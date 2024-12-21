WWE SmackDown goes down tonight at 8/7c from The XL Center in Hartford, CT. with a taped episode on the USA Network.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is Alex Shelley vs. Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman on the Grayson Waller Effect with Grayson Waller & Austin Theory, Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Candice LeRae & Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and more.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – DECEMBER 20, 2024

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” airs to get us started and then we shoot into a lengthy recap package for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event from last week. We see some Superstar arrival shots as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show.

Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga vs. LA Knight, Andrade & Apollo Crews

The New Bloodline theme hits and out comes Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga in their ring gear to kick off this week’s show with six-man tag-team action. But first, Sikoa gets on the microphone. “SmackDown … acknowledge me!” The fans boo and then break out in loud “OTC! OTC!” chants.

Sikoa rambles about the Tribal Combat match against Roman Reigns on the WWE Raw Netflix debut and vows victory. As he continues, the theme for Drew McIntyre hits and out comes “The Scottish Warrior.” Sikoa says he liked him kicking his brother in the face. McIntyre talks a bit until Jimmy Uso attacks from behind.

LA Knight’s theme hits and out he comes along with Apollo Crews and Andrade for scheduled six-man tag-team action. On that note, we head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Crews dominating the action, taking it to Tama Tonga with a big military press slam.

Knight tags in and takes over, with fans chanting “YEAH!” as each shot lands. Jacob Fatu ends up helping The New Bloodline shift the offensive momentum in their favor. On that note, the show heads into a quick mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, things pick up heading into the finish of the opening match, with Shinsuke Nakamura hitting the ring and attacking, allowing Sikoa to follow-up and get the victory.

Winners: Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga

Kevin Owens / Cody Rhodes WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Fallout

Backstage, Byron Saxton is with Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley. They talk about being backstabbed by Johnny Gargano last week. Shelley tells Sabin he wants to handle Gargano alone tonight and see if Gargano is man enough to do the same.

We see a recap video of Chelsea Green capturing the WWE Women’s United States Championship at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. When the show returns, Cole and Corey Graves introduce an extended video package looking back at Kevin Owens vs. Cody Rhodes from WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, as well as the aftermath.

After it wraps up, we shoot backstage to Owens, who is standing with the Winged Eagle WWE Championship. He says he’s not giving the title back to Cody Rhodes until he gets what he wants. We head to another break.

The Grayson Waller Effect with Braun “Santa” Strowman

Back from the break, Johnny Gargano is shown backstage with Tommaso Ciampa. He tells him to stay in the back so he can prove to Shelley that he’s all man and doesn’t need help. Ciampa says he won’t move a muscle.

Inside the arena, The Grayson Waller Effect set is in the ring and Grayson Waller and Austin Theory are introduced. Waller welcomes us to the show and introduces his guest, Braun Strowman. Strowman comes out dressed as Santa with cut-off sleeves, of course.

Santa Strowman hands out gifts on the way to the ring. Waller talks about Strowman helping the broke people of Hartford. Strowman tells him not to start off by pissing him off. Waller calls Strowman the biggest acquisition in SmackDown history.

Braun Strowman vs. Carmelo Hayes

They banter back-and-forth some more, with Strowman turning down an offer to join A-Town Down Under, until Carmelo Hayes’ theme cuts them off. Hayes says he wasn’t ready when they fought. He tells Strowman he’s ready now.

Strowman throws palm trees as Hayes from the ring to the aisle. We head to a commercial break. When we return, the two are in the ring, which has been cleared out of all of The Grayson Waller Effect set.

After the bell sounds, Hayes wants to lock up. Strowman laughs and launches him into the ropes before proceeding to manhandle him. Hayes tries a leg kick and Strowman no-sells it. Hayes ends up out-smarting Strowman and picking up a count-out victory, to the shock and awe of Strownman, and possibly more so by Michael Cole on commentary.

Winner via Count Out: Carmelo Hayes

Alex Shelley vs. Johnny Gargano

Backstage, we check in with Nia Jax, Candice LeRae and Tiffany Stratton game-planning their big future celebration. After that, Cole and Graves hype the next match, which features Alex Shelley of Motor City Machine Guns taking on Johnny Gargano of DIY.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Carmelo Hayes running backstage. Braun Strowman is chasing after him, asking Legado del Fantasma and Pretty Deadly where he is, only for Hayes to blast him with a chair from behind.

Hayes takes off again and Strowman roars and goes after him again. Inside the arena, Alex Shelley of the Motor City Machine Guns makes his way out for the next match of the evening. DIY’s Johnny Gargano is out next. The bell sounds and off we go.

After some back-and-forth action, Shelley finds himself on the defensive with Gargano in the lead early on. The show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Shelley nearly about to finish things off when Tommaso Ciampa makes his way out.

Ciampa provides a distraction as Shelley was heading to the top-rope, but doesn’t do anything before Chris Sabin runs out to back him off. Shelley comes off the top, but Gargano reverses the pin and holds the tights to steal the win.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships

Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

It’s main event time!

But first, we shoot to an extended video package recapping the WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff media event from WWE Headquarters earlier this week. After it wraps up, Cole and Graves runs down the updated lineup for the WWE Raw debut on Netflix on January 6.

We return live backstage, where Byron Saxton is standing by with WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion Bianca Belair, who is holding both titles by herself, along with Naomi. Naomi says she isn’t touching gold until she wins it herself.

The interview wraps up and Naomi’s theme hits. Out she comes to the ring first by herself. Her music dies down and then the familiar sounds of the entrance tune of Bianca Belair hits. “The EST of WWE” heads down to join her in the ring, as the show heads to a quick pre-match commercial break.

The show returns, Nia Jax and Candice LeRae make their way down to the ring for their big title opportunity. The ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champions and the challengers, and then the bell sounds to get things started.

Belair and LeRae kick things off for their respective teams. Belair takes the early offensive lead, and then Jax tags in. Belair goes to work on her as well, controlling the early offense some more as Tiffany Stratton is shown watching on backstage.

Naomi tags in and hits a double-team spot with Belair. She goes to continue to work over Jax, but Jax hits a pop-up shot to Naomi that makes her stop feeling the glow, and start feeling the pain. As Jax settles into the offensive driver’s seat, the show heads into one more commercial break.

When we return, we see Belair working over LeRae, with Jax blind-tagging in. She tries sneaking in, but Belair sees her coming. Regardless, Jax hits a big slam that helps her shift the offensive momentum into her team’s favor.

We see Jax dominate for a few minutes until finally Belair makes the much-needed tag to Naomi. Naomi hits the ring and start to take over. She hits a Facebuster on Jax for a close two-count. She goes for a split-legged moonsault, but Jax moves.

Jax goes for her finisher off the ropes, but Belair tags in. Naomi hits a power bomb off the ropes to Jax, who ends up getting busted open. Belair follows up with a top-rope high spot into a pin attempt, which LeRae breaks up at the count of two. Tiffany Stratton comes out with her Money In The Bank briefcase, which pops the crowd.

She hangs out at ringside to provide moral support. LeRae takes over and hits a tornado DDT on Belair as fans chant “Cash it in!” at Stratton. Jax asks Stratton for the briefcase, but the referee catches her. Belair knocks Jax out to the floor and hits a splash.

Naomi hits LeRae with a big knee and a split-legged moonsault for the win. Belair and Naomi celebrate their win as Michael Cole wishes us happy holidays. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and STILL WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions: Bianca Belair & Naomi