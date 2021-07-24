WWE SmackDown Results – July 23, 2021

– The post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and out comes John Cena to a massive pop. Cena rushes the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. The huge ovation from the Cleveland crowd continues.

Cena says the crowd is amped up tonight and he understands because it’s been a hell of a week. He was so excited over Money In the Bank that he had to visit RAW for a fan Q&A. He jokes about The Peacemaker and losing the Firefly Fun House match to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. Cena also mentions how he’s here to chin-check that lifeless ego-maniac, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cena says yes, he came back to challenge Reigns for SummerSlam. Cena goes on and mentions MLB’s Cleveland Indians changing their name to the Cleveland Guardians. Cena says someone need to protect WWE because SmackDown with Reigns as champion absolutely sucks. That’s just his perspective, his opinion.

Cena knows there are hundreds of Reigns fans out there somewhere. He goes on and says the fans deserve to be heard. No more ThunderDome, no more LED screens, we are live and in your face. Cena says SummerSlam isn’t jut a mach for a title, it’s a chance for all of us to stand up for what we believe in. What do you believe in? Fans chant “Cena!” now. He asks, are you on Team Jorts or Team Cargo Pants? Tam Hustle, Loyalty and Respect, or a team that fans always reject. Team Cena or Team Reigns? Speaking of Reigns, where is he? Cena says Reigns can’t see him and after SummerSlam, Reigns will realize that The Champ is here.

Fans chant Cena’s name again. Cena calls Reigns to the ring so they can make this happen, make history. Reigns isn’t coming. Cena now asks nicely if Reigns will come out. Paul Heyman finally makes his way out to some boos. Heyman mentions how Reigns can see Cena, but can’t hear him because Cena simply isn’t worth Reigns listening to. Fans boo. Heyman gives Cena his word – Cena will get an answer on his challenge some time tonight, but only when Reigns decides to come out and show everyone that The Tribal Chief… is here! Heyman mocks Cena’s theme song as Cena looks on from the ring and some fans boo. Heyman makes his exit and Cena’s music finally starts back up. Cena exits the ring.

– The announcers show us how Finn Balor returned last week to take out Sami Zayn with a Coup de Grace.

Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn

We go back to the ring for tonight’s opening match as Finn Balor makes his way out to a big pop. Finn hits the ring and poses in the corners as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Sami Zayn. We see how Zayn won the Intercontinental Title from Jeff Hardy at Clash of Champions 2020. The bell rings and they lock up, trading holds. Zayn drops Balor with an elbow first. Zayn goes to work on the arm now. Balor fights back but Sami keeps control. Sami beats Balor around and mounts him on the mat, unloading with lefts and rights.

Sami tosses Balor to the floor and ends up bringing back in at the 8 count but Balor meets him and unloads with offense. Fans pop for Balor as he gets fired up. Balor tosses Sami to the floor now. Balor runs the ropes and leaps over for a big dive, taking Sami down on the floor for a pop. Back to commercial as Balor stands tall.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. We see how Sami sent Balor face-first into the ring post during the break to turn it around. Fans rally for Balor as Sami grounds him in the ring. Fans chant “Sami sucks!” now as Cole hype the Rolling Loud portion of the show. Balor looks to fight back but Sami drops him with a big DDT for a 2 count.

More back and forth between the two. Balor ends up charging but Sami catches him in mid-air with a big Blue Thunderbomb for 2. Fans chant for Balor again. Balor blocks an Exploder suplex. Sami beats Balor down with elbow strikes to the back of the head as fans boo.

Balor turns it around and counters in the corner, then nails a double stomp. Balor with the dropkick into the corner, and again. Balor goes to the top and nails Coup de Grace for the pin to win.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Balor continues his celebration to end the segment.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with a sad Baron Corbin, asking about the crowd-funding website he launched last week. Corbin says he didn’t raise any money, he actually lost money on this venture. The developer he hired ghosted him after receiving payment, and then stole his identity because his credit is gone. Corbin had to ride the public bus here today and complains about the smell. Corbin wonders what’s happened to him? He walks off.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Mr. Money In the Bank Big E, with his MITB briefcase. WE see highlights from Sunday’s Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at the pay-per-view. Big E raises his briefcase in the air as fans cheer him on. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Big E has a mic, and his briefcase. He goes to speak but a “you deserve it!” chant starts up. He talks about how Sunday was a night he will never forget. The music interrupts and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews with Commander Azeez. Crews congratulates Big E for overcoming the odds. He says Big E’s win was not the same as winning a title, like Crews did at WrestleMania 37.

The music interrupts and out comes Robert Roode with Dolph Ziggler on the stage. They begin cutting promos but the music interrupts and here comes Rick Boogs with his guitar. He begins performing the entrance for King Shinsuke Nakamura and out he comes next to a pop. Cesaro is out next with a mic. Cesaro says enough talking, he wants the title and Apollo… it’s Swing Time, in Cleveland! A big brawl breaks out in the ring. Crews retreats to he floor.

Cesaro sends Ziggler to the floor. Azeez works over Big E in the corner. Azeez goes to double chokeslam Cesaro and Nakamura but they fight him off. Big E joins in and clotheslines Azeez to the floor. Crews is back in now but Cesaro starts him in the Cesaro Swing. Crews is quickly pulled to safety by Azeez as the heels re-group at ringside, and the babyfaces stand tall.

– Crews and McAfee send us to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida for the Rolling Loud rap festival. Rapper and noted WWE fan Wale welcomes us. He’s on stage in front of a packed crowd. He gets the crowd to chant “we want the smoke!” and then introduces The Street Profits.

Angelo Dawkins vs. Chad Gable

There’s a WWE SmackDown ring set up on the stage. Out comes The Street Profits – Angelo Dawkins with Montez Ford, as WWE NXT announcer Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Wale joins them in walking up the ramp of the stage that goes out into the crowd, and back to the ring. Cole and McAfee are doing commentary from Cleveland. Wale and The Profits continue hyping the crowd up from the stage as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Chad Gable with Otis. The bell rings and they go at it. Gable beats Dawkins with forearms. Dawkins runs the ropes with a leaping back elbow and a dropkick. Dawkins with a corkscrew DDT as Wale cheers him on.

Gable counters with a shot to the throat. He takes Dawkins to the corner and works him over. Dawkins catches Gable in mid-air, then places him on the top turnbuckle and rocks him. Gable counters and applies an arm submission using the rope. Gable with a flying clothesline off the top for a 2 count. Gable keeps control with more offense. Gable with a Northern Lights suplex for 2. Gable grounds Dawkins with another submission to the arm now.

Gable with a big German suplex for 2 as Otis looks on from ringside. Gable goes to the top for the moonsault but has to land on his feet as Dawkins moves. Gable charges and Dawkins sends him to the floor. He comes back in but Dawkins clotheslines him. Dawkins mounts more offense but Gable side-steps and nails a cannonball kick into the corner. Dawkins drops Gable with a big right hand out of nowhere for a 2 count.

Dawkins takes Gable back to the top but Gable counters and lands on his feet. They tangle and Gable back-slides him for 2. Dawkins goes on and hits the Cash Out pop-up spinebuster finisher for the pin to win.

Winner: Angelo Dawkins

– After the match, Ford runs wild as The Street Profits celebrate the win. The music interrupts and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Belair swings her hair and skips out onto the stage that goes into the crowd. She stops and poses for the Rolling Loud crowd as we go to commercial.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Carmella vs. Bianca Belair

Back from the break and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is waiting in the ring. Out next comes Carmella as Taylor does the introductions.

The bell rings and Carmella goes for a quick roll-up, as does Belair. Carmella ends up unloading on Belair in the corner with quick strikes. Belair flips away from Carmella and taunts her, telling her to kiss her hear. Belair with a dropkick and some more speed, then a kip-up. More back and forth. Carmella with a takedown but Belair comes right back with a big shoulder.

Belair drops Carmella with a right hand on the apron. Carmella counters and drop Belair, then grounds her in the middle of the ring. Carmella tries for her Code of Silence but can’t get it. More back and forth. Carmella ends up going for a crossbody from the top but Belair powers up into a fall-away slam, then a kip-up.

Belair rag-dolls Carmella a bit, then nails a springboard moonsault for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Carmella gets an opening with a jawbreaker. Belair holds Carmella in the air with a long vertical suplex but Carmella counters and drops her face-first on the mat for a 2 count.

They trade strikes now. Carmella gets rocked with a right. Belair follows up with the KOD in the middle of the ring for the pin to retain.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, the music hits as Carmella stands tall and celebrates with the title in the air. Fireworks go off above Hard Rock Stadium.

– We go back to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland as Kevin Owens is backstage with Nox and Shotzi. He doesn’t have much advice as they’re trying to fix the cannon on Shotzi’s tank. Baron Corbin walks up and says it’s a bad habit picking on the way Owens dressed before. He apologizes and asks if Owens can forgive him. Owens agrees and says it is a bad habit being a jerk, and says Corbin brought it upon himself. Owens asks Corbin if he’s wearing the same shirt as last week. Corbin says it’s different but Owens points out a stain on it. Owens ends up giving Corbin what looks like $40. telling him to try and not be a jerk to anyone. Corbin thanks him and says this will be a big help. Owens walks off. We see the missile from Shotzi’s tank fly over, they apparently got the cannon to work. The projectile hits Corbin below the belt. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler apparently fired it as they come over laughing, then snatch the $40 from Corbin’s hand. Owens comes back over with a steel chair and chases them away. Owens shakes his head while standing next to Corbin, who is still down, selling the missile shot below the belt.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a big pop. Cole shows us shots from the Money In the Bank main event and how Seth Rollins cost him the main event against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Edge stands tall in the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Edge is in the ring. He thanks Cleveland and says we have no idea what these reactions do for him. He goes on about his history and how hard he’s fought to get all this back, and says we all know he should be standing here as the Universal Champion, but he’s not, and for one reason – Seth Rollins. Edge thought he had his bases covered, he even had The Mysterios to help fight off SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. He goes on and says this is bigger than the title, it goes back to 2014. Edge says Rollins didn’t pull the trigger in 2014 when he had the chance because he didn’t think Edge would be back, but here Edge is and he’s in Rollins’ way. Edge says Rollins has no idea of the Pandora’s Box of violence and mental pain he has opened.

Edge says he’s learned from the most evil minds in this business, he was in The Brood and The Ministry of Darkness. Rollins has no idea of the depths Edge will sink to to get the job done, but he’s going to find out. The music interrupts and out comes Rollins as the pyro hits. Rollins asks if someone said his name. He laughs at Edge in the ring talking about the man he used to be. Edge tells him to shut up and says he’s embarrassing himself. Edge calls Rollins to the ring so they can talk this out man-to-man, and says he won’t put a hand on Rollins. Rollins is headed to the ring and says Edge isn’t stupid enough to put a hand on him, knowing what he’s capable of. Rollins rips the city to get some heel heat. Rollins mentions how he despises people like Edge and John Cena, who come back and get spots they don’t deserve.

Rollins is in the ring now as fans keep booing. Rollins wanted to talk about all those things but the more he thought about it, he agrees with the people and is thrilled Edge is standing in his ring. Rollins calls on the fans to give it up for Grandpa Edge, who can’t keep his name out of his mouth. Rollins says Edge has been such a scumbag to him, he’d be more than happy to crush Edge’s dreams and put an end to his little comeback story. Rollins says if Edge keeps pushing him and pushing him, he will end Edge. Rollins says he had the chance to end Edge seven years ago but he hesitated. A “you suck!” chant interrupts Rollins.

Rollins is in Edge’s face now, saying he won’t hesitate next time he has his boot on the back of Edge’s surgically repaired neck. Rollins laughs about Edge’s neck. Edge says he was a liar when he said he wouldn’t put his hands on Rollins. Edge attacks and unloads on Rollins, beating him down. Rollins turns it around but Edge kicks him and hits the Edgeucution. Edge readies for a Spear but Rollins retreats to the floor and heads to the back as fans cheer Edge.

– Still to come, Toni Storm debuts against Zelina Vega. Back to commercial.

Toni Storm vs. Zelina Vega

Back from the break and out comes Toni Storm for her official call-up from NXT. Zelina Vega waits in the ring.

They lock up and go at it. Vega kicks Storm and caches a boot of Storm’s. Storm levels Vega with a kick and nails a running clothesline while she’s down, sending her to the floor. Storm follows but Vega sends her face-first into the announce table.

Vega brings it back in the ring and stomps away in the corner as the referee warns her. Vega shows off as fans boo. Vega with a kick and a running knee to the face for a 2 count. Storm catches Vega and they tangle but Storm ends up leveling Vega with a big headbutt. They both go down.

Storm with a running rear splash into the corner while Vega is down. Storm with a German suplex for a 2 count. Vega blocks a double underhook. Vega then hits a Destroyer but Storm kicks out at 2. Vega shows some frustration now. More back and forth between the two. Vega yanks Storm’s belt off and is caught off guard. Storm follows up and drops Vega with the Storm Zero, now known as the Storm One, for the pin to win.

Winner: Toni Storm

– After the match, Storm stands tall to celebrate as her music hits.

– We see how The Usos won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The Mysterios on the Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show this past Sunday.

Jimmy Uso vs. Dominik Mysterio

We go back to the ring and out come new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso with Jey Uso. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out come The Mysterios – Dominik Mysterio with Rey Mysterio. The bell rings and Dominik attacks to start, unloading on Jey. Jey fights back and drops Dominik. Dominik comes back with a big hip toss and a dropkick. Uso turns it around and drops Dominik over the rope, then kicks him in the face. Jimmy sends Dominik into the corner he goes down hard. Jimmy with a 2 count.

Jimmy works Dominik over while he’s down, using the rope to choke him. Dominik tries to fight back but Jimmy drops him as Rey looks on from ringside. Jimmy with an enziguri. Jimmy grounds Dominik with a headlock. Dominik counters and goes for 619 but Jey helps Jimmy get to the floor to safety.

Rey gets involved and hits a seated splash off the apron to Jey. Dominik leaps to the top and flies back to the floor with a crossbody to Jimmy. Dominik returns to the ring and stands tall as we go back to commercial

Back from the break and Dominik nails a neckbreaker. Dominik ends up dropping Jimmy over the top rope, then launching himself back in over the top rope with a senton. Dominik pays tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero with the Three Amigos but Jimmy cuts him off, hitting another enziguri. Jimmy wastes some time and charges but Dominik drops him into the ropes, then hits 619. Dominik goes on and heads to the top but Jey distracts him. Rey stops him and Jimmy nails a superkick as Dominik comes off the top.

Jimmy with a close 2 count, showing some frustration now. Dominik rolls Jimmy for 2. Dominik stops to take out Jey on the floor. He comes back in and tangles with Jimmy, trading counters. Jimmy drops down onto Dominik as Jey provides an assistance with his legs to Jimmy’s back to reinforce the pin, a reversal of Jimmy helping Jey get the pin on Sunday at the pay-per-view.

Winner: Jimmy Uso

– After the match, Rey has some word for the referee as The Usos celebrate and stand tall with the title while the music hits. We go to replays. Jimmy and Jey head to the stage and wait as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes his way out to the music. Paul Heyman is with him. Reigns raises the strap in the air as pyro goes off. Reigns is here to answer John Cena’s challenge. Reigns, Heyman and The Usos stand tall together at the entrance as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is in the ring with Paul Heyman. A “you suck!” chant starts before he can speak. Reigns calls on Cleveland to acknowledge him but he gets a mixed reaction.

Reigns tells the people at home to acknowledge him. You might as well because everyone else is, including John Cena. Reigns says Cena acknowledged him at Money In the Bank, at RAW, and tonight. Reigns says he wanted to acknowledge Cena, he really did, but Hollywood fooled him, they put a whole new paint job on Cena. Reigns thought we’d get something new but Cena came out and put on a nostalgic act, the same thing. The same music, outfit, entrance, run to the ring, promo, insults, everything. Reigns says if he wanted that all he had to do was search online for 2005 John Cena. It was the same thing over and over, like missionary position every single night.

Reigns says he’s not interested in that, he doesn’t get motivated or inspired by that. Reigns says Cena is right – he can’t see Cena, and doesn’t want to see Cena, and doesn’t need to see Cena. Reigns has no desire to see Cena, and guess where we’re not going to see Cena? We’re not going to see Cena in the main event of SummerSlam, because Reigns’ answer to Cena’s challenge is… no. The music interrupts and out comes Finn Balor to a pop. Reigns looks surprised as Heyman says something in his ear. Balor marches to the ring and enters.

Reigns tells Balor that Heyman tells him Balor is here to follow suit, like Cena does, and acknowledge him. Heyman raises the title behind Reigns. Balor says he’s not here to acknowledge Reigns, but if Reigns isn’t interested in Cena’s challenge, maybe he’s interested in Balor’s. Reigns laughs but fans chant “yes!” now. Heyman says something else to Reigns as Balor stares them down. Fans chant “Roman’s scared!” now.

Reigns says challenge accepted. Balor and Reigns stare each other down as Cole says it looks like we’re going to have a Balor vs. Reigns match. SmackDown goes off the air with fans cheering as Balor and Reigns stare each other down in the middle of the ring.