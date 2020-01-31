WWE SmackDown Results – January 31, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE Super SmackDown episode, the post-Royal Rumble episode for the blue brand, opens up with the normal intro video.

– We’re live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma as the pyro and fireworks go off. It looks like we get a little extra pyro for tonight’s Super SmackDown theme. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns to a pop. Reigns stops on the stage and puts his fist down for even more fireworks. Reigns heads to the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. Reigns marches to the ring as Cole shows us stills from The Big Dog’s Falls Count Anywhere win over King Baron Corbin at Minute Maid Park during Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Cole also talks about how it came down to Reigns and winner Drew McIntyre in Sunday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble main event. The Usos are out next to join Reigns in the ring.

Reigns takes the mic and says the good news is that he kicked Corbin’s ass all over Minute Maid Park on Sunday. The bad news is… Reigns stops to think about it, looking disappointed. The Usos finish his sentence and say Reigns lost, he lost the Rumble Match. Reigns said he did lose and he doesn’t like to lose, but they’re going to make it alright tonight by kicking King Corbin’s ass and his little bitches, then focus on WrestleMania 36. The music interrupts as Corbin comes out with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to the stage. Fans boo and Corbin tells them to save it because the feeling is mutual. Corbin says Reigns cheated and only won the match on Sunday because The Usos helped him. Corbin says he would’ve done better and even won the Rumble Match if it weren’t for the cheating in the Falls Count Anywhere match. Corbin says he demanded this six-man match because he wants Reigns and The Usos to pay for keeping him from the title shot at WrestleMania. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso take turns taking shots at Corbin, Roode and Ziggler now. Corbin says he bets they had a lot of time to come up with jokes while they were sitting at home after embarrassing their family, a reference to Jimmy’s legal troubles.

Corbin shows us a replay of how they embarrassed Reigns with dog food last month. Reigns says either Corbin has a weird dog food fetish or he’s still living in that moment as if it’s the best moment of his career. Reigns proposes a stipulation for tonight’s match, mentioning it as the main event. The loser will have to eat dog food. Fans chant “yes!” as Reigns waits for an answer. Corbin accepts the stipulation. The Usos are glad Corbin accepted because they have a surprise they brought. They then have a huge amount of wet dog food brought to the stage on a table. The music hits as the announcers hype tonight’s line-up for Super SmackDown.

#1 Contender’s Fatal 4 Way: Heavy Machinery vs. The Revival vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party

We go to the ring for tonight’s Fatal 4 Way opener and out comes Tucker and Otis of Heavy Machinery. The winners of this match will become the new #1 contenders to challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia next month. Otis and Tucker hit the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and The Revival is wrapping their entrance – Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. The Lucha House Party is also in the ring already – Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik. No sign of Kalisto. Out next comes The Miz first for his team. John Morrison is out next. They head to the ring together. Dash starts off with Tucker and they go at it. Tucker drops Dash with a shoulder. They go at it and Tucker catches Dash in a bear hug. Otis tags in for a pop. Tucker tosses Dash into a bear hug from Otis. Otis keeps it locked in the middle of the ring. Dash fights free with headbutts. Dash clubs Otis around and in comes Dawson for the double team. Morrison and Metalik tag in to go at it now.

Metalik gets the upperhand and covers but The Revival breaks it up. Lince flies in and takes out The Revival with a double team. Otis and Tucker come in overpowering Lucha House Party but it backfires and they get sent to the floor. Dorado flies out but Dash and Dawson catch him, then drive him face-first into the ring post. Morrison levels Metalik with a kick, sending him to the floor to avoid a pin. Morrison goes to the top and flies out, taking down Tucker and Otis on the floor. Miz is alone in the ring now as Morrison and fans cheer him on.

Miz looks to run the ropes but Dawson cuts him off with a big clothesline. Lince comes in and kicks Dawson, sending him back out. Lince runs the ropes and leaps out, taking down the other competitors in the match. We go to commercial with everyone down on the outside of the ring.

Back from the break and Lince is going at it with Morrison in the ring. Miz tags in for a pop and they double team him but miss. Morrison drops Metalik off the apron. Dorado with a double Stunner to Miz and Morrison. Lince looks for a tag but Metalik is down on the floor. Otis tags in and unloads on Miz and Morrison, then The Revival as they run in. Otis scoops Miz and spins around, then slams him. Tucker also comes in with some offense for a pop. Morrison kicks Otis. Otis keeps taking shots but just gets fired up, dancing around while removing his shirt. Otis launches Morrison with a big overhead throw. Otis with a running double splash to Miz and Morrison in the corner.

Fans cheer as Otis hits the Caterpillar on Miz and Morrison at the same time. Miz kicks out just in time. Otis walks into a big boot from Miz. Miz comes off the second rope but Otis catches him with a crossbody. Tucker comes in for The Compactor but Dash sends him to the floor. Otis blocks a Skull Crushing Finale. More back and forth. Otis slams Miz but Dash breaks it up as he’s legal. Dawson unloads on Otis now. Metalik tags in and unloads on Dawson. Lince flies off the top for a 2 count on Dawson. There’s chaos now as everyone gets involved. Morrison flies in with a Spear to Tucker. Otis with a sitdown powerbomb to Morrison but he kicks out before the 1 count. Dawson and Otis tangle now. Dawson nails a DDT.

Lince and Dawson trade offense now. Lince with a bottom rope moonsault, then a second rope moonsault. Lince goes to the top for a third but Dash cuts him off. Dawson takes Lince to the top and hits a back superplex. Dash follows up with a top rope splash. Dash sends him to the floor as Dawson rolls Miz for a 2 count. Miz comes back with a Skull Crushing Finale to Dawson. Morrison tags and follows up with a Starship Pain to Dawson for the pin to earn the title shot.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: The Miz and John Morrison

– After the match, Miz and Morrison celebrate as Morrison’s music hits. Their title shot is confirmed for WWE Super ShowDown 2020 in Saudi Arabia.

– We get another look at the dog food on the stage as Graves confirms the stipulation for the main event.

– We see a few shots of The Fiend whipping Daniel Bryan during their Strap Match at the Royal Rumble. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see a frustrated Heavy Machinery backstage. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville walk up. Rose thanks Otis for helping her during the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. This leads to Otis asking Mandy out on a date for next Friday. Rose says she has plans next Friday. Otis looks shocked and disappointed. Rose says but she doesn’t have plans for the following Friday. Otis is thrilled. Rose and Deville walk off to get ready for a match. Tucker points out to Otis that he now has plans for a date on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

– Cole and Graves show us video highlights from the Royal Rumble Strap Match between Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, who retained. We also see Bryan’s post-match comments where he revealed the welts on his back and talked about how he FaceTimed wife Brie Bella and daughter Birdie, but Brie wouldn’t let Birdie see her daddy’s “boo-boos” because they were too graphic.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

We go back to the ring as Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss make their way out. The winners of this match will become the new #1 contenders to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, The Kabuki Warriors. We go to another break.

Back from the break and Cole plugs the NFL’s Super Bowl LIV and shows us highlights from WWE’s Halftime Heat in 1999. We go back to the ring as Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville come out. The bell rings as Rose and Deville attack Bliss and Cross in the corner as they’re talking. Cross ends up trapping Deville in the apron on the outside, beating her up. Bliss comes over and rocks Deville. Rose nails Bliss on the floor and Deville sends Bliss into the announce table. Deville brings Bliss in the ring and works her over as the referee backs her off, warning her and checking on Bliss as she holds her neck. The bell finally rings.

Deville goes right for a 2 count on Bliss. Deville with knees to Bliss while she’s down. Rose tags in and stomps on Bliss in the corner. Fans try to rally for Bliss but in comes Deville on another tag. Deville controls Bliss and grounds her. More back and forth between the two sides now. Cross breaks up Rose’s 2 count on Bliss. Rose takes Bliss back to the corner and beats her down. Deville and Rose with more quick tags. Bliss finally drops Deville with a big strike. Cross reaches for a tag as Bliss slowly crawls. Rose tags in and goes for Bliss but gets sent into the bottom turnbuckle.

Bliss finally tags in Cross. Cross unloads on Rose with clotheslines, then knocks Deville off the apron for a pop. Cross splashes Rose int he corner and hits the running bulldog. Cole now said the winners “may” earn a future title shot from Sane and Asuka. Cross screams some more and runs wild, going to the top. Cross nails a crossbody to Rose for a 2 count as Deville breaks it up with a running knee. Bliss runs in and drops Deville with a right hand.

Rose turns it around on Cross and drops her. Cross comes back with a neckbreaker. Bliss tags in and goes to the top as fans cheer her on. Bliss nails Twisted Bliss on Rose for the pin to win.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

– After the match, the announcers are giving mixed signals on if Cross and Bliss have earned a title shot or not. The music hits as they celebrate and we get replays.

– We see Shinsuke Nakamura and his crew walking backstage. We also see Braun Strowman walking. Cole sends us to a video package showing recent happenings between Strowman and Nakamura. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another Super Bowl plug. We also see someone mixing up a large vat of dog food on the stage.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We go to the ring and out first comes Braun Strowman to a pop. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is out next with Cesaro and Sami Zayn.

The bell rings and they size each other up as Sami talks trash already. Nakamura starts off with kicks. Braun drops Shinsuke with a big shoulder. Braun charges in the corner but runs into a boot. Nakamura jumps on Braun’s back with a Sleeper now but Braun rams him back into the corner and breaks it. Braun with big strikes in the corner now. Sami gets on the apron to distract the referee but Braun keeps control. Braun misses a running big boot in the corner. Sami with another distraction from the apron as Nakamura works Braun over and grounds him.

Fans boo as Sami rocks Braun from the apron while Nakamura distracts the referee. Nakamura grounds Braun in the middle of the ring now. Braun looks to turn it around but Nakamura takes him back to the corner and unloads with kicks. Braun powers out and clubs Nakamura down with a huge blow. Braun with two more big shoulders now. Braun launches Nakamura and lands a splash in the corner. Braun continues to dominate as fans cheer him on. Nakamura rolls to the floor for a breather but Braun runs around the ring, dropping him with another shoulder.

Braun brings it back into the ring and scoops for the powerslam but Nakamura slides out. They tangle and Nakamura drops Braun with a kick to the back of the neck. Nakamura follows up with a stiff knee for another close 2 count. Sami starts exposing the top turnbuckle as the referee yells at him. Cesaro tries to come in with a cheap shot but the referee stops him. This leads to Strowman sending Nakamura into the exposed turnbuckle. Braun goes on and nails the big powerslam to Nakamura for the pin to win the title, his first big singles win.

Winner and New WWE Intercontinental Champion: Braun Strowman

– After the match, the music hits as Braun takes the title and celebrates the big win. Fans cheer him on as we go to replays. Sami is furious.

– Back from a break and Sami Zayn is backstage ranting to Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura about the injustice that just happened to them. Alyse Ashton walks up for comments and Sami rants to her, running her down. Sami is interrupted by the sound of Elias’ guitar in the ring. Sami is not happy tonight. Sami and Elias have words. Elias keeps playing to taunt him. Sami sends Cesaro to the ring to take care of the situation.

Elias vs. Cesaro

We go back to the ring and Elias introduces himself to a pop. He says we are on the Road to WrestleMania 36 and you know what that means. He wrote everyone here tonight a new song. He asks everyone to clap along. The music interrupts and out comes Cesaro.

Elias attacks as Cesaro goes to enter the ring. Cesaro fights back but Elias gets the upperhand. Elias with a clothesline, delivering more aggressive offense than usual. Elias then knocks Cesaro out of the ring with a big knee. The bell never rang. Elias’ music starts up and he poses in the corner as Cesaro stumbles up the ramp.

– The announcers plug Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast and how Ronda Rousey was one of his guests this week. Graves says if he was a betting man, he’d bet on seeing Rousey return to WWE soon. Cole mentions how Sheamus was also a recent guest. They send us to a video package on Shorty G and Sheamus, with some footage from Sheamus’ win over G during the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show on Sunday.

Sheamus vs. Shorty G

We go right to the ring for the rematch from Sunday. Sheamus is out first. Sheamus just makes it out to the stage when Shorty G comes from behind and drops him. G keeps running to the ring and enters. Sheamus gets to his feet on the stage and he’s furious. G watches from the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus is in control. Cole says The Celtic Warrior has dominated through the break. G sends Sheamus to the floor but Sheamus catches him in mid-air and delivers the rolling senton on the floor. Sheamus brings it back into the ring and stomps on G now.

Sheamus continues to dominate and talk trash, keeping G down. G fights back and connects with a headbutt but Sheamus drops him and sends him back out. G catches Sheamus on the ropes. G fights back to the apron with forearms and punches. G goes back to the top and hits a missile dropkick to the middle of the ring. G with a corner cannonball, putting Sheamus back down. G goes back to the top and nails the moonsault for a close 2 count. Sheamus counters and comes back with offense. Sheamus nails the Irish Curse backbreaker and nails a big Brogue Kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Sheamus

– After the match, Sheamus stands tall as his music hits. We get a quick replay and come back to Sheamus posing after the win.

– Back from a break and Drew McIntyre is announced for Tuesday’s WWE Backstage on FS1.

– We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley to the ring. Bayley is all smiles tonight as fans boo her when she enters the ring. Cole points out how next week’s SmackDown will take place from Bayley’s hometown of San Jose, California.

Bayley says, “Damn, I’m good!” She raises the title and goes on about how she, a role model, defeated Lacey Evans to retain her title at the Royal Rumble. Fans quickly give Bayley the “What!?” treatment. Bayley says she got payback on Evans for injuring her friend Sasha Banks and forcing her to miss the Rumble. Bayley says she did all that with Evans’ daughter sitting in the front row. Fans boo Bayley. Bayley says now Evans’ daughter Summer has to look at her mother knowing she’s a loser. Bayley says Summer can sit in the crowd with the rest of the sheep and watch her now if she needs someone new to look up to.

Bayley goes on and says it’s a given that Charlotte Flair will pick her for her title shot at WrestleMania 36. Bayley calls Flair out but the music interrupts and here comes Naomi instead, for her first appearance since returning to action in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. Naomi is wearing a new helmet, covering her face and lit up with LED lights. Graves calls it a “LED fish bowl” on her head. Naomi dances around and hits the ring as Bayley looks down at her. Naomi takes the mic and says she’s missed SmackDown. She couldn’t help but hear all the trash talking. She says Bayley is out here lying, saying she’s beaten everyone. Naomi says Bayley has never defeated her. Naomi says as the former SmackDown Women’s Champion, the title could use some glow and the next chance she gets, she’s going to drag… Bayley drops Naomi with a shot to the face with the title out of nowhere.

Fans boo as Bayley mounts Naomi with more strikes. Naomi comes back and hits a big springboard kick from the second rope as fans pop, sending Bayley out to the floor on her back. Naomi gets fired up as her music starts back up. Bayley recovers on the ground as Naomi dances around the ring to her music.

Loser Eats Dog Food: Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

The music interrupts Naomi’s celebration and out come The Usos – her husband Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. They greet each other on the ramp and The Usos hit the ring for tonight’s main event, which will see the losers eat dog food. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Roman Reigns is now in the ring with The Usos. Reigns and The Usos are looking at a table full of dog food at ringside. Out next comes King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for tonight’s six-man main event.

Corbin and Jimmy go at it to start. Jey comes in for the double team. Jey ends up sent over the top rope to the floor. Roode catches Jey on the floor with a big Spinebuster. Jey gets sent over into the timekeeper’s area now. The dog food is on display in front of the announcers and everyone is disgusted by it. We go to commercial with Team Corbin in control.

Back from the break and Roode is going at it with Jey. Jey finally drops him and in comes Ziggler. Ziggler also goes down. Corbin tags in and knocks Reigns off the apron, then sends Jey into the ring post to prevent the tag. Corbin covers Jey for a close 2 count. Corbin grounds Jey and tells him to look out at the dog food. Jey fights off all three opponents from the corner as Reigns returns to the apron to reach for the tag.

Reigns tags in for a big pop. Reigns unloads on Corbin as fans cheer him on. Reigns unloads in the corner with clotheslines as fans count along with him. Reigns levels Corbin with a big boot in the middle of the ring. Reigns readies for a Superman Punch but he has to fight off the distraction first. Corbin and Reigns tangle again in the middle of the ring. Corbin counters and chokeslams Reigns for a close 2 count. Corbin goes out and sends Jey into the steel ring steps. Corbin walks over to check out all the dog food now. Corbin goes back in but Reigns rocks him with uppercuts. Roode runs in and distracts the referee, allowing Corbin to rake his eyes and Ziggler to run in with a superkick. Corbin drops Reigns with Deep Six but he somehow kicks out. Corbin is frustrated.

Fans chant “Roman!” now as Jimmy comes back into the mix. Jimmy stops Roode from handing the scepter to Corbin, sending Roode over the announce table with a suicide dive. Ziggler gets involved as chaos breaks out. Jey nails a suicide dive, sending Ziggler over the announce table. Corbin and Reigns go at it real quick but Reigns rolls Corbin up out of nowhere for the pin to win.

Winners: Roman Reigns and The Usos

– After the match, Reigns and The Usos celebrate as the music hits. The music stops as The Usos bring the chains and handcuffs over to cuff Corbin at ringside. He tries to fight them off but Reigns levels him with a big Spear at ringside. Ziggler and Roode are still trapped over on the other side of the announce table. They chain Corbin to the ring post like Reigns was chained up last month. Reigns and The Usos roll the cart of dog food over and Reigns starts flinging it on him. The Usos grab the large tub of dog food and pour it all over Corbin. The crowd pops. Reigns dumps another tub of wet dog food all over Corbin. Reigns and The Usos pose for a photo, all smiles, in front of a dog food covered Corbin. Fans continue to cheer them on. Super SmackDown goes off the air with Reigns and The Usos celebrating in the ring as Reigns’ music hits.