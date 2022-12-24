WWE SmackDown Results – December 23, 2022

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown was taped from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

– The show opened with the Bloodline making their full entrance to the ring. Paul Heyman mentioned the big matches the Bloodline would have over 2 weeks, with the Usos facing Hit Row, Solo Sikoa facing Sheamus; and Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn facing Kevin Owens & John Cena. Roman grabbed the mic to say that he would smash somebody on December 30. Roman said Sami looked a little flustered and irritated before asking him what would happen next week.

– Sami said that he should be on top of the world after finding family and respect in the hottest group in WWE. Sami talked about the people loving him wherever he goes as the crowd cheered for him. He said there is black cloud hanging over him in the form of Kevin Owens. Sami said his career is linked with Kevin’s and he can’t do anything about it. Sami said that Cena and Kevin can’t steal the show because the Bloodline are the show. He said that they would destroy Cena and Kevin and they should prepare to do what everyone has already done and acknowledge the Tribal Chief. Roman hugged Sami as his theme song played.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The Usos vs. Hit Row

Adonis evaded Jey’s moves, until he stopped to dance over Jey’s body. Dolla launched Adonis into Jey in the corner before knocking him down with a big boot. Jey caught Dolla with a chop block, allowing Jimmy to stomp him down. Dolla tossed Jey over the ropes, but he was able to respond with a tackle to the legs, as SmackDown went to commercials.

Back from break, the Usos knocked Dolla off his feet with a double headbutt. Dolla surprised Jey with a spinebuster, finding space to give Adonis the tag. Adonis nailed Jimmy with a dropkick and a high crossbody, but he kicked out at two. Jimmy blocked a thrust kick from Adonis, setting up a pop up Samoan drop for a two count. The Usos prepared to finish Adonis, but Dolla pulled Jimmy out and smashed him into the steel steps. Adonis blasted Jey with a thrust kick before going for the Heavy Hitter, only for Jimmy to break the pinfall. Dolla lifted both Usos at the same time, but couldn’t follow up with any move. The Usos cracked Dolla with a series of superkicks before ending things with the 1D.

Winners & Still Undisputed Tag Team Champions

– At backstage Kayla Braxton interviewed Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni VInci. They complained about being put in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight and having to face a strongman and an acrobat that should be in a circus instead.

– A recap of Xia Li’s attack on Tegan Nox from last week was shown.

Six-Woman Gauntlet Match

Emma vs. Xia Li

Li immediately pushed Emma into the ropes, only to get knocked down with a couple of clotheslines. Emma nailed Li with a butterfly suplex, setting up the Emma-mite Sandwich for a two count. Li tripped Emma into the ropes before cracking her with a leaping elbow strike and a cyclone kick for the three count.

Xia Li vs. Tegan Nox

Nox ran to the ring, taking Li down with a series of uppercuts and a suplex dropped into a facebuster. Nox crushed Li with an inverted cannonball and a high crossbody for a nearfall. Li drove Nox into the ring post with a pump kick, setting up a cyclone kick for a surprising three count.

– Raquel Rodriguez made her way to the ring, as SmackDown went to an ad break.

Xia Li vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Back from break, Li rolled up Raquel, sending her out of the ring and setting her up for a kick to her damaged arm. Li smashed Raquel’s head into the apron twice before clocking her with a rising knee. Raquel nailed Li with a back elbow, a big boot and a one-armed fallaway slam. Raquel tried to finish Li with the twisting Vader bomb, but she kicked out at two. Li hit Raquel with a couple of kicks and the leaping elbow strike, but missed the cyclone kick. Raquel immediately laid Li down with the Tejada Bomb for the three count.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Liv Morgan

Raquel immediately drove Liv into the corner and blocked the springboard codebreaker. Liv couldn’t do a sunset flip pinfall, but still took Raquel down with a couple of dropkicks. Raquel blocked a hurracarrana and tried to do a powerbomb, but Liv countered into a series of pinning combinations. Liv caught Raquel in a lengthy sleeper hold, but managed to drop her down, as the show went to commercials.