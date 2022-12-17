WWE SmackDown Results – December 16, 2022

Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with we see The Bloodlines Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sami Zayn pull up to the arena.

Women’s Tag Team Title Match

Damage CTRL (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox

Liv Morgan delivers a dropkick, followed by a back elbow. Tegan Nox tags in and delivers a running uppercut. Dakota Kai fires back with a Scorpion Kick, then tags in Iyo Sky. Nox delivers a modified facebuster, then tags in Morgan. They deliver a double suplex before Morgan delivers a snapmare and a basement dropkick. Morgan grabs a kendo stick from under the ring, but Nox stops her from using it. Damage CTRL takes advantage and attacks them, but Morgan & Nox fight back and toss them to the outside. Nox delivers a crossbody off the top rope that sends us to a break.

After the break Nox delivers a forearm to Kai. Kai fires back with a double stomp, then tags in Sky. Sky delivers a dropkick, but Nox fires back with a pair of elbows and a headbutt. Morgan & Kai tag in. Morgan delivers a step up enziguri, then follows it up with a running knee and a missile dropkick. Kai manages to hit a running kick before Sky tags in and delivers a powerbomb. Morgan delivers a codebreaker, then tags in Nox. Nox delivers the Shiniest Wizard, then goes for a pin but Sky breaks it up. Nox delivers an uppercut, then hits a cannonball. Sky looks to go flying, but Nox pulls her down. Bayley pulls Nox down, but a hooded figure attacks Nox before being taken away by security. Sky drags her back in the ring, then delivers Over the Moonsault for the win.

Winners & Still Women’s Tag Team Champions: Damage CTRL (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!!)

We then head to a video hyping up the Intercontinental Title Match later tonight.

Back from the break, we head to a video recapping the events between Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, Matt Riddle & Kevin Owens on Raw.

We head backstage to The Usos & Zayn. Zayn asks them how he looks and The Usos hype him up. He asks where Solo Sikoa is, and The Usos say he’s with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Zayn goes off to get some water and relax before Jey Uso tells Jimmy Uso that he thinks Reigns will make him a full blown Uce. Jimmy tells Jey he thinks they’re setting Zayn up for disappointment, and Jey says it’s going to be a good night.

We head to a video of LA Knight’s encounter with Uncle Howdy last week.

Michael Cole & Wade Barrett then throws it to a mysterious QR code from Uncle Howdy that shows Knight in a mask all tied up with his mouth taped.

Knight is waiting in the ring. Knight addresses Uncle Howdy’s attacks on him. He says Bray Wyatt has done nothing but dress up as a circus freak since returning and says he knows Bray Wyatt is the one attacking him. He tells him to put on whatever mask, costume and name he needs to so he can come to the ring and get stomped out.

The lights go out and Bray Wyatt’s music hits. He heads to the ring and says he’s missed Chicago. He says he’s sick of the game they’re playing. He says he knows Knight doesn’t believe him and says he’s barking up the wrong tree. He says he hasn’t touched him and they both know deep down how their story ends. He says he’s decided to give him one more chance to deliver his message and make it worthwhile.

Wyatt goes to get in the ring but Knight attacks him before he can get inside. Uncle Howdy appears on the Titan Tron and asks him what he’s done. He asks Knight if he wants to see something really scary. Knight gets in a couple more stomps before Uncle Howdy comes to the ring as Wyatt laughs. He tips his hat to Knight, then laughs manically.

We are back from the break, we see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman arrive at the arena.

Adam Pearce waits in the ring and ejects Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci from ringside.

Intercontinental Title Match

Gunther (c) vs. 2022 Smackdown World Cup Winner Ricochet

Gunther & Ricochet lock up to start this match off before they exchange submission before Ricochet delivers a kick to Gunther. Gunther sends him to the outside but Ricochet gets back in the ring and delivers a kick to his head. He follows it up with a dropkick but Gunther delivers a big boot that sends him to the outside. He sends him into the apron, then delivers a chop that will take us to a break.

After the break Ricochet delivers a series of right hands, Gunther delivers a chop, then whips him into the corner and hits a bodyslam. He locks in a Boston Crab, but Ricochet escapes and delivers a boot. He delivers a kick to his chest, followed by a forearm. Gunther fires back with a backbreaker, then locks in a Boston Crab once again but Ricochet escapes.

Gunther delivers a chop, then locks in a sleeper. Ricochet escapes and Gunther delivers an underhook suplex. He follows it up with a series of chops, but Ricochet manages to hit an enziguri and a series of forearms. He delivers a pair of dropkick before Gunther chops him and gets him up for a powerbomb. Ricochet delivers a knee off the apron then delivers a springboard moonsault that takes us to a another commercial break.

We come back from a another commercial break

Ricochet goes flying and takes GUNTHER down on the outside. The pair get back in the ring before Ricochet delivers a right hand. GUNTHER delivers a boot and a clothesline, then looks to go flying but Ricochet gets his boots up and delivers a vertical suplex. Ricochet climbs to the top rope and delivers a Shooting Star Press, then goes for a pin but GUNTHER kicks out. Ricochet fires off several chops, Ricochet delivers a superkick, but GUNTHER delivers a chop and a powerbomb then follows it up with The Last Symphony for the win.

Winner & Still Intercontinental Champion: Gunther (STILL CHAMPION!!!) (Recommend)

After the match Imperium try to attack Ricochet but Braun Strowman makes the save. He helps Ricochet up, then stares Imperium down.

We head backstage to The Bloodline & Paul Heyman. Jimmy asks what they’re planning and says he’s with him if he officially makes Sami Zayn an Uso, but they’re family and he’s got his back even if he doesn’t. Jimmy walks off and Reigns tells Heyman to call Adam Pearce.

After the break, Pearce joins Reigns, Sikoa & Heyman. Heyman tells him to imagine a match between Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens & a partner of Owens’ choice. Pearce asks where they want to hold the match and Heyman suggests they hold it on the December 30th episode of Smackdown. Heyman says he just scored himself the biggest tag team match of 2022.

We then head to a video recounting the history of Tribute To The Troops.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Hit Row vs. Legado Del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders

Joaquin Wilde, Ashanti Thee Adonis & Ivar starts off this match Adonis goes straight after Ivar. He delivers a dropkick that sends him out of the ring before Erik knocks him out of the ring. Top Dolla tosses him to the outside, then clotheslines Legado Del Fantasma over the top rope. Legado Del Fantasma deliver a double dropkick to his back, then deliver a tornado Spin off the top to take everyone else out.

We are back from the break Top Dolla & Erik tag in. Top Dolla delivers a shoulder tackle to Erik before Wilde delivers a crossbody to both men. Cruz Del Toro tags in and delivers a crossbody of his own, followed by a 450 Splash. Wilde tags in and delivers a kick to Erik. Top Dolla hits a big boot, then delivers a cannonball over the top rope. Zelina Vega tries to interfere, but B Fab takes her down before getting attacked by Valhalla. Adonis tags in and Hit Row delivers Heavy Hitter for the win.

Winners & #1 Contenders To The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles: Hit Row

We go backstage to Kayla Braxton is with Raquel Rodriguez & Braxton asks Rodriguez how she’s feeling and Rodriguez says she will stop at nothing to get revenge on Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler. Baszler & Rousey come in out of nowhere and attack her.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns tells Chicago to acknowledge him, then says The Bloodline dominated War Games. He says tonight was going to be a good night for Sami Zayn, but they have a Kevin Owens problem. He says Owens has been stalking Zayn, but he has a solution: to have a tag team match. Zayn says Owens is a cancer and continues to drag him down. He says he’s his only friend, but says he misspoke and meant to say he was his only friend. He says it would be an honor to tag with him.

John Cena appears on the Titan Tron. He says he was surprised to get a text from Owens saying he’s had a match every year for the last 20 years, but not this year. Owens then asks if he wants to be his tag team partner and Cena says since he hasn’t had a match this year, he’s 100% in. He tells him to make his list and check it twice because The Bloodline has been naughty and it would be nice to beat him.