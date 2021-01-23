LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – January 22, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at last week’s show when Adam Pearce pulled a serve on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman to bring back Kevin Owens to face Reigns in the Last Man Standing match at the WWE Royal Rumble.

– We’re live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Reigns stops on the stage and raises the title as the pyro goes off. Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Cole and Graves hype the Last Man Standing match between Reigns and Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. Reigns takes his time entering the ring and finally makes it in, stopping to raise the title in the middle of the ring as fans boo him. A “you suck!” chant breaks out before Reigns can begin his promo. Reigns asks if Owens said he had a message to deliver tonight. Reigns says no he won’t, we’re not going to see Owens tonight, because Reigns said so. The boos get louder.

Reigns wants to talk about last week and how the card is subject to change. Reigns says that was real clever last week. Lots of people are saying they got one past he and Heyman, that they outsmarted them. Reigns says that way of thinking is beneath him, and people who think card subject to change are losers who can’t get the job done. Reigns doesn’t miss appearances, he shows up and puts in work. Reigns says it took his health being at risk and a pandemic for him to be out of the ring. Reigns goes on about Adam Pearce and excuses. Reigns could have excuses of his own as he has various aches and injuries, including his back hurting from carrying WWE all these years. Pearce comes down with a mic to interrupt, saying this is too much and has gone too far.

Pearce enters the ring and Reigns says what’s really out of control is Pearce going against him, and Pearce putting Owens back in the main event, back in the title picture. Pearce favoring Owens is out of control. Reigns says Pearce is Owens’ bitch and if he’s Owens’ bitch, then he’s most certainly Reigns’ bitch. Pearce coming out and complaining about how his body hurts makes Reigns sick because he hasn’t wrestled in years. Reigns gets louder and yells about busting his ass for WWE and being who he is. Reigns says no wonder Pearce never made it to WWE. Fans boo louder. Heyman laughs at Pearce. Pearce says that’s funny to Heyman, isn’t it? Pearce says he can stand here and take the physical intimidation from Reigns but he’s sure as hell not going to take it from Heyman.

Heyman taunts Pearce. Reigns tells Heyman that Pearce is disrespecting him, and that means he’s disrespecting Reigns. Reigns says Heyman better handle Pearce. Heyman addresses Pearce and rants about his history with Reigns’ family, which makes him a man. Heyman says Pearce thinks he’s impotent as a man, and can’t handle himself. Heyman steps into Pearce’s face and says he will whip Pearce’s ass if he disrespects his Tribal Chief. Heyman says he may not be a warrior but he comes from a synagogue full of them. Heyman goes on and mentions how a verbal agreement is binding in the state of Florida. Heyman proposes Pearce vs. Heyman tonight, one-on-one. Fans cheer and Heyman offers his hand for a shake. Pearce shakes and says Heyman’s verbal agreement is official. Heyman tosses the mic and stares Pearce down. Reigns steps in Pearce’s face and says he’s going to get his ass kicked at the end of the night. The music hits as Reigns exits the ring. Heyman stares Pearce down and then follows Reigns out.

– The announcers can’t believe what just happened. They plug Big E vs. Apollo Crews for the WWE Intercontinental Title later tonight.

– Sami Zayn appears at the bottom of the ramp with his documentary film crew. He’s holding some sort of sign, likely about the conspiracies against him in WWE. Sami chains himself to the barrier on the ramp and says he’s not going anywhere. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Sami Zayn is cuffed to the barrier. His sign has the “#JusticeForSami” hashtag on it. Sami rants about last week’s loss and not making the Royal Rumble Match. Sami is interrupted by the music hitting.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair vs. The Riott Squad

The music interrupts and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is out first, followed by Charlotte Flair. The Riott Squad waits in the ring – Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. Billie Kay is with them for this non-title match. We also see Tamina Snuka and Natalya watching from backstage.

Flair and Riott start off, locking up. Flair with a headlock and then a takedown in the middle of the ring. Flair brings Riott back to their feet and Asuka tag sin. Flair with a snap mare as Asuka levels Riott with a shoulder. Asuka with a headlock now. Flair tags in and sends Riott face-first into the turnbuckle. Flair puts the boot to Riott in the corner and she goes down. Flair taunts Liv as Riott tries to fight back but gets beat back down. Tamina and Natalya are shown backstage again.

Flair drops Riott again and then swings at Kay as she gets on the apron with a distraction. Liv tags in as Flair keeps fighting Riott off, sending her to the floor through the ropes. Flair grabs Kay by the hair as she tries to interfere again. Liv takes advantage and rocks Flair. Liv goes to the top and hits a crossbody on Flair for a 2 count. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Liv controls Flair but Flair turns it around in the corner and stomps away. Flair keeps control and in comes Riott off the tag. More back and forth now. Riott drives Flair face-first into the top turnbuckle and drops her for a 2 count. Liv tags back in and they double team Flair for a quick pin attempt.

We see Sami still chained to the barrier, ranting to his film crew. Riott with more offense on Flair in the corner. Liv tags back in for another double team attempt but Flair blocks it and fights them both off with chops. Flair kicks Liv and launches her with a big fall-away slam. Flair kips up for a pop. Flair with a backbreaker to Liv, then sends her face-first into the corner. Asuka tags in with a running sliding knee to Liv for a 2 count as Riott makes the save. Flair levels Riott with a running big boot. Asuka and Liv tangle some more as Asuka applies an ankle lock. Flair and Riott tumble to the floor.

Asuka with a release German suplex. Asuka goes for the Asuka Lock but Liv backs her into the ropes and in comes Riott off a tag. Kay gets on the apron and distracts the referee as Riott rolls Asuka up for more than a 3 count. Asuka goes for a Hip Attack but Riot moves, and Asuka knocks Liv off the apron onto Billie instead. Asuka and Riott go at it some more. Asuka with a Codebreaker to Riott to stun her. Flair tags in and charges at Riott with Natural Selection for the pin to win.

Winners: Asuka and Charlotte Flair

– After the match, the music hits as the champs stand tall in the middle of the ring. The Riott Squad regroups at ringside.

– The announcers confirm Carmella’s sommelier Reginald vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks for later tonight.

– Back from the break and Billie Kay is backstage apologizing to The Riott Squad for what happened. Ruby Riott says she cost them a shot at the titles. Billie believes they can work this out. She says she spoke with Sonya Deville and got them both spots in the Royal Rumble Match. Riott ends up saying the Squad was much better when it was just the two of them. They apologize and walk off.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Daniel Bryan to a big pop and a “yes!” chant.

Bryan takes the mic and comments on the Royal Rumble Match taking place later this month. He goes on and is interrupted by Cesaro. They end up having words and Bryan suggests they have a match now. Cesaro says no because he’s sick and tired of proving himself week after week. Cesaro ends up issuing an open challenge since Bryan is not dressed to wrestle. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler interrupts and cuts a promo on the Rumble. Ziggler tells Cesaro to consider the challenge accepted. Ziggler vs. Cesaro is next. We go to commercial.

Cesaro vs. Dolph Ziggler

Back from the break and the match is underway as Dolph Ziggler and Cesaro go at it. Cesaro hits a big uppercut early on and then the Cesaro Swing. Daniel Bryan is on commentary. Cesaro keeps swinging and swinging, then drops Ziggler for a 2 count.

They trade roll-ups and more counters now. Ziggler nails a Zig Zag in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Ziggler blocks a suplex but Cesaro comes back with a big Neutralizer in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Cesaro

– After the match, Cesaro stands tall as his music hits. He taunts Bryan.

Reginald vs. Sasha Banks

We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. Back to commercial.

