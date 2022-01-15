LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – January 14, 2022

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at what happened last week with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. We also see how Adam Pearce picked Seth Rollins to challenge Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

– We’re live from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown on FOX. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, and their face-off on tonight’s show. Cole says they are excited to welcome WWE Hall of Famer Lita to tonight’s show, her first blue brand appearance in almost 20 years.

– We go right to the ring and out come SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. WWE NXT’s Samantha Irvin does the introductions. Cole looks back at last week’s Street Fight win over The New Day and says King Xavier Woods is out of action indefinitely due to a calm muscle injury suffered during the bout.

The Usos take the mic and give props to The New Day, saying they’re the one team to always take The Usos to the limit, but they go on about letting everyone know that they are the best tag team, they are #1. The grind doesn’t stop and they bring up assisting WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Seth Rollins. They also say WWE officials are lining up their opponents and they’re ready to knock them down. A Fatal 4 Way has been booked to determine their next challengers. They introduce the participating tag teams with special introductions for each team. Out first is Los Lotharios – Angel and Humberto, followed by Cesaro and Mansoor, Jinder Mahal and Shanky, and out last is Erik and Ivar – The Viking Raiders. The Usos joke about the rules for the match and the most important rule is – The Usos are #1. They suddenly deliver superkicks to Mansoor and Erik to kick the action. A big brawl breaks out between the four teams to begin the match as we go to commercial.

#1 Contender’s Fatal 4 Way: The Viking Raiders vs. Los Lotharios vs. Cesaro and Mansoor vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.