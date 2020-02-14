WWE Smackdown Results – February 14, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens with the usual intro video.

– We’re live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia as Michael Cole welcomes us to a sold out show and says there are 14,382 fans. That’s rare that they announce the attendance for regular shows. Cole is joined by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show, including the live via satellite appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

– We go to the stage for a special Valentine’s Day edition of “A Moment of Bliss” with Alexa Bliss and co-host Nikki Cross.

Bliss welcomes us to the first “Moment of Bliss” of 2020. Cross wishes everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day. Cross wants to talk about celebrity crushes and tells Bliss to go first. Bliss asks if she should say it, should she reveal hers. Cross interrupts and says it’s Brad Pitt. Bliss hesitates but then agrees, you’re right. They go on and Bliss introduces her guest for tonight. Out comes the #1 contender Carmella.

Bliss congratulates Carmella and says some people say the victory last week was surprising because we haven’t heard a lot from Carmella lately. Carmella loves surprises and will surprise everyone when she takes the title from Bayley later tonight. They bring up Carmella’s former friendship with Bayley and we see photos of them together. Carmella blames the end of their friendship on Sasha Banks. She goes on about how Bayley has changed for the wore since Banks came back. Bliss brings up her friendship with Cross but the music interrupts and out comes the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Bayley says Carmella is nauseating. Bayley says this isn’t about Banks, it’s about Carmella. She says they were friends, not best friends but friends going back to NXT. Bayley goes on and calls Carmella a loser, adding that she is the most dominant champion we’ve seen. Bliss interrupts but Bayley mocks her and brings up their recent matches. Fans continue to boo Bayley. Bayley says nobody can touch her. Carmella gets up and gets in Bayley’s face. Carmella says let’s fight right here and now. Fans pop as she drops the mic and heads to the ring. Bayley watches from the stage and seems worried. She hesitates before walking to the ring.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Carmella vs. Bayley

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley switches up and marches into the ring now. Carmella tells her to bring it. We go to commercial as Bayley raises the title in the air.

Back from the break and they go at it. Bayley takes Carmella down and shows her up for some boos. Carmella mounts offense for a 2 count. Carmella takes Bayley down by her arm now and keeps her grounded. Bayley fights up and ties Carmella up in the ropes, working her over until the 5 count. Fans boo. Bayley keeps fighting and talking trash as the referee warns her.

Carmella slaps Bayley out of nowhere, then dropkicks her twice for a 2 count. Bayley fights back with a kick and then knocks Carmella back down. Bayley wastes some time and covers for two quick pin attempts. Bayley takes Carmella to the corner and unloads with kicks. Bayley with an elbow to the back of the head. Bayley goes up but Carmella cuts her off. Bayley counters and hit a back suplex. More back and forth between the two now. Carmella kicks out of another close pin attempt and hits the Mella Go Round. Carmella with more offense until Bayley rolls to the floor to re-group.

Carmella runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to the floor. Carmella brings it back in the ring for another crossbody from the top but Bayley kicks out again. Bayley goes back to the floor and Carmella follows. Bayley immediately grabs her and drops her face-first into the announce table. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley looks to mount offense but Carmella slides out of a move and drops her on her head. Carmella puts her back down with a big boot. Carmella with two clotheslines and an atomic drop. Carmella takes it to the corner and ends up hitting a hurricanrana. Carmella gets fired up as fans cheer her on. Carmella keeps control and Bayley ducks behind the referee, then nails a cheap shot.

Carmella keeps fighting as fans boo Bayley. Carmella with two running forearms. Carmella with a third forearm to the head. Carmella charges but Bayley catches her and hits the Bayley-to-Belly suplex out of nowhere for a 2 count. Bayley misses in the corner. Carmella tosses her through the ropes. Bayley comes right back in but she hangs her over the top. Bayley goes to the top but Carmella cuts her off. Carmella climbs up and launches Bayley to the middle of the ring but she still kicks out at 2. They trade counters again. Bayley rolls her for a 2 count. Carmella comes back and rolls Bayley for 2. Carmella with a superkick but Bayley rolls to the floor and fans boo her. Carmella is frustrated.

More back and forth as they come back in. Carmella gets the Code of Silence locked in as fans go wild. Bayley reaches for the rope but Carmella keeps it locked in. Fans continue to cheer her on. Bayley finally breaks it. They tangle some more on the mat. Carmella goes for the Code of Silence again but it’s blocked. Bayley ends up using the ropes for leverage and getting the pin to retain.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, Bayley’s music hits as Carmella looks on. Bayley attacks from behind and beats Carmella down as the boos get louder. The music hits and out comes Naomi. Naomi gets in Bayley’s face and they argue. Carmella comes back from behind and shoves Bayley, sending them both over. Carmella goes after Bayley. Naomi and Carmella both end up dropping Bayley with kicks. Bayley rolls to the floor as Carmella and Naomi stand tall. Naomi’s music hits as she celebrates with Carmella.

– We see how King Baron Corbin humiliated the Roman Reigns fan last week. Cole says Corbin was fined and barred from competing tonight.

– Still to come, Hulk Hogan is here. Also, Roman Reigns and a mystery partner vs. The Miz and John Morrison in the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened. Kayla Braxton stops Bayley backstage and she’s upset. She reveals that she will defend her title at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. She doesn’t care who her opponent is, because no one can touch her.

– We see a WWE “Day Of” trailer for the 2020 Royal Rumble with Lacey Evans speaking. Renee Young will interview Lacey for next Friday’s SmackDown.

– Otis is backstage before his date with Mandy Rose and he’s really nervous. Tucker comes over and Otis says Mandy is running late. Tucker tries to calm him but Otis wonders if Mandy could really like him.

Handicap Match: Sheamus vs. Apollo Crews and Shorty G

We go to the ring for a Handicap Match and out first comes Sheamus. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out first comes Apollo Crews as Sheamus looks on. Shorty G is out next. We see what led to this match. G and Crews both rush the ring and attack Sheamus. The referee tries to get them off and finally does. Sheamus comes out of the corner as the bell rings, sending G back into it. Sheamus unloads but G drops him. Shorty with the cannonball kick to the face. Crews tags in as G hits a third kick. Crews dropkicks Sheamus back into the corner.

Crews works on Sheamus’ arm and tags in G for the double team. Sheamus runs over G and gets a pop. Sheamus goes to work on G now, dropping him with an uppercut. Vince unloads on the ropes with the forearms to the chest now. Sheamus drops G and stares back at Crews. G fights back with strikes as Sheamus turns around. G counters and rolls Sheamus for a 2 count. Sheamus blocks an ankle lock. Crews tags in with elbow and forearm shots.

More back and forth as G and Crews tag again, then double team Sheamus to the floor. Crews with a moonsault from the apron to the floor, taking Sheamus down on the floor. Crews brings it back in and G hits a missile dropkick. Crews tags back in with a Shooting Star Press but Sheamus kicks out at 2. Sheamus comes back with a Brogue Kick to G out of nowhere as Crews moved out of the way of it. Sheamus gets rolled but kicks out at 2.

Sheamus launches Crews shoulder first into the corner and the ring post. Fans chant for the Brogue Kick as Crews recovers. Sheamus delivers it and covers Crews for the pin to win.

Winner: Sheamus

– After the match, Sheamus stands tall as his music hits and fans cheer him on. Sheamus poses in the corner for fans.

– Kayla stops Carmella backstage and asks about what Bayley did. Carmella says she doesn’t ask for handouts but she deserves a rematch after what happened tonight. Carmella tells WWE and FOX officials to name a time and place because she will be there and she will be the next SmackDown Women’s Champion.

– We see Mandy Rose at a restaurant. A host seats her at a table.

– We see Hulk Hogan at his Beach Shop getting set up for an interview. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers go over WWE Super ShowDown. We get a video package to hype WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg for his match with WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

– Cole and Graves are joined live via satellite by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan at his Beach Shop in Tampa. Cole asks about Hogan and the nWo going into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class. Hogan talks up the nWo and says it’s 4 life. Cole asks Hogan if Goldberg has a shot at The Fiend. Hogan talks about feeling the power of Goldberg in the ring and says The Fiend better be careful. The screen has flickered a few times tonight and it looks like that was The Fiend. Hogan is interrupted by a nWo-like video, paid for by the fFh – Firefly Fun House.

We see Wyatt walking across the screen with the WWE Universal Title, like we used to see Hogan do with the WCW World Heavyweight Title. This goes into a regular Firefly Fun House segment now. Huskus The Pig Boy is there and Wyatt does some comedy. The screen splits as Hogan appears. Hogan says Wyatt is a funny guy with jokes but it won’t be funny when he gets in the ring with Goldberg. Wyatt gets serious and warns Hogan that he doesn’t need jokes, he has a Fiend. Hogan tells Wyatt to be careful because there could be room for him on the wall. Wyatt shows us a photo of Hogan with his eyes crossed out like the other victims. Hogan tells Wyatt he will see him at the Hall of Fame in April. Hogan walks off. Wyatt says the same and then waves goodbye to Goldberg to end the segment.

– Still to come, Roman Reigns teams with a mystery partner.

– We see Otis heading out for his date with Mandy Rose. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a”This Week In WWE” history video from the WWE Network, looking at The Rock and the anonymous GM on the February 14, 2011 RAW. Cole looks at Rock’s daughter Simone Johnson signing with WWE. They also plug Jumanji.

– Cesaro and Sami Zayn are in the ring now as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Sami talks about how they’ve been victims of injustice for weeks, at the hands of Elias. They have a protest song for us tonight. Fans aren’t buying it. Elias interrupts as they begin to play and out he comes. The screen is still flickering at random times. Fans cheer for Elias he comes out. Elias does his thing and asks who wants to walk with him. Sami isn’t happy that Elias is interrupting their protest concert. Elias says he’s staging a counter-protest.

Sami says any other night he would have his security toss Elias out, but it’s cool if Elias has something on his chest tonight. Sami orders his ringside security to let Elias into the ring. Sami wants Elias close so he can hear this song because a lot of it has to do with Elias. Sami and Cesaro start their sad attempt at music but fans interrupt with a chant for Elias. Sami tells Cesaro to do less cowbell as he tries to play the ukulele. Elias watches from the corner and he’s just amused. Fans chant for Elias some more. This finally falls apart as Sami tries to get local heat. They double team Elias until the music interrupts and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman to a big pop.

Strowman heads down to the ring and takes security out first. Strowman hits the ring and ends up chasing Sami around, backing him up the ramp. Security comes from behind and hits Strowman. Strowman chases him back into the ring where Elias is. They both launch the security guard out of the ring, onto the other guards. Sami watches and laughs, saying that could’ve hurt. Strowman and Elias stand tall in the ring as we go to a replay.

– Kayla stops Naomi backstage for comments. She goes on about how she’s tired of Bayley. Naomi says the glow is real and she will be the next SmackDown Women’s Champion.

– We see Mandy Rose back at the restaurant, still alone and waiting. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get hype for John Cena’s upcoming return and the Ruthless Aggression docuseries on the WWE Network.

– Carmella vs. Naomi is set for next Friday with the winner going on to Super ShowDown to challenge Bayley for her title. Goldberg will also be there next Friday.

– The announcers show us a video package with events leading up to tonight’s date between Mandy Rose and Otis. We go back to the restaurant where Mandy has been. Otis walks in and asks the host if he’s seen a peach. Otis is pointed to where Rose is. He’s nervous but he finally walks over after hesitating. We go back to Mandy but she looks up and Dolph Ziggler is standing there instead, all smiles. We cut to Otis coming around the corner. He sees Ziggler standing there. Otis gets disappointed and drops his flowers. Otis walks off, as sad as can be.

– Back from the break and Cole talks about WrestleMania 37 going Hollywood.

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes The Miz and John Morrison. Miz and Morrison take the mic and start knocking The Usos, mentioning how they aren’t here tonight. Miz says they’ve been back for 1 month and already have cousin Roman Reigns fighting their battles. Miz talks about how he’s always here. Fans boo and Morrison tells them not to. Miz praises Morrison some and they talk some trash about SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day ahead of their match at Super ShowDown.

The music interrupts and out comes Reigns first for his team. Reigns stops on the stage and gets fireworks. Cole leads us to a video on the Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin feud, presented by Progressive. Reigns faces off with Miz and Morrison as he waits for his mystery partner. The music finally hits and out comes Daniel Bryan as a “yes!” chant starts up.

Bryan wraps up his entrance as we see King Corbin come walking down the steps in the crowd. Corbin has bought a ticket to the show. Fans boo Corbin heavily as he walks to a seat. Reigns can’t believe it. Reigns stares Corbin down as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Reigns goes at it with Morrison, dropping him first. Morrison goes out and comes back in with kicks. Corbin watches from the front row. Reigns and Morrison tangle but Reigns sends him down.

Reigns rocks Morrison into the corner and hits him with shoulder thrusts. Reigns keeps control and tags in Bryan. Bryan works on Morrison and then knocks Miz off the apron. Bryan unloads on Morrison into the corner. Bryan ducks Morrison and nails a suicide dive out, putting Miz into the barrier. Bryan brings it back in and hits a missile dropkick to Morrison. Fans pop and keep cheering after Bryan’s kip up. Bryan unloads with Yes Kicks and lays Morrison out for a 2 count as Reigns plays to the crowd from the apron.

Bryan keeps control and hits a big hurricanrana to Morrison from the top. Morrison ends up making a comeback, sending Bryan out to the floor. Miz comes in and rams Bryan into the barrier. Reigns comes over as Miz backs off. Reigns is close to Corbin now. Corbin distracts Reigns, allowing Miz to drop him at ringside. Morrison runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Reigns and Bryan back down on the outside. Miz and Corbin taunt Reigns as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bryan gets double teamed in the corner. Morrison keeps Bryan grounded now. Morrison goes on and hits a big boot to the head. Miz comes back in for more double teaming. Bryan sends Morrison over the top rope to the floor. Miz sends Bryan to the apron. Bryan goes to the top but Miz crotches him. Miz climbs up for a superplex but it’s blocked. Miz gets turned upside down as Bryan crawls for a tag. Morrison tags himself in and knocks Reigns off the apron. Morrison goes back to work on Bryan now. Morrison drives Bryan into the mat and hits a Shining Wizard for a 2 count.

Morrison keeps control and goes to the top but misses the big move. Reigns and Miz tag in at the same time. Reigns unloads and then drops Morrison. Reigns with big clotheslines to Miz in the corner as fans count along. Reigns levels Miz with a big boot to the face. Reigns readies for a Superman Punch but it’s blocked. Reigns blocks the Skull Crushing Finale. Morrison tags and they tangle but he drops Reigns with a big kick to the face. Morrison with a 2 count. Morrison with another kick to the fact and a 2 count.

Reigns blocks Starship Pain and tries to power up for a powerbomb. Morrison fights and they tangle some more. Reigns ends up leveling Morrison with a big Superman Punch. Reigns goes for a Spear but Morrison kicks him in the head. Miz tags in and hits a Skull Crushing Finale on Reigns but Bryan makes the save just in time. Bryan sends Morrison out in front of the announce table. Bryan runs the ropes to dive out onto Morrison but Miz stops him with a kick to the head. Miz is alone in the ring with Reigns now.

Miz mocks the “yes! chants” as he waits for Reigns to get up. Reigns meets him with a Superman Punch as fans cheer. Reigns follows up with the Spear to pin Miz for the win

Winners: Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan

– After the match, King Corbin rushes the ring and drops Reigns with a scepter shot to the back of the neck. Corbin works Reigns over before retreating on his caravan as his music plays. SmackDown on FOX goes off the air as Reigns recovers while Corbin stands tall on his caravan.