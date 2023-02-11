WWE SmackDown Results – February 10, 2023

WWE SmackDown is back.

The weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program returns this evening from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, as the road to the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event continues.

On tap for tonight’s show is Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar vs. Madcap Moss to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, as well as a main event featuring Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defending the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Ricochet and Braun Strowman.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, February 10, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (2/10/2023)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together” opening signature narrated by John Cena. From there we shoot into an in-depth video package looking at the last couple weeks of developments in The Bloodline story line, primarily the Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn dynamic, as well as the disappearance of Jey Uso.

After the package ends, we shoot into the regular SmackDown cold open while the official theme song for the weekly blue brand program plays. We then shoot inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. as fireworks and pyro erupts and the camera pans the packed house.

Paul Heyman Drops Pearls Of Wisdom, Sami Zayn Confronts Him

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcomes us to the show. As the two are talking, in the background we hear Paul Heyman introducing himself. The camera then focuses on “The Wise Man” of The Bloodline, who is already standing in the ring holding the two Undisputed WWE Universal Championships.

Heyman says he’s going to drop some pearls of wisdom for us tonight. He mentions how he doesn’t give predictions, but rather, gives spoilers. He talks about ending The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania and calling it in advance as an example.

He goes on to mention The Bloodline and The Island of Relevancy is under a two-prong attack. He mentions first the dynamic that features the former “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn. He says our first spoiler of the evening is that Sami Zayn is not here this evening.

“The Wise Man” continues by explaining that not only are they under attack on SmackDown by Zayn, they are also under attack on Raw by the winner of the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match, Cody Rhodes, whom he calls a “dumb ass.”

As he continues to talk, out of nowhere, we see a man in a hoodie appear behind him in the ring. He takes the hoodie off and walks around Heyman, stopping to stare at the WrestleMania sign in the building. He turns and sticks his hand out. Heyman hesitates but eventually hands him the microphone.

Zayn mentions to Heyman that it’s okay, he’s not going to hurt him. He says he could if he wanted to, though, and no one would be there to help him or protect him. He says if this was a month ago, Solo Sikoa would have been out here already and he’d be on the ground. He said it’s not though and says The Bloodline is falling apart.

He mentions leaving the group. He says Jey Uso did, too. He asks what he thinks Jimmy is going to do, stay with his abusive cousin or follow his twin brother. He tells Heyman that he knows what everyone else knows, which is that The Bloodline is on its’ way out.

Sami Zayn goes on to reference Paul Heyman being a guy who provides spoilers, not predictions. He gives one of his own — eight days until Roman Reigns loses his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, because he’s coming for him and his titles at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view.

Paul sticks his hand out. Zayn yanks him in and hugs him. He holds onto him and says into the mic next to Heyman’s ear to listen carefully. Reigns doesn’t have to worry about losing his titles to Cody Rhodes, because he’s going to take them when they meet at the WWE Elimination Chamber. He then walks off to end an awesome opening segment.

Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla

Backstage we see Ridge Holland and Butch helping Drew McIntyre and Sheamus get amped up before they head out to the ring for tag-team action. “The Celtic Warrior” and “The Scottish Warrior” begin heading out to the entrance towards the ring as we head to a commercial break.

When we return from the break, Hit Row are in the ring finishing up their entrance. The ring announcer introduces the team of Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Top Dolla, accompanied by B-Fab.

The theme for their opponents hits and out comes Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, as Michael Cole yells that it is, indeed, “FIGHT NIGHT!” on commentary. The two make their way to the ring as Cole and Barrett sing their praises.

As the two fan-favorites make their way to the ring, we see split-screen footage from earlier today that shows Hit Row confronting Adam Pearce and complaining about having to face late replacements in the SmackDown Tag-Team Title Contender Tournament because of McIntyre and Sheamus.

Back live, the bell sounds and we see Adonis and McIntyre kicking things off for their respective teams. McIntyre blasts Adonis with a big kick and then chases him out of the ring. On the floor, Sheamus chases him around the ring and then blasts him with a clothesline before rolling him back into the ring.

Once in the ring, we see Adonis connect with a drop-kick after Sheamus tags in. Sheamus fights back, however, and hits an Irish Curse back-breaker. He sets him up for the Ten Beats over the Bowery spot, but Top Dolla interferes, so “The Celtic Warrior” gets him with it instead. The fans count along as he hits past 20 consecutive shots.

We see a White Noise from Sheamus, followed up by a Claymore Kick and Brogue Kick for the pin fall victory. Total squash match here.

Winners: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus