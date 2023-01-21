WWE SmackDown Results – January 20, 2023

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

– The show opened with a recap of last week’s encounter between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, followed by the Bloodline’s assault.

– At backstage, the entire Bloodline arrived at the arena, with Roman Reigns refusing to fist bump Sami Zayn.

– As Sheamus & Drew McIntyre made their way to the ring, it was announced that the rest of the quarterfinals would take place tonight.

Tag Team Title Tournament Quarterfinals

Sheamus & Drew McIntyre vs. Viking Raiders

The Raiders attacked Sheamus and Drew from behind before the bell could ring. Sheamus clotheslined Erik over the ropes while Ivar smashed Drew’s head into the ring post. Sheamus tossed Erik into the barricade before attacking Ivar with the Beats of the Bodhran. Erik interrupted Sheamus, only to receive the Beats of the Bodhran himself. Erik sent Sheamus out of the ring, setting him for a crossbody into the barricade from Ivar, as SmackDown went to commercials.

Back from break, Erik dropped Sheamus with a neckbreaker before putting him in a headlock. Sheamus tried to make a comeback with forearm strikes, but Erik knocked him down with a strike of his own. Sheamus caught Erik off-guard with a rising knee and the Irish Curse, finding space to give Drew the hot tag. Drew knocked Ivar off his feet with a shoulder tackle before launching Erik across the ring with a belly-to-belly suplex.

Drew nailed the Raiders with a pair of neckbreakers, following it up with a Michinoku Driver on Ivar for a two count. Ivar crushed Drew with a seated senton, setting him up for an assisted lariat from Erik. Drew stopped Ivar on the top turnbuckle, trying to hit a superplex, but Erik made the save, tripping him into the Tree of Woe position. Sheamus planted Erik with a White Noise while Drew tossed Ivar across the ring with a Spider superplex, as the show went to an ad break.

Back from break, Drew blasted Ivar with a lariat, followed by the Future Shock DDT. Ivar caught Drew with a spinning kick before he could finish him with the Claymore. Erik and Sheamus tagged in, starting a hockey fight that ended when Sheamus planted Erik with a powerslam. Valhalla distracted Sheamus before the Brogue Kick, allowing Erik to knock him down with a Xploder. Ivar crushed Sheamus with a diving splash, but he managed to kick out at two. Sheamus knocked Ivar out with a pump knee mid-air while Drew took care of Erik with a Claymore. Sheamus struck Ivar with the Brogue to pick up the win.

Winners: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

– At backstage, Sami Zayn met Roman Reigns in his locker room to make sure everything is cool between them. Roman told Sami to tell him the truth about how he feels. Sami admitted that he felt disappointed that he wasn’t told the Usos would interfere. Sami mentioned Kevin Owens’ idea that he was being used, clearly catching Roman’s attention. Roman told Sami to get out because he doesn’t want to deal with this every single week before suggesting he should find his own bloodline.

– At backstage, Raquel Rodriguez said she would make the Royal Rumble the biggest moment of her career in front of her friends and family.

– LA Knight arrived at the ring to question Bray Wyatt contradicting himself about being Uncle Howdy. LA said that it doesn’t matter if it is Pitch Black or daylight he would still beat Wyatt.

LA Knight vs. Greg Jones

The moment LA cornered Jones, the big screen started glitching showing Wyatt’s logo. Jones attacked LA from behind, but he was still able to hit the BFT for the win.

Winner: LA Knight

– The screen turned on to show the set of the Firefly Fun House, getting rebuilt by Wyatt. He said that he has missed us and couldn’t wait to have more fun with us. Wyatt told Rambling Rabbit that it’s okay to be afraid of the dark and LA should be too. Uncle Howdy’s face started flashing on the set’s TV, with a message of “I told you so”. Wyatt told LA that he hopes that he is satisfied, that he opened the door and whatever comes out is his problem.

Tag Team Title Tournament Quarterfinals

Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios

Humberto and Angel took control early on hitting Adonis with a double facebuster and double thrust kick. Adonis knocked Angel down with a dropkick, allowing Dolla to toss him across the ring. Angel managed to get away from Dolla’s grasp to tag Humberto back in. Humberto clocked Adonis with an enzuigiri, followed by an assisted dropkick. They knocked Hit Row with stereo suicide dives, but couldn’t follow after B-Fab grabbed Humbertos’ leg. Adonis rolled up Humberto to pick up a cheap victory.

Winners: Hit Row

– A video package, showcasing Cody Rhodes surgery and road to recovery aired, ending with the announcement that he would participate in the Royal Rumble.

– At backstage, Braun Strowman said that the Royal Rumble match is tailor made for him. Strowman said that anyone that steps in his way would get this hands.

– Charlotte Flair made her way to the ring, as footage of Sonya Deville attacking her last week aired. Flair told Deville that if she has a problem with her, she should do it face-to-face. Deville arrived at the ring, insulting the fans before demanding another title match. Deville said that whenever she comes out, she is a star and whenever she talks people listen. She called Flair arrogant after gloating about the amount of people that had to separate them.

– Flair said that Deville is the entitled and arrogant one because she thinks she is the only star on the roster. Flair said that Deville called her shot, lost and even tapped out. She challenged Deville to a match right now, but she declined since the title wasn’t on the line. Deville suggested Flair should put her title on the line, only for Adam Pearce to interrupt. Deville attacked Flair from behind before running away to the back.

– At backstage, Paul Heyman told Roman Reigns that he never liked Sami, but he supported Roman’s vision for the island of relevancy. Heyman suggested that as they are about to come out into a contract signing, they should have Sami Zayn in the castle pissing out and pissing in.

– A video package for Lacey Evans aired, focusing on her applying the Cobra Clutch on trainees.

Tag Team Title Tournament Quarterfinals

Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium

To start, Ridge knocked Vinci down with a hip toss, followed by a diving double stomp from Butch. Kaiser caught Butch with a tilt-a-whirl facebuster, but he quickly responded with a stomp to the elbow. Vinci crushed Butch with a springboard crossbody, setting up a penalty kick from Kaiser, as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

Back from break, Butch evaded a clothesline from Kaiser ,finally giving Ridge the tag. Ridge blasted Kaiser with a pair of clotheslines and spinning Snake Eyes. Ridge planted Kaiser with a powerslam before dropping both members of Imperium with a double back body drop. Butch took care of Vinci with a moonsault, following it with an enzuigiri on Kaiser. Vinci drove Ridge into the steel steps while Butch put Kaiser in an Ankle Lock. Butch trapped Kaiser in an arm bar, but he was able to give VInci the tag. Vinci crushed Butch with a springboard moonsault, but he kicked out at two.

Ridge shoved Kaiser off the top turnbuckle before the Imperium Bomb, allowing Butch to pin Vinci with a hurracarrana for a two count. Butch planted Vinci with a Tornado DDT, giving Ridge the tag. Ridge clocked Kaiser with a headbutt, setting up a belly-to-belly suplex. Butch kicked Vinci off the apron, only to get knocked down with an enzuigiri from Kaiser. Vinci took care of Butch with a brainbuster at ringside before him and Kaiser finished Ridge with the Imperium Bomb.

Winners: Imperium

– At backstage, Paul Heyman informed Sami Zayn that the Tribal Chief would like to see him.

– At backstage, Shayna Baszler told to imagine taking part in the Royal Rumble match with an injury. Baszler said she would tear her opponents limb by limb at the Rumble.

– A video package hyping up next week’s RAW XXX with numerous highlights from the show’s history.

Announced for RAW XXX:

The Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony

Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley – United States Championship

The Usos vs. Judgment Day – RAW Tag Team Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley – Steel Cage Match

WWE Legend will Appear (The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, DDP, etc)

– At backstage, Karrion Kross said that Rey Mysterio can’t figure out if he wants to be a family man or the greatest of all time. Kross said that he would take Rey out before taking everyone else out at the Royal Rumble.

– On commentary, Zelina Vega declared that she would participate in the Royal Rumble match and win.

Tag Team Title Tournament Quarterfinals

Legado del Fantasma vs. Maximum Male Models

Mansoor caught Wilde with an atomic drop, only to get knocked down with a spinning elbow drop. Mace and Mansoor tossed Cruz out of the ring before posing in the middle of the ring. Wilde and Cruz knocked them out of the ring before hitting stereo Topes con Hilo. They planted Mansoor with a tag team splash, only for Mace to break the pinfall. Mace knocked Wilde down with a leg lariat and Cruz with a big boot. Wilde tripped Mansoor onto the turnbuckle before taking care of him with a DDT. They got rid of Mace before finishing Mansoor with their enzuigiri and Russian leg sweep combination.

Winners: Legado del Fantasma

– At backstage, Roman Reigns met Sami Zayn and understood his point of view as a perfectionist himself. Roman said that he sometimes expects the same amount of love and respect that he gives. Sami said that everybody loves and respects Roman and that he would do whatever was best for the Bloodline. Roman told Sami to get the Usos and prepare their cars to leave while he and Solo signed the contract. Roman gave Sami a proper fist bump on his way out.

Announced for next week’s SmackDown:

Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross

Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Hit Row

Imperium vs. Legado del Fantasma

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Contract Signing

– Roman Reigns made his way to the ring for the contract signing, alongside Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Kevin Owens appeared from behind to take Solo Sikoa out before hitting Roman with the Stunner. Kevin blasted Sikao with a thrust kick before nailing both Usos with superkicks. Kevin put Roman through the table with a Pop Up Powerbomb before signing the contract. Sami Zayn arrived to make the save, but Kevin ran away through the crowd, standing tall in front of the Bloodline, as SmackDown came to an end.