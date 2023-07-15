WWE SmackDown Results – July 14, 2023

The road to WWE SummerSlam 2023 continues tonight.

WWE returns to the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina this evening for this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

On tap for tonight’s show is Asuka vs. Bianca Belair in a rematch for the WWE Women’s Championship, as well as the fallout from Jey Uso’s challenge to Roman Reigns from last week.

Additionally, tonight features the start of the WWE United States Championship Invitational, as well as Pretty Deadly vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland in tag-team action.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, July 14, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/14/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena airs. We then shoot inside the PNC Arena where we see Jey Uso with his hoodie up walking the backstage area by himself as Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show.

Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair Kicks Off SmackDown

We shoot to the ring where the ring announcer introduces Bianca Belair. “The EST of WWE” emerges and heads to the ring to kick off tonight’s show.

The fans chant “EST!” after her music dies down. She talks about how she has had to wait forever for something that was rightfully hers in the first place — an immediate rematch for the title when she first lost it.

She talks about how tonight she finally gets that opportunity and because of that, tonight is when she recaptures the title and no one can stop her.

On that note, the theme for Charlotte Flair hits and out comes “The Queen.” She says Belair has her fired up the way she is talking. She says no disrespect to Asuka, she thinks Belair is gonna win tonight in Flair Country.