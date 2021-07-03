LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – July 2, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at last week’s show, including the return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge. We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a pop from the ThunderDome crowd. Edge stops on the stage as the pyro goes off. He then marches to the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introduction.

Edge talks about how WrestleMania 37 was supposed to be the culmination of a 10 year story. He envisioned so much and just knew it would happen, but then it didn’t. He didn’t see that coming, it wasn’t in his plans. Edge says the loss rocked him, so he took some time off, but started to roll the match back in his brain, and even watched it, which he never does. He says WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns likes to gloss over a lot of points from that match. He goes on about how some of Daniel Bryan’s antics in that match prevented him from winning the title. Edge says he could complain about that, or Jey Uso’s interference, or other things, and he’d be justified in complaining, and while the 2006 Edge would’ve complained, the 2021 Edge has to understand there will always be excuses and obstacles. He’s spent his entire career knocking down obstacles or he wouldn’t be here right now. He does not stop.

Edge says he knows he can beat Reign. Fans pop. More importantly, Reigns knows Edge can beat him. Edge says they both felt it and he knows Reigns will never admit it, but he has some proof. We see stills of Edge applying the Crossface with a bar at WrestleMania. He goes on about how he lives in Reigns’ head rent-free for life. When his music hit last week and Reigns heard it, Edge knew that Reigns knew deep down. Edge says he’s going to beat Reigns, it’s just a matter of when. It’s inevitable that Edge will become the Universal Champion. Edge’s music starts back up as he stares straight ahead. Edge exits the ring and heads to the back. He stops on the stage and looks back at the ring, nodding his head.

– We see Paul Heyman watching backstage in the locker room suite of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Jimmy Uso walks in and rants about what Edge was just saying. Jimmy can’t believe Edge said all that. Jimmy says he’s going to tell Edge what he told him last week – they are family and he’s got Reigns’ back like he has his. Uso says when Reigns gets h ere, they are going to put Edge down and stab the family flag in his heart. Heyman, arms crossed, just stares at Jimmy to end the segment.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Big E vs. Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews

We go back to the stage and Rick Boogs is on the stage with his guitar. He gives a grand introduction to King Shinsuke Nakamura, saying he came to party with the one true king of SmackDown, and then begins performing his entrance. Nakamura comes out with the crown on. They head to the ring together as we see recent happenings between Nakamura and Baron Corbin, including the Battle for the Crown and last week’s Coronation Ceremony. Out next comes Big E. He hits the ring and gets hyped up with Nakamura as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews with Commander Azeez. We see how Baron Corbin was sad in his interview with Megan Morant last week, due to the loss of his crown. Corbin comes out now and he’s still despondent, and a bit disheveled. Corbin slowly heads to the ring and takes his spot on the apron, still looking sad.

The match starts off with Crews and Nakamura going at it. They try to show each other up. Nakamura levels Crews and nails a running elbow into the corner. Nakamura places Crews on the top turnbuckle and delivers a high knee as Boogs looks on.

Big E tags in and stomps away while Crews is down in the corner as Boogs shreds at ringside. Big E with an abdominal stretch now. Big E slams Crews for a 2 cunt. Crews ends up tagging Corbin in. Corbin unloads. More back and forth for a few minutes until we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin keeps control of Big E. Crews tags back in and works Big E over. Crews with a big dropkick. Crews stands tall and smiles as fans boo and Azeez looks on. Big E ends up fighting back but Corbin tags in and slams Big E for a big 2 count as Nakamura breaks it up. We get a big German before Crews and Nakamura go to the floor. Nakamura with an enziguri. Corbin grounds Big E with a submission now, man-handling him in the middle of the ring.

Boogs appears on the stage now, reading off a license plate number and says someone’s car is being towed. The camera shows a Mercedes G-Wagon on the big screen as it’s loaded up on a flatbed truck, apparently being repossessed. This is Corbin’s truck and he’s not happy. Big E takes advantage of the distraction and drops Corbin with the Big Ending for the pin to win.

Winners: Big E and Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Big E and Nakamura celebrate as a very sad, distraught Corbin sits up in the ring. Corbin continues to have things go wrong in his life and he can’t take much more.

– We see how Bayley and Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in mixed tag team action last week.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Bayley. Pyro goes off on the ramp as she heads to the ring talking trash. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley is in the ring for a face-off with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. She starts ranting about Belair’s recent win being a fluke, then how she and Seth Rollins won last week. Bayley says we all know Belair is physically strong, but she’s mentally weak. She says Belair is clearly crumbling at our expectations, and she needs to get her head in the game before she falls apart in front of fans when crowds return in a few weeks. Fans continue to boo Bayley. A “you suck!” chant starts up now.

The music interrupts and out comes Belair. She says Bayley needs a crack in her mouth, because she has what Bayley wants. Belair goes on about how Bayley keeps coming for her, like she’s obsessed. This feels like the same promo we’ve had for the past 3 weeks. Belair says there’s only one way to end this – for her to embarrass Bayley to the point of no return. Belair offers to put her title on the line in an “I Quit!” match at Money In the Bank.

Bayley laughs at the idea of Belair making her quit, and says she’d probably quit SmackDown, or quit WWE, or quit competing altogether. Bayley goes on about Belair not being the champion she portrays, and says Belair has no chance to win. Bayley accepts. Belair ends up laughing at Bayley and Bayley wants to know what’s so funny. Bianca realizes how excited she was to hear the words “I Quit” now. They stare at each other to end the segment.

– Paul Heyman is backstage pacing when Jimmy Uso walks up. He asks if Roman Reigns is still here and he’s not. Jimmy tells Heyman to let Reigns know that Edge is still waiting for him and he’s ready to jump on him. Jimmy wonders what Reigns is waiting for and then it dawns on him – Reigns is waiting for Jimmy to act first. Jimmy goes on and says he will approach Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville so that they can save some time for him at the end of the show, to call Edge out. Jimmy walks off as Heyman watches.

Last Man Standing Money In the Bank Qualifier: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

We go back to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens for this Last Man Standing match, his first appearance since losing to Sami Zayn at Hell In a Cell a few weeks back. The winner will qualify for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Sami Zayn. Cole goes over the rules for this match. The bell rings and Owens tackles Sami in the corner and unloads. Owens stomps and then delivers a big corner cannonball. Sami falls to the floor and the referee starts counting. Sami is up at 6. Owens follows on the floor and beats Sami up some more. Owens with a few shots into the barrier. The referee counts but Sami is up at 4. Owens levels him with a huge forearm.

Sami counters and whips Owens into the barrier. The fighting continues at ringside. Owens dumps Sami over the barrier into the ThunderDome crowd. Sami slams Owens head-first into the LED boards. Owens turns it around does the same a few times. Owens drops Sami at ringside and we get a senton. Sami is up at 7 but Owens slams him on top of the announce table, then works him over.

Owens goes on top of the barrier but Sami grabs him and slams him hard on top of the announce table. The table does not break but Owens bounces off and falls to the floor. Sami takes a breather in an announcer’s chair as Owens gets back up at 7. Sami walks over to keep the attack on Owens as we go back to commercial.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.