WWE SmackDown Results – January 13, 2023

– The show opened with Braun Strowman and Imperium making their entrances for the Intercontinental title match while a recap of Gunther’s assault aired.

Intercontinental Championship

Gunther vs. Braun Strowman

Gunther immediately tried to grab Strowman’s arm, but Braun pushed him away. Strowman approached Gunther, only for the champion to retreat to ringside. Strowman sent Gunther out of the ring, setting him up for the running shoulder tackle, as SmackDown went to commercials.

Back from break, Gunther drove Strowman into the ring post before smashing his arm onto the steel steps. Gunther put Strowman in a double wrist lock, targeting his hurt arm. Gunther maintained the pressure on Strowman’s arm and shoulder with a knee drop. Strowman managed to break Gunther’s double wrist lock, but couldn’t lift him, immediately collapsing on the mat. Gunther chopped Strowman’s chest, only for Strowman to respond with elbow strikes. They traded blows, until Strowman knocked Gunther down with a lariat and a back body drop. Kaiser and Vinci dropkicked Strowman’s arm behind the referee’s back before getting knocked off the apron. Gunther took advantage to hit a few chops, but Strowman planted him with a powerslam for a two count, as SmackDown went to an ad break.

Back from break, Strowman managed to break an arm bar by lifting Gunther and slamming him on the mat. They exchanged chops, with Strowman getting the upper hand after a spinebuster. Gunther avoided a powerbomb, chopping Strowman’s arm and blasting him with a lariat. Strowman hit a clothesline of his own, but missed a strike into the corner, hurting his shoulder. Gunther clocked Strowman with a shotgun dropkick, a huge lariat and a diving splash, but he kicked out at two. Strowman stopped Gunther on the top turnbuckle, only to get his arm smashed into the ring post. Gunther planted Strowman with a powerbomb to retain his title.

Winner & Still Intercontinental Champion: Gunther

– A recap of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn’s interactions from last week.

– Sami Zayn knocked on the Bloodline’s locker room, with Paul Heyman answering. Heyman revealed that neither Roman nor the Usos or Solo were here. The Tribal Chief told Heyman that out of love, he would let Sami handle Kevin Owens all by himself.

– Rey Mysterio arrived at the ring to talk about Dominik’s antics on Christmas Eve. Rey said that as a father, it broke his heart and as a man, he’s fed up. Rey said that he needs to win the Royal Rumble to get back on track. Karrion Kross and Scarlett interrupted to tell Rey that he needs goals to get up from bed. Kross said that his Rumble win 17 years ago must have been a special moment for Dominik. Kross said that Rey was never really around to see Dominik grow. He asked Rey if he hated Dominik for not growing up to be like him or himself for not raising Dominik properly. Rey attacked Kross, sending him into the ropes, but Scarlett grabbed his leg before the 619. Kross trapped Rey in the Kross Jacket, putting him to sleep while Scarlett left a tarot card.

– At backstage, Emma and Maxine Dupri criticized Liv Morgan’s desire to be number 1 in the Royal Rumble. Raquel Rodriguez warned Liv that the better strategy would be to enter late. Liv slapped Raquel before challenging her to a match later tonight.

Xia Li vs. Tegan Nox

Nox cracked Li with a series of forearm strikes and an uppercut. Nox planted Li with a suplex into a facebuster and an inverted cannonball before climbing the top turnbuckle. Li tossed Nox off the turnbuckle across the ring, but she kicked out at two. Li nailed Nox with a cross chop and a forearm to the back, setting up a Xploder. Nox evaded Li’s cyclone kick, knocking her out with the Shining Wizard.

Winner: Tegan Nox

– Last week, after Sheamus and Drew McIntyre lost their title match, the Viking Raiders assaulted them from behind.

– A short vignette from the Viking Raiders aired, with Valhalla calling out Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

– At backstage, Drew McIntyre asked Adam Pearce to give them a match with the Raiders, but Sheamus still wanted to face the Usos. They argued while chopping each other’s chest. Pearce interrupted to inform them they would take part in a tournament next week to get a shot at the Usos and their first opponents were the Viking Raiders.