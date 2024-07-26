The road to WWE SummerSlam continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns at 8/7c on FOX with a taped show from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand prime time Friday night program is LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar, Bayley & Michin vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton, as well as a Tag Team Gauntlet Match to determine the No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, July 26, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – JULY 26, 2024

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us started as always. We then shoot into an in-depth recap package from last week, focusing on The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes/Kevin Owens and the beat down that ended the show.

Nick Aldis & The Bloodline Kick Off This Week’s Show

We see a live shot of Nick Aldis on the phone. The Bloodline approach and Aldis points out that due to an eye injury to one of Tonga Loa, they must forfeit their spot in the tag-team gauntlet.

Jacob Fatu walks up and Solo Sikoa says it’ll be Tama Tonga and Fatu in the gauntlet, if that’s okay with Aldis. Aldis says, “Actually, it is.” He tells them they’re in. Solo tells Jacob to bring the titles home.

LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

Backstage, LA Knight cuts a promo directly into the camera while walking through the halls in his ring gear as he prepares to walk through the curtain for our opening match. The Goodfellas kitchen scene single camera shot follows him all the way out to the ring.

Corey Graves and Wade Barrett promote Knight vs. Logan Paul for the United States Championship at SummerSlam as “The Mega Star” settles in the ring. His music dies down and the theme for Legado Del Fantasma plays, and out comes Santos Escobar accompanied by Elektra Lopez.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. Knight immediately goes to work on Escobar with repeated punches, as the crowd chants “Yeah!” when each one lands. Knight brings Escobar down to the mat and controls his arm.

Escobar works his way back up and gets Knight into the corner. Knight yanks Escobar’s arm, pulling him down to the mat. He continues to yank on the arm and shoulder of his opponent as fans give them the repeated “Yeah!” treatment once again.

He does the ten punch spot climbed up on Santos in the corner, but Escobar escapes and starts to take over on offense. Escobar chops the hell out of Knight in the corner and then hits a big suplex. He ties Knight up in a modified Sharpshooter.

Knight gets to the ropes to escape and starts fighting back. He hits a big clothesline, but Escobar takes over moments later. Lopez slaps Knight from the floor and then Escobar hits a 6-1-9. He taunts the crowd in Omaha as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Knight trying to fight back into the lead, only for Lopez to once again get involved at ringside. Logan Paul runs out with brass knuckles, but Knight knocks him off the apron and hits Escobar with his BFT finisher for the win. After the match, Paul and Escobar beat Knight down.

Winner: LA Knight

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair Call Out WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions

We are shown footage of Blair Davenport shaking hands with Naomi, only to attack her from behind last week. Byron Saxton is standing by with Naomi, who vows to make Davenport “feel the glow.” Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair show up and tell Naomi to handle her business.

They say just like they’re going to do right now when they call out the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn. We head to another commercial break on that note.

When we return, Logan Paul teases a special surprise for his Cleveland hometown homecoming at SummerSlam. He promises LA Knight that he’s not ready for him. Back inside the arena, Cargill and Belair make their way out and head to the ring.

The two waste no time calling out WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. The two surprise Cargill and Belair with a sneak attack from behind, but ultimately, Cargill and Belair leave them laid out on the floor and stand tall in the ring to end the segment.

Terence Crawford With The Street Profits Backstage

Backstage, we see B-Fab hyping up The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the upcoming tag-team gauntlet for a shot at the tag-team titles. Up walks pound-for-pound boxing king Terence Crawford to pal it up with the duo and let them know he’ll be watching.

“Queen” Nia Jax To Get Tiffany Stratton New Money In The Bank Briefcase

The Progressive Match Flo video for this week looks back at Bayley breaking Tiffany Stratton’s Money In The Bank briefcase. “Queen” Nia Jax is shown with Stratton backstage when we return live. She assures her she’s getting her a new briefcase that’s perfect for her.

No. 1 Contender Tag-Team Gauntlet

Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Angel & Berto

Back inside the arena, Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews make their way out as the first team in the number one contender tag-team gauntlet to determine the next challengers for WWE Tag-Team Champions #DIY. Legado Del Fantasma duo Angel and Berto come out next.

The bell sounds and off we go with our first match in this high stakes gauntlet. Angel and Berto immediately charge and double-team attack Corbin to start this one off with a bang. Corbin starts to fight back and take it to Angel. Berto tags in and takes back over.

He knocks Corbin out to the floor and hits a big tope suicida dive, splashing onto him at ringside. We see a super slow-motion replay of this as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Corbin and Crews take back over and score the first fall to eliminate Angel and Berto.

Winners: Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews

No. 1 Contender Tag-Team Gauntlet

Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins

The theme for The Street Profits hits and out comes a pumped up Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins looking all business. Things start off fast with these two teams, but it is Crews who launches his own partner, Corbin, over the ropes for a splash onto both Ford and Dawkins.

We see a super slow-motion replay of this spot as we head into another mid-match commercial break as the tag-team title eliminator gauntlet continues. We return and see Corbin going for a super-plex on Ford off the top. Ford avoids it and knocks Corbin down.

Corbin fights back and hits a middle rope clothesline. He follows that up with a power bomb, when he goes for a second one, Ford hits an enzugiri. They each make the tag and Dawkins and Crews start to mix it up. The commentators question how Crews is even standing after a scary bump earlier.

Regardless, Crews hits a high spot to the floor and then climbs back to the top-rope again for a frogsplash attempt that misses. Ford and Dawkins take over and the two hit a double-team spot and pin Crews to eliminate he and Corbin.

Winners: Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins

No. 1 Contender Tag-Team Gauntlet

Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins vs. Kit Wilson & Elton Prince

The theme for Pretty Deadly hits and out runs Kit Wilson and Elton Prince. Wilson tries for a roll-up to score a pin out of nowhere as soon as they hit the ring, but the Profits hang on. We see #DIY watching on as the action continues from a monitor backstage.

Wilson and Prince utilize frequent tags to isolate Ford in their corner of the ring, where they focus the majority of their offensive attack on his weakened knee.