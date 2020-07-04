WWE Smackdown Results – July 3 2020

WWE Smackdown Report – July 3 2020

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and they hype tonight’s show.

– Cole is in the ring now. He brings out his guest, Matt Riddle. The developmental talents in the crowd cheer him on. Graves talks about Riddle’s recent in-ring debut non-title win over WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles.

Cole asks about the recent win over AJ. Riddle talked about how the debut went and says he’s pretty sure he likes AJ more than AJ likes him. He then talks about how special it was to celebrate the debut with other SmackDown Superstars in the ring. Riddle felt like he could get used to that. Cole asks Riddle why he competes with no shoes on. Riddle says that’s a good question and people at home are probably wondering the same thing. He warns that it’s a long story. He says when he was a kid he and his family went on vacation to Wisconsin. At their hotel he played in the pool and went outside to play in the snow after that. He did this for a few days and caught a case of frostbite. The doctor thought about amputating his feet but he pulled through and it didn’t happen, but now when he puts shoes on he feels the same burning sensation. So now he never wears shoes, regardless of the occasion. Riddle also learned something else that day – you can learn anything in a moment. He can’t feel anything with his feet, but it helps him feel elsewhere that much more. Cole asks about what’s next but the music interrupts and out comes King Baron Corbin to boos.

Cole steps away as Corbin enters the ring and takes a mic. Corbin runs Riddle down and calls him an idiot. Corbin says Cole embarrassed himself last week and now he’s out here giving Riddle air time. Corbin orders Cole to get out of his ring and he does as the boos continue. Corbin came out to talk about Riddle’s little stunt from last week, the dive from the top after the other Superstars ganged up on him. Corbin says Riddle should bow down to him due to the show of disrespect. Corbin says this won’t be tolerated and everyone should bow down to him. Corbin doesn’t like Riddle. He says no one is glad Riddle is here and no one wants him here. Corbin is here to make sure Riddle pays for every second he’s out here. Riddle says “you do you, bro.” Corbin wonders what that even means. He says Riddle better be ready for a match at any moment. He knocks Riddle’s hat off and they have more words. Riddle is ready to go at it. Corbin says Riddle can’t just walk in and get handed a chance to face The King, but here is your opponent. The music hits and out comes John Morrison.

Matt Riddle vs. John Morrison

John Morrison makes his way out with The Miz as Matt Riddle looks on. We go to commercial as King Baron Corbin looks on.

Back from the break and Riddle kicks his flip-flops at Corbin as he joins the announcers. Morrison and Riddle lock up and trade holds to go at it. We get a slam and they face off with Riddle staring Morrison down. They lock back up and go at it again, back and forth until they break. Morrison rocks Riddle with a huge forearm to the face. Morrison keeps going as Riddle takes him down for an armbar but Morrison throws him away. Riddle comes back and slams Morrison, then goes into a gutwrench suplex. Riddle holds it but Morrison counters and slams him on his back. Morrison goes for a kick but Riddle catches it.

Riddle turns the kick into an ankle lock but Morrison counters. Riddle counters that and keeps the ankle locked in. More back and forth. Morrison with a big springboard kick to the face. Morrison with more offense and a neckbreaker for a close 2 count. Morrison drops Riddle with another kick. Morrison keeps Riddle beat down and then grounds him in the middle of the ring as Miz cheers him on.

Morrison rocks Riddle in the corner but Riddle fights out. Morrison ends up dropping him with a kick from the apron to the head. Morrison with a big corkscrew crossbody from the top but Riddle still kicks out at 2. Morrison shows some frustration but Miz keeps rallying. Morrison tries to put Riddle away again but Riddle keeps hanging on. Morrison shows more frustration and grounds Riddle again.

Riddle fights up and out from the mat again. Morrison kicks him in the gut but it does nothing, and again. Riddle tells Morrison to keep bringing it. Morrison takes his elbow pad off but pokes Riddle in the eye instead. Riddle counters a suplex attempt and drops Morrison on his neck. Riddle ends up down on the floor while Morrison is down on the mat. Corbin taunts Riddle but Riddle sends a flip-flop to the face. Riddle runs back into the ring while Corbin fumes at ringside. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle beats Morrison into the corner. Corbin is on one side of the ring while Miz is on the other. Riddle mounts offense on Morrison now. Riddle with the Broton and the Bro To Sleep. Riddle with a German suplex but Morrison kicks out at 2. Riddle goes to the top for the Floating Bro but Morrison gets his knees up as Corbin cheers.

Morrison comes back and sweeps Riddle’s legs out. Morrison powers Riddle up on his shoulders, spins and drives him into the mat. Morrison still can’t get the 3 count and he’s frustrated. Riddle pulls Morrison into the Bromission. Morrison powers up with Riddle on his back. Morrison climbs to the second turnbuckle with Riddle on his back. Morrison avoids a German from the rope. Riddle rocks Morrison and climbs back up with him. Morrison counters a superplex and drives Riddle to the mat. Morrison follows up with a standing Spanish Fly but Riddle kicks out just in time. Corbin isn’t happy.

They trade lefts and rights while getting back to their feet now. Riddle catches a kick and hits one of his own to the face. Riddle comes back with a big knee to the face. Morrison counters a move and dropkicks Riddle. Riddle comes back and powerbombs Morrison. Riddle then hits a running knee to the face for another 2 count. Riddle scoops Morrison but Miz gets on the apron. Riddle knocks him off. Corbin jumps on the apron but Riddle goes for him. Morrison rolls Riddle for a close 2 count. Riddle ends up coming back with a roll-up of his own for the pin to win.

Winner: Matt Riddle

– After the match, Riddle makes his exit and celebrates on the stage as his music hits. WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles rushes Riddle and drops him from behind. Drew Gulak runs out and attacks AJ. Officials try to break the chaos up as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Sarah Schreiber tries to interview John Morrison but The Miz cuts her off. King Corbin promises to pull some strings and make sure Matt Riddle’s career is hurt.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Drew Gulak vs. AJ Styles

We go right back to the ring and the Intercontinental Title match is already underway as champion AJ Styles strikes Drew Gulak to start. AJ works Gulak over and sends him to the floor.

AJ keeps control and slams Gulak face-first into the apron. AJ rakes Gulak’s face across the edge of the apron now. AJ with a kick to the body. AJ rolls Gulak back into the ring and continues the assault. AJ works Gulak in the corner but Gulak fights out. Daniel Bryan joins the announcers via Zoom. He talks about Gulak and Styles as the action continues with AJ taking back control.

AJ grounds Gulak in the middle of the ring now. AJ goes on and hits a snap suplex for a 1 count. AJ continues to dominate for a few more minutes, taunting Gulak while punishing him and focusing on the leg. Gulak finally fights back in the middle of the ring as they trade strikes. AJ blocks him and goes for the Calf Crusher but Gulak rolls through and comes back up. Gulak takes AJ into a submission now. AJ ends up getting free and going to the floor for a breather.

Gulak knocks AJ back away with a baseball slide from the ring. AJ goes down on the floor as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Gulak is in control in the corner. AJ fights out and drops Gulak on his head for a 2 count. Bryan checks back in via a Zoom call. AJ keeps control and drops AJ again for another 2 count. AJ sits up on the mat and Gulak tries to take advantage with a pin attempt. AJ rakes Gulak’s eyes when the referee is unable to see. Gulak crawls to the corner and AJ stomps on him. Gulak comes back and drops AJ in the corner. Gulak stomps as the crowd rallies and we get another check-in with Bryan.

AJ takes Gulak back down in the middle of the ring, grounding him as the crowd rallies. Gulak picks AJ up out of nowhere and drops him into the top turnbuckle. Gulak with a dropkick and another, and a third. Gulak dropkicks AJ into the ropes now but AJ is still standing. Gulak scoops AJ and drops him on his neck with a modified Michinoku Driver for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Gulak works AJ over again and climbs up but AJ counters and sends him face-first into the corner. AJ leaps in the corner but Gulak moves and he hits. AJ comes back with a powerbomb.

AJ follows up with a Styles Clash. AJ waits to capitalize but Gulak is laid out. AJ shakes his head and says not like that. AJ picks Gulak back up and uses the top rope to prop him up. AJ springboards in from the apron and knocks him back down with a Phenomenal Forearm. AJ covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ stands tall as the music hits and Greg Hamilton makes the announcement. We go to replays.

– We see WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley walking out of a production truck. Bayley will face RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on RAW. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

They brag about their past week but Banks doesn’t want to talk about the WWE NXT Great American Bash. They go on about how no one respects them around here, except for… The Undertaker! Bayley does an impersonation of Taker, recalling how he allegedly called her on her phone and thanked them for paying tribute to her. Taker allegedly went on about he can’t wait for Banks and Bayley to win at Extreme Rules, and how he wants WWE to pay tribute to them. Banks leads us to the tribute and we get a video package on The Golden Role Models.

We come back and out come Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to the stage. The two teams have words in the ring now. Banks dismisses the idea that Cross could beat Bayley at Extreme Rules. Bliss goes to defend her but Cross speaks up and talks about becoming the next champion. Bliss ends up dropping Bayley. Banks talks Bayley into a match and Bliss accepts the challenge. Bayley doesn’t look thrilled. Back to commercial.

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

Back from the break and Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss in a non-title match is underway. Bliss takes Bayley down first and keeps control as Sasha Banks and Nikki Cross look on from ringside.

Bliss keeps control and covers for a 2 count. Bliss drops Bayley again and drops knees on her, then hits a moonsault for a 2 count. Bayley catches Bliss in the corner and drops her into the top turnbuckle. Bayley goes to hang Bliss up on the second rope but Bliss counters and drops her. Bayley comes back with a kick to the fingertips on the apron. Bayley works on the arm some more and keeps Bliss down as the crowd boos. Bayley repeatedly slams Bliss’ arm in the corner now, then grounds her with another submission.

Bayley with another 2 count. Bayley grounds Bliss by her arm again as Cross tries to rally for Bliss. Bayley with another takedown before knocking Cross. Bliss rolls Bayley from behind for a 2 count. Bayley comes right back with a clothesline for a 2 count. Bayley leaps into the corner with an elbow. Bayley with more offense and taunting. Bliss drops Bayley with a big strike as Banks looks on worried.

More back and forth now. Bayley with a running clothesline to Bliss for another 2 count. Bayley taunts Bliss some more while she’s down. Cross tries to rally the crowd again. Bayley yells at her. Cross hits the apron but the referee warns her. Banks takes advantage of the distraction and decks Bliss from the apron. Cross ends up hitting Banks with a clothesline on the outside. Bayley yells out at Cross and Cross punches her. The referee calls for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Bayley

– After the match, Cross gets in a few shots on Bayley but Banks pulls her to safety. Bayley joins Banks on the outside as Bliss’ music hits. Bliss and Cross stand tall in the ring and taunt the champs.

– We see a collection of spirits on a bar as Sheamus gets ready to raise a toast to Jeff Hardy. Also to come, a preview of the Wyatt Swamp Fight. Back to commercial.

– Cole and Graves lead us to a video preview for the non-title Wyatt Swamp Fight between WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules.

Kofi Kingston vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We go back to the ring and out come SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day – Kofi Kingston with Big E. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out first comes Cesaro to the stage. Shinsuke Nakamura is out next and they head to the ring together. The bell rings and Kofi immediately nails a dropkick out of the corner. Kofi unloads with stomps int he corner now. Nakamura gets up but Kofi dropkicks him back into the turnbuckles. Nakamura turns it around with strikes now.

Kofi comes back with a dropkick from the rope. Nakamura stands up on the apron but Kofi runs and dropkicks him to the floor for a pop. Kofi runs the ropes to leap out but he puts the brakes on as Nakamura moves out of the way. Kofi comes out but Nakamura kicks him. Nakamura beats Kofi down with knees and strikes now as the referee counts. Kofi counters and sends Nakamura face-first into the Plexiglas barrier. Nakamura brings it back in and drops Kofi with a kick to the face after a quick distraction by Cesaro.

Nakamura works Kofi over now and Cesaro nails him with a cheap shot while Nakamura has the referee distracted. Big E comes over and attacks Cesaro from behind. The referee ends up ordering Big E to go to the back. Big E yells back while Cesaro is on the apron now. The referee also ejects Cesaro, who also rants about how he didn’t do anything. Nakamura vs. Kofi continues as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Nakamura has Kofi stuck in a hold as the crowd rallies. Big E and Cesaro have been ejected. Kofi fights but Nakamura drops him and then drops knees for another pin attempt. More back and forth now. Nakamura drops Kofi on his neck for a pin attempt but Kofi has his feet under the ropes and the referee doesn’t count. Nakamura takes Kofi to the corner and kicks him in the gut. Nakamura keeps fighting as Kofi tries to mount an opening. Kofi unloads with strikes now. Nakamura whips him into the ropes and drops him with a back elbow. Nakamura kicks Kofi around to boos now.

Nakamura goes to the floor and beats on Kofi while he’s down in the ring. Nakamura delivers a high knee to the face and comes back in for a 2 count. Nakamura grounds Kofi in the middle of the ring now. Kofi fights up and out with elbows to the gut. Nakamura with more strikes. Kofi takes Nakamura down for a pop. Kofi mounts some offense now. Kofi with a standing dropkick. Nakamura ducks a shot and they trade more strikes. Nakamura runs into a kick in the corner. Kofi climbs to the top for a dropkick but Nakamura somehow catches him with knees in mid-air. They trade counters and Kofi kicks out at 2.

Kofi misses a big Trouble In Paradise attempt and Nakamura connects with a kick to the face. Kofi kicks out at 2 and Nakamura shows some frustration. Nakamura calls for Kinshasa but it’s ducked. They trade holds and Kofi hits the SOS for a 2 count. Kofi is surprised at the kick out. Graves says it looks like Kofi may have had it there. Nakamura blocks the SOS. Kofi ducks a kick. Kofi drops Nakamura with a big kick but Nakamura still kicks out at 2 for some boos.

The crowd rallies for Kofi again. Kofi goes for Trouble In Paradise but it’s blocked. Nakamura goes for a Sleeper hold but Kofi rocks him. Nakamura comes back with a sliding knee to the face out of nowhere for the pin to win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura stands tall as his music hits. Cesaro comes back to the ring and stands with Nakamura. Cesaro goes under the ring and brings a table out while Nakamura waits for it in the ring. Big E runs down and stops Cesaro from re-entering the ring, going for the Big Ending but Cesaro retreats. Big E hits the ring now and Nakamura retreats to the floor. Cesaro and Nakamura stand together at ringside as Big E helps Kofi up.

– Cole announces that the Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman match from Money In the Bank will be replayed next Friday on SmackDown. Also, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will face Bayley and Sasha Banks in a non-title match, while The New Day will defend against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in a title match.

– We see a bar set up in the ring now. There’s also a bartender there. Cole isn’t thrilled with this and says it’s pathetic. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Jeff Hardy to the ring. The bartender is waiting with his bar. Hardy takes a mic and enters the ring, looking at the bar like it’s ridiculous. Hardy calls out Sheamus and tells him to let’s get this over. Hardy asks if Sheamus is going to try to embarrass him or break him.

Sheamus suddenly appears on the big screen. Sheamus is at home, in front of his own personal bar. Sheamus says he knows how Jeff is a hot-head so he’s giving Jeff some space, which is why he’s not there. Sheamus brings up Jeff paying tribute to The Undertaker and celebrating with his friends. Sheamus goes on and says Jeff has a problem. Not the drug and alcohol problem that has cost you so much money, time in rehab, and everything else. He’s talking about Jeff’s problem with facing reality.

Sheamus talks about beating Jeff at Backlash and how Jeff keeps sticking his nose in other people’s business, and all is right again with him. Sheamus calls Jeff sad and pathetic. He says it breaks his heart because we’ve seen this all before from Jeff. Nothing will be different. Sheamus talks about how Jeff is just lying to himself about everything. Sheamus has found a solution to all of Jeff’s problems and the answer is in one of the bottles at the bar in the ring. The crowd boos.

Sheamus raises a toast to Jeff and mentions him drinking himself to the floor, also mentioning his family and going on to rhyme about Jeff’s life being full of DUI’s and mugshot photos. Sheamus says he will be nothing but a junkie. Jeff says Sheamus has to be the sickest person he’s ever met. Is this funny to you, making fun of Jeff’s struggles and the same struggles other people go through daily? Is it funny to make fun of his family troubles? Sheamus says he’s here to help, not hurt Hardy. Sheamus says Jeff doesn’t have to live a lie anymore. He knows Jeff would love to jump back into the gutter with both feet, which is why he sent his bartender to help. From one friend to another, Sheamus says bombs away. The bartender places a glass of champagne in Jeff’s face. Sheamus keeps encouraging him to drink. Jeff says what’s the worse that can happen, Sheamus is right.

Jeff goes to drink the champagne and Sheamus keeps encouraging him. The crowd says no. Jeff dumps the champagne on the bartender and then smashes a bottle over the back of his head. Sheamus looks on as Jeff climbs to the top rope. Jeff delivers a big Swanton Bomb to the bartender. Jeff goes back to the corner to pose, staring down Sheamus as the music hits. SmackDown on FOX goes off the air with Hardy clapping while standing in the corner.

REFRESH during SD! for updated PBP coverage……