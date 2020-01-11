WWE SmackDown Results – January 10, 2019

We are in Evansville, Indiana and your announcers are Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

We begin with MizTV.

Miz welcomes everyone and he says since last Friday and the incident with Kofi, people says he has changed. MIz says he was having a bad day. Kofi came up with all of his positivity and tried to cheer him up, but there are times when you don’t want to smile. Miz says he let his emotions get the best of him. Miz tells Kofi that he is sorry for what he did last week. Miz says he has been going through a lot this month. The Fiend threatened his 18 month old daughter. Miz was unable to take the title from The Fiend. He is happy that a man who he considers to be like a brother is back.

Miz brings out John Morrison.

Miz welcomes John back and Miz says this is truly AWESOME. The greatest tag team of the 21st Century is together in the ring. Miz says if you forgot about what John can do, he has a sizzle reel.

John says he doesn’t know what to say. They were filming a documentary about his return. He says his return at the Royal Rumble was going to be epic, but he saw what Miz was going through and he felt that it was more important to be there for one of your best friends. John says he is disappointed in you guys. His friend has one bad day and you chant ‘You Suck’ at him? Miz has worked harder for 15 years than anyone else on the roster. No one thought he would make it as a WWE Superstar, but he became a champion. You guys ignore all of Miz’ hard work. You don’t get it. Miz doesn’t do it for his dad or for himself. He does it for all of you. You have never been in the ring.

The New Day interrupt John running down the people in the crowd.

Kofi tells Miz he has a question for him. Who are you trying to fool? Are you trying to blame the WWE Universe for turning their backs on you? Big E says they don’t buy Miz’ apology because he isn’t that good of an actor. He couldn’t even get a part as the back of a human centipede.

Kofi says he would have respected Miz more if he just said he had a bad day. All of us have had bad days. That would have be respectible.

Miz says he repsects that Kofi was WWE Champion for six months. Miz says he respects the six seconds it took you to lose it. He respects the fact that you smile instead of going back after that WWE Championship.

Kofi points out it was 8 seconds. It is clear to him that Miz is changing. Based on what you are saying to the fans and what they said last week, Miz is turning from Cool Miz to Annoying and Obnoxious Miz. The people are 100% correct when they say ‘You Suck’.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Miz (with John Morrison) versus Kofi Kingston (with Big E)

They lock up and they go around the ring. Kofi with a kick to the back. Kofi with a European uppercut and wrist lock take down. Miz misses an elbow and Kofi with a drop kick. They lock up and Miz with a knee to the midsection and a double sledge to the back. Miz blocks a monkey flip and goes for a figure four leg lock but Kofi counters with an inside cradle for a near fall. Miz with a knee to the midsection. Miz with a boot and he gets a near fall. Miz with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Kofi with a jumping back elbow and he sends Miz to the floor.

Kofi teases a dive to the floor but he bounces off the ropes as Miz moves. Kofi clotheslines Miz over the top rope to the floor and hits a suicide dive. Miz pushes Kofi into Big E and Big E gets up to go after Miz but Morrison gets in the way to stop him.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kofi with elbows and a belly-to-back suplex. Kofi gets to his feet first and chops Miz. Kofi with a drop kick and jumping clothesline. Kofi with a Boom Drop and he sets for Trouble in Paradise. Miz blocks Trouble in Paradise and he works on the knee. Kofi kicks Miz away and Kofi goes to the turnbuckles when Miz moves and hits a double jump cross body for a near fall. Miz with a kick and DDT for a near fall. Miz kicks Kofi in the chest. Miz blocks SOS and sets for a Skull Crushing Finale but Kofi with a rollup for a near fall. Kofi with an SOS for a near fall. Miz kicks Kofi’s knee and hits a series of running knees into the corner. Kofi with a pendulum kick and Kofi goes up top.

Miz hits Kofi in the leg as Kofi comes off the turnbuckles. Miz with a figure four leg lock. Kofi gets to the ropes to force the hold to be broken and then he goes to the floor. Miz kicks Big E out of the way and then Miz sends Kofi back into the ring. Big E and MIz have some words and Morrison comes off the steps and hits Big E. Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale for the three count.

Winner: Miz

We go to the Firefly Funhouse.

Bray tells the fireflies to come here and not be scared. Bray says he wants to tell you something. He says he loves you. Bray says that felt good. Love is so special. Not everyone is capable of love. Bray says he is looking at Daniel Bryan. The opposite of love is how HE feels about you Daniel. Bray says Daniel has been pretty freaking naughty lately. Bray says he is going to shoot straight. He says you are in a heap of trouble in Royal Rumble. He wanted to help you and then he wanted to change you. Now, since you want to take this from us, HE wants to hurt you.

Bray says he loves you, but not Daniel.

We are back and Sonya Deville talks about how things are going to turn around with her in Mandy’s corner for her match. Mandy says she has to take care of something before she goes to the ring.

Mandy opens a box and gets a little nervous.

Elias is in the ring and he says he has a song called The Road to the Rumble.

Elias sings about Roman not winning the Royal Rumble. He mentions AJ Styles, Ricochet, and Erick Rowan not winning. He sings about Brock Lesnar. Elias says he is going to be Brock for the title.

Otis Dozovic is in the back and Tucker says he knows how Otis feels about Mandy but he has to focus.

Mandy Rose stops by and Tucker wants Otis to go with him. Mandy says she should have said something after what Dolph said. She has something to make up for what happened. Mandy shows a cake that has “i’m Sorry” on it.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we go to the Goldman Box for comments from Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross about the Royal Rumble and Alexa says everything will be okay as long as she wins.

Match Number Two: Alexa Bliss (with Nikki Cross) versus Mandy Rose (with Sonya Deville)

They lock up and Mandy backs Alexa into the corner and Mandy pie faces Alexa. They lock up and Alexa with a side head lock. Alexa goes for a shoulder tackle but Mandy does not move. Mandy pushes Alexa and has some words for her. Alexa slaps Mandy and sends her into the turnbuckles. Alexa with a drop toe hold and kick to the back. Mandy runs Alexa into the corner and connects with shoulders. Alexa sends Mandy to the apron and Alexa with another slap that sends Mandy to the floor.

Alexa with a drop kick through the ropes and it sends Mandy into the ringside barrier. Sonya gets on the apron and Nikki tries to stop her and Sonya kicks Nikki. Alexa knocks Sonya off the apron and Mandy with a running knee for a near fall. Mandy chokes Alexa in the ropes. Mandy with a reverse chin lock. Alexa with a take down. Both women go for kicks and forearms at the same time. Alexa with a take down and Alexa follows with clotheslines. Alexa with slaps to Mandy and a drop kick. Alexa with a knee drop and then another knee drop.

Otis Dozovic makes his way to the ring and Alexa is distracted and Mandy with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Mandy Rose

After the match, we see Otis enjoying his cake while Mandy ceelbrates her victory.

Lacey Evans walks sassily in the back as we go to commercial.

We see Bayley in the back and she tells Lacey that Sasha is AWOL. She had a last minute commitment in a real city, Los Angeles, so she is finishing her rap album. Bayley says she is here because she is contractually obligated to be here.

Lacey says she is not shocked that Sasha didn’t show up tonight. That is the difference between people like Sasha Banks and people like Lacey Evans. While Sasha hangs out in Los Angeles, Lacey says she is ready to fight, especially in the heartland of America. Since Sasha is nothing but a nasty and not here while you are in the back acting like a fighting champion. Why not come out and fight her right now for the title.

Bayley says Lacey can bark out demands all she wants but Bayley is not Lacey’s snot nosed kid and she doesn’t have to listen to her.

Lacey goes to the back.

Lacey goes to Bayley’s locker room and Bayley ambushes her and slams her into the wall. Bayley tells Lacey to put on her mom jeans and go hom. Lacey punches Bayley and kicks her. Lacey misses with a Woman’s Right. A referee holds Lacey back and tells her to save it for the ring.

We take a look at what happened in last week’s main event.

Kayla Braxton is in the back with Daniel Bryan. Kayla asks Daniel about what Bray said earlier. Daniel says the Fiend wants a lot of things. He wants Daniel to remember. It was six years ago and he remembers dealing with the Wyatt Family and he outsmarted them. Daniel has changed and he changed for the better. Daniel says he has no doubt that the Fiend won’t hurt him, but the Fiend won’t break him. The Fiend wants you to think he cannot be hurt, but Daniel says he knows the Fiend can be beat and he can be hurt.

Ramblin Rabbit appears on the monitor. He says he is Daniel’s biggest fan. He tells the Fiend is vulnerable and he knows the secret to beat the Fiend. Bray stops Ramblin from speaking and he says snitches get stitches. Bray tells you to LET ME IN.

Match Number Three: Braun Strowman versus Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn and Cesaro) in a Non Title Match

Braun backs Nakamura into the corner and he punches Nakamura. Strowman with a biel and then he sets for a splash into the corner but Nakamura moves. Nakamura with punches and kicks followed by a forearm. Strowman with a boot to Nakamura. Strowman with a kick to the chest. Strowman sends Nakamura into the corner and connects with a forearm. Strowman with a hard Irish whip. Strowman with a splash into the corner. Zayn pulls Nakamura out of the ring to avoid a splash.

Strowman goes to the floor and Zayn and Cesaro back away. Strowman kicks Nakamura and Zayn goes into the ring. Cesaro pushes Strowman into the ring post and Nakamura with a running thrust kick and Strowman goes over the ringside barrier into the timekeeper’s area.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Nakamura is sent to the apron. Nakamura with a kick and he goes to the turnbuckles for a knee and he gets a near fall. Nakamura with a sleeper. Braun with a snap mare but he misses a round kick. Nakamura hits a second kick and Nakamura goes to the turnbuckles but Braun catches Nakamura and hits a clothesline. Braun with shoulder tackles and then he hits a splash into the corner. Strowman with a forearm across the chest and he gets a near fall. Strowman sets for a power slam but Nakamura gets to his feet. Nakamura with a flying boot followed by a running knee for a near fall. Nakamura with palm strikes but Braun with a spinebuster.

Zayn gets on the apron and the distraction is not long enough to allow Cesaro to use a chair. Strowman knocks Cesaro off the apron and Nakamura gets the title belt but he misses. Strowman with a power slam for the three count.

Winner: Braun Strowman

After the match, Strowman holds the Intercontinental Title belt, but Zayn takes it from Braun.

Sheamus says rise over size and embrace who you are. Shorty G has been saying a lot of things, but last week, he didn’t say anything. He showed that little rat how much Smackdown is going to change now that he is back. That vermin reflects all of the ills of Smackdown while he was gone. He is someone who should be disposed of. He proved that size does matter. Shorty G says embrace who you are and Sheamus says he is ready to embrace . . . CHAOS.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Daniel Bryan sees a box in his locker room. Daniel opens it and it is Ramblin Rabbit with half of its brain eaten.

Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring.

Roman says 2019 was a blessed year. It ended a bit rough. If you see Smackdown each week, you know the deal. He has been outnumbered, he has been jumped, he has been embarrassed by Corbin and his crew. Throughout his career, he has always had backup. This time, I didn’t need the help of friends. This time, I needed the help of my family. Last week, his family came out to help him in a major way. He says 2020 is his year. He will win the Royal Rumble and he will main event Wrestlemania for the fifth time. He will do it with the ones who have been by his side since Day One, The Usos.

Jimmy says it feels good to be back on the blue brand. They are about to turn Friday NIght Smackdown into Friday Night Lockdown. Jey says it has been real rough the last five months. It has been rough watching the Big Dog fight against Queen Corbin and his Court. When you did what you did with the dog food, you disrepsected Roman. Now you have disrespected the whole family.

Baron Corbin asks if Roman is going to do this by pawning off the beating he deserves on his family. Now you are going to throw your family under the bus because the Big Dog is scared. You are scared to face him one on one and go into the Royal Rumble Match. If anyone is winning the Royal Rumble match, it will be him.

Roman laughs at the idea of being scared of Baron. He would love to whoop Baron’s ass twice in one night. They can go one on one and then he can throw Baron’s ass over the top rope and when he points at the sign, you will know who the man is.

Baron accepts the match. He says Roman won’t have any family to celebrate with at the Royal Rumble because he will take care of Roman’s two little bitches.

Jimmy and Jey with planchas onto security.

We go to commercial.

Next week, BIg E will face John Morrison.

Match Number Four: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso versus Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin

Ziggler and Jimmy start things off and Ziggler with a waist lock into a side head lock. Jimmy with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Jey tags in and they hit a double back elbow and elbow drop for a near fall. Corbin tags in and Jey with punches. Corbin with a knee to the midsection and Jey slides into the corner and Corbin slides around the ring post and clotheslines Jey for a near fall. Ziggler tags in and hits a drop kick. Ziggler gets a near fall. Corbin tags in and kicks Jey. Corbin with an elbow to the back of the neck. Jey lands on his feet to escape a belly-to-back suplex and JImmy tags in and punches Corbin. Corbin slides around the ring but misses a clothesline and Jimmy with an enzuigiri.

Jimmy goes up top and the music for the Revival starts.

Corbin pushes Jimmy off the apron and Scott and Dash distract the referee to allow Ziggler to send Jey into the ringside barrier.

Scott and Dash go up the ramp and Roman with punches to Scott and Dash and Baron is not in a good mood any more.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Jey with a clothesline and kicks to Ziggler followed by a belly-to-back suplex. Jey with a running hip strike into the corner. Jey kicks Corbin off the apron and Corbin catches Jimmy on a plancha and Jimmy is sent into Roman. Ziggler with a rollup for a near fall. Jey with a super kick and he goes up top and hits a frog splash. Corbin sends Jey into the ring post and then he sends Roman into the ringside barrier. Roman with a spear to Corbin and the referee calls for the bell.

Winners: Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler (by disqualification)

After the match, Roman sets for a power bomb but Robert Roode attacks Roman. Roman is sent into the ring post and Roode with a Glorious DDT to Roman. Baron with Deep Six to Jimmy. Ziggler super kicks Jey. Roode tells Roman he is back and then they feed Roman to Roode for a spinebuster onto the table. Ziggler with an elbow drop through the table.

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com