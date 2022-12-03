WWE SmackDown Results – December 2, 2022

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

– The show opened with The Bloodline making their entrance for Sami Zayn’s match. As they reached the ring, a video package recapping their War Games match aired. Sami started putting over the Usos, but Jimmy stopped him to declare that Sami was the MVP at War Games. Jey admitted that he didn’t like Sami, but by sticking with his family he earned his respect. Jimmy asked Sami how he was feeling, so he could respond that he felt very ucey. The Brawling Brutes interrupted with Sheamus saying that it’s fight night before entering the ring for their match.

Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus

Sheamus knocked Sami down early on with a shoulder tackle and a corner Irish whip. Sami tried to hip toss Sheamus twice, but he blocked it, blasting him with a clothesline. Sheamus nailed Sami into the barricade, as SmackDown went to commercials.

Back from break, Sami caught Sheamus on the apron with a rising kick and a DDT for a two count. Sheamus tried to recuperate control with forearm strikes, but Sami drop kicked him. Sheamus managed to break Sami’s sleeper hold, only for him to immediately respond with a Tornado DDT. Sami tried to go for Sheamus’ Beats of the Bodrhan, but he blocked the first blow and shoved Sami away. Sheamus dropped Sami down with a body slam before trying to go for the Beats himself, until Sami pulled him, throat first into the top rope. Sheamus caught a high crossbody, immediately going for a backbreaker and a Texas Cloverleaf. After reaching the ropes, Sami sent Sheamus out of the ring and crashed onto him with a Tope con Hilo right before an ad break.

Sheamus caught Sami on the apron, blasting him with loads of Beats of the Bodhran. Jey nailed Sheamus with an enzuigiri while the referee wasn’t watching, followed by a Blue Thunder Bomb from Sami for a two count. The Brutes and the Usos started brawling at ringside, with Solo knocking Butch out with a Spinning Solo on the apron. Sheamus surprised Sami with a pump knee, setting up an Alabama Slam, but Jey superkicked him, turning the move into a sunset flip pinfall.

Winner: Sami Zayn

– A short vignette for Legado del Fantasma aired, hyping up Santos Escobar’s match with Ricochet.

– At backstage, Megan Morant interviewed Kofi Kingston. Kofi announced that he’s the first superstar to confirm his participation in the Royal Rumble. Megan asked Kofi about the main event, with him arguing that either Ricochet or Escobar could beat. Imperium interrupted

– At backstage, Bray Wyatt said that once upon a time we were all animals just trying to survive. He said that no one wants to speak about our primal instincts to avoid being the freak. He said that he wasn’t the one that hurt LA Knight, but if he did everyone would know because there would be nothing left of him.

– A short recap of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler’s path of destruction aired.

– At backstage, Madcap Moss gave Emma a pep talk prior to her match, reminding her that she helped change the game and that she belongs here.

Shayna Baszler vs. Emma

Shayna immediately knocked Emma off her feet with a waist lock takedown. Emma caught Shayna with a crucifix pin, followed by a Russian leg sweep. Shayna pulled Emma into the ropes before targeting her arm with a couple of blows. Shayna tried to make a comeback after escaping a hammerlock, but was taken down with two clotheslines. Emma surprised Shaayna with a lariat, following it up with a hanging neckbreaker using the middle rope. Emma trapped Shayna in a Tarantula before climbing the top turnbuckle, only to be knocked down into a Kirifuda Clutch.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

– After the match, Shayna prepared to stomp Emma’s elbow, until Shotzi ran down for the save. Shayna blasted Shotzi with a knee strike, setting up the elbow stomp. Raquel Rodriguez arrived to aid her partner, chasing Shayna away alongside Shotzi and Emma.

– A short vignette for Lacey Evans aired, focusing on her training as a marine.

– A video package for Ricochet aired, hyping up his match with Santos Escobar.

Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston

Kofi took early control with a couple of kicks and a dropkick, but Gunther shut him down with a backbreaker and an uppercut. Gunther planted Kofi down with a chop before snapping his neck with his feet. Kofi caught Gunther with a few right hands, but was stopped with a big chop. Kofi knocked Gunther off the apron and tried to go for a suicide dive, but Imperium tripped him while the referee wasn’t watching. Braun Strowman showed up at ringside, dropping Vinci and Kaiser over the barricade. Kofi took advantage of the distraction to avoid a Powerbomb and nail Gunther with the SOS, as Smackdown went to a commercial break.

Back from break, Kofi tried to roll up Gunther, but he kicked out at two. Kofi blasted Gunther with a dropkick to the leg, followed by a series of chops, a dropkick and a leaping clothesline. Gunther evaded the Trouble in Paradise to go for a German suplex, but Kofi landed on his feet. Kofi caught Gunther with a pendulum kick, setting up a high crossbody for a two count. Kofi tried to go for a flying move, but Gunther clocked him with a chop mid-air. Gunther hit a German suplex, followed by a Boston Crab which he transitioned into a crossface. Gunther blocked Kofi’s SOS, but still managed to nail him with a shotgun dropkick and a Powerbomb for a shocking nearfall. Kofi barely got up, only to be finished with Gunther’s new finisher, the Last Symphony.

Winner: Gunther

– At backstage, Sami left the Usos to get food, accompanied by Solo. After they left, Jimmy asked Jey about Sami lying to him, but Jey responded that after War Games he knew where they stood. Sheamus attacked them from out-of-nowhere with a shillelagh before saying that he and Drew McIntyre would be waiting.

– Damage CTRL made their way to the ring, while a recap from their War Games match aired. Bayley gloated about the time her faction spent inside the cage, unlike Becky Lynch. She said that no one in SmackDown had the guts to step up to them. Liv Morgan interrupted to say she would address Bayley’s problem with the SmackDown women’s division. Liv ran down the ramp to attack Damage CTRL, but was overpowered quickly. Tegan Nox made her return to save Liv, but the numbers game was too much to overcome. Liv regained control with several kendo stick shots, followed by Tegan’s Shiny Wizard.

– At backstage, Karrion Kross cut a short promo while Scarlett flipped over tarot cards, revealing Rey Mysterio as his next target.

Announced for next week’s RAW:

The Usos vs. Matt Riddle & Elias – Undisputed Tag Team Championship

Announced for next week’s SmackDown:

The Usos or Matt Riddle & Elias vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler

Kurt Angle Birthday Celebration

– A short vignette from Uncle Howdy aired.

WWE World Cup – Finals Match

Ricochet vs. Santos Escobar

Early on, they exchanged wrist locks, until Cruz distracted Ricochet, allowing Escobar to take him off the apron. Ricochet caught Escobar with a springboard dropkick, followed by a suicide dive. Cruz shoved Ricochet off the top rope before a springboard move, but the referee noticed and ejected Wilde, Cruz and Zelina, as the show went to commercials.