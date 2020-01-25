WWE SmackDown Results – January 24, 2020

Michael Cole welcomes us to Dallas, TX for tonight’s Smackdown.

The Usos & Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Michael Cole can’t hide his excitement over the Royal Rumble and the ensuing Road to WrestleMania. We get highlights of Roman’s win over Roode last week, leading to Reigns picking a falls count anywhere match for Sunday. Corbin gets a kingly entrance with minions carrying him on his throne down the aisle.

Ziggler kicks things off with an Uso and chops him in the corner. Shoudlerblock by Uso followed by a big chop. Usos double team with elbow drops for a 2 count. Ziggler slinks away and tags Roode. Lockup and an arm twist by Uso, Roode forces him in the corner and pounds away. Uso chops back and whips Roode into the turnbuckle. Roode backdrops Uso to the apron. Uso (Jimmy) slips to the floor and Ziggler runs him into the steps. Jimmy landed awkwardly and the referee calls for medics to take a closer look. Jimmy Uso is helped to the back as we go to commercial.

We’re back and it’s down to 3 on 2. Reigns and Ziggler lock up and Reigns backs him into the corner. Ziggler with a kick but Roman keeps the edge and tags in Jey Uso. Headbutt by Jey for 2. Back elbow by Ziggler, tags in Corbin. We’ve got a little cat and mouse of each man throwing the other into the corner but manage to evade the ensuing charges. Corbin with a Deep Six for two off of a missed cross body. Jey is thrown to the outside and Corbin trash talks to Reigns. Roode works over Uso’s back on the outside and throws him back in. Roode gets tagged in and gets a two off of an elbow drop. Ziggler tags in and drops an elbow for 2. Corbin tags in and hits a stomp and a series of elbow drops. Roode tags in and throws Uso into the corner but Uso meets Ziggler and Corbin with forearms, they drop to the floor. Enziguiri by Uso on Roode. Corbin yanks Reigns off the apron before Uso can get the tag off and Corbin beats Reigns down, throwing him into the front row. We go to commercial.

We’re back and Reigns is just getting back to the corner. Uso reverses a whip and throws Corbin shoulder first into the post. Uso finally gets the tag and Corbin flees, immediately tagging in Roode. Reigns with clotheslines and punches to Roode and Ziggler. Ziggler tags in and he eats a right hand. Reigns with 10 standing clotheslines to Ziggler in the corner and a boot to the face, Ziggler is down. Corbin grabs Reigns just before the Superman punch and Ziggler hits a superkick for 2. Ziggler tosses Reigns to the outside and Roode and Corbin stomp him on the floor. Ziggler taunts Reigns and tosses him back in the ring. Big elbow drop for 2. Corbin tags in and he kicks Reigns in the ribs. Right hand punch by Corbin. Ground and pound forearms by Corbin. Roode tags in and we get a Glorious pose. Reigns reverses a Glorious DDT into a schoolboy for 2. Reigns maintains the position and transitions into a power bomb. This time it’s Jey Uso who gets pulled off the apron, as Ziggler prevents a tag. Ziggler tosses Uso over the announce table. Corbin works over Reigns in the corner, tags in Ziggler. Rude Awakening for 2. Ziggler sets up a superkick but Reigns nails a quick Superman punch. Jimmy Uso limps to the apron and gets the tag, as did Roode. Jimmy with 2 clotheslines, a superkick and a Samoan Drop. Jimmy punches Corbin off the apron and hits a suicida on him to the outside. Crossbody by Jimmy for 2, broken up by Corbin. Corbin goes for End of Days but Roman hits aSuperman Punch. Reigns and Corbin start brawling all over the building. Back in the ring, Jimmy Uso sets up a bodypress off the top but Ziggler grabs his leg. Jey Uso recovers and knocks Ziggler away. Jimmy connects with the splash on Roode and gets the pin.

WINNERS: Roman Reigns and the Usos.

We get a look at Kane’s appearance last week and the appearance of The Fiend and Daniel Bryan attacking the Universal Champion.

We get a rundown of the events leading up to Sunday’s Smackdown Women’s Title match between Bayley and Lacey Evans.

Michael Cole welcomes Lacy to the stage for an interview. She calls Bayley and Sasha Banks bullies. She talks about her own rough upbringing, pinpointing her father’s addiction and losing the battle with it. She was dealt a bad hand but is proud to have worked hard. Evans is noticeably crying during this. She touches briefly on her time in the Marines. Lacey promises to be a leader people can be proud of and use her platform to set a good example. Cole brings up Evans’ daughter and we see video of Sasha and Bayley mocking Summer. Lacey said it broke her heart to see her daughter crying. Bayley attacks Lacey form behind with punches and kicks. Referees come out to break it up.

Kayla Braxton brings out Carmella and Dana Brooke. Carmella says that as the defending WrestleMania battle royal winner, that makes her the favorite. Dana tells her not to get too caught up. Dana knows what she’s worth and can win it.

This interview gets interrupted with a backstage brawl as Lacey Evans went after Bayley for revenge. Referees manage to break it up quick.

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

We get a little recap of the goings-on between Mandy and Otis. Alexa and Sonya lock up and Sonya brings her down. Bayley and Lacey Evans’ brawl CONTINUES as they run into the ring and everyone starts brawling as the referee calls for the bell.

NO CONTEST

The brawl continues as all the women are punching away.

Elias is backstage when Braun Strowman confronts him. In the ring, Elias pontificates about the Royal Rumble. Who in Dallas wans to WALK WITH ELIAS? Elias sings a new song about the Rumble, mentioning the stars who won’t be winning. Elias then calls for Strowman to join him. Braun comes down and Elias wants to sing a duet. Dallas apparently really wants this. Braun seems willing. Luckily before Strowman can sing, Cesaro’s music cuts him off.

Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Brawn Strowman & Elias

Cesaro and Elias lock up and Elias grabs a headlock into a hammerlock. Cesaro fights out with forearms and goes for a slam but Elias slides out and nails a clothesline. Elias with an arm twist and punches, he goes for Old School but instead of the overhand forearm, he comes off the rope with a double knee stomp. They exchange punches until Nakamura distracts the ref, leading to Sami Zayn grabbing Elias’ leg. The distraction allows Casaro to nail a running elbow. Elias gets thrown to the outside and gets hit by a Nakamura roundhouse kick. Strowman plows through Nakamura as we go to commercial.

Elias, fighting out of the corner, nails a mule kick on Cesaro. Nakamura and Cesaro take Strowman off the apron. Nakamura goes for the Kinshasa but Elias counters with a running knee. Strowman tags in and runs over both his opponents. Giant biel by Strowman and a clubbing forearm to Nakamura. Strowman charges but Nakamura evades him and hits a knee off the 2nd rope. Cesaro tags in and they throw Strowman shoulder first into the post. Double Russian Leg Sweep for 2. Sami to the apron, Nakamura tries to hand off a chair to Cesaro but Elias stops him. Strowman with a running powerslam and tags in Elias. Flying top rope elbow by Elias and he gets the pin.

WINNERS: Elias and Braun Strowman

Michael Cole and Corey Graves show us Daniel Bryan’s strap match challenge to the Fiend. We will get a contract signing later tonight.

Big E and Kofi are in the back. Big E is oiling himself because “if you’re greasy, elimination can’t be easy”. Big E and Kofi are excited about Sunday. They’re doing it for Xavier because, of course, New Day Rocks.

Kayla’s with Baron Corbin, who vows to destroy Roman Reigns on Sunday. After that we get a Royal Rumble hype video.

Backstage, Sheamus talks about going after Shorty G. Sheamus equates him to a mouse. He tells Shorty to enjoy his cheese while he can.

Kofi Kingston (with Big E) vs. John Morrison (with The Miz)

Miz says last week, John Morrison returned to in ring action and chastises the fans for booing him. Miz says he’s not changed and gives us a Miz & Mrs Season 2 plug. Miz and Morrison have officially declared for the Royal Rumble match. We get a lockup and a clean break. The 2 go into attack and evade mode and neither can connect with Pele kicks, clotheslines or spin kicks. Lockup again, Morrison with a whip into the corner, he nails a monkey flip but Kofi lands on his feet. Kofi hits a monkey flip of his own. Morrison sidesteps him and Kofi goes to the outside. Morrison tries a dive over the top but Kofi slides back in and hits a flip to the outside of his own. Miz shoves Kofi into the post as we go to commercial.

Morrison throws Kofi into the corner but Kofi hits a kick to the face on the charge. Morrison with a knee to the face but Kofi is nowhere to be found when Morrison goes for the split legged moonsault. Kofi with a springboard clothesline, followed by 2 chops and a dropkick. Morrison hits a weak side kick. He throws Kofi into the corner and Kofi leaps to the top and hits a hurancanrana. Double stomp by Kofi for 2. Knee to the face by Kingston. Boom Drop by Kofi. Kofi goes for Trouble in Paradise but Morrison nails him with a reverse spin kick instead. Thumb to the eye by Morrison followed by a Spanish Fly for 2. Morrison with punches, Kofi with an SOS for 2. Morrison with a 2 count with his feet on the ropes, Big E knocks the feet off. Morrison glares at him and Kofi nails him with a kick. Miz hits Big E to no effect. Miz to the apron but Kofi with Trouble in Paradise. Morrison nails him from behind and hits Starship Pain for the pin.

WINNER: John Morrison

Michael Cole is our host for the contract signing. Daniel Bryan is out first to a big “YES” chant. Bray Wyatt is in the Funhouse trying to fax the contract over but it doesn’t work. Wyatt thinks it’s a blessing since Bryan wouldn’t want to be tied to Him. Bryan calls him sick and all Wyatt does is run; from his mistakes and his past. YOWIE-WOWIE, “mistake” is the word of the day. Wyatt won’t come out but it’s only fitting that He sign the contract. Lights go out and The Fiend is in the ring. They brawl and Fiend gets the mandible claw on Bryan and nails Sister Abigail. The Fiend rips Bryan’s shirt off and whips him hard with the strap. The Fiend then stabs himself with a pencil and signs the contract with streaks of his own blood. The lights go out again.

When they come back, The Fiend is gone and Bryan struggles to his feet.

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com