WWE SmackDown Results – Feb. 14, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens with the usual intro video.

– We’re live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia as Michael Cole welcomes us to a sold out show and says there are 14,382 fans. That’s rare that they announce the attendance for regular shows. Cole is joined by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show, including the live via satellite appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

– We go to the stage for a special Valentine’s Day edition of “A Moment of Bliss” with Alexa Bliss and co-host Nikki Cross.

Bliss welcomes us to the first “Moment of Bliss” of 2020. Cross wishes everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day. Cross wants to talk about celebrity crushes and tells Bliss to go first. Bliss asks if she should say it, should she reveal hers. Cross interrupts and says it’s Brad Pitt. Bliss hesitates but then agrees, you’re right. They go on and Bliss introduces her guest for tonight. Out comes the #1 contender Carmella.

Bliss congratulates Carmella and says some people say the victory last week was surprising because we haven’t heard a lot from Carmella lately. Carmella loves surprises and will surprise everyone when she takes the title from Bayley later tonight. They bring up Carmella’s former friendship with Bayley and we see photos of them together. Carmella blames the end of their friendship on Sasha Banks. She goes on about how Bayley has changed for the wore since Banks came back. Bliss brings up her friendship with Cross but the music interrupts and out comes the SmackDown Women’s Champion.