WWE SmackDown Results – February 19, 2021

– The go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out first comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a pop. He stops on the stage and poses as the pyro goes off. Edge heads to the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introduction.

Edge welcomes us and says he had a lot of choices to make. He talks about WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defending his title inside the Elimination Chamber, and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title at Elimination Chamber. Edge says there are 13 potential opponent and he has to pick someone for WrestleMania 37. This is the biggest decision of his career. The music interrupts and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. Cole hypes the Chamber match to determine Reigns’ opponent on Sunday, and then Reigns’ title defense later in the night.

Reigns and Edge stare each other down as Reigns slowly walks down and stops at ringside. Fans chant “you suck!” as they enter the ring. Reigns says Edge does not have 13 to choose from because there’s only 1 and that 1 is about to be a six-time WrestleMania main eventer. Edge can pick a main eventer, or he can pick the main eventer. Edge talks about how he saw Reigns lose his cool last week, which is rare. Edge realized Reigns needs him to be in the WrestleMania 37 main event. If Edge faces AJ Styles or anyone else, then that’s your main event. Edge sees Reigns’ insecurity.

Edge gives Reigns some praise but says he’s cracking under pressure, and Edge hasn’t even focused on him yet. Edge asks if Reigns really wants him to test his armor and focus on him. Think about that long and hard, is that what you want? The music interrupts and out comes Sami Zayn with his documentary film crew. Sami starts ranting about WWE disrespecting him every week but to be disrespected by two of the biggest stars, that’s something else. Edge is acting like Sami can’t make it to WrestleMania, and Reigns is so worried about Edge he’s not seeing the other threats in front of him. Sami is in the ring now, ranting to both Edge and Reigns. Sami wants his moment right now.

Sami calls for his camera men to get this iconic shot of him pointing at the WrestleMania 37 sign. He says make no mistake about it, he is going to WrestleMa… Uso superkicks Sami’s head off and he goes down. Reigns hands Heyman his title and he steps to Edge as fans boo him. Reigns whispers something in Edge’s ear. Reigns then backs off and nods, showing Edge he’s stepping to him and away from him in peace. We have no idea what Reigns said to Edge. Reigns, Heyman and Uso exit the ring now as Reigns’ music hits.

– The announcers plug tonight’s six-man main event. Also, Bayley will welcome the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions to her “Ding Dong, Hello!” show.

Apollo Crews vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E to a pop. He heads to the announce table for commentary and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Big E at ringside with a small living room setup, sitting on a couch eating a TV dinner. He has a mini-fridge next to him. The Progressive Match Flo replay shows footage from the recent Triple Threat with Big E, Shinsuke Nakamura and Apollo Crews. Out next comes Nakamura to a pop. Big E, still sitting on his couch, is also doing commentary via headset. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Crews now. She asks if anything has happened to his friendship with Big E due to the title chase. Crews has always respected Big E but now Big E is treating him like a charity case. He says Big E never took the time to get to know him. His ancestors are Nigerian royalty and if Big E would’ve talked to them like he did Crews, he would’ve lost his tongue. Crews goes on and says after tonight he’s coming for what he deserves. Crews walks off and makes his way to the ring.

The bell rings and Nakamura unloads with strikes to start. Crews fights back but Nakamura drops him with a knee to the gut. Nakamura drops a knee on the mat for a 2 count. They lock up and Crews nails a dropkick. Crews then dropkicks Nakamura to the floor in front of Big E. Crews with a baseball slide to send Nakamura into Big E’s TV dinner tray but it doesn’t fall over.

Crews follows to the floor and stares at Big E while working Nakamura over. Crews tosses Nakamura into Big E on his couch, disrupting his foot bath. Big E gets up and warns Crews to keep testing him. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Crews nails a suplex in the ring for a 2 count. Big E is back sitting on his couch with his feet in the bath. Nakamura comes back and nails a running kick to Crews. Nakamura turns it around with solid kicks now. Nakamura almost runs into a boot in the corner but turns that into a sliding German suplex for a 2 count. Nakamura with more kicks while Crews is down. Nakamura charges but Crews catches him with a Spinebuster for a 2 count.

Crews stuns Nakamura with an enziguri. Nakamura avoids the Military Press and drops Crews into the arm bar. Nakamura easily turns that into a pin out of nowhere for the win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, a surprised Crews quickly recovers and attacks from behind while Nakamura begins celebrating. Crews tosses Nakamura to the floor and launches him into the barrier as fans boo. Big E yells at Crews. Crews stares him down and grabs half of the steel steps. Big E yells at him to put the steps down as Crews goes to use them on Nakamura. Big E tells Crews to put the steps down and walk away because this is over. Crews drops them and turns to walk away. Big E and a referee tend to Nakamura now. Crews picks the steps back up and rams them into Big E’s back, knocking he and Nakamura down at ringside. Fans boo louder. Crews kneels down at Big E and talks some trash. Crews tosses the steps into the ring now while a referee checks on Big E, who is hurt on the ground. Crews kicks him and brings him in the ring, warning the referee to stay back. Crews lifts the steps but Big E rolls back to the floor. The referee tells Crews to put the steps back down. Crews walks off, steps high in the air above his head. Crews simply drops the steps over the top rope, to the ground at ringside. They apparently land right on Big E. The boos get louder now. Medics rush down with a stretcher and start tending to Big E as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened to Big E. We also see how he was stretchered away during the break, wearing a neck brace.

– The music hits and out comes Seth Rollins. Rollins stops and watches WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E getting taken away. Cole mentions Rollins wrote a letter to WWE management earlier. Rollins says that was a tragedy what happened to Big E, being betrayed by your friends is a tragedy and he would know about that because last week every single one of his so-called friends walked away from him and betrayed him. Rollins plays a video package looking at last week’s SmackDown return segment.

We come back from the video and Rollins is still on the stage now. Fans boo him. Rollins says that was emotional trauma last week. He’s still suffering and it’s unacceptable at the work place, or anywhere. He had too do something about it so he and his lawyers drafted up a letter, a formal complaint. It’s been delivered to WWE officials and it’s pending but they’re going to win, he says. You can see the letter on his Twitter. Rollins says months and months of planning went into his big SmackDown return but it was ruined, not by his friends, but by a bunch of losers and cowards, who ruined it because they’re afraid. They want to divide “us” and they know there are already millions and millions of “us” out there who have already embraced the vision for a better tomorrow, a better SmackDown.

Fans continue to boo Rollins as he rants. He says the biggest loser out of them all is Cesaro because he took their homecoming, their moment and he made it about him. He disrespected, patronized, stayed behind when everyone else left just to look Rollins in his eyes and disrespect him. And what happened to Cesaro? It’s not on Rollins’ hands, he asked for it and that will happen to every single person who stands in our way, anyone who follows in Cesaro’s footsteps because we are strong, powerful, we are winners. Rollins tells everyone to embrace the vision as the boos get louder. He thanks them and says goodnight as his music hits.

– The announcers hype tonight’s six-man. We see Kevin Owens backstage. WWE Hall of Famer Edge approaches him and gives him props for how he keeps getting back up. Owens talks about how he keeps coming close to getting the title from Roman Reigns and all he can think about is winning it from him at Elimination Chamber. They agree that it would be good to face each other at WrestleMania. Edge wishes Owens good luck on Sunday.

– We see Big E at the back of the ambulance, still on the stretcher. Medics are about to load him up into the ambulance as we go back to commercial.

The Riott Squad vs. Natalya and Tamina Snuka

Back from the break and The Riott Squad is already out – Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. Natalya and Tamina Snuka are also out as the match quickly begins.

The bell rings and Snuka immediately sends Riott to the mat. Riott keeps fighting but Snuka controls her. Liv tags in and unloads but Snuka drops her with ease with an elbow to the knee. Liv does the Matrix bend to duck a clothesline but Tamina overpowers and continues to dominate. Natalya tags in and goes to work on Liv. Natalya with more aggressive offense. Liv turns it around and tags in Riott for the double team. Riott unloads but gets sent to the ropes. Liv comes back in and they double team Natalya for a 2 count.

Billie Kay comes skipping down the ramp. Everyone is briefly distracted as it looks like she’s now jumped from trying to get with The Riott Squad to trying to get with Snuka and Natalya. Tamina tags in and runs wild, knocking Liv off the apron. Tamina then catches Riott with a big side-slam in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Tamina Snuka and Natalya

– After the match, the music hits as Tamina and Natalya stand tall. Kay runs in the ring to stand with them and celebrate. They want nothing to do with her as they drop her in the middle of the ring. Natalya raises Tamina’s arm and they look on as Liv and Riott try to recover at ringside.

– We get a look back at SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks being the Honorary Starter at NASCAR’s Daytona 500 last weekend.

– Edge is backstage when King Baron Corbin walks up and says this feels like the main event of WrestleMania 37. Edge isn’t interested. Corbin brags on how expensive his suit and watch are, and says next time Edge sees someone walk up with a suit and watch like him, he should bow down. Edge just brags about his smartphone and won’t take Corbin seriously. Corbin storms off.

– We see the ring crew setting the ring up for Bayley’s “Ding Dong, Hello!” show. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the door bell rings as Bayley steps through the front door of her “Ding Dong, Hello!” set. She welcomes everyone to the second episode of her talk show segment. She knocks Michael Cole and then says she has two big guests tonight – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

The door bell rings again and Bayley opens the door. Jax and Baszler are there. They come through the door but don’t want to sit. They end up taking shots at Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks while Bayley laughs and listens. Reginald The Sommelier comes out with a mic to interrupt. He can’t let them slander the good name of Banks. He says she’s like a bottle of fine wine while they’re like boxed wine. Reginald enters the ring and Bayley wants him to use her front door but Jax gets in his face, as does Baszler. They talk some trash to Reginald but the music interrupts and out comes Banks to a pop.

Banks gets in Reginald’s face and says he never speaks for her. For Jax and Baszler, whether they like it or not she is The Boss, and the title means she makes the rules. She goes on and says the women’s division revolves around her. Jax laughs. The music interrupts and out comes Belair. She has words for Reginald as she enters the ring. Belair then tells Banks that she is the star of the division because she won the Royal Rumble and people don’t revolve around her, they get beat by her. It looks like Belair is about to pick her WrestleMania opponent but Reginald interrupts and says they all three are on the same team, and should be going against Jax, Baszler and Bayley. Reginald proposes a match. Jax is upset now. She starts yelling at Reginald. Baszler, Banks and Belair get in on the yelling while Bayley readies for a match. We go to commercial.

Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair and Reginald vs. Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Bayley

Back from the break and the match is underway as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler starts with Bianca Belair. Shayna ties Belair up but Belair comes back and takes her down. Bianca drops Baszler with a shoulder. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks tags in and nails a knee.

Reginald comes in but gets sent right back to the apron. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax tags in and drops Banks. Bayley tags in and drops Banks, then hits her with forearms. Shayna comes in and drops an elbow to the knee, then works on the knee some more. Jax tags back in and slams Banks for a 2 count. Banks and Belair end up pointing at the WrestleMania sign. Reginald jumps in and joins them but Jax takes advantage and levels Banks. Jax works Banks over and in tags Bayley. Bayley beats Banks down and talks trash to her, then uses the bottom rope on her as fans boo.

Baszler tags in and grounds Banks, working on her leg. Banks tries to kick free but Baszler drives her into the mat. Jax tags in and Baszler sends Banks into her for a powerslam for a 2 count. Banks dodges a move int he corner and Jax goes down. Banks ends up kicking Bayley from the ring, dropping her on the floor.

Reginald ends up in the middle of the ring, pleading with Jax to take it easy. They lock up and Jax shoves him to the mat. Jax talks some trash and levels Reginald with a shoulder as he charges. Reginald tries for a drop toe hold but he can’t move Jax. Jax tosses him into the corner but misses a splash. She then comes right back and flattens him. Jax goes for a leg drop but Reginald moves and she lands hard.

Belair and Banks pull Baszler off the apron and beat her up to avoid a tag. Jax sees this and turns around to a spin kick from Reginald but she catches him in mid-air. Banks and Belair run in with a double dropkick to Jax, allowing Reginald to fall on top of her for the pin to win.

Winners: Reginald, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair

– After the match, we see Bayley down on the outside recovering. Jax seethes as Reginald, Banks and Belair start celebrating. We go to replays as Banks’ music plays. They continue celebrating on the ramp, taunting Jax and Baszler.

– Kayla is backstage with Cesaro now. She brings up Seth Rollins’ comments from earlier. Cesaro wasn’t patronizing Rollins last week, he was respecting him and just like everyone else he was hoping the old Rollins came back. He’s known for years about Rollins’ skills and accomplishments, and everyone knew he had the chance to come back and make an impact but instead he came back as the same smug, condescending SOB that he was before. That’s why everyone walked away from him last week. Cesaro hasn’t forgotten about what Rollins did but now he needs to focus, first on tonight’s six-man match, then winning the Elimination Chamber, and then going on to win the Universal Title from Roman Reigns. Edge walks up. He doesn’t know what has gotten into Cesaro lately but he admires the grit and says not many people here still have it. Cesaro thanks him. Cesaro mentions after he wins at the pay-per-view, he will see Edge at WrestleMania. Cesaro walks off as Edge watches.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Chad Gable and Otis

We go back to the ring and out first comes Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Alpha Academy is out – Chad Gable and Otis. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler are on commentary. The bell rings and Gable takes Dominik down to start. They tangle some more and Gable goes for a German but Dominik lands on his feet.

Dominik with dropkicks and a kip up for a pop. Otis tags in. Dominik charges but Otis levels him with a big shoulder. Otis goes for Rey as he tags in and flies with a senton. Otis turns it right back around and catches Rey with a big slam. Otis stands over Rey and drops a splash in the middle of the ring.

Dominik charges but Otis levels him with a double ax handle, sending him out to the floor. Gable comes in and coaches Otis as the referee warns them. Otis drops another splash on Rey as Gable coaches him. The referee calls the match, apparently because they didn’t listen to the count.

Winners by DQ: Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

– After the bell, the referee crawls over to check on Rey but Gable and Otis aren’t done, and are ignoring the referee. Gable drags Rey over to the corner and Otis hits a big splash from the second turnbuckle. Fans start booing Otis now. Gable hypes Otis up as he hulks up and stands tall. The referee checks on Rey while Alpha Academy celebrates now. Dominik is still down on the floor. We go to another replay. Gable continues hyping Otis up to end the segment.

– Edge approaches Daniel Bryan in the back. Edge says Bryan fighting to get his career back also inspired him, and he’s thankful. Bryan is glad Edge is back. Bryan proposes Edge pick him for WrestleMania 37 if he wins the Elimination Chamber and the Universal Title on Sunday. Edge asks if he would call that a dream match. Bryan says some people would call it long overdue. Edge says those people would be right. They nod at each other as Edge walks off. Bryan warms up for the main event as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Dominik Mysterio helping his dad stay on his feet at ringside. We get another replay of the attack by Otis. Dominik and a referee are helping Rey up the ramp now.

– Kevin Owens interrupts Cesaro and Daniel Bryan in the back, asking if they want to talk strategy. Bryan says they were discussing what to do if they get hit with Stunners. Cesaro says Owens would never turn on them but they sarcastically talk about how Owens has turned in the past. Owens gets it. He says last week he interrupted a big fight and decided to strike first when he saw both of them coming for him. Owens says they don’t have to worry about a Stunner tonight because they’re on the same team and he really wants to win tonight, but on Sunday… they do have to worry about several Stunners. Owens walks off and Cesaro says at least he’s honest.

– Carmela is doing her hair and makeup in the back when Reginald the sommelier brings her a glass of wine. She asks where he was just now and why it took so long to bring her this glass. He says he had to make sure it was the perfect temperature. Carmella asks if they’re playing games now. She asks if he really thinks she just didn’t see him out in the ring. He says it’s not how it looks. She tells him to relax and says she understands, she knows Reginald will do the right thing because if he doesn’t… well let’s hope it doesn’t come to that. She takes a sip of the wine and spits it out, then tosses the rest in Reginald’s face. Carmella can’t believe he is serving this to her now. She tells him to go get a better glass and he walks off.

– It’s announced that Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair will challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the tag titles at Elimination Chamber.

Sami Zayn, King Baron Corbin and Jey Uso vs. Cesaro, Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Sami Zayn and his film crew are out first. King Baron Corbin is out next. Jey Uso is out last for their team. WWE Hall of Famer Edge comes out next to join the announcers for commentary. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and announced for Talking Smack tomorrow is Reginald, Jey Uso and Apollo Crews. Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman will host. We go back to the ring and out first comes Daniel Bryan for his team. Cesaro is out next, followed by Kevin Owens. Bryan starts off with Uso and they go to the corner. Uso unloads but backs off. Bryan brings him back to the corner for kicks. Bryan tags in Cesaro and they hit a big double team slam.

Uso scrambles to his corner and tags in Corbin as Cesaro waits to fight. Corbin wants none of Cesaro and in comes Sami off the tag. Cesaro grabs Sami and holds him so Bryan can come in with a kick or two. Bryan works Sami around the ring now. Sami counters and levels Bryan in the middle of the ring. Sami beats Bryan around with stiff knees to the gut. Corbin tags in and drops Bryan with a right hand. Corbin uses the middle rope on Bryan as the referee counts and fans boo. Corbin beats Bryan down in the heels’ corner now.

Sami comes back in and has words with Corbin. Bryan takes advantage and tags in Cesaro. Cesaro runs wild on his opponents, sending the other two to the floor and unloading on Sami. Cesaro goes from corner to corner with big running uppercuts on Sami. Sami rolls to the floor for a breather as fans pop for Cesaro. Sami, Corbin and Uso argue at ringside now. Corbin rolls Sami into the ring, where Cesaro is waiting to deliver a Cesaro Swing. Cesaro then catapults Sami into the corner, where Corbin is tagged in. Cesaro immediately grabs Corbin for the Swing. Corbin stops it but Cesaro stomps and starts with the Swing again as we go to commercial break.

Back from the break and Cesaro is swinging Corbin. Uso ends up coming in and attacking Cesaro. Uso pulls Cesaro to the floor and launches him over the announce table as fans boo and the referee counts. Edge watches as Uso brings Cesaro back in and dropkicks him in the corner.

Paul Heyman is also on commentary now. Sami, Corbin and Uso triple team Cesaro in the corner. Corbin with a back suplex to Cesaro. Corbin unloads on Cesaro in the corner and has words with the referee, allowing for a quick cheap shot by Sami. Uso tags back in and goes to work on Cesaro. Cesaro blocks a shot and delivers a big uppercut. Uso comes right back and whips Cesaro across the ring into the turnbuckles. Uso keeps control and covers Cesaro for a 2 count. Uso grounds Cesaro with a headlock now.

Uso takes Cesaro back to their corner and in comes Corbin to take over. Corbin misses a big running corner splash. Cesaro with a springboard corkscrew uppercut from the middle rope. Fans pop for Cesaro. Bryan and Sami tag in. Bryan ducks and dropkicks Uso off the apron. Bryan unloads on Sami into the corner now. Bryan keeps control and clotheslines Sami. Bryan with a big corner dropkick to Sami, then Yes Kicks as fans cheer him on. Bryan takes Sami to the top and hits a big hurricanrana for a close 2 count as Uso breaks it up. Owens runs in and superkicks Uso, sending him to the floor.

Owens runs off the apron with a big Cannonball to Uso on the floor. Bryan kicks away at Sami with Yes Kicks but Sami ducks a roundhouse kick. Bryan kicks out at 2. Sami comes right back with the Blue Thunderbomb but Cesaro breaks the pin up. Corbin tosses Cesaro to the floor. Owens drops Corbin, who drops Cesaro at ringside. Sami goes to the top but Bryan cuts him off and climbs up for a super double underhook suplex from the top. Bryan then rolls into the Yes Lock in the middle of the ring. Sami taps out.

Winners: Daniel Bryan, Cesaro and Kevin Owens

– After the match, the music hits as Bryan stands tall and gets the “yes!” chant going again. We see Corbin enter the ring and stand behind Bryan now, stalking him. We go to replays. Bryan continues his celebration until Corbin comes from behind and drops him with End of Days. Owens then runs up and nails a Stunner to Corbin. Sami runs up and hits a big Exploder to Owens. Cesaro runs over and nails the big uppercut to Sami. Cesaro turns around to a superkick from Uso. Edge then hits the ring and delivers a big Spear to Uso for a pop. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns then appears out of nowhere and takes Edge out with a Spear of his own. Fans boo now as Reigns stands tall over Edge, looking down at him and yelling. Heyman enters the ring and hands the Universal Title to Reigns. Reigns puts the title in Edge’s face to taunt him, and then raises it in the air. Fans chant “you suck!” as Reigns stands tall over Edge. The final SmackDown before WWE Elimination Chamber goes off the air.