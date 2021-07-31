LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – July 20, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and out comes John Cena to a big pop. Cena rushes the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. We get a video package at how Cena recently returned to take shots at WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and challenge him for SummerSlam. The video also shows how Reigns denied Cena’s challenge last week, but accepted a challenge issued by Finn Balor.

Cena calls it an interesting video and refers to Reigns’ comment on missionary position, saying keep a person in your life if they can make missionary position interesting for two decades. Cena gets the crowd hyped up for tonight’s show and says tonight Reigns will sign a SummerSlam contract with Balor. Fans boo. Cena says that’s only half bad, much respect for Balor, but it only proves his point that Reigns absolutely sucks. Cena goes on and says he has no problem with rejection, he’s been rejected in front of the world and we were there, it wasn’t pretty. That was a reference to WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. Cena says Reigns rejected him because he returned with the same look and music, among other things, and that is so stupid, like asking WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to come back to “Sasquatch” Steve Houston, or The Rock coming back to WWE as Dwayne “Too Small” Johnson. Cena says it’s ridiculous, it’s not who those guys are, they believe who they are and so do the fans.

Cena goes on and says Reigns has to change every two years because fans stop caring about him, because they don’t believe in him, because Reign doesn’t believe in himself. Cena says Reigns is nothing more than a lazy stooge named Joe, who coasts by on every gimmick in the system. Cena goes on ripping Reigns and says he’s afraid to fail. Cena says he would’ve embarrassed Reigns at SummerSlam and he knows it. Cena says Reigns didn’t reject him because of how he looks, but because of how he would’ve made Reigns look.

Baron Corbin comes out with a mic to interrupt as fans boo. He wants to talk. Fans chant “you suck!” and Cena says he has no idea who Corbin is. Cena now recognizes Corbin and says he looks… horrible, Corbin knows. Corbin says he’s in a bad way. Cena agrees, he looks horrible. Corbin says he and Cena have never been close, but Corbin is desperate and desperate men do desperate things. Corbin says his life is falling apart… he’s lost everything, his car, house and crown, someone stole his identity and his credit is trash. Then last week he suffered an injury to a very sensitive part of his body and now he’s unable to… surf the internet, Cena asks? Eat breakfast cereal? No, Corbin says he’s unable to perform. Cena jokes about exactly how Corbin is unable to perform. Corbin says because of that, his wife left and took the kids.

Corbin says he saw Cena out here, the man who grants so many wishes, and he wondered if Cena can help him. Cena asks fans if he should help the man. Fans respond with some cheers but mostly boos. Cena asks for a definitive answer but it sounds like a strong no. Cena can’t make heads or tails of it. Cena gives Corbin what looks like a dollar bill or two. Corbin says this is it? Corbin says it doesn’t have to be money, he will work for it. He asks Cena to put him in the next Suicide Squad movie. Cena plugs the movie and says filming is over. Corbin asks about a sequel or being Cena’s stunt double. Cena says that’s a bit of a reach. Corbin asks if Cena is going to kick a poor man while he’s down. Corbin says Cena really is a selfish, self-absorbed tight-wad, with an ego the size of California. Corbin calls Cena a Hollywood sell-out. Cena says he will help Corbin with something he desperately needs… an Attitude Adjustment. Cena scoops Corbin and drops him with an AA in the middle of the ring as fans pop. Cena makes his exit as the music hits.

– We get a Progressive-sponsored video on The Mysterios and The Usos. Rey Mysterio is backstage with Dominik Mysterio now. Dominik says he will keep his eye on Jey Uso while Rey faces Jimmy Uso tonight. Rey is proud of the competitor Dominik has become. Rey says Dominik needs to step his game up and not make rookie mistakes so they can win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles back. Rey tells his son to watch him tonight. We go to commercial.

