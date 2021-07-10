LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – July 9, 2021

– The final WWE SmackDown of the ThunderDome era opens up with a video package, looking back at last week’s show. We’re backstage at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Jimmy Uso tries to enter the locker room suite of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He seems anxious but Paul Heyman stops him. Heyman says Reigns is headed to the ring to handle something. Heyman assures Jimmy he will get the attention he wants later tonight. Uso walks off.

– We go to the normal SmackDown intro video. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is backstage now as fans in the arena boo. Heyman approaches and takes the title, and bows to the champion. Reigns and Heyman head to the ring as the music starts up. We’re now live from the Yuengling Center as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown at the ThunderDome for the final time. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Reigns stops on the stage and raises his title in the air as the pyro explodes.

Fans chant “Roman sucks!” now. He takes the mic and says he knows people were not happy with him being absent last week. A lot happened last week that he wasn’t happy with either. He goes on about how he doesn’t like a liar, and that’s what WWE Hall of Famer Edge is. Reigns talks about how he smashed Edge at WrestleMania 37, and Daniel Bryan, and dismisses Edge’s comments from last week. He goes on and mentions family, and how this might be a good time to handle some family business. The music interrupts and out comes Jimmy Uso.

Jimmy says he got in Edge’s face last week for us, not himself, for us, but he didn’t see Reigns last week. Uso says he showed up while Reigns was on vacation. Reigns says he didn’t tell Uso to make decisions for them. Reigns says if anyone earned a vacation, it’s him, but he doesn’t take them. He was busy doing what Jimmy couldn’t do, doing his job, too. The Uso’s music hits again and out comes Jey Uso making his return.

Jey says he’s back for all of them. He tells Jimmy he’s always got his back, even through these tough times right now. Could that be a reference to the DUI arrest? Jey tells Jimmy that they need to get back to what they do best and win the Tag Team Titles once again. Reigns says this is what he’s been saying all along. No one can touch them all if they’re together. He goes on and says no one can touch them if they do it his way. Reigns opens his arms and then hugs Jimmy and Jey at once. Fans boo as Reigns embraces them and looks on. The Usos and Reigns end the segment on the same page.

– Baron Corbin is backstage when Kayla Braxton approaches. She asks about tonight’s Money In the Bank qualifier against Shinsuke Nakamura. Corbin says he needs to win this match. His life is a mess. He’s lost his crown, his car, he’s missed house payments and is close to having his house foreclosed on. He goes on about winning Money In the Bank again and says winning is the only opportunity he has at turning his life back around. A somber Corbin walks off.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: Baron Corbin vs. King Shinsuke Nakamura

We go back to the ring and out comes Baron Corbin walking with no entrance. Back to commercial.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.