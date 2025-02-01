WWE SmackDown Results – January 31, 2025

WWE SmackDown returns tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from Indianapolis, IN.

On tap for tonight’s show is Chelsea Green (c) vs. Michin for the WWE Women’s U.S. Title, DIY & Pretty Deadly vs. Motor City Machine Guns & Los Garza, Naomi vs. Liv Morgan, Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes, an interview with Kevin Owens and more.

The following are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, January 31, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-11pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 1/31/25

As always, “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off. We then shoot inside the building in Indianapolis, IN., where Michael Cole welcomes us to the show as we see arrival shots of Superstars scheduled to be in action tonight.

Michael Cole Introduces Pat McAfee

The camera pans the crowd inside the arena and settles at a special podium, where Cole is standing by himself. He mentions having a special guest tonight. He introduces Pat McAfee. He says McAfee is the reason Royal Rumble is in Indianapolis this weekend.

Kevin Owens, CM Punk Kick Off The Show

After McAfee cuts a promo about Indianapolis and Royal Rumble weekend, Cole sends things down to ringside where Joe Tessitore enters the ring and introduces his guest at this time, “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens. Owens blows off Tessitore, refusing his apology and refusing his interview.

CM Punk’s theme hits, however, and things start to get interesting. Punk apologizes for interrupting him but makes it clear that he’s winning the Royal Rumble. He doesn’t expect Owens to get past Cody Rhodes, but if he does, we could be looking at the WrestleMania main event right here.

Owens as champion defending against Royal Rumble winner Punk. Punk tells him this and says so there is no mistake, if Owens wins the title, he won’t have it long because Punk is taking it from him. Owens mocks Punk for never being in the WrestleMania main event when he has.

Punk says that’s true, whereas Owens has done it twice. Congratulations. He says something he hasn’t done either that Owens has is lose in five title matches at Royal Rumble. He’s also never lost to Logan Paul. He says that’s almost too stiff to repeat. He says Owens can get his ass kicked now if he comes back in the ring. Owens walks off.

Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes

Backstage, The Miz and Nick Aldis are talking, and still not getting along. Andrade comes in and after having words with Miz, a challenge is issued. Miz says he’s happy to teach him a lesson some time. Aldis pops back in and makes the match official for tonight.

From there, Jimmy Uso is shown walking-and-talking in the hallways like a Diet Jey Uso. He heads to the ring for our first match of the evening. As he settles in the ring, we see footage of him being attacked by Carmelo Hayes after punking him out backstage.

Hayes’ theme hits next. He comes out with a microphone in-hand. He takes a shot at Tyrese Haliburton, which gets a big reaction from the Indianapolis crowd. Haliburton is shown in the crowd reacting. Hayes hits a cutter on Uso as he reaches the ring area. He stomps away at Uso as the bell sounds.

After enjoying a few moments in the offensive lead, the momentum shifts when he tries punking Haliburton at ringside, only for it to backfire and allow Uso to take over. Back in the ring, Uso continues to add to his offensive lead. A couple of minutes later, Uso avoided a heel tactic from Hayes for the win. Uso held the tights himself on the pin.

Winner: Jimmy Uso