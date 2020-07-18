WWE SmackDown Results – July 17, 2020

We are at the WWE Performance Center and your announcers are Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

AJ Styles says he defends his title tonight against that barefoot bum Matt Riddle. Riddle beat him because he had the element of surprise. Tonight he won’t beat him. Riddle is a flash in the pan and Styles says he will retain.

Matt Riddle says last time was not a fluke and tonight he will be the Bro that Runs the Show.

Daniel Bryan, from a remote location, says that he thinks we will have a new champion tonight.

Alexa Bliss says she has a secret guest tonight and she won’t Bliss and Tell.

Miz and John Morrison talk about facing Braun Strowman tonight and if Morrison is afraid. Morrison mentions fighting Jean Claude Van Damme on a yacht. Morrison says he is terrified.

Braun Strowman says the horror show starts tonight and he hopes that Bray is watching.

Shinsuke Nakamura says they will be the tag champions on Sunday. Will it be a cage match or a tabies match.

Kofi Kingston says Cesaro and Nakamura will not win on Sunday and Cesaro won’t beat Big E tonight.

Match Number One: Big E (with Kofi Kingston) versus Cesaro (with Shinsuke Nakamura) in a What Will the Stipulation Be For Their Tag Title Match On Sunday Match (Tables Match or Steel Cage Match)

Big E punches Cesaro and sends him to the floor. Cesaro with a kick but Big E sends Cesaro into the ring steps. Big E with a splash against the ring steps. BIg E misses a shoulder into the corner and Big E hits the ring post. Big E is sent to the floor and then into the ring post. Cesaro goes up top and hits a double sledge for a near fall. Cesaro with a forearm to the back followed by a rear chin lock. Big E with elbows and Cesaro with a power slam for a near fall. Cesaro goes back up top and Big E catches Cesaro and hits two overhead belly-to-belly suplexes. Big E with a belly-to-belly suplex. Big E gyrates and hits the Warrior Splash.

CEsaro with an elbow and European uppercut. Cesaro is sent to the apron and then into the ring post. Big E puts Cesaro over the apron and connects with forearms. Kofi keeps Nakamura away from the action and Big E with a splash on the apron.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Cesaro with a running European uppercut into the corner. Cesaro with another one but Big E with a UranagE for a near fall. Cesaro gets a boot up to stop the spear to the floor. Cesaro with a springboard European uppercut for a near fall. Cesaro sets for the Gotch Style Neutralizer but Big E counters into a Stretch Muffler. Cesaro counters with a rollup for a near fall and then Cesaro with the Cesaro swing and Sharpshooter. Cesaro turns it into a Crossface and Nakamura with a knee to Kofi on the floor.

Big E gets Cesaro up and tries for the Big Ending but Cesaro grabs the ropes. The referee avoids being hit by Cesaro and Nakamura kicks Big E. Cesaro with a Gotch Style Neutralizer for the three count.

Winner: Cesaro

After the match, Nakamura and Cesaro go under the ring for something and Kofi with a flip dive onto Nakamura and Cesaro. Kofi gets a table from under the ring. Cesaro is put on a table and Kofi goes onto Big E’s shoulders and Nakamura pulls Cesaro to safety.

Kayla Braxton is with Baron Corbin and she brings up his issues with Matt Riddle. Corbin says Riddle started this. Corbin is asked about the Riddle/Styles Match. Corbin says it will be quick and decisive and AJ Styles will remain Intercontinental Champion. Corbin is asked if Riddle’s win means nothing. Corbin says things have been going well for Riddle, but it is the honeymoon phase. Riddle is playing with fire and he will be burned. After AJ Styles is done with Matt Riddle, people will realize the Bro is nothing but a little boy.

The ring is being set up for A Moment of Bliss with her Special Guest.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Cesaro says they are getting the respect they deserve. They earned the respect the hard way. Cesaro asks Nakamura what type of match it should be. He says a Steel Cage match is unforgiving. Cesaro says he loves a Steel Cage match but he cannot get the image out of his head of the New Day gyrating against the cage. He liked the feeling of putting them through the table. He would like to do the same on Sunday. Sunday’s match will be a Tables Match.

We go to Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. Nikki interrupts and talks about the fifth anniversary of the Women’s Evolution. Alexa agrees with Nikki. Alexa says she is feeling a bit clairvoyant. Nikki says she had an Aunt Claire who made a great Shepherd’s Pie. Alexa corrects Nikki. Alexa says her predictions are the Lakers will win the NBA Championship, Matt Riddle will win the title tonight, Braun Strowman will win the Wyatt Swamp Fight, and she says that her special mystery guest will tear the roof off this place on Sunday. It is someone she knows who is very unconventional.

Nikki interrupts and says she is the guest and she will realize her dream on Sunday. She will do it because Bayley does not think she will do it.

Alexa tries to calm down Nikki and she wants Nikki to calm down. Alexa asks Nikki how many Nitro brews did she have today? Alexa says Nikki is not her special guest. Nikki says she lost her mind a little.

Bayley interrupts and she comes to the ring with Sasha Banks.

Bayley tells Nikki to get used to being disappointed because you will be a failure on Sunday. Sasha says after her failure on Sunday, you will be going back into Alea’s shadow.

Bayley tells BlissStratamus that she got a few things wrong. You forgot to give credit for the Women’s Evolution architects. They paved the roads and built that ring. Bayley tells Alexa since you like to tell the future, she has a prediction for Alexa. Sunday, she will beat Nikki Cross and Sasha will defeat the Empress of Yesterday but they will have all the titles. Sasha says there is nothing that anyone can do about that.

Alexa says they didn’t let her mention her special guest.

Asuka’s music plays and she makes her way to the stage.

While Asuka dances on the stage, Bayley and Sasha attack Alexa and Nikki. Asuka comes to the ring and Bayley and Sasha go to the floor.

Alexa tells Sasha and Bayley to get back in the ring to settle this.

We go to a scheduled commercial, but we will be back with an IMPROMPTU MATCH!!!!!!

Matt Riddle is in teh back with Drew Gulak getting ready for his match against AJ Styles.

Daniel Bryan says a great champion doesn’t coast. He challenges himself to elevate himself. He is happy to see AJ Styles become a fighting champion. He needs to embrace the opportunity and he can be a great champion. Daniel says that he might be biased but he thinks Riddle has a chance.

Match Number Two: Asuka and Nikki Cross (with Alexa Bliss) versus Bayley and Sasha Banks in an IMPROMPTU MATCH

Asuka and Bayley start things off and Nikki wants a piece of her opponent on Sunday. Nikki with a cross body and punches. Bayley blocks being sent into the turnbuckles and Nikki is sent into the turnbuckles. Bayley with a punch and Sasha makes the tag. Sasha distracts the referee and Bayley pulls Nikki to the mat. Sasha with a suplex for a near fall. Bayley tags back in and Nikki is sent to the mat and Bayley gets a near fall. Bayley kicks Nikki. Bayley chokes Nikki in the ropes and then Sasha gets a shot in on Nikki while the referee focuses on Bayley.

Sasha tags in and they send Nikki into the corner. Sasha sends Nikki into the turnbuckles and Bayley chokes Nikki. Bayley tags in and Nikki gets an inside cradle for a near fall. Bayley with a reverse chin lock. Nikki goes through the legs to tag in Asuka. Asuka with kicks to Bayley followed by a back heel kick. Sasha tags in and Bayley with a kick. Asuka with a double shoulder tackle and hip strikes to Sasha. Asuka knocks Bayley off the apron with a hip attack. Sasha with a head scissors that sends Asuka to the floor. Sasha goes for a baseball slide but Asuka pulls the skirt to trap Sasha. Asuka with punches and then Nikki tags in and she punches Sasha.

Bayley goes for the drop kick through the corner but Nikki pulls out the ring skirt. Asuka with a sliding kick to Bayley and then they take care of Sasha and dance on the announce table as we go to commercial.

We are back and Sasha misses a round kick and Asuka gets a near fall. Sasha gets a near fall. Sasha with an Irish whip but Asuka gets her feet up and Sasha puts Asuka in the ropes and hits a double knee drop for a near fall. Sasha with kicks and Bayley tags in. Bayley with a punch to the midsection and she gets a near fall. Asuka with punches and Asuka with a back slide for a near fall. Bayley with a knee and Asuka goes down. Bayley with an elbow drop for a near fall. Sasha tags in and hits a shoulder in the corner. Sasha with a snap mare and rear chin lock.

Asuka with elbows and Sasha runs Asuka into the corner. Bayley tags in and she connects with shoulders in the corner. Asuka with an elbow to Bayley and Sasha. Asuka with a kick for a near fall. Asuka with a pop up knee and then Sasha and Nikki tag in. Nikki with clotheslines and head butts. Nikki with a monkey flip. Nikki with a splash into the corner followed by a bulldog. Nikki goes up top and misses a cross body when Sasha moves. Sasha with a drop kick to the ribs for a near fall.

Bayley tags in and she goes up top but Nikki stops her. Nikki goes for a hanging neck breaker but Bayley gets to the mat and then sends Nikki to the floor. Nikki with a double thrust and a tornado DDT using the announce table for a near fall that is broken up by Sasha. Asuka goes after Sasha and Asuka misses the hip attack and Sasha with a knee that sends Asuka to teh floor. Asuka tries to stop the tag and Sasha misses a knee off the apron and Asuka with a kick. Bayley drop kicks Asuka. Bayley blocks a tornado DDT and gets a rollup with her feet on the ropes for the three count.

Winners: Bayley and Sasha Banks

Miz tells Morrison that Braun is not that scary. Miz says they are movie guys and in every horror film, the hero comes out in the end and slays the monster. Morrison says he is the hero and he will slay the monster and become a legend. Morrison says every hero has a friend who is more heroic and fights if that friend is not ready. Miz says he has no idea what Morrison is talking about because he isn’t a horror guy. Miz tells Morrison he has his back.

We go to commercial.

We are back with the Firefly Fun House.

Bray is in his swamp and he is humming his song. He says this is pretty. The rattlesnake skin is the same color as the leaves. It is a camouflage for what is under the surface. When Braun first laid foot on this hallowed ground, he was a lost sheep looking for a home. He found it. He gave Braun the truth. He gave Braun a purpose. He created the monster. Then, he left, or so he thought. This is a place where darkness comes to light. Where the devil comes to dance and all of the horrors in the world feel at home. It is a special place, an evil place. Once you enter, you cannot truly leave. Part of you will live here forever. I know you Braun. I know the truth. I know that monster that I created is just scratching, waiting to come home. I can see that it still lives in you. You have proven that you are not capable on your own. I must control it. You didn’t embrace the monster you were destined to be so I must slay the monster that you have become.

You know where to find me brother. Come home . . . RUN.

Braun Strowman has an important piece of information. There is a time when a man has to grow up and face his fears. He will slap the devil in its face on Sunday. That is the only way to end this. He has to go home and go to the swamp to face Bray Wyatt. He cannot make Bray turn into the Fiend. The Fiend is everything that he is afraid of. He has to go home and end Bray before Bray ends him.

Match Number Three: Braun Strowman versus John Morrison (with Miz)

Strowman with a biel to Morrison followed by a splash and clothesline. Braun rakes the eyes with his boot. Braun with forearms across the chest. Strowman with a choke slam. Braun with a head and arm choke followed by a running power slam for the three count.

Winner: Braun Strowman

After the match, Braun takes the mic and he tells Bray he hopes he was watching and he says tht he is coming home.

Miz wants medical help for John Morrison but Morrison refuses any help.

Lacey Evans makes her way to the ring as Morrison and Miz head to the back.

We are back and Lacey Evans has something to say before her match.

She says after tonight, Naomi’s glow will be nothing but a little sparkle as she uses her special tissues to pat herself down.

Match Number Four: Lacey Evans versus Naomi

Lacey goes for a drop toe hold but Naomi stays on her feet and stomps on Lacey and biels her into the corner. Naomi slides into the corner and slaps Lacey. Lacey is sent to the apron and Lacey with a shoudler and leg sweep. Lacey with a slingshot elbow drop for a near fall. Lacey with a kick and she hits an elbow drop. Lacey goes for a moonsault but Naomi gets her knees up. Naomi with a split leg drop for a near fall. Naomi with kicks but Lacey with a block. Lacey misses a punch and Naomi with a head scissors take down.

Lacey goes to the apron and Naomi with a kick. Naomi grabs Lacey by the hair but Lacey ties Naomi’s hair in the ropes. Lacey with a Woman’s Right when Naomi gets freed from the ropes for the three count.

Winner: Lacey Evans

Kayla Braxton is with Jeff Hardy. Jeff is asked about what Sheamus has done to him since his return. Jeff says fighting a bully like Sheamus is like fighting addiction. You cannot hide from it. You have to fight it every day until it quiets down. When it is all over, to see Sheamus look at himself in the mirror and regret what he sees.

Jeff is asked about the match between AJ Styles and Matt Riddle. Jeff says he could have been in that match tonight . . .

Sheamus attacks Jeff and then Sheamus sits down next to Jeff and says you can’t run from it and you can’t hide from it, and you can’t run away. He will see Jeff next week.

We go to commercial.

We are back with Kayla Braxton and she ambushes Bayley and Sasha Banks in the back. She congratulates them on their victory and whether the momentum will continue on Sunday. Bayley says no one has more momentum than her. She says when she carries these titles around she has more mass than Nikki and she has more momentum than Nikki. Bayley says her best friend Sasha will decimate Asuka and become a double champion. Sasha says it is their destiny to have all of the gold. Bayley says that Nikki is bordering apoplexy but she will hate to see Nikki cry and whine into a state of depression after losing her first title match. Bayley says Nikki should go back to being a chimney sweep.

Nikki and Alexa are watching on a monitor and Nikki says she lost tonight and will she blow it on Sunday. Alexa tells Nikki she won’t blow it. Nikki says she doesn’t get chances like Alexa does. Nikki says her friends and family in Scotland are watching her lose and she is losing her confidence. Alexa tells Nikki she will win on Sunday.

Bayley and Sasha are standing a few feet away with their backs turned and Nikki attacks Bayley and then goes after Sasha. Alexa has to pulls Nikki away and Bayley tells someone to put a leash on Nikki.

Matt Riddle walks in the back as we go to commercial.

Match Number Five: AJ Styles versus Matt Riddle for the Intercontinental Championship

They lock up and Riddle with a clean break in the corner. Riddle with a waist lock and Styles backs Riddle into the corner. Styles with elbows and shoulders in the corner. Riddle with a gutwrench suplex and he holds on and rolls through for a second one. Styles goes to the floor and Riddle with a springboard knee to knock Styles off the apron. Styles attacks the announce table and Riddle goes to the floor to mock AJ. AJ pulls the hood of the announce table to the floor and Riddle with a round kick to the temple.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Riddle with knees to the ribs. Riddle with an arm bar and waist lock take down. Riddle with a knee to the ribs followed by elbows. Styles gets to the ropes. The referee checks on AJ and Riddle with a fisherman’s suplex for a near fall. Styles with a hot shot and a sit out gourdbuster. Styles with forearms but Riddle with forearms and kicks. Styles blocks a kick and hits a dragon screw leg whip and Styles with kicks to the leg. AJ with a knee drop to the leg.

Riddle slaps Styles but AJ with another knee drop to the leg. Riddle with a punch but Styls with a forearm and a reverse chin lock. Riddle with punches but Styles with an elbow and he gets Riddle on his shoulders but Riddle gets back to his feet. Riddle with a kick and a running forearm and overhead exploder. Riddle misses a kick and a moonsault but he lands on his feet and hits a back senton and a running kick. Riddle with Bro 2 Sleep and a power bomb. Riddle with a knee for a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Riddle with an Irish whip but Styles with a clothesline. Styles with a kick to the thigh but Riddle with a German suplex and both men are down. Riddle with punches and kicks in the corner but Styles with a thrust kick. Styles with a clothesline into the corner and he sets for the Styles Clash but Riddle drops down to block the hold. Styles with a forearm and Riddle lands on his feet on a suplex attempt. Riddle with a knee and Riddle goes up top and misses the Floating Bro when Styles moves. Riddle gets to the ropes when Styles sets for a Styles Clash.

Styles with a brainbuster for a near fall. Styles with an Ushigoroshi for a near fall. Styles sets for the Phenomenal Forearm and Riddle catches Styles and goes for Bro Derek but Styles escapes. Riddle with a back senton. Riddle with strikes but he misses a round kick. Styles with strikes and he avoids a Pele Kick. Styles with a Calf Crusher and Riddle tries to get to the ropes. Riddle tries to roll out of the hold but Styles maintains the hold. Riddle goes for the BroMission and Styles with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: AJ Styles (retains Championship)

After the match, AJ and Riddle stand in the ring and AJ offers his hand to Riddle. Riddle shakes AJ’s hand but Baron Corbin attacks Riddle from behind.

Corbin punches Riddle as Styles leaves the ring. Corbin punches Riddle. Corbin with End of Days.

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com