofi with a cross body. Kofi sends Erik to the floor and Kofi with a trust fall plancha. Ivar misses with the kendo stick. Erik wit a punch and they get back in the the ring. Kofi with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

Michael Cole mentions that starting on Monday a tournament will start to crown new Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Roman Reigns, Jimmy, and Jey Uso make their way to the ring.

We are back and next week Gunther faces Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship.

Roman and the Usos have made their way into the ring and they hold up their title belts.

Jimmy has the honor of handing the mic to his cousin.

Roman tells Greenville to acknowledge him. Roman says you know the deal. They retain their titles and they come to Smackdown to brag about their accomplishments. There are a few things that need to be addressed. Number one, let’s talk about Brock Lesnar. Roman says he hates Brock too, but he respects that man. He still hates Brock Lesnar. They hate Brock because he tried to kill the Wise Man. We don’t have our special counsel with them and they don’t know when he will be back. You take an F-5 through an announce table, you are going to the hospital.

Drew McIntyre’s music plays and he says the people have heard enough. He wants his hand on Roman and he cannot wait until Clash at the Castle.

The lights go down and . . .

we go to black and white with Scarlett Bordeaux at the entrance. Karrion Kross attacks Drew from behind and sends him into the ring steps. Kross with a forearm to the back of the head.

Scarlett puts the hourglass on the apron and she turns it over.

Karrion stands over Drew and points at Roman.

We go to credits.

