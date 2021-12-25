LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – December 24, 2021

– The Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at how WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns fired Paul Heyman last week, and was then attacked by Brock Lesnar.

– A somewhat disssheveled Paul Heyman is backstage with Kayla Braxton now, in an interview that is billed as recorded earlier today. Kayla says it’s been one week since Heyman was fired publicly by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns She asks him what happened.

Heyman says what happened was he told the truth to Reigns, a truth Reigns didn’t want to hear, publicly. He was fired, publicly, because he told the truth. Smashed in the face, publicly. Heyman goes on and says he paid a price for telling the truth. Kayla asks if he regrets telling the truth. Heyman thinks about it and says no because his role as special counsel was to tell Reigns these uncomfortable truths, to not just protect Reigns as a personality or IP, but as champion.

Heyman says when he came back from the ring he had to explain this to Reigns, but all his suits, bags and belongings were tossed from Reigns’ locker room suite into the hallway, like he’s some rookie. Heyman says his role was to protect the title and make no mistake about it, Reigns is the greatest Universal Champion of all-time, but he needs to be protected from Brock Lesnar.

Kayla asks Heyman what’s next. He takes a sip of water and says he doesn’t know. What does he do now? Go to WWE NXT, scout a top talent and satrt all over again? Not at this stage. He put every bit of his heart, soul and spirit into being Reigns’ special counsel because he believes in Reigns and without that, maybe it’s time for Heyman to acknowledge that his career is most likely over.

– We’re live on tape from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL as Michael Cole welcomes us to the Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Cole thanks everyone for tuning in on Christmas Eve and says it wouldn’t be Christmas without the traditional Miracle on 34th Street Fight. The New Day and Drew McIntyre will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Madcap Moss. They also plug tonight’s 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Toni Storm vs. Charlotte Flair

We go right to the ring for tonight’s title match opener as SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair makes her way out. There are Christmas trees and decorations all over the set. Flair hits the ring as the pyro hits. Out next comes Toni Storm as Mike Rome does the introductions. We see how Storm earned this title shot.

