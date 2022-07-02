WWE SmackDown Results – July 1, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

All of the men in the Money in the Bank Ladder match are in the ring with a lot of ladders in the ring. Omos is the only one who has not climbed a ladder of the six in the match.

Seth Rollins welcomes everyone to Smackdown. He says since they are standing on ladders, Money in the Bank is around the corner. Seth says he can speak for all of them . . .

Drew stops Seth and tells him he does not speak for him. Riddle says that Seth does not speak for him.

Seth says that whoever wins, the best place to cash it in is at SummerSlam when Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns beat the hell out of each other in a Last Man Standing Match. Seth cackles and says that he has done that before. That is like taking candy from a baby.

Riddle says he is rooting for Roman Reigns. When he cashes in he can finally beat that dirtbag.

Sami says that is not going to happen. Sami says that the Honorary Uce is in this match. It means he will grab the briefcase and the contract is staying in house with the Bloodline. As long as I have that contract, Roman Reigns’ contract will be safe from you vultures.

MVP says that Sami impresses him because his idiocy amazes him. He says there is a giant in the ring with them and in Vegas, they are saying that Omos is the odds on favorite. He does not care what happens between Brock and Roman because Omos will be the last man standing.

Sheamus says if Roman is the last man standing because he has cashed in already and has done it against Roman. Sheamus says if it is Brock, it will be a different ball game for him.

Drew says he beat Brock in five minutes. Drew says he will beat all of you when I win Money in the Bank.

Miz’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Miz reminds Drew that he cashed in on Drew. He is the only two time winner and he deserves to be in the match tomorrow night.

Ezekiel’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

He introduces himself for anyone who does not know him. He says he was supposed to have a qualifying match against Kevin Owens so if anyone deserves to be in the match, it should be him.

Baron Corbin comes out and he tells Zeke he is as dumb as his brother. Corbin says he has won the briefcase before and no one is as lucky as him in Las Vegas.

Riddick Moss comes out and he tells Corbin that he thought they were done with the jokes. To think of him squandering the contract again is hysterical. You won’t have the chance to do it again. I am here to take that last spot.

Adam Pearce comes out and he wants the ladders out of the ring since we are going to have a battle royal.

Match Number One: Battle Royal

Sheamus and Riddle go after Omos while Moss tries to send Miz over the top rope to the floor. Rollins is put on the turnbuckles but he stops Ezekiel. Omos with an elbow to Sheamus and Omos punches Moss. Zayn tries to eliminate Riddle but Riddle holds on to the ropes. Drew chops Miz. Sheamus with a forearm to Seth and he sends Seth over the top rope but Rollins holds on to teh ropes. Drew puts Miz on the apron but Miz holds on to the ropes and he rakes the eyes. Omos with elbows to Ezekiel. Corbin drops Riddle on the top rope. Ezekiel is eliminated by Omos. Riddle is sent to the apron again and Drew punches and chops Miz. Moss punches Omos but Omos with a knee. Moss is eliminated. Zayn avoids Omos.

Drew kicks Miz and punches Rollins. Zayn sends Miz to Omos and Omos sends Miz over the top rope to the floor. Riddle goes after Omos and punches him but Omos with a knee. Drew gets in Omos’ face and Drew with punches. Omos grabs Drew by the throat and chokes him. Drew gets back to his feet and Sheamus kicks Riddle in teh corner. Drew with punches to Omos but Omos wtih a head butt. Sheamus punches Omos but Omos sends Sheamus into the corner and connects with an elbow.

Omos with a knee to Sami followed by an elbow to the back of the neck. Drew sends Corbin itnot eh corner. Rollins looks at Omos and then he leaps over the top rope to eliminate himself. Riddle with an RKO to Rollins on the floor.Omos grabs Riddle by the hair and pulls him back into the ring. Riddle with a triangle on Omos and Drew and Sheamus eliminate Omos.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Riddle chops and kicks Sheamus in the corner. Riddle with a running forearm to Sheamus but Sheamus with a clothesline. Sami grabs Riddle while Corbin chokes Drew in the corner. Sami tries to kick Riddle to the floor but he stops. Drew is on the apron and he drops Corbin on the top rope. Sami with a Northern Lariat to Drew. Sheamus and Riddle exchange foerarms and Riddle slingshots back into the ring and he connects with strikes on Sheamus. Sheamus with a short arm clothesline. Corbin picks up Riddle while Sami punches Drew and it only angers him. Sheamus punches Sami. Corbin puts Riddle on the turnbuckles and punces him. Drew sends Sami into the turnbuckles. Corbin with a choke breaker to Riddle. Sheamus has Zayn on the apron for forearms to the chest.

Riddle gets Sheamus up for Bro 2 Sleep. Riddle with a back senton to Sheamus. Corbin punches Drew in the corner and Riddle kicks Sheamus. Riddle with a power slam to Sheamus and then he sets for an IEDDT and hits it. Riddle looks around and sets to punch the mat for an RKO and Sheamus sends Riddle to the apron and Riddle with punches but Sheamus with a jumping knee to send Riddle to the floor to eliminate him. Corbin with a choke slam to Sheamus. Corbin hits Drew from behind while Drew goes after Sami. Corbin holds Drew and Sami punches him. Sami pie faces Drew and Drew with a boot. Drew with punches to Sami and elbows to Corbin. Corbin is backed into the corner and Sami with a Helluva Kick to Corbin when Drew moves.

Drew with a neck breaker to Sami. Drew sets for a Claymore and Sheamus with a Brogue Kick to Drew. Sheamus sends Drew over the top rope but Drew holds on and punches Sheamus. Sheamus misses a Brogue Kick and has his leg caught in the ropes. Drew with a head butt to Sheamus and a clothesline. Drew with another clothesline and follows with a belly-to-belly suplex. Drew with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Drew with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex to Sami. Drew with a Future Shock to Sheamus. Sami tries to elliminate Drew but Drew stays in the ring and hits a Claymore on Sami. Sami is eliminated. Drew sends Sheamus over the top rope but Corbin comes in from Jimmy Hart’s hiding place to eliminate Drew and Sheamus to win the match.

Winner: Baron Corbin

After the match, McAfee sarcastically applauds Baron’s victory.

We go to commercial.

Baron Corbin is in the back and Kayla ambushes him. Corbin says he is so happy that he is farting rainbows. He mentions who he eliminated. He says people will never stop complaining because they don’t know how great he is.

Kayla asks Corbin about Pat McAfee’s challenge and Corbin says nothing.

We take a look at Natalya versus Ronda Rousey with a video package.

Megan is in the back with Natalya.

Megan starts to ask Natayla a question and she says Ronda is all talk now. She is one to talk. She knows why Hollywood is not knocking down Ronda’s door. Ronda has made some snide comments but she sees fear in Ronda’s eyes. Ronda is not at 100% now and that is why Ronda is lashing out like a child. I will not let it get to me. I will take Ronda down and put her in the sharpshooter and make her tap out. I will be the first to make Ronda tap out and become a two time Smackdown Women’s Champion. The only thing Ronda will have to hold is her ten month old baby.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kofi says there is nothing better than being in Phoenix in June. Xavier tells Kofi that June is over. Kofi says ‘Ju-lyin’ and he tells Woods to give him his money. Kofi says they are the guys who make sure you have a good time. Last week, everyone wanted to see a human sky scraping dance machine so they gave you a dancing Shanky. They say they were having a good time until the Viking Raiders ruined it. Kofi says they are serious Vikings now. Woods asks if they are dangerous, maybe they should get dangerous. Kofi tells them to bring their Asgards out here so they can send them back to Hellheim.

Match Number Two: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods versus Erik and Ivar

All four men brawl and Ivar hits Woods many tiimes with his shield while Erik chokes Kofi with the shield. Erik hits Woods with his shield. Ivar sends Kofi back to the mat with a shield shot. They hit a double choke slam on Woods.

The men who were in the battle royal who are not in Money in the Bank argue about why they should be in Money in the Bank. Ezekiel mentions that he should be in the match because Kevin is not able to wrestle. Corbin says he just won a Battle Royal. Miz says he was on the Today Show at 5:30 AM and flew 2500 miles to be on Smackdown. Riddick Moss says he is just happy to be here. Adam Pearce mentions that Kevin Owens is not able to compete. Adam says they will be in a Fatal Four Way tonight and the winner gets in the match.

Match Number Two: Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan versus Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, and Shotzi

Before the match starts, the seventh participant in the match who did not have to wrestle the night before the Pay Per View makes her way to the ring. She says nothing important happens until she comes around. She is here in all of her brilliance. She apologizes to Phoenix because she is going to sit this one out. After all she has been through to qualify for the match. You will have to wait to see her fight. Becky says she won’t let any of you snakes try to take me out because I am the biggest threat in this match. I will lend my analysis expertise to the commentary.

Asuka and Shotzi start things off and Shotzi rolls past Asuka and avoids a spinning heel kick and backs into the corner. Lacey tags herself in and they lock up. Lacey with a take down and she avoids a double stomp. Lacey with a waist lock and Irish whip. Raquel tags in and hits a splash into the corner. Lacey with a hesitation bronco buster for a near fall by Raquel. Raquel goes for a power bomb but Asuka goes for a sunset flip and Raquel stays on her feet but misses an elbow drop. Alexa tags in and she tries to avoid being cornered by Raquel. Raquel sends Alexa into the corner and hits a splash. Raquel with a hard Irish whip. Raquel gets Alexa up for a slam but Alexa gets to her feet.

Raquel with a shoulder tackle and sends Alexa into the turnbuckles. Alexa avoids a boot and Liv and Alexa with a double drop toe hold and double drop kick for a near fall. Raquel blocks an Irish whip and Liv with a head scissors and a knee into the corner. Liv goes for a Codebreaker but Raquel blocks it and Shotzi tags in. Raquel sends Liv to the mat and Shotzi gets a near fall. Shotzi with a back senton and a cannonball against the ropes for a near fall. Shotzi with an Irish whip and Liv sends Shotzi face first into the turnbuckles. Shotzi rolls to the floor. Lacey tries to talk to Shotzi and Shotzi tells her not to talk to her. They argue and Liv with a suicide dive onto both women.

Asuka with a hip attack to knock Raquel off the apron and Alexa with a cannonball off the apron to Raquel.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Raquel with a shoulder tackle to Asuka. Alexa tags in and kicks Raquel in the leg and punches her. Alexa with a kick and drop kick. Alexa goes to the turnbuckles and Raquel catches her. Shotzi tags in and she trips Raquel and gets a near fall. Shotzi with a kick to the midsection and she gets a near fall. Shotzi with an Irish whip and a splash into the corner. Shotzi goes to the turnbuckles and applies a head scissors in the ropes. The referee warns Shotzi. Shotzi suplexes Alexa into the turnbuckles and kicks Alexa. Shotzi sends Alexa into the turnbuckles but runs into an elbow. Alexa with a thrust kick and she goes for Code Red but Shotzi holds on to the ropes. Alexa with a sunset flip and Shotzi rolls through to apply a Boston Crab.

Alexa kicks Shotzi away and tags in Asuka. Asuka with kicks. Asuka with a hip attack to knock Lacey off the apron. Asuka with a shoulder tackle to Shotzi. Asuka runs into boots from Shotzi. Asuka avoids an enzuigiri and Asuka with an ankle lock. Asuka with a German suplex and hip attack for a near fall. Asuka with a waist lock and Shotzi with an elbow. Asuka misses a hip attack and Liv tags in and hits a face buster for a near fall. Raquel breaks up the cover. Asuka and Alexa with a double drop kick. Lacey with Woman’s Right to Alexa and Asuka with a back fist to Lacey.

Liv with ObLIVion to Shotzi for the three count.

Winners: Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Liv Morgan

After the match, Becky with a uranage to Asuka and Becky leaves the ring.

Sonya Deville stops by to talk to Adam Pearce. She says that what Adam did was wrong to put her in a handicap match. Sonya says she knows Adam got flack from management because she filed a complaint.

Sonya says that was wrong and what she is going to do is wrong. Sonya slaps Adam.

The Usos make their way to the ring.

We are going to have an Ask Them Anything session with The Usos and Street Profits.

We are back and the Street Profits and Kayla Braxton have joined the Usos in the ring.

Kayla points out that the Usos and Street Profits will wrestle for the tag titles tomorrow, but tonight, the WWE Universe will be able to ask them anything.

The Usos are asked how fearful are you of losing your titles and are you more fearful of how Roman Reigns will react if you lose?

Jimmy asks why do you want to ask if they are fearful. Jey asks if they look fearful. Jey says the Bloodline runs all of the damn shows.

Ford laughs and he says you know damn well that Roman runs this show. Dawkiins says the Usos run to the food store.

Kayla calms everyone down and asks the Street Profits if they have lost their killer instinct and are they not getting along.

Dawkins wants to know where Kayla got that from and they both says she probably got it from the dirt sheets. Ford says they have a killer instinct since they came to Smackdown from Raw. They have a killer instinct when they are in the ring with the Usos. Ford talks about the legacy of the Samoans and for everything that it prepared the Usos for in life, it did not prepare them for the hungry, starving Street Profits. Ford says they are getting the tag titles. Dawkins says the Usos legacy ends and their legacy begins.

Jey tells Montez to be careful what comes out of his mouth about their legacy. Jimmy says the they are saying that the Street Profits have the potential to beat the Usos. They are just like us, but they are us. The Usos say they want the smoke.

Dawkins says they are going to beat the Usos asses tomorrow and they will become the tag champions because you are the twos and we are the ones.

Kayla has smartly left the ring.

Max Dupri is standing inches from Adam Pearce and he says everyone is excited because the world will finally see the magnificence of Maximum Male Models.

Adam says their showcase is next and Dupri agrees.

We go to commercial.

Max Dupri is in the ring and he says this is a momentous occasion. Maximum Male Models is based on its love of fashion to be displayed by the most viral and athletic men in all of fashion. This moment is upon us so with no further adieu.

He was known as Mace, but now you can call him Ma.ce

Max says that they are not about skin and bone models.

The next model was known as Mansoor. Now he is Man.soor.

Max says do not bother trying to join unless you have the qualities of Ma.ce and Man.soor.

Megan is in the back with Ronda Rousey.

Megan asks Ronda about Natalya’s comments about seeing fear.

Ronda says it has been fun teaching Nattie to count because her child is nine months old. I will make sure to tap out Nattie tomorrow night.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Miz versus Baron Corbin versus Riddick Moss versus Ezekiel in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Moss goes after Miz while Corbin squares off with Ezekiel. Moss with a flying forearm to Corbin and Miz with a rollup on Moss for a near fall. Ezekiel with a sunset flip on Moss for a near fall. Ezekiel with a side head look and he kicks Moss and slams Moss. Moss with a back elbow and Ezekiel rolls to the floor. Corbin with a forearm to the back and he punches Corbin in the midsection. Moss with a boot to Corbin and hits a shoulder tackle off the turnbuckles. Miz kicks Moss in the corner and sends Moss into the turnbuckles. Corbin with forearms to Moss and a splash in the corner. Miz goes for the Awesome Clothesline but Corbin with a clothesline to Miz.

Ezekiel sends Corbin into the time keepers area. Miz goes to the floor and Ezekiel and Moss send Miz into the announce table. Corbin sends Moss into the ring steps. Corbin with a knee to Miz and a back drop driver onto the apron. Corbin goes for a choke slam onto the announce table and hits it.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Moss with a shoulder tackle to Miz and a flapjack to Corbin. Moss with a cradle suplex into an elevated clothesline on Miz for a near fall. We see footage of a Tower of Doom spot during the commercial break. Corbin sends Miz to the apron and Miz slides in. Moss catapults Miz into Corbin’s groin. Moss with Punchline to Corbin and Ezekiel breaks up the cover. Moss with an Irsihw hip and Ezekiel with an elbow. Ezekiel with a cross body and Moss catches Ezekiel and rolls through for a fallaway slam. Miz with a flying boot to Moss for a near fall. Miz with kicks to Moss and Ezekiel. Moss blocks a kick and Miz goes for Reality Check and hits it for a near fall. Miz with kicks to Corbin and Miz runs into Deep Six.

Corbin gets a near fall. Corbin punches Ezekiel and Ezekiel punches back. Corbin with a knee and Irish whip but Ezekiel with a mule kick to Corbin. Ezekiel with a clothesline to Corbin and he sends Moss shoulder first into the corner. Ezekiel with splashes to Miz and Moss. Ezekiel with a jumping knee to Corbin for a near fall. Ezekiel with a spinebuster for Moss. Miz is sent into the turnbuckles and Ezekiel gets Miz on his shoulders but Miz escapes and hits a Skull Crushing Finale. Corbin pulls Miz from the ring and sends him into the ringside barrier. Corbin with End of Days to Ezekiel and then Moss sends Corbin into the ring post. Moss gets the three count.

Winner: Riddick Moss

We go to credits.

