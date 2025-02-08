WWE SmackDown returns tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN.

On tap for tonight’s show is Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso in a Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match, Alexa Bliss vs. Candice LeRae and Bianca Belair vs. Piper Niven in a pair of Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, as well as appearances by Cody Rhodes, “Main Event” Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, February 7, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-11pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – FEBRUARY 7, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” airs to get things started as always. We shoot inside the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN., where Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show. We see arrival shots of LA Knight, Charlotte Flair and others, and then shoot into a recap package of WWE Royal Rumble 2025.