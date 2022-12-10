WWE SmackDown Results – December 9, 2022

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

– The show opened with the Brawling Brutes and the Bloodline making their entrances for their title match.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The Usos vs. Sheamus & Butch

Sheamus and Jimmy started the match, trying to corner each other, until Jimmy received a shoulder tackle, choosing to roll out of the ring. Jimmy chopped Sheamus, but failed to hip toss, falling victim to a lariat and a rolling senton. Sheamus dropped his partner with a rolling senton on top of Jimmy, followed by a double knee strike from Butch. Jey caught Butch off-guard with a jumping forearm strike, but the Usos took care of him with a flapjack into the ropes, as SmackDown went to commercials.

Back from break, Jimmy smashed Butch into the turnbuckle pad before he could tag Sheamus. The Usos planted Butch with a backbreaker and diving clothesline combination for a two count. Butch struck Jimmy with an enzuigiri, but Jey knocked Sheamus off the apron before a tag could happen. Butch surprised Jey with a boot and a German suplex, finally reaching Sheamus for the tag. Sheamus clocked both Usos with several clotheslines and body slammed Jimmy. The Brutes blasted the Usos with stereo Beats of the Bodhran, with Butch knocking Jey down at ringside. Jimmy nailed Sheamus shoulder first into the ring post, but he responded with a diving White Noise for a nearfall, right before an ad break.

Back from break, Butch snapped Jey’s fingers, taking him off the top turnbuckle. Jey managed to avoid a flying move, taking care of Butch with a pop up neckbreaker. Jimmy hit Sheamus with a superkick on the apron, but he immediately retorted with a White Noise on the apron. Jey knocked Sheamus off his feet with a suicide dive, only to be taken down with a moonsault from Butch. Jey stopped Butch on the top turnbuckle, while Sheamus tossed Jimmy into a barricade.

Butch took Jey down with a sunset flip powerbomb. but he kicked out at two. The Brutes laid Jimmy down with a Razor’s Edge and neckbreaker combination, but Jey broke the pin in time. Ridge clotheslined Sami before he could interfere, allowing Sheamus to smash Jey with a pump knee for a close nearfall. At ringside, Solo took care of Ridge with the Spinning Solo over the barricade. Butch nailed Jey with a pair of enzuigiris, but Jimmy got a blind tag, surprising him with the 1D for the victory.

Winners & Still Undisputed Tag Team Champions: The Usos

– At backstage, Kurt Angle presented Gable Steveson to Braun Strowman.

– Michael Cole announced John Cena would make an appearance on the final SmackDown of 2022.

– LA Knight made his way to the ring and claimed to have struck fear in Bray Wyatt. LA showed footage from the past weeks, pointing out the creepy mask that appeared behind him on the sites he was beat down. The footage got corrupted with a message from Uncle Howdy, telling Wyatt that LA deserves to suffer. LA said he was going backstage to find Wyatt himself.

– Michael Cole announced NXT Vengeance Day 2023 would take place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

– Earlier today, an interview with Legado del Fantasm was interrupted after a screaming Shotzi was found clutching her hand, while Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler left the scene.

– At backstage, Ronda and Shayna claimed there is no proof they actually attacked Shotzi. Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox interrupted to challenge them to a tag match.

– It was announced Roman Reigns would make his first appearance post-War Games, next week.

Legado del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders

Erik took early controlf of Wilde with a shoulder tackle and a knee to the mid-section. They maintained control of Wilde, until B-Fab showed up on the ramp holding a chair. Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis attacked both teams with chairs from behind.

Winner: No Contest

– Adonis smashed Erik with a float over DDT, while B-Fab knocked Valhalla down with a thrust kick before tossing her into Vega. Dolla caught Wilde mid-air, setting him up for a fireman’s carry suplex

– At backstage, LA tried to find Wyatt in a locker room, until the lights turned off. LA pointed his phone’s lights at a guy in a creepy mask, as SmackDown went to commercials.

– At backstage, Kurt Angle kept on presenting Gable Steveson to several people backstage, including Shinsuke Nakamura, Emma, Madcap Moss and Jason Jordan.

– Ricochet and Gunther arrived at the ring for an Intercontinental championship contract signing, as footage from Ricochet winning the World Cup aired. Before the contract signing could get going, the New Day interrupted to join Ricochet’s side in case a brawl breaks out. Gunther reminded Ricochet that he took the Intercontinental title from him and would do it again. He declared they are wrestlers and not performers, only for Ricochet and the New Day to insinuate they can’t perform. They tossed away the furniture, as Adam Pearce called in a referee to make a six-man tag team match official. The babyface knocked Imperium off their feet with stereo flying moves.

Imperium vs. Ricochet & New Day

Kaiser tried to take Ricochet down with headscissors, but he landed on his feet and drop kicked him. Woods blasted Kaiser with a pair of dropkicks, until Vinci stopped him with right hands and stomps, as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

Back from break, Woods managed to take Imperium down, but Vinci countered a rolling move with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Gunther knocked RIcochet off the apron before landing on Woods with a senton. Kaiser blasted Woods with two enzuigiris, taking him off the top turnbuckle. Woods knocked Kaiser off the top turnbuckle and followed with a missile dropkick. Kofi got the hot tag with a series of clotheslines on Vinci, followed by a high crossbody and the Boom Drop. Vinci evaded Kofi’s Trouble in Paradise, while Kaiser pulled him off the apron and tossed him over the barricade, as the show went to commercials.

Back from break, Kaiser nailed Woods with a forearm strike, only for Kofi to plant him with a back body drop. Gunther and Ricochet tagged in, with the champion taking the air out of Ricochet with a chop. Ricochet blasted Gunther with a jumping knee and a series of right hands, forcing the referee to separate them. Ricochet avoided a big boot, but Gunther clocked him with a chop, setting up a powerbomb, only for Ricochet to counter into a Code Red.

Woods hit Vinci with a Tornado DDT, while Kofi went for a high crossbody on Kaiser. Kofi evaded the Imperium Bomb, allowing Ricochet to hit an avalanche hurracarrana on Kaiser and a springboard dropkick on Gunther. Woods took care of Gunther and Vinci, as Kofi and Ricochet finished Kaiser with Trouble in Paradise and the Shooting Star Press for the win

Winners: Ricochet & New Day

– At backstage, the Alpha Academy were not on the list to enter Kurt Angle’s party, while the Street Profits got in.

– At backstage, Jey Uso recommended Sami Zayn to trim some of his hair and beard for Roman Reigns’ arrival next week since, according to Jey, it’s going to be a huge day for Sami.

– At backstage, Karrionr Kross & Scarlett confronted Rey Mysterio as he was being checked by doctors. Kross told Rey the story of an old horse that became useless and how sad it is to have to put an animal out of its misery. Security guards arrived, prompting Kross and Scarlett to leave the room.

– A vignette for Tegan Nox aired, recapping her past injuries, Dakota turning on her and her return last week.

– A vignette for Lacey Evans aired, showing her training with the Marines.

Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Shayna tried to trap Nox in a wrist lock, but she managed to escape. Nox blasted Shayna with an uppercut, an enzuigiri and an inverted cannonball. Shayna knocked Nox off the top turnbuckle with a jumping kick, followed by a series of throws from Ronda. Nox rolled up Ronda, but she immediately transitioned into an ankle lock. Nox sent Ronda into the turnbuckle, allowing Liv to tag in and nail Shayna with a dropkick. Liv took Shayna down with a jumping knee strike, a missile dropkick and a double stomp to the back. Shayna dropped Liv down with a German suplex, while Raquel Rodriguez showed up on the ramp with security guards trying to stop her. As Ronda left the ring to face Raquel, Liv hit Shayna with a jawbreaker, setting him up for Nox’s Shiny Wizard.

Winners: Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox

– At backstage, Kurt Angle left his party to go to the ring by himself.