WWE SmackDown Results – January 17, 2020

Interesting to note that WWE is no longer promoting Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans for tonight, so it may have been pulled from the show. Well, just as I wrote that, they mentioned it at the top of the show! That was dopey of me to assume.

Kane made his return to Smackdown and said that its his favorite time of the year, the Royal Rumble. It is the match where you go through hell. He has the record for the most eliminations, so he gets to watch his opponents’ hopes drain from their eyes as their feet his the ground and their Wrestlemania dreams turn into a nightmare because of him. He has to admit it was a lot of fun. The Firefly Funhouse theme plays and Bray Wyatt welcomes him. He says it’s not nice to brag and take joy in others’ misery. He asks Kane to apologize, but he didn’t. He said that he assures everyone that Ramblin’ Rabbit is alive and well and recovering. He said he wants to play Devil’s Advocate. He doesnt think winning is a fine idea since it means the winner has to face Bray at Wrestlemania. He points out Kane’s picture on the wall of the Funhouse and if it’s there, he and The Fiend got it on. He said he’ll never forget Kane and showed footage of their previous battles.

The lights went out and when they came back on, Kane was on the floor looking for Bray, who instead came out from under the ring. Kane turned to face him. Kane asked what took him so long. Daniel Bryan hit the ring from the crowd and nailed a flying knee. He worked over Bray. who escaped back down into the hole. Smoke began rising up and Wyatt was gone out of his grasp. Bryan was holding some of his dreadlocks. Bryan led a Yes chant as the announcers wondered if Bryan could beat him at the Rumble. Kane joined in the Yes chant. Will we get a hug? Not yet, as Bryan is preoccupied with staring at the Dreadlock.

They aired a Becky vs. Asuka promo.

Backstage, Bryan and Kane argued over which of them were the Tag Team Champion. Kayla Braxton said that it seemed Bryan has Bray on the run. He said that everyone thinks Bray is great at playing mind games, but he’s really great at running away. So, Bryan is challenging him to a Strap Match at the Rumble. He’s done with the mind games and he’s done with him disappearing down the hole. The Fiend changed him so at the Rumble, he’s going to change the Fiend and win the Universal title.

Big E (with Kofi Kingston) vs. John Morrison (with The Miz)

They noted this is Morrison’s first match in years. Same ring music. They noted he and Big E have never met. They pushed the recent issues with the Miz on commentary. Morrison gained control early and nailed a neckbreaker off the apron to the floor Just like that, they went to commercial. When they returned, Morrison was working over E with a headlock. He nailed a leaping leg lariat and controlled the ring. Big E regained control with a series of overhead belly to belly suplexes but Morrison thumbed him in the eye, so Morrison is 100% a heel. Big E caught him coming with a big backdrop and a splash. Big E psyched himself up but was drilled from behind. He nailed a neckbreaker for a two count. Miz got on the apron and complained about the count so Kofi pulled him down and shoved him into the ring steps. Morrison went to the top but instead of E, took out Kofi on the floor.

This enraged Big E, who was going for the spear through the ropes but Miz saved his partner. Morrison drilled E with a kick to the head and drilled him with Starship Pain off the top for the pin.

Your winner, John Morrison!

A decent match that was fine in its truncated TV format. The story really was the idea that Miz and Morrison are sliding over to the heel side of the roster, Morrison more than Miz.

They went down the stipulation added to Robert Roode vs. Roman Reigns Table match and recapped their previous encounters on Smackdown

The Usos tried to find out what stip Roman would pick for the Rumble if he won. He wouldn’t tell them but they promised to have his back no matter what.

The Usos in action, next!.

The Usos vs. The Revival

The Revival have lost their focus of late, according to the announcers. Jey Uso started out strong but was cut off and worked over by The Revival, who cut off the ring. Dawson used the Tully Blanchard slingshot suplex. Dawson grinded away at Uso on the mat with a sideheadlock. The crowd chanted for the Usos. Jimmy got the hot tag and worked over The Revival. One of the Usos nailed a suicide dive to the outside. The other hit a big splash off the top and scored the pin.

Your winners, The Usos!

Solid, basic tag team bout. Obviously, these teams could tear things down but that wasn’t the role of the match tonight.

Backstage, The Revival said that its obvious the company cares about them as much as much as they do the tag team division., Ouch! They said something was going to have to change. In the background, there was a ton of noise. Lacey Evans and Bayley were fighting and pulled apart. Sasha was on the ground grabbing at her ankle. AHA! Perhaps the match was pulled after all. Stay tuned.

We got a recap of Mandy Rose and Otis.

Backstage, Sonya Deville wanted Otis to be ringside for her match tonight. She said she didn’t get it until last week but after seeing him at ringside, she gets it. Mandy said she could ask. Sonya said if Mandy asks, she will do it.

Backstage, Sasha had ice on her ankle and said when she sees Lacey, she is going to hurt. She doesn’t care where or when. Adam Pearce shows up and says Sasha vs. Lacey has been promoted for two weeks and now again, she can’t go. Banks said that isn’t her fault. He says the match is taking place tonight but she’s going to be replaced by Bayley. Bayley refuses to put her title on the line. He says that is fine but the match is next. Sasha and Bayley can’t believe this.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Lacey Evans

Bayley stalled early. Lacey chased her around and into the ring but was stomped as she returned through the ropes. Lacey nailed a head scissors takeover, sending Bayley to the floor. She followed up with a sliding kick to the floor and smashed her head into the apron. Bayley was rolled back into the ring. Evans small packaged her for a two count. Bayley took her down and tried to use the ropes for a pinfall advantage but was caught by the referee.

Bayley kept control and pulled her through the ropes, then locked on an armbar. Bayley kept working over Evans, scoring two counts. The crowd chanted for Lacey. Bayley was drilled with a right hand by the apron. Evans took control and went up and over in the corner. She catched Bayley with a big hiptoss and kicked her into the buckles. Evans used the ropes for leverage and caught her with a big mule kick. Evans went to the ropes and went for a moonsault but Bayley pulled her knees up. Evans went to the floor. Bayley nailed her with a running knee into the barricade as they went to commercial.

When they returned, Lacey was being worked over with shoulderblocks in the corner. Evans smashed her into the buckles. She missed a charge and kicked Bayley down on the floor. Bayley caught her with a jawbreaker as she came back into the ring for a two count. Bayley unloaded with rights and lefts on the mat, then hit a back suplex for a two count. She nailed a leaping back elbow for another two count. She wasn’t happy that didn’t put Lacey away. Lacey caught her with the Woman’s Right and scored the pin.

Your winner, Lacey Evans!

That should be setting up a title bout at the Rumble PPV.

Shorty G was interviewed and asked why Sheamus attacked him. He said Sheamus took out his own insecurities on him but he’s not going to fall for his mind games. When you accept who you are and you embrace it, you have already won the hardest battles. Sheamus showed up and acted like he couldn’t see Shorty G and insulted him. G tackled him and took him down. Security pulled him off and away. Sheamus wasn’t happy.

Braun Strowman was interviewed and said he was excited for the Royal Rumble. He said he is declaring himself for the Rumble. Tonight, however, he is concerned about the Intercontinental title. Shinsuke Nakamura is ducking him and he wants his title shot.

Elias, in the ring, says that while he is the walking embodiment of WWE, he cannot do it all alone. He needs the people. They all know WWE stands for Walk with Elias. He sang a song about Greenboro and wants everyone to clap along. He srarts to sing but out come Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. They are dealing with serious business – Braun Strowman talking about how he wants a shot at the IC title. He said that he wants to tell everyone about Nakamura. This great man does not back down from a fight. Braun doesn’t have to wait for an answer – it is absolutely not. He said that stupid oaf doesn’t get to dictate anything, they do. Nothing is happening with the Rumble just nine days away. Nakamura is someone who actually won a Rumble match. He said that everyone in the roster is being put on notice. He said he made his point and told Elias to go back to doing whatever he was doing.

Elias said he was listening and multitalked by writing a song at the same time. He said the song is about Sami needing to shut his mouth. He started to play but Sami stopped him and sent Cesaro to take hm out. They brawled with Elias getting the beller of the exchange. Nakamura and Sami hit the ring and thet worked him over until Braun hit the ring and made the save. He wiped everyone out and ran them from the ring.

The company paid tribute to the late, great Rocky Johnson and aired a great video tribute to him. Big “Rocky” chant from the crowd.

Alexa Bliss (with Nikki Cross) vs. Sonya Deville (with Mandy Rose)

Heavy Machinery came to ringside.

Sonya controlled the ring early with a rear chinlock. Bliss fought her way out and nailed a basement dropkick, then fired away at Deville in the corner. Mandy got on the apron. Nikki knocked her off but Otis caught her. Big pop for that. Deville was distracted, allowing Bliss to roll her up.

Your winner, Alexa Bliss!

Well, it was what it was.

They showed Robert Roode getting ready. Baron Corbin said he was a knight in shining armor. Roode said he’s been waiting six weeks for the chance to put Roman through a table. Corbin said he was going to make a match where Roman bows down to his king.

They announced Shorty G vs. Sheamus and Lacey Evans vs. Bayley for the Rumble PPV.

Robert Roode vs. Roman Reigns – Tables Match

They brawled around the ring. Roman teased putting him through the announcers’ table but Roode raked his face. Baron Corbin came out. They battled back to the ring. Roode tried to suplex Roman through a table but he escaped. Roman placed a table against the turnbuckle. Reigns went looking for Roode and nailed the Superman Punch. He tossed Roode back into the ring amd wemt for the spear but Corbin distracted him, allowing Dolph Ziggler to nail a superkick. Roman was sent into the ring post and placed on an announcer’s table. Roode prepared to come off the ropes but The Usos made the save. They placed Ziggler on a table and hit a double splash through it on Ziggler. Roman speared a distracted Roode through the table and scored the win.

Your winner, Roman Reigns!

Roman announced he was going whip Corbin all over Minute Maid Park in a Falls Count Anywhere match at the Rumble.