LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Michael Cole welcomes us and hype the show. He’s joined by Corey Graves. There will be a Karaoke Showdown tonight with Naomi, Lacey Evans, Tamina Snuka and Dana Brooke.

– We go right to the ring and The Miz is out with John Morrison for another must see edition of MizTV. They do their usual schtick and introduce tonight’s guest. Out comes Jeff Hardy to a pop from the developmental trainees in the crowd.

They welcome Hardy and Miz says he has a clip for us to see. Hardy has no clip and knows nothing about it. Miz says that’s OK because he has a clip. He leads us to a video package on the recent Hardy vs. Sheamus feud, including Sheamus raising a toast to Hardy last Friday and trying to get him to drink alcohol. Hardy insists he’s alright but says he did go to some dark places with his addiction. Sheamus tried to take him back there. Jeff admits Sheamus bothers him and his words get under his skin, and the loss at Backlash did bother him. Hardy says he’s going to do everything in his power to destroy Sheamus and put this behind him.

The crowd cheers for Hardy. Hardy goes on and says he will be a beacon of light for people struggling with addiction, to show them there is hope and change is possible, and that there is a life waiting for them beyond their wildest dreams if they can stay sober. Morrison has goosebumps. Miz is glad Hardy came on MizTV because he feels like this is progress. They want to help Hardy. Miz says there needs to be a rematch between Sheamus and Hardy, but not just any match, where Hardy does his best work… in a Bar Fight. The crowd boos. Morrison goes on about the symbolism – Hardy will fight Sheamus and his alcoholism at the same time. Hardy says Sheamus must have put Miz and Morrison up to this. Sheamus probably thinks Jeff will crumble in a Bar Fight but he’s wrong. He will take Sheamus out in that Bar Fight and prove once and for all he’s on the right path to redemption, the path to success, and he’s never letting any fans down again. Hardy accepts the challenge from Sheamus. He also wants a match tonight. He says Miz and Morrison can’t invite him on their show, mock him in his face, and not get punched in their face. Jeff ends up attacking them both. Morrison with a cheap shot. Hardy still manages to clear the ring. He starts tossing the chairs out of the ring as they yell back at him about how they’re trying to help him. We go to commercial.

Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz

Back from the break and we get the bell as The Miz and Jeff Hardy go at it. John Morrison is at ringside.

Miz drops Hardy first and shows off some. Hardy turns it around and takes Miz down in the middle of the ring. More back and forth for a few minutes. Miz mounts offense now. Hardy ends up turning it back around with a Twist of Fate. Hardy goes to the top for the Swanton Bomb but here comes Morrison with the distraction. Hardy ends up flying and taking down both Miz and Morrison. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Hardy is unloading on Miz. Morrison with another cheap shot to allow Miz to turn it around. Miz follows to the floor and sends Hardy into the announce table. Miz works Jeff over and sends him face-first into the Plexiglas barrier next as the referee counts. Miz places Jeff on the apron and hits a running high knee.

Miz comes back in but wastes some time singing with Morrison. Miz slingshots Hardy under the middle rope. Miz talks some trash and stomps away now. Miz with It Kicks and two running high knees int he corner. Miz with a running clothesline in the corner now as Morrison cheers him on and the crowd boos. Miz comes off the top but Hardy kicks him in the gut. Miz blocks the Twist of Fate and ends up dropping Hardy with a neckbreaker for a close 2 count.

The crowd rallies for Hardy now. Miz delivers several more It Kicks while Hardy is on his knees. Miz drops Hardy with the big kick to the face and covers for another close 2 count. Hardy ends up dropping Miz out of nowhere. Morrison cheers on Miz but the crowd rallies for Hardy. Hardy gets up first and unloads with strikes. Hardy with more offense, including the inverted Atomic Drop and the leg drop, then the basement dropkick. Hardy with a splash for a close 2 count. More back and forth and counters between the two as they try for finishers. Hardy rocks Miz in the corner and then knocks Morrison off the apron. Jeff goes back to the top but Sheamus interrupts from the big screen. Sheamus is at his bar at home. He has a beer and says Jeff doesn’t know what he’s missing. Hardy comes down and looks on, allowing Miz to roll him up from behind for 2. Hardy ends up countering and pinning Miz for the win.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

– After the match, Hardy stands tall and exits the ring, staring down Sheamus while he’s raising a toast on the big screen.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Cesaro isn’t happy with the idea that a win over The New Day would be an upset. He goes on about all the reasons he’s sick of The New Day and how long he’s been sick of them. He says he’s sick of them representing the tag team division but that will change tonight. Nakamura says we will have new champions tonight.

Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

We go back to the ring and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions for the next non-title match – Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Nikki Cross suddenly jumps on Bayley’s back and attacks as soon as Bayley comes out to the stage. Banks assists but here comes Alexa Bliss to join in. We go to commercial as they all brawl.

Back from the break and the match is underway as Banks and Cross go at it. Banks beats Cross down and in comes Bayley. Bayley works over Cross and talks trash. More back and forth now. Bliss looks on while Cross is dropped again. Bliss gets the tag and they work over Bayley. Bliss and Bayley go at it now. Banks comes back in but Bliss keeps control and works on the arm. Cross comes back in and dropkicks Banks.

Cross mounts offense on Banks. Bliss tags back in and drops Bayley off the apron. Banks avoids the double team and goes to the floor to join Banks. Banks and Bayley yell at the announcers now while Cross comes from behind and taunts them with one of their titles. Cross and Bliss take the champs down in front of the announce table and pose together as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bliss sends Bayley back to the floor but Banks assists and Bayley turns it around. Bayley brings it back in for a 2 count. Bayley goes on talking trash and taunting Bayley. Bliss counters for a roll up for a close 2 count. More back and forth between the two teams. Bayley taunts Cross on the apron and drops a clothesline into Bliss. Bayley yells at the referee now as Cross waits for a tag. Bayley rams Bliss back into the corner and prevents the tag. Banks tags in and they double team Bliss as Bayley launches her into a big slap from Banks. Banks covers for a 2 count and shows some frustration after Bliss kicks out again.

The crowd tries to rally for Bliss now as does Cross. Bayley chokes Bliss in the corner while the referee is distracted. Bayley tags back in and hits a suplex on Bliss for 2. Cross finally gets the hot tag and she unloads on both opponents. Cross with a bulldog to Banks out of the corner. Cross rams Banks into the turnbuckle and she goes down. Cross also drops Bayley on the apron. More back and forth between the two teams. Bayley comes in for a close 2 count on Cross.

Bayley blocks a tornado DDT from Cross but Cross comes right back with a neckbreaker for 2 as Banks makes the save. Bliss has Banks on the floor now, but Banks counters and launches her into the barrier to boos. This leads to Bayley taking advantage and rolling Cross up for the pin with her feet on the ropes.

Winners: Sasha Banks and Bayley

– After the match, Bayley and Banks celebrate as their music hits. We go to replays. We see Bliss still down on the outside.

