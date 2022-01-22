LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – January 21, 2022

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package looking at recent happenings between Seth Rollins and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. We also see SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos attacking Rollins on RAW. We’re live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are already out – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. They say they are here for reason only – to acknowledge the longest-reigning WWE Universal Champion, who has been champion for 508 days. They say there have been a few big names to hold the Universal Title but not that long – not Kevin Owens, not Seth Rollins, not current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, but there is one – the Head of The Table, the Tribal Chief. They go on with the grand introduction for their cousin, Roman Reigns. The music hits and out comes Reigns to a loud reaction.

Reigns stops on the way to the ring and raises the strap in the air as pyro goes off. He hits the ring to more pyro as fans boo and cheer. Reigns takes the mic and tells Nashville to acknowledge him. The Usos put him over and send us to a video package begins with Reigns winning the Universal Title at WWE Payback 2020. The video includes more footage from Reigns’ 508-day reign. Reigns is all smiles as we come back from the video. Before he can speak, the music interrupts and out comes Rollins to another mixed reaction.

