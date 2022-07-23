WWE SmackDown Results – July 22, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

Stephanie McMahon is in the ring. She welcomes everyone to Smackdown. She mentions earlier tonight, her father, VInce McMahon, retired from WWE. She says this is the company that she created and founded. He wanted to make sure in his retirement that he thanked all of you. She says that WWE is everyone. She says this is the WWE Universe and she says that they are eternally grateful for all of you. She says this is the time to thank him.

The Street Profits make their way to the ring through the crowd.

Ford tells Boston they are here live on Smackdown and they are here to let you know some information. Dawkins says next week in Nashville, at SummerSlam, just like Kevin Garnett said in 2008, anything can happen. They are going to win the titles.

Theory makes his way to the ring and he has his briefcase and a microphone. Theory says no one cares what you are doing at SummerSlam. Everyone cares what he is doing at SummerSlam. He says he is going to take back his United States Championship and then he is going to cash in and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Theory says it does not matter if it is Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns he cashes in on. It ain’t gonna matter . . .

The Usos interrupt.

Jey says people know to keep the Tribal Chief’s name out of their mouth. Jey says that if he says his name again, Theory won’t make it to SummerSlam.

Theory tells Ford that him and his wife are going to be walking out of SummerSlam without any titles.

Ford punches Theory and then the Usos and Street Profits battle. Theory goes after Dawkins.

Riddick Moss comes ot hte ring and he gives Theory a shoulder tackle and he follows iwth a forearm to Jey. JImmy and Jey work over Moss and Theory joins in.

They pair off and Ford wit a super kick to an Uso followed by a double super kick to Theory. Dawkins with a flip dive onto the Usos and Moss.

We take a look at Nakamura’s victory over Ludwig Kaiser a few weeks ago. We see what Gunther did to Kaiser after his loss.

Gunther has some instructions for Kaiser before he enters the ring.

Match Number One: Shinsuke Nakamura versus Ludwig Kaiser (with Gunther)

Kaiser with punches and kicks in the corner. Kaiser sends Nakamura into the corner and he chokes Nakamura. Kaiser with more kicks and punches in the corner. Kaiser with a snap mare and an uppercut for a near fall. Kaiser with punches and a boot to the chest. Kaiser with a rear chin lock and elbow. Nakamura with a kick to the chest. Nakamura with a knee to the chest for a near fall. Nakamura with a choke in the corner. Gunther yells at Kaiser as Nakamura prepares to choke Kaiser in the corner. Kaiser with a chop and a butterfly suplex. Kaiser with a running boot to the chest and he gets a near fall. Kaiser with another near fall. Kaiser with a suplex for a near fall.

Kaiser with an Irish whip but he misses a splash into the corner. Nakamura with a knee and he puts Kaiser on the turnbuckles and connects with a running knee. Kaiser blocks a kick to the chest from the apron and Kaiser sends Nakamura face first into the apron and then into the ring steps shoulder first.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kaiser with a side head lock but Nakamura with a kick. Nakamura blocks a suplex and he connects with a heel kick. Nakamura with forearms and an axe kick. Nakamura with a sliding boot to the head. Nakamura goes into the corner and Kaiser gets his knees up and Nakamura puts him in the ropes and hits a sliding German suplex for a near fall. Nakamura with a waist lock and Kaiser with an elbow. Nakamura with a boot and a jumping side kick off the turnbuckles. Kaiser goes to the floor and Nakamura sends him back into the ring.

Gunther stands between Nakamura and the ring. Gunther has some words for Nakamura. Nakamura tells Gunther to COME ON and Gunther lets Nakamura get into the ring. Kaiser with an inside cradle for a near fall. Nakamura with a spinning heel kick and Gunther gets on the apron to stop Kinshasa. Nakamura with a roll up and Gunther with a forearm when Kaiser kicks out. Kaiser with a hammer lock DDT for the three count.

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser

After the match, Gunther tells Kaiser to assume the position because now it is time on Smackdown for . . . a pat on the back . . . and a chop.

Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey are in the back getting ready for their face to face confrontation, as they stand face to face.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we have Delayed ImpromptCeption for the main event from the opening segment.

We have a video package for everything between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey.

Kayla Braxton is in the back with the Smackdown Women’s Champion and her challenger at SummerSlam.

Kayla asks Ronda how will the rematch be different. Ronda tells Kayla she is wearing a nice dress and can leave. She tells Liv that she took advantage of the situation but I will beat you at SummerSlam because I am Ronda Rousey and you are Liv Morgan. I expect you to shake my hand when I win, like I shook yours.

Liv says she cannot say that she will beat Ronda because she is better than her. Liv says she wants this more than Ronda and needs this more than her. When she beats Ronda at SummerSlam, she will shake her hand.

Ronda says that Liv has more passion than everyone in the locker room, except her.

McAfee talks about the Women’s Title Match and Corbin kicks McAfee and sends him into the announce table and ringside barrier.

McAfee runs after Corbin and goes to the back after Corbin.

Corbin misses with a chair and McAfee punches Corbin. Officials try to separate Pat and Baron.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a moments ago moment and then Pat goes into the ring.

Pat says before he goes back to commentary, he has one thing to say to Baron Corbin. At SummerSlam, you can’t come out from behind me. You can’t hide behind the corner. You cannot use diaper rash as an excuse. When my foot hits you head, I will put your ass down for good.

We take a look at the Viking Raiders.

The New Day join Michael and Pat at ringside for commentary.

Match Number Two: Jinder Mahal and Shanky versus Ivar and Erik

Jinder and Erik start things off and Erik with a forearm. Ivar tags in and they connect with many forearms. Ivar with lawnmower starting elbows in teh corner. Mahal with a kick to Ivar but Ivar with a seated splash in the corner. Jinder falls to the floor and Ivar follows. Mahal with a forearm and they exchange punches. Ivar with a forearm to Jinder and he sends him into the ring steps. Iver throws Jinder onto Kofi and Woods. JInder gets counted out.

Winners: Erik and Ivar (by count out)

Affter the match, Kofi and Woods go into the ring but Erik and Ivar have left the ring.

Adam Pearce is on the phone and he says that Corbin is out of the building and Sonya Deville enters the office and she applauds how Pearce is screwing things up. Sonya says if she was in charge, she would be doing a better job. Sonya says that Adam is probably going to be fired.

Adam says he appreciates Sonya’s concern. He says something he planned tonight is going to happen. Sonya will have a match against Raquel Rodriguez.

Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch make their way to the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back and there is a table in the ring.

Sheamus says there is a bit of a stench in here. He thought it was the Charles River but it might be the fake Irish people around him. Tonight, they are going to make history. It is not fight night. Tonight is the night he was supposed to Brogue Kick Drew McIntyre’s head off to earn a match at Clash at the Castle. Drew tried to knock his head off his shoulders and that match will not happen until that sword is banned.

Sheamus says he tried to chop his head off. He tried to take his moneymaker. Drew should be called McMenace. That weapon of war has no place in that ring.

Drew McIntyre’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring and he has his sword with him.

Sheamus, Ridge, and Butch stand behind the table in the middle of the ring and make sure to stay on the other side of the table.

Sheamus says the sword has no place in the ring. He says Holland will take Butch out of here if Drew puts the sword down. He says they can talk like civilized human beings.

Drew wants to know what happened and when did Sheamus become such a bitch. Where is the Sheamus he has known for 20 years. We have a chance to main event the first stadium show in the UK in 30 years and you are going to punk out every week? The champion has the titles held hostage and he shows up when he wants. The other option isn’t any better. We need a real champion and workhorse. He says Sheamus can fight and why not do this number one contender match right now.

Drew tells Sheamus not to make any excuses and he tells Sheamus to show some balls.

Sheamus says what Drew said put goosebumps up and down his arm. He knows he is better than Drew and if you want that fight . . . you’re gonna get it . . . just not tonight.

Sheamus says he spoke to WWE upper management. They have agreed to have the match and it will take place next week on Smackdown. He says Drew’s sword is banned because there is a special match in mind. It will be an Irish Downybrook match. No DQ or count outs. Swords are not allowed, but shillelaghs will be. There will be other shenanigans in the match. Do you have the balls?

Drew tells Sheamus if that is what it takes, he accepts.

Sheamus tells Adam Pearce to come out to make it official.

Adam says the match sounds incredible and both of you want it, so the match is official.

Drew cuts the shillelagh in half with the sword.

The Usos are in the back and Jey says they are going to get it at SummerSlam and they are going to get it tonight. Jey says if Theory says anything tonight, he is going to get got.

Paul Heyman shows up and he brings up the six man tag match. The Street Profits are a handful who would be the greatest team of this generation if it weren’t for you. With Theory and you drop him early, it will be two on three. Exploit what Theory brings to the table. After you win tonight, then let’s go off the air with Theory face down on the canvas. Let’s make sure that is not a prediction, but a spoiler.

Match Number Three: Raquel Rodriguez versus Sonya Deville

They lock up and Raquel backs Sonya into the corner and Sonya sends Raquel into the corner and runs her forearm across the face. Sonya with a waist lock and Raquel is not impressed. Raquel misses a clothesline but she punches Sonya and applies a waist lock. Sonya with back elbows and escapes after a kick to the knee. Sonya sends Raquel into the turnbuckles a few times. Sonya sends Raquel to the mat and hits a running knee for a near fall. Raquel escapes a chin lock and hits a head butt and punch. Raquel with an Irish whip and fallaway slam. Raquel with a twisting elbow drop but Sonya grabs the rope to stop the count. Sonya kicks Raquel from the corner.

Raquel blocks a DDT and sends Deville to the mat. Sonya avoids a splash into the corner as she holds her arm. Sonya with a DDT for a near fall. Sonya with kicks to Raquel but Raquel gets Sonya up for the Tejana Bomb and hits it.

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Aliyah versus Lacey Evans

Before the match starts, Lacey takes the mic. She says that is no way to treat an American Hero. Lacey says she does not expect you idiots to know it but Boston was founded by American heroes. Hard working and legitimately good people like her. It is no wonder Tom Brady left this dump of a city. Lacey says she accomplished more today than all of you have in an entire year. Lacey says she sees the children asking their moms what have they accomplished. I wake up, I work, and I win. Y’all should get out a pen and paper and take notes. There is no one in this building who can walk a mile in her boots because she is better than you.

Lacey says she wants the respect that she deserves.

Lacey hits Aliyah with the Women’s Right.

Kayla Braxton is in the back with Jeff Jarrett.

Kayla asks why was Jeff chosen as the referee. Jeff says it is an honor to be guest referee. The support has been overwhelming. Everyone wants a piece of Double J. Both teams have offered him the moon and he has turned it down. This is the biggest tag match in SummerSlam history. After all of the controversy, Pearce and upper management wants someone who will not be persuaded or blinded by the bright lights. They want someone to call it down the middle.

Maxxine Dupri is with Mace and Mansoor. She says her brother has good taste and you will see it next week for their beachwear collection.

Next week, we are supposed to have Sheamus versus Drew McIntyre to see who faces the champion in Wales. We will also see Lacey Evans face Aliyah. The New Day will face the New Vicious Viking Raiders.

Match Number Four: Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Theory versus Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, and Riddick Moss

Dawkins rolls up Jimmy while Jimmy and Jey tell Theory to get in the ring and Dawkins gets a near fall. Jimmy with a waist lock but Dawkins with a drop kick for a near fall. Dawkins with an arm bar. Jimmy with a slap but Dawkins with an Irish whip and twisting splash into the corner. Ford tags in and hits a drop kick on Jimmy. Dawkins and Ford hit a double drop kick to Jey. Moss knocks Theory off the apron and Ford has the briefcase as we go to commercial.

We are back and Moss with a side head lock and back elbow. Theory tags in and punches Moss. Theory with kicks to Moss in the corner and the referee warns him. Theory with shoulders in the corner followed by an arm wringer and kick for a near fall. Theory with an arm bar and chin bar. Jimmy tags in and punches Moss. Jimmy with more punches and Theory chokes Moss in the corner while the referee is occupied. Jimmy and Jey make a wish and Jey punches Moss. Jey misses a splash and hits the ring post. Dawkins tags in and he hits an uppercut followed by a twisting splash into the corner and an enzuigiri. Jey with a thrust kick and punch to the midsection. Ford tags in and he hits a cross body for a near fall.

Ford escapes a belly-to-back suplex attempt and Ford with a series of kicks. Jey sends Ford to the apron and Ford with an enzuigiri. Ford kicks Theory but Jey knocks Ford off the apron and Ford hits the announce table. Jimmy tags in and they send Montez over the ringside barrier into the time keeper’s area.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Jey super kicks Dawkins off the apron. Ford with a kick and DDT to Jey. Jimmy and Moss tag in and Moss with clotheslines and he knocks Theory off the apron. Moss with a flapjack to Jimmy. Moss with a fallaway slam for a near fall. Moss clotheslines Jey over the top rope and then Moss with a uranage for a near fall. Jimmy with a super kick for a near fall. Theory refuses the tag from Jimmy and he starts to go to the back. Jey with a super kick to Jey. Jimmy tags Theory in and he super kicks Theory again. Dawkins fights with the Usos and Ford with a plancha. Theory grabs the briefcase and everyone is on the floor.

Theory sends Moss into the ring and he punches Moss. Moss punches back. They go back and forth with Theory gaining the advantage. Theory gets Moss up for a neck breaker and gets a near fall. Theory gets Moss on his shoulders but Moss with a running shoulder tackle. Moss with a shoulder tackle in the corner but he runs into the corner and Theory hits him with the briefcase.

Winners: Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and Riddick Moss

After the match, Theory hits Moss with the briefcase many times.

Brock Lesnar’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring and he walks around the ring.and then he gets on the apron.

Brock enters the ring and he smiles at Theory and kicks him in the midsection. Brock with an F-5 and Brock hits Theory with the briefcase. Brock with an F-5 on the briefcase.

We go to credits.

