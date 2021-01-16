LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – January 15, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with highlights from two weeks ago where WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took out Kevin Owens, and then last week where Reigns forced Adam Pearce in to becoming his new #1 contender for a title match at the Royal Rumble by winning the Gauntlet Match.

– Paul Heyman is backstage with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who is going over the contract for the Royal Rumble match with Adam Pearce. Heyman didn’t like the contract when he saw it, but thinks the match needs a stipulation, one where Reigns can be Reigns and teach Pearce about fear and respect. Heyman offers to take the contract to Pearce for some adjustment. Reigns hands it over to Heyman and Heyman says Reigns can consider this handled. Heyman walks off and thanks Reigns.

Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We go right to the ring as Jey Uso makes his way to the ring for tonight’s opener. Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Uso takes the mic and talks about how he and Reigns run the show. Not Adam Pearce or Kevin Owens or anybody else in the WWE Universe. Uso’s family calls the shots in WWE, not Pearce, but Pearce will find out the hard way at The Rumble. Uso says if we thought they were satisfied with just SmackDown – think again. Uso says everyone should thank Reigns for fresh towels and hot food in the locker room, and for millions of fans tuning in each week. The boos get louder. Uso then hypes himself up as Main Event Uso, and then announces his spot in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Uso says he’s going to win the match, then go to RAW to win the WWE Title from Drew McIntyre or WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 37 because it’s his bloodline who owns all of WWE.

But before The Rumble, Uso says he has business with Shinsuke Nakamura. He goes on about how everyone bragged on Nakamura’s Gauntlet Match performance last week but it was nothing special, especially when he and Reigns shut Nakamura down. Uso goes on talking trash about Nakamura until the music interrupts and out he comes to a pop. Nakamura takes the mic and says Uso is Reigns’ little puppet. Uso goes to charge but Nakamura drops him with a kick to the head. Nakamura celebrates to a pop as his music hits and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell rings as they start brawling. Nakamura charges and drops Uso with a clothesline. Nakamura drops knees to Uso for a 2 count. Uso turns it around and rocks Nakamura, then slams him in the middle of the ring. Uso sells an arm injury and takes his time covering for the pin attempt. They trade right hands now. Uso gets knocked into the corner but fights out. Uso whips Nakamura hard into the opposite corner and he goes down.

Nakamura misses one kick but levels Uso with the next. Nakamura drives knees to Uso’s shoulder while he’s down. Nakamura takes it to the corner and then slams Uso on his face. Nakamura drives more knees into Uso while he’s back down. The referee backs Nakamura off Uso in the corner but Nakamura stomps some more. Nakamura grounds Uso to the mat with a chinlock now.

Nakamura takes Uso back to the corner and works him over but the music interrupts and out comes Cesaro. Nakamura kicks Uso to the floor and into the announce table. Nakamura then launches Uso into the ring post. Cesaro walks around the ringside area and points to his partner as he rolls back into the ring. We go to commercial with Uso down on the outside as Cesaro walks past him.

Back from the break and they tangle with Nakamura on the apron. Uso blocks a shot and knocks Nakamura to the floor. Uso slams Nakamura face-first into the apron and brings it back in, staring Cesaro down. Cesaro is now on commentary. Uso beats Nakamura back down. Cesaro also announces his Royal Rumble spot while on commentary.

Uso stays on Nakamura in another corner and stomps away while he’s down. The referee backs him off. Uso with the running back splash in the corner, and more stomps. The referee checks on Nakamura. Uso charges again but Nakamura jumps up and meets him with a big kick. Nakamura with another kick to level Uso. Nakamura with more kicks and a knee to the gut Nakamura with a sliding knee while Uso is down. Nakamura runs into a boot in the corner. Nakamura turns it back around and hits sliding snap German suplex for another 2 count.

More back and forth between the two. Uso catches Nakamura with a Samoan Drop in the middle of the ring for another 2 count. Nakamura delivers strikes but Uso kicks him down and uppercuts him. Uso lifts Nakamura and drops him into a neckbreaker for another close 2 count. Uso goes to the top but Nakamura rolls to the corner. Uso charges but hits the turnbuckle when Nakamura misses. Nakamura with a knee from the second turnbuckle for another close 2 count.

Nakamura waits for the Kinshasa now as fans cheer him on. He charges but Uso meets him with a superkick. Uso goes to the top as fans boo him. Uso flies for the Uso Splash but Nakamura gets his knees up. Nakamura charges into the corner but hits the ring post shoulder-first as Uso moves. Uso rolls Nakamura up for the pin to win but the referee caught him using the tights for leverage. Uso and the referee argue now. Nakamura rolls him from behind and goes right into the Kinshasa for the pin to win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura stands tall as his music hits. Graves reveals Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan for later tonight. Cesaro hits the ring and celebrates with Nakamura as we see Uso down on the outside.

– We see how King Baron Corbin did to Rey Mysterio last week. Their match is coming up tonight.

– Still to come, the premiere of the new “Ding Dong, Hello!” talk show segment from Bayley. Her special guest will be Bianca Belair.

– We see Sonya Deville backstage talking to Adam Pearce. Deville wants to talk strategy for Pearce again but Paul Heyman walks in. He shakes hands with Deville. Heyman hands Pearce the contract for the Universal Title match at the Royal Rumble. Heyman says Pearce has the opportunity of a lifetime in his hands. He goes on with his sales pitch and reveals that the new contract will make Pearce vs. Roman Reigns a No DQ match. Heyman interrupts his own promo to tell Deville how good her perfume is working, creeping Deville and Pearce out. Pearce is annoyed by Heyman and his pitch. He ends up signing the contract and saying this will mean that he gets injured, which is what Heyman and Reigns want to see. He hands the contract back to Heyman after signing it. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Jey Uso is arguing with referee Charles Robinson in the back. Uso says Robinson is about to lose his job if he doesn’t do it right. Uso storms off.

– We see how Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defeated The Street Profits to win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles last week. Kayla Braxton is backstage with The Profits now. They dismiss the idea that they might be scared of the champs, and go on about how they’re going to run it back. Montez Ford isn’t happy with what Roode and Ziggler did to Montez Ford. They say when the rematch happens, bodies will drop. Ford says they’re up and they want the smoke.

– Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns and Apollo Crews are backstage. Heyman walks in with the contract for the match with Adam Pearce and Reigns tells Crews to stay so he can watch and learn from this. Reigns asks Heyman if the contract was signed. Reigns ends up saying he’s not going to sign the contract. He doesn’t want No DQ, he wants Last Man Standing. Heyman doesn’t believe Pearce will agree to that stipulation. Reigns says he will because Crews is going to make him. Reigns wants Pearce to sign the contract in the ring later tonight. Reigns hands the contract back to Heyman and tells him to consider it signed. Reigns goes back to chatting with Crews to end the segment.

– Still to come, Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin. Also, Bayley’s new talk show premieres. Back to commercial.

Natalya vs. Liv Morgan

We go back to the ring and Natalya is in the ring waiting. Out next comes Liv Morgan with Ruby Riott and Billie Kay. Kay steps out in front of The Riott Squad on the stage, sporting a new punk look, and awkwardly rocks out. They hit the ring together and Kay joins the announcers.

Natalya locks up with Morgan and takes it to the ropes. She backs off and delivers a stiff shove. They go at it and Morgan nails a big takedown. Morgan with a running back elbow in the corner. Natalya gets the upperhand on a test of strength but Morgan counters and launches Natalya to the mat. More back and forth between the two with counters. Natalya slams Liv’s neck over the top rope to boos. Natalya unloads in the corner with lefts and rights as fans boo and the referee warns her. Natalya with some trash talking.

The referee warns her again. Natalya with a snap suplex to Liv, then a kick to the back. Liv ends up countering with a roll up for 2. Natalya comes right back with a clothesline for a 2 count. Natalya hoists Liv into a backbreaker submission on her shoulder as Tamina Snuka also looks on from ringside, supporting Natalya.

Liv fights in from the apron and rolls Natalya up for 2. Liv with big kicks and an enziguri to drop Natalya. Liv with a running knee to the jaw in the corner. Liv stands on Natalya and the bottom rope to stomp away in the corner now. Natalya counters a move and drives Liv into the middle turnbuckle. Natalya with the discus clothesline for a close 2 count. Billie goes over and yells at Ruby, apparently for not helping Liv. Liv kicks out of Natalya’s pin attempt again. Liv ends up dropping Natalya into knees for a close 2 count.

Billie is still yelling at ringside. She goes over and yells at the referee now, but gets in front of Tamina. Tamina asks her what is wrong with her. Kay shrieks some more and backs away, but stumbles into the ring and then back out of the ring. This leads to Natalya rolling Liv up off the distraction for the pin to win.

Winner: Natalya

– After the match, Natalya’s music hits as she heads up the ramp with Tamina, celebrating. Kay realizes The Riott Squad isn’t happy with her. We go to replays. Billie stands with Liv and Riott in the ring but they’re annoyed.

– We see what happened last week in the Gauntlet between The Mysterios and King Corbin.

Rey Mysterio vs. King Baron Corbin

We go back to the ring and out first comes Rey Mysterio with his son, Dominik Mysterio. Rey hits the corner to pose as fans cheer him on. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes King Baron Corbin by himself. Dominik is now on commentary. The bell rings and Rey counters a power move to start, driving Corbin into the corner and unloading. Corbin turns it right around and clotheslines Rey from behind. Corbin then taunts Dominik. Corbin drops Rey again with a big right hand. Corbin with a big back suplex for a 2 count. Rey counters another back suplex and drops Corbin with a bulldog.

Corbin with a knee to the gut before launching Rey under the bottom rope to the floor. Rey lands on his feet but Corbin runs out and levels him with a big clothesline. Corbin approaches Dominik. Dominik goes to stand up but Corbin shoves him back down in his chair. Corbin brings it back in at the 8 count and covers Rey for a 2 count.

Corbin chokes Rey on the middle rope while taunting Dominik. Corbin stands on Rey’s back next, still taunting Dominik while the referee warns him. Corbin with a big running right hand to the face of Rey. Corbin continues to taunt Dominik while Graves is pressuring him on commentary.

Rey dodges a big right hand and fights back again. Rey with the top rope senton. Rey with a springboard crossbody but Corbin catches him in mid-air. Corbin puts Rey on his shoulders but Rey turns it around and drops Corbin into the ropes, in position for a 619. Rey runs for it but Corbin comes right at him and nails Deep Six for a close 2 count. Corbin is frustrated now. Corbin charges but runs out and right back in. Rey meets him with a kick to the jaw. Rey slides out under the rope with a baseball slide but Corbin ducks it and comes back up with an elbow to the face.

Dominik steps to Corbin at ringside. Corbin rolls Rey back in and turns around with a right hand to Dominik in the face. Rey slides and kicks Corbin from the ring. Rey goes to capitalize but Dominik storms the ring. Rey immediately stops his son and gets him to leave the ring but Corbin takes advantage of the distraction, nailing Rey with End of Days for the pin to win.

Winner: King Corbin

– After the match, Corbin stands tall as his music hits. We see Dominik down at ringside trying to recover. Dominik joins Rey in the ring and they talk as Corbin taunts them from the ramp.

– Still to come, Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan.

– Adam Pearce is walking backstage when Paul Heyman approaches him with the contract. Pearce asks if Roman Reigns signed the contract for the Royal Rumble. Heyman says there was a little wrinkle but no, Reigns did not sign the contract. Heyman says Reigns agreed with Pearce’s concerns with a No DQ match. Heyman goes on with another pitch but Pearce doesn’t want to hear it, he asks Heyman where he’s going with this. Heyman mentions the Last Man Standing stipulation and tries to sell him on it. Pearce asks who that will benefit but Heyman says he’s not in the business of giving spoilers. Pearce is once again annoyed but he’s about to sign the contract. Heyman tells him to take his time because he will be able to talk it over with Reigns in the ring later tonight. Heyman ends up walking off after saying he’s going to consider this handled.

– We see crew members setting up the ring for Bayley’s “Ding Dong, Hello!” talk show segment. The set includes a door in the middle of the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Dominik Mysterio is with Rey Mysterio. Dominik says his dad has been fighting giants his entire career and now he’s backing down? Rey says he’s not backing down, he’s just being smart about battling King Corbin and Dominik should do the same. Rey goes on about how impressive Corbin has been. Dominik doesn’t care what he’s done… Rey interrupts and says if Dominik wants to take care of Corbin, he knows just the guy to talk to.

– We go back to the ring and the announcers introduce the newest talk show segment – “Ding Dong, Hello!” Bayley steps through a front door prop in the middle of the ring as fans boo her. She has a chair and end table, and a stool for her guest. Bayley welcomes us and brags about how her show already has more views than the rest of the division.

Bayley goes on and introduces her guest, Bianca Belair. Belair is directed to go to the other side of the door. Bayley tells her to ring the bell and the loud door bell rings once again. Belair comes in and takes a seat in Bayley’s chair. Bayley points out how that’s her chair but Belair won’t give it up, complimenting her on how comfortable it is. Cole mentions how both Superstars will be in the Royal Rumble. Bayley plugs Belair’s upcoming WWE Chronicle documentary on the WWE Network. She has a sneak peek and yells for the footage to be rolled but instead we see a clip of Bayley pinning Belair last month. Bayley apologizes and says it’s time to get to the hard hitting questions.

Bayley asks about the “EST” nickname. Belair explains and Bayley says it sounds like the nickname is based on everything Belair did before she got to WWE. Belair can’t believe Bayley is getting upset over her confidence and nickname. Bayley says based on what Belair is saying, Bayley should be called the best because she recently pinned Belair. Belair isn’t happy. She says Bayley can take her show, go put on her dusty gear and they can have a rematch now. Bayley proposes an obstacle course competition for next week, the Ultimate Athlete Obstacle Course. Belair laugh and accepts the challenge. Belair says Bayley has some “EST” in herself too, but there’s no way she can beat Belair. Now “Ding Dong” that, Belair says. Belair dances and taunts Bayley as her music starts up.

– Cole sends us to an Alpha Training Academy segment from earlier today, showing Chad Gable getting Otis ready for the Royal Rumble. Daniel Bryan is training backstage with them. Kayla Braxton walks up and Bryan talks about how the Alpha training way boosts his confidence and he’s glad to prepare for the Rumble with them. She asks if his confidence was hurt last week with the Gauntlet Match and Shinsuke Nakamura. Bryan has nothing bad to say about Nakamura. Bryan mentions how he and Nakamura shook hands after the match last week. Here comes Cesaro interrupting. Cesaro says Bryan doesn’t speak for his partner, adding that Nakamura only shook Bryan’s hand out of pity last week. He ends up taking a shot at the training methods of Otis, Gable and Bryan. Bryan offers to show Cesaro how good their training methods work.

Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro

We go back to the ring and out comes Daniel Bryan to a “yes!” chant. Bryan hits the corner and poses in the corner as fans chant with him. Back to commercial.

